Hyde continues hot streak with C1 win at Cincinnati KingsCX
Cannondale rider double dips after taking Pan Am title on Saturday
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:02:19
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:00:13
|3
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:00:14
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team
|5
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:27
|6
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|7
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co/Vista Subaru
|0:00:28
|8
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld Devo Team
|0:00:33
|9
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:42
|10
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:46
|11
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:00:48
|12
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:00:53
|13
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:00:59
|14
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:01:05
|15
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:01:17
|16
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton Cycling
|0:01:18
|17
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|18
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:01:19
|19
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:01:21
|20
|Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching
|0:02:11
|21
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:02:13
|22
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|0:02:18
|23
|Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling x Garneau
|0:02:32
|24
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing
|0:02:41
|25
|Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Racing
|0:02:44
|26
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:02:53
|27
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:02:58
|28
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:02:59
|29
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team
|0:03:02
|30
|Josh Johnson (USA) Team NeighborLink CX
|31
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Real Deal D'Ornellas PB Garneau
|0:03:23
|32
|Michael Larson (USA) A-D bikes/ western lithium/ velo reno
|0:03:29
|33
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) Evol Racing
|0:03:39
|34
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo
|0:03:50
|35
|Anders Nystrom (USA) ClifBar
|0:03:53
|36
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|37
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|0:05:19
|38
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:05:24
|39
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:05:29
|40
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|41
|Kacey Campbell (USA) 1St City Cycling
|- 2 Laps
|42
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX
|43
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant
|44
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|45
|Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants
|46
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar CX Team
|47
|Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching/Arlberg Sports
|- 3 Laps
|48
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Zen-HiFi
|49
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.
|50
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|51
|Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|- 4 Laps
|52
|Anton Varabei (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
|53
|Trever Kingsbury (USA) Independent
|54
|Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
|55
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) VO2 MULTISPORT
|- 6 Laps
|DNF
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Rodrigo Salazar (Chi) IBIS/Flowride
|DNF
|Ian Mcshane (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
