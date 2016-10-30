Nash wins Cincinnati KingsCX
Compton is second, followed by Noble
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|0:40:46
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:00:12
|3
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:38
|4
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Zones/American Classic
|0:01:01
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
|0:01:13
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:21
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:35
|9
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:38
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Cycling
|0:01:58
|11
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:02:13
|12
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek-GPL
|0:02:26
|13
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:02:52
|14
|Sidney McGill (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:03:02
|15
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|16
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:03:15
|17
|Hannah Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BR'C professional cyclocross team
|18
|Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:03:56
|19
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:04:09
|20
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com devo team
|0:04:19
|21
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero
|0:04:34
|22
|Jenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2
|0:04:53
|23
|Ashley Barson (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:05:06
|24
|Rachel Langdon (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|25
|Katherine Santos (USA) Be Real Sports
|0:05:29
|26
|Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project
|0:05:36
|27
|Erica Leonard (Can) Angry Johnnys Cycling
|0:06:06
|28
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:06:17
|29
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
|0:07:32
|30
|Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project
|0:08:53
|31
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
|- 1 Lap
|32
|Viviana Sáez Pailaqueo (Chi) GT Chile
|- 2 Laps
|DNF
|Jena Greaser (USA)
