Hyde continues hot streak with C1 win at Cincinnati KingsCX

Cannondale rider double dips after taking Pan Am title on Saturday

Image 1 of 8

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading the race with less than one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 8

Hyde took the hole shot and pushed the pace hard the entire race.

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 3 of 8

The famous "camel hump" at Kings CX turned treacherous after the first lap from repeated rain showers.

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 4 of 8

Summerhill takes the fast line with Powers attempting to pass in the loose sand in the center.

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 5 of 8

Hyde works his way forward with Powers close behind and Curtis White rapidly closing in.

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 6 of 8

Powers was unable to keep up the chase, perhaps hampered by his recent hand injury.

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 7 of 8

Hyde's lead grows as he turns over flawless laps.

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 8 of 8

White goes to the front of the chase group looking to take second but went down just a few turns before finish.

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:02:19
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:00:13
3Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:00:14
4Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team
5Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:27
6Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
7Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co/Vista Subaru0:00:28
8Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld Devo Team0:00:33
9Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:42
10Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:46
11Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:00:48
12Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:00:53
13Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:00:59
14Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:01:05
15Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:01:17
16Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton Cycling0:01:18
17Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
18Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:01:19
19Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:01:21
20Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching0:02:11
21Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:02:13
22Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru0:02:18
23Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling x Garneau0:02:32
24Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing0:02:41
25Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Racing0:02:44
26Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:02:53
27Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:02:58
28Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team0:02:59
29Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team0:03:02
30Josh Johnson (USA) Team NeighborLink CX
31Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Real Deal D'Ornellas PB Garneau0:03:23
32Michael Larson (USA) A-D bikes/ western lithium/ velo reno0:03:29
33Ian Mcpherson (USA) Evol Racing0:03:39
34Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo0:03:50
35Anders Nystrom (USA) ClifBar0:03:53
36Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:04:55
37Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching0:05:19
38Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College0:05:24
39Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:05:29
40Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team0:05:30
41Kacey Campbell (USA) 1St City Cycling- 2 Laps
42Tom Chapman (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX
43Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant
44Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
45Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants
46Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar CX Team
47Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching/Arlberg Sports- 3 Laps
48Taylor Squillaci (USA) Zen-HiFi
49Peter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.
50Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
51Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team- 4 Laps
52Anton Varabei (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
53Trever Kingsbury (USA) Independent
54Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
55Josiah Longenecker (USA) VO2 MULTISPORT- 6 Laps
DNFDan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
DNFSpencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
DNFRodrigo Salazar (Chi) IBIS/Flowride
DNFIan Mcshane (USA) Marian University Cycling Team

