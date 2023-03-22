Classic Brugge-De Panne live - the Belgian Classics return

Refresh

The second group looks set to catch the leaders to make it seven out front, however.

200km to go The current situation: Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic), Louis Bendixen (Uno-X), Jens Reynders (Israel-Premier Tech), Milan Fretin (Flanders-Baloise) 20 seconds down – Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Johan Meens, Louis Blouwe (Bingoal WB) A minute down – peloton

Bendixen also on the move along with Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic) and Jens Reynders (Israel-Premier Tech).

205km to go Johan Meens (Bingoal WB) and Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) among the attackers now.

Attacks from the start, including Louis Bendixen (Uno-X) and Thomas Bonnet (TotalEnergies), but the moves have been brought back.

211km to go Here we go! The race is underway.

The riders who are racing are still rolling through the neutral zone.

Soudal-QuickStep are down to six today after Tim Declercq pulled out due to stomach problems. It's the same story at Israel-Premier Tech, who have lost Sep Vanmarcke to illness before this morning's start.

It's raining and windy at the start in Bruges.

Back to today's race and the peloton have started the neutral roll-out.

Last time out saw the closest finish yet as Tim Merlier beat Dylan Groenewegen in a photo finish in the mass sprint. (Image credit: KURT DESPLENTERBelgaAFP via Getty Images)

Two years ago it was back to a sprint finish as Michael Mørkøv and Sam Bennett combined to deliver QuickStep's third win in four years. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

2020's pandemic-delayed race was the first edition of the race to feature no climbs or cobbled sectors. Instead, the wind played a major role, with only 49 finishers and Yves Lampaert scoring a solo victory. (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)

In 2019 it was the same story, with Dylan Groenewegen prevailing from a group of 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2018, the route included a few climbs – including the Kemmelberg – but it still ended with a bunch sprint and a victory by Elia Viviani. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Since the Classic Brugge-De Panne switched to its current one-day format in 2018, it has usually been one for the sprinters and should be again today.

It's currently raining up by the North Sea coast, where the race is held. The proximity to the sea also brings with it a high chance of wind, especially in the final.

Today's 211km course is pan-flat from start to finish but the weather, in particular the wind, could have an effect.

We're around 20 minutes from the beginning of today's race and the neutral roll-out to start the day.