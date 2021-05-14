Trending

Laporte wins Circuit de Wallonie 2021

By

Frenchman tops Sarreau in sprint

Image 1 of 2

Circuit de Wallonie 2021 55th Edition Charleroi Charleroi 1942 km 1352021 Marc Sarreau FRA AG2R Citroen Team Christophe Laporte FRA Team Cofidis Laurence Pithie Equipe continentale GroupamaFDJ photo Tim van WichelenCVBettiniPhoto2021

The Circuit de Wallonie podium: Marc Sarreau (2nd), Christophe Laporte (1st) and Laurence Pithie (3rd) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Circuit de Wallonie 2021 55th Edition Charleroi Charleroi 1942 km 1352021 Christophe Laporte FRA Team Cofidis Marc Sarreau FRA AG2R Citroen Team photo Tim van WichelenCVBettiniPhoto2021

Christophe Laporte wins Circuit de Wallonie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 4:18:42
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
3Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama - Fdj
4Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
5Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
6Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
7Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
8Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
11Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
14Ben Turner (GBr) Trinity Racing
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
16Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
17James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
18Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
19Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
20Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon Dhb Sungod
21Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
23Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
24Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
25Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
26Max Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing
27Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
28Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
29Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
30Diogo Barbosa (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
31Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm
32Sam Culverwell (GBr) Trinity Racing
33Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm
34Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
35Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
37Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
38Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
41Dries De Pooter (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
42Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
43Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
44Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
45Pedro Andrade (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
46Wessel Krul (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
47Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
48Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
49Daan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
50Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
51Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
52Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
53Daniel Tulett (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
54Marten Kooistra (Ned) Beat Cycling
55Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
56Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
57Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
58Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:10
59Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:15
60Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:18
61Ben Healy (Irl) Trinity Racing
62Loe Van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:00:20
63Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team Dsm
64Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
65Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Development Team Dsm
66Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
67Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:23
68Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Seg Racing Academy 0:00:25
69Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
70Oliver Robinson (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team 0:00:31
71Hugo Page (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:00:34
72Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
73Thomas Mein (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod 0:00:42
74Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama - Fdj
75Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:45
76Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:00:48
77Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:00:52
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
79Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:00:53
80Anthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:59
81Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling 0:01:03
82Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06
83Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
85Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:09
87Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
88Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:01:19
89Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:39
90Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:12
91Edward Anderson (USA) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:14
92Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
93Hidde Van Veenendaal (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:02:26
94Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:02:55
95Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:03:52
96Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
97Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:43
98Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:08:32
99Venantas Lašinis (Ltu) Lviv Cycling Team
100Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
101Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
102Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
103André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
104Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
105Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
106Tim Naberman (Ned) Development Team Dsm
107Marek Čanecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
108Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
109Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFEvan Burtnik (Can) Xspeed United Continental
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFWesley Mol (Ned) Xspeed United Continental
DNFDoron Wiggins (Bel) Xspeed United Continental
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Xspeed United Continental
DNFChris Ernst (Can) Xspeed United Continental
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFMatthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFSimon Daniels (Bel) Xspeed United Continental
DNFAxel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
DNFLars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
DNFJoshua Teasdale (GBr) Xspeed United Continental
DNFSimon Jones (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFHannes Wilksch (Ger) Development Team Dsm
DNFYves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFDamien Clayton (GBr) Canyon Dhb Sungod
DNFTobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFLucas Bourgoyne (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFYlber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFSamuel Janisch (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFTorjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFRaphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFSeppe Rombouts (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFToni Franz (Ger) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFBernardo Gonçalves (Por) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFMantas Januškevicius (Ltu) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFThomas Gloag (GBr) Trinity Racing
DNFLuke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
DNFOliver Rees (GBr) Trinity Racing
DNFMichael Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFLogan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
DNFIvan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJuraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
DNFPatrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
DNFTobias Vančo (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
DNFJan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
DNFMaxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJoel Yates (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJoshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
DNFAntoine Raugel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFReuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama - Fdj
DNFJesper Rasch (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFKyle Chromy (USA) Seg Racing Academy
DNFEnzo Leijnse (Ned) Development Team Dsm
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
DNFJonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
DNFAdam Foltán (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica

Latest on Cyclingnews