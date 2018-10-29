Werner gets better of Hecht in sprint at CincyCX C2
Hyde takes third spot on podium
Elite Men: Carter Park -
Kerry Werner was able to get the better of Saturday's C1 winner, Gage Hecht, with a well-timed bike throw in the finishing sprint of the CincyCX C2 race at Kingswood Park, Mason, Ohio, on Sunday.
Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano), Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) and Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com's Stephen Hyde dominated the wet and windy race from the third lap, but US champion Hyde had to eventually let the duo go to duke it out between them.
"I tried to stay with them, I tried to be smooth, but honestly I was in over my head at that point, fitness-wise, and I just started making mistakes," Hyde admitted. "I was, like, 'All right – if I'm going to make it to the end of this, I've got third and that's great.'"
Race winner Werner was happy to have turned his third place in Saturday's race into a top-of-the-podium finish – even if he had to do it the hard way in a sprint.
"I knew all I needed was a little bit, and, man, I was a little nervous, as Gage was coming up on me and I was putting it all in," said Werner. "It came down to a bike throw, and it was probably half a wheel.
"I think of myself as more of a punchy rider than Gage is," he continued. "Maybe that was good, as otherwise I may have hesitated a split second."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:52:10
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:18
|4
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:00:28
|5
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:46
|6
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:01:14
|7
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|8
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:01:18
|9
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:01:22
|10
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|11
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|0:01:23
|12
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:01:39
|13
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:01:49
|14
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:01:54
|15
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:01:56
|16
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:02:00
|17
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:02:03
|18
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:02:04
|19
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:02:06
|20
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:02:16
|21
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:02:29
|22
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:02:36
|23
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|0:02:41
|24
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:03:05
|25
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:03:09
|26
|Christopher Aitken (Aus)
|0:03:10
|27
|Alec Pasqualina (USA)
|0:03:13
|28
|Troy Wells (USA)
|29
|Tristan Uhl (USA)
|0:03:14
|30
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|31
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:03:20
|32
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|0:03:23
|33
|Rory Jack (USA)
|0:03:46
|34
|Tyler Clark (Can)
|0:03:58
|35
|Michael Larson (USA)
|0:03:59
|36
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:04:09
|37
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|0:04:25
|38
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:04:54
|39
|Jack Tanner (USA)
|0:05:27
|40
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|0:05:31
|41
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:05:38
|42
|Amai Rawls (USA)
|0:06:13
|43
|Mark Myles (USA)
|0:08:00
|44
|Steven Williams (USA)
|0:08:15
|45
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|0:08:57
|46
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:10:40
|47
|Timothy Coffey (USA)
|DNF
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|DNS
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|DNS
|Scott Albaugh (USA)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
