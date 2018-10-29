Trending

So close: Kerry Werner manages to edge out Gage Hecht in the finishing sprint at the CincyCX C2 race

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Gage Hecht makes a bid for freedom during the C2 race at the CincyCX

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Stephen Hyde leads the way on the CincyCX C2 race

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
The leaders in the men's C2 race at the 2018 CincyCX

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Kerry Werner at the 2018 CincyCX C2 race

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
The 2018 CincyCX C2 podium (l to r): Gage Hecht, winner Kerry Werner, Stephen Hyde

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Kerry Werner was able to get the better of Saturday's C1 winner, Gage Hecht, with a well-timed bike throw in the finishing sprint of the CincyCX C2 race at Kingswood Park, Mason, Ohio, on Sunday.

Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano), Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) and Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com's Stephen Hyde dominated the wet and windy race from the third lap, but US champion Hyde had to eventually let the duo go to duke it out between them.

"I tried to stay with them, I tried to be smooth, but honestly I was in over my head at that point, fitness-wise, and I just started making mistakes," Hyde admitted. "I was, like, 'All right – if I'm going to make it to the end of this, I've got third and that's great.'"

Race winner Werner was happy to have turned his third place in Saturday's race into a top-of-the-podium finish – even if he had to do it the hard way in a sprint.

"I knew all I needed was a little bit, and, man, I was a little nervous, as Gage was coming up on me and I was putting it all in," said Werner. "It came down to a bike throw, and it was probably half a wheel.

"I think of myself as more of a punchy rider than Gage is," he continued. "Maybe that was good, as otherwise I may have hesitated a split second."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA)0:52:10
2Gage Hecht (USA)
3Stephen Hyde (USA)0:00:18
4Curtis White (USA)0:00:28
5James Driscoll (USA)0:00:46
6Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:01:14
7Cody Kaiser (USA)
8Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:01:18
9Lance Haidet (USA)0:01:22
10Spencer Petrov (USA)
11Michael Van Den Ham (Can)0:01:23
12Eric Brunner (USA)0:01:39
13Grant Ellwood (USA)0:01:49
14Cooper Willsey (USA)0:01:54
15Eric Thompson (USA)0:01:56
16Bjorn Selander (USA)0:02:00
17Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:02:03
18Anthony Clark (USA)0:02:04
19Caleb Swartz (USA)0:02:06
20Brian Matter (USA)0:02:16
21Brannan Fix (USA)0:02:29
22Travis Livermon (USA)0:02:36
23Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:02:41
24Maxx Chance (USA)0:03:05
25Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:03:09
26Christopher Aitken (Aus)0:03:10
27Alec Pasqualina (USA)0:03:13
28Troy Wells (USA)
29Tristan Uhl (USA)0:03:14
30Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
31Ross Ellwood (USA)0:03:20
32Dylan Postier (USA)0:03:23
33Rory Jack (USA)0:03:46
34Tyler Clark (Can)0:03:58
35Michael Larson (USA)0:03:59
36Andrew Giniat (USA)0:04:09
37Samuel Kieffer (USA)0:04:25
38Tyler Cloutier (USA)0:04:54
39Jack Tanner (USA)0:05:27
40Kobi Gyetvan (USA)0:05:31
41Andrew Dillman (USA)0:05:38
42Amai Rawls (USA)0:06:13
43Mark Myles (USA)0:08:00
44Steven Williams (USA)0:08:15
45Shawn Geiger (USA)0:08:57
46Terol Pursell (USA)0:10:40
47Timothy Coffey (USA)
DNFAllan Schroeder (USA)
DNSAnders Nystrom (USA)
DNSScott Albaugh (USA)

