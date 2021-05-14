Laporte wins Circuit de Wallonie 2021
By Cyclingnews
Frenchman tops Sarreau in sprint
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|4:18:42
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama - Fdj
|4
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|5
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
|7
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
|8
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
|11
|Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|Ben Turner (GBr) Trinity Racing
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|17
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|18
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|20
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon Dhb Sungod
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|23
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|24
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|25
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|26
|Max Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing
|27
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|28
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|29
|Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
|30
|Diogo Barbosa (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|31
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|32
|Sam Culverwell (GBr) Trinity Racing
|33
|Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|34
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|35
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|37
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
|38
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|41
|Dries De Pooter (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
|42
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|44
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|45
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|46
|Wessel Krul (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|47
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|48
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|49
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|50
|Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
|51
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|52
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
|53
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
|54
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) Beat Cycling
|55
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|56
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|58
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:10
|59
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:15
|60
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:18
|61
|Ben Healy (Irl) Trinity Racing
|62
|Loe Van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:00:20
|63
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team Dsm
|64
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|65
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Development Team Dsm
|66
|Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
|67
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:23
|68
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|0:00:25
|69
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|70
|Oliver Robinson (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|71
|Hugo Page (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:34
|72
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|73
|Thomas Mein (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
|0:00:42
|74
|Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama - Fdj
|75
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:45
|76
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:00:48
|77
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:00:52
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|79
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:00:53
|80
|Anthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:59
|81
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|0:01:03
|82
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|83
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|85
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:09
|87
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|88
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:19
|89
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:39
|90
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:12
|91
|Edward Anderson (USA) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:14
|92
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|93
|Hidde Van Veenendaal (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:02:26
|94
|Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|95
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:03:52
|96
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|97
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:43
|98
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|99
|Venantas Lašinis (Ltu) Lviv Cycling Team
|100
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|101
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|103
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|104
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|106
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|107
|Marek Čanecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|108
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|109
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Evan Burtnik (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Doron Wiggins (Bel) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Chris Ernst (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Simon Daniels (Bel) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Axel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|DNF
|Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|DNF
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Simon Jones (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Development Team Dsm
|DNF
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Damien Clayton (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
|DNF
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucas Bourgoyne (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Samuel Janisch (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Toni Franz (Ger) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bernardo Gonçalves (Por) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mantas Januškevicius (Ltu) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Gloag (GBr) Trinity Racing
|DNF
|Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
|DNF
|Oliver Rees (GBr) Trinity Racing
|DNF
|Michael Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|DNF
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|DNF
|Tobias Vančo (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|DNF
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|DNF
|Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Joel Yates (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Jesper Rasch (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Kyle Chromy (USA) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|DNF
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|DNF
|Adam Foltán (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
Laporte wins Circuit de Wallonie 2021Frenchman tops Sarreau in sprint
