Curtis White repeats at Cincinnati Cyclocross with Kings CX C2 victory

Image 1 of 2 Kings CX C2 race 2023 men's elite podium: Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) first, Scott Funston (WTB/Pivot Off Road) second and Luke Valenti (EcoFlo Chronos) in third (Image credit: Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media) Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) wins Kings CX C2 race 2023 (Image credit: Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)

US cyclocross national champion Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) dominated another day of racing at Kings CX with a victory in the C2 elite men's race in Mason, Ohio on Sunday.

The 28 year old took his second solo victory for the weekend as he crossed the line 19 seconds ahead of Scott Funston (WTB/Pivot Off Road), who had taken fourth place on Saturday. It was then Luke Valenti (EcoFlo Chronos) in third place with the 19 year old U23 Canadian champion stepping on his first UCI cyclocross podium for the season. Marcis Shelton in fourth, one spot back from Saturday, was the only other rider within a minute of White.

The two days of racing played out on a 2.8km course at Kingswood Park among the colouring autumn leaves, with the off-camber turns, a sand pit and rolling terrain. The elite men's race was the final event of the weekend, with Isabella Holmgren winning the elite women's C2 event.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling