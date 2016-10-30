Trending

Kings CX: Maher beats Stephenson for Junior men's win

Holmgren finishes third

The popularity of cyclocross continues to grow in the Ohio River Valley, with participant attendance increasing more than ten percent at the Derby City Cup over previous year. Kentucky holds the distinction of hosting the UCI Elite Cyclocross World Championships, along with two editions of UCI Masters Cyclocross World Championships, and the UCI Pan American Championships.

The popularity of cyclocross continues to grow in the Ohio River Valley, with participant attendance increasing more than ten percent at the Derby City Cup over previous year. Kentucky holds the distinction of hosting the UCI Elite Cyclocross World Championships, along with two editions of UCI Masters Cyclocross World Championships, and the UCI Pan American Championships.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lane Maher (USA) Hands-On Racing p/b Giant0:39:07
2Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:01
3Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycles Junior Development Team0:00:02
4Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau Easton
5Tyler Clark (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School0:00:05
6Kevin Goguen (USA) Race CF0:00:23
7Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:00:38
8Ethan Palamarek (Can) Central Alberta Bicycle Club0:00:57
9Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling/ Papa Johns0:01:02
10Greg Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle0:01:08
11Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:11
12Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:01:24
13Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:53
14Sebastian Logue (USA) Killington Mountain School0:02:06
15Drew Sotebeer (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:02:20
16Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:02:30
17Tyler Smith (USA) Van Dessel Cycles0:02:41
18Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development0:02:48
19Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:02:56
20Brayden Buchanan (USA) Revel / Rad Racing NW0:03:12
21Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) CycleSport-Specialized p/b Muscle Milk0:03:17
22Wheeler Davis (USA) Wenzel Coaching Junior Development0:03:56
23Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School0:04:10
24Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave0:04:11
25Alexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade0:04:13
26Zachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong0:04:34
27George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:36
28Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:04:39
29Owen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:05:39
30Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionheart Junior Racing0:07:06
31Enzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade0:09:55
DNFSam Noel (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld Devo Team

Latest on Cyclingnews