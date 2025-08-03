Circuito de Getxo: UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominate as Isaac del Toro solos to victory with attack on the final climb

Juan Ayuso finishes runner-up ahead of Alex Aranburu to secure a one-two finish for the Emirati team

Isaac del Toro wins Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa
Isaac del Toro emerges victorious at Circuito de Getxo 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Having been comprehensively beaten at yesterday's Clásica de San Sebastián, UAE Team Emirates-XRG were keen to avoid a second consecutive defeat in the Basque Country, as they went all-out for the win at Circuito de Getxo with Isaac del Toro, who emerged victorious after going solo on the final climb of the Alto de Pike.

The Emirati outfit dominated the race, controlling on the front of the peloton throughout the day to set up the 21-year-old Mexican rider's decisive attack with 17km to go. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) played a key role in helping to launch the move, as he brought back the breakaway and strung out the group before performing the final leadout for Del Toro.

