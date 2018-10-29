Image 1 of 5 The women's podium for the C2 race at the 2018 CincyCX (l to r): Kaitie Keough, winner Ellen Noble, Katerina Nash (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 2 of 5 Kaitie Keough tackles the barriers in the C2 race at the 2018 CincyCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 3 of 5 Katerina Nash leads the way at the 2018 CincyCX C2 race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 4 of 5 Ellen Noble at the head of affairs, en route to making two out of two in the C2 race at the 2018 CincyCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 5 of 5 Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) wins the C2 race at the 2018 CincyCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) made it two wins out of two at the weekend's CincyCX in Mason, Ohio, by taking the C2 race at Kingswood Park on Sunday.

In a reversal of Saturday's second and third places in the C1 event, Kaitie Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) took the runner's-up spot ahead of Clif Pro Team's Katerina Nash.

"I was proud of myself because I was riding the hill in the woods, and I think Ellen and I were the only ones riding it," said Keough. "And that's where we got our gap from Katerina – I don't know which lap – and then the next lap I bobbled there, and that's where Ellen got her gap. But then otherwise I rode it well every time, so I'm proud of that. I was in the race and fighting."

Noble stamped her authority on the race once again to win by nine seconds over Keough, although it was considerably less decisive than Saturday's 37-second victory over Nash.

"I was actually really nervous early on in the race," admitted Noble. "I was, like, 'I don't know if I can do this,' especially, I think, on lap 3, when the group came back together, and it was a big group of six or seven, and that kind of freaked me out. I was, like, 'Oh my God, they chased back on.'"

It was, however, Noble's sixth straight cyclo-cross win, and the Trek rider will take confidence from that going into next month's Pan-American Championships.

"I've always been such a not-confident person, but having confidence is actually a good thing," she said. "If I put together a good race, even if it's not a win, then I can't be disappointed."

