Classic Brugge-De Panne live - the Belgian Classics return

By Daniel Ostanek
The sprinters are out in force for the 211km Classic

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 23 A general view of Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Cofidis Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Bikeexchange Jayco Nacer Bouhanni of France and Team Arka Samsic and Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ sprints to win during the 46th Minerva Classic Brugge De Panne 2022 a 2079km stage from Brugge to De Panne MinervaClassic on March 23 2022 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Classic Brugge-De Panne news and information

The favourites of the cobbled classics - Van der Poel, Van Aert, Pogacar primed for the road to Roubaix

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne – live streaming

The route of the 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne

The route of the 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Classic Brugge-De Panne 2023)
The second group looks set to catch the leaders to make it seven out front, however.

200km to go

The current situation:

Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic), Louis Bendixen (Uno-X), Jens Reynders (Israel-Premier Tech), Milan Fretin (Flanders-Baloise)

20 seconds down – Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Johan Meens, Louis Blouwe (Bingoal WB)

A minute down – peloton

Bendixen also on the move along with Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic) and Jens Reynders (Israel-Premier Tech).

205km to go

Johan Meens (Bingoal WB) and Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) among the attackers now.

Attacks from the start, including Louis Bendixen (Uno-X) and Thomas Bonnet (TotalEnergies), but the moves have been brought back.

211km to go

Here we go! The race is underway.

The riders who are racing are still rolling through the neutral zone.

Soudal-QuickStep are down to six today after Tim Declercq pulled out due to stomach problems.

It's the same story at Israel-Premier Tech, who have lost Sep Vanmarcke to illness before this morning's start.

It's raining and windy at the start in Bruges.

Back to today's race and the peloton have started the neutral roll-out.

Last time out saw the closest finish yet as Tim Merlier beat Dylan Groenewegen in a photo finish in the mass sprint.

Belgiums Tim Merlier of AlpecinFenix L wins ahead Netherlands Dylan Groenewegen of BikeExchangeJayco on the finish line of the mens elite race of the Classic BruggeDe Panne oneday cycling race 2079km from Brugge to De Panne on March 23 2022 Belgium OUT Photo by KURT DESPLENTER Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by KURT DESPLENTERBelgaAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: KURT DESPLENTERBelgaAFP via Getty Images)

Two years ago it was back to a sprint finish as Michael Mørkøv and Sam Bennett combined to deliver QuickStep's third win in four years.

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Arrival Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 45th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Men Classic a 2039km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic on March 24 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

2020's pandemic-delayed race was the first edition of the race to feature no climbs or cobbled sectors. Instead, the wind played a major role, with only 49 finishers and Yves Lampaert scoring a solo victory.

DE PANNE BELGIUM OCTOBER 21 Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Bert Van Lerberghe of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team John Degenkolb of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Breakaway during the 44th Driedaagse Brugge De Panne 2020 Men Classic a 2026km race from Brugge to De Panne AG3daagse on October 21 2020 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)

In 2019 it was the same story, with Dylan Groenewegen prevailing from a group of 27.

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2018, the route included a few climbs – including the Kemmelberg – but it still ended with a bunch sprint and a victory by Elia Viviani.

Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Since the Classic Brugge-De Panne switched to its current one-day format in 2018, it has usually been one for the sprinters and should be again today.

It's currently raining up by the North Sea coast, where the race is held. The proximity to the sea also brings with it a high chance of wind, especially in the final.

Today's 211km course is pan-flat from start to finish but the weather, in particular the wind, could have an effect.

We're around 20 minutes from the beginning of today's race and the neutral roll-out to start the day.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne!

