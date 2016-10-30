Trending

Nash wins Cincinnati KingsCX

Compton is second, followed by Noble

Image 1 of 5

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) wins the C1 event at Jingle Cross

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) wins the C1 event at Jingle Cross
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 5

Ellen Noble pushed hard and eventually outpaced the rest of the chase group.

Ellen Noble pushed hard and eventually outpaced the rest of the chase group.
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 3 of 5

Those able to ride the steep dirt run-up had the advantage.

Those able to ride the steep dirt run-up had the advantage.
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 4 of 5

Being ineligible to compete in the Pan Am Championships the previous day meant fresh legs for Nash.

Being ineligible to compete in the Pan Am Championships the previous day meant fresh legs for Nash.
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 5 of 5

Katerina Nash took the final sprint to the line against Compton, with Noble coming in third.

Katerina Nash took the final sprint to the line against Compton, with Noble coming in third.
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team0:40:46
2Katherine Compton (USA) KFC racing p/b Trek/Panache0:00:12
3Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:38
4Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team0:00:51
5Courtenay McFadden (USA) Zones/American Classic0:01:01
6Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross0:01:13
7Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:21
8Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:35
9Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:38
10Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Cycling0:01:58
11Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com0:02:13
12Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek-GPL0:02:26
13Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team0:02:52
14Sidney McGill (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:03:02
15Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
16Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Professional Cyclocross Team0:03:15
17Hannah Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BR'C professional cyclocross team
18Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:03:56
19Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:04:09
20Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com devo team0:04:19
21Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero0:04:34
22Jenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO20:04:53
23Ashley Barson (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:05:06
24Rachel Langdon (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team0:05:15
25Katherine Santos (USA) Be Real Sports0:05:29
26Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project0:05:36
27Erica Leonard (Can) Angry Johnnys Cycling0:06:06
28Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project0:06:17
29Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports0:07:32
30Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project0:08:53
31Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru- 1 Lap
32Viviana Sáez Pailaqueo (Chi) GT Chile- 2 Laps
DNFJena Greaser (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews