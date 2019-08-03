Image 1 of 37 Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Remco Evenepoel approaches the finish of Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 37 Adam Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Chad Haga (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Ivan Cortina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Koen Bouwman (Jumbo - Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 The early breakaway at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Valerio Agnoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 Remco Evenepoel solos to victory in Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 37 Remco Evenepoel celebrates winning San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 37 Remco Evenepoel celebrates winning San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 37 Remco Evenepoel celebrates winning San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 37 Remco Evenepoel and Toms Skujins on the attack in San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet wins the sprint for second at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 37 Remco Evenepoel approaches the finish of Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet wins the sprint for second at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 37 Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 2019 Clasica San Sebastian gets underway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Davide Ballerini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 37 Brent Bookwalter (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 37 Joe Dombrowski (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 37 Toms Skujins (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 37 Toms Skujins (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 37 Movistar lead Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 37 Patrick Konrad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 37 Egan Bernal at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 37 Egan Bernal at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 37 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 37 Michael Woods in the San Sebastian peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 37 Rui Costa at San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 37 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Omar Fraile (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Julain Alaphilippe at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Valerio Agnoli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his first WorldTour one-day race victory Saturday in Spain, soloing over the final 8km at Clásica San Sebastián to win alone. The 19-year-old dropped Toms Skujinš (Trek-Segafredo) on the final climb and then held off the chase over the closing 7km to secure the win.

"I really did not feel good today for most of the race," said Evenepoel, who was dropped form the bunch on the penultimate climb. "I did not to go so early, but I knew with power I could take [Skujinš] in the climb, and this is incredible. I really cannot believe this. It's unbelievable. I'll be honest, it was really a dream to once win this race in my career, and now I've done it already. It's incredible. I really didn't expect this. It's incredible."





How it unfolded

The early going of the 227.3km Spanish one-day race was animated by a large breakaway that eventually gave way to a solo effort by Fernando Barceló (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias), who was alone with 70km remaining as Movistar drove the chase back in the bunch.

Barceló’s solo effort was short-lived, however, as the pace in the bunch in anticipation of the penultimate climb soon had him back in the fold.

Greg Van Avermaet’s CCC Team came to the front to relieve Movistar before the start of the climb with about 40km remaining, then Deceuninck-QuickStep and UAE Team Emirates moved forward.

Movistar took over on the climb proper and set a pace that split the bunch, dropping UAE’s Dan Martin in the process. The Spanish team drove the pace on the descent with just over 35km remaining as the dropped riders struggled to get back on before the final climb and then a long 7km run to the finish.

Skujinš and Evenepoel slipped away with less than 20km to go and built a quick lead of 45 seconds in the valley between the climbs. The lead duo carried that advantage onto the ascent and added to it on the lower slopes. Back in the bunch, Movistyar swarmed to the front hoping to set up Alejandro Valverde.

Evenepoel attacked Skujins on the steepest part of the climb, but the Latvian champion was able to fend off the move and stick the young Belgian’s wheel.

Valverde indeed made his move on the climb, inciting action from most of the pre-race favourites, while Evenepoel freed himself from Skujinš’ grasp and set off on his own.

Evenepoel crested the final climb with a 42-second lead over the peloton while the attacks among the big names flew repeatedly behind him. With 5km to go the young Belgian had 35 seconds over the chasers, and his chances to land his first WorldTour one-day race looked all but assured.

