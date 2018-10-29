Image 1 of 6 So close: Kerry Werner manages to edge out Gage Hecht in the finishing sprint at the CincyCX C2 race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 2 of 6 Gage Hecht makes a bid for freedom during the C2 race at the CincyCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 3 of 6 Stephen Hyde leads the way on the CincyCX C2 race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 4 of 6 The leaders in the men's C2 race at the 2018 CincyCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 5 of 6 Kerry Werner at the 2018 CincyCX C2 race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 6 of 6 The 2018 CincyCX C2 podium (l to r): Gage Hecht, winner Kerry Werner, Stephen Hyde (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Kerry Werner was able to get the better of Saturday's C1 winner, Gage Hecht, with a well-timed bike throw in the finishing sprint of the CincyCX C2 race at Kingswood Park, Mason, Ohio, on Sunday.

Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano), Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) and Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com's Stephen Hyde dominated the wet and windy race from the third lap, but US champion Hyde had to eventually let the duo go to duke it out between them.

"I tried to stay with them, I tried to be smooth, but honestly I was in over my head at that point, fitness-wise, and I just started making mistakes," Hyde admitted. "I was, like, 'All right – if I'm going to make it to the end of this, I've got third and that's great.'"

Race winner Werner was happy to have turned his third place in Saturday's race into a top-of-the-podium finish – even if he had to do it the hard way in a sprint.

"I knew all I needed was a little bit, and, man, I was a little nervous, as Gage was coming up on me and I was putting it all in," said Werner. "It came down to a bike throw, and it was probably half a wheel.

"I think of myself as more of a punchy rider than Gage is," he continued. "Maybe that was good, as otherwise I may have hesitated a split second."

