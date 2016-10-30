Kings CX: Maher beats Stephenson for Junior men's win
Holmgren finishes third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lane Maher (USA) Hands-On Racing p/b Giant
|0:39:07
|2
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycles Junior Development Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau Easton
|5
|Tyler Clark (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School
|0:00:05
|6
|Kevin Goguen (USA) Race CF
|0:00:23
|7
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:38
|8
|Ethan Palamarek (Can) Central Alberta Bicycle Club
|0:00:57
|9
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling/ Papa Johns
|0:01:02
|10
|Greg Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|0:01:08
|11
|Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:11
|12
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:24
|13
|Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:53
|14
|Sebastian Logue (USA) Killington Mountain School
|0:02:06
|15
|Drew Sotebeer (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:02:20
|16
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:02:30
|17
|Tyler Smith (USA) Van Dessel Cycles
|0:02:41
|18
|Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development
|0:02:48
|19
|Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:56
|20
|Brayden Buchanan (USA) Revel / Rad Racing NW
|0:03:12
|21
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) CycleSport-Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|0:03:17
|22
|Wheeler Davis (USA) Wenzel Coaching Junior Development
|0:03:56
|23
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School
|0:04:10
|24
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave
|0:04:11
|25
|Alexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade
|0:04:13
|26
|Zachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong
|0:04:34
|27
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:36
|28
|Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:04:39
|29
|Owen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:05:39
|30
|Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionheart Junior Racing
|0:07:06
|31
|Enzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade
|0:09:55
|DNF
|Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld Devo Team
