Curtis White flies solo to claim elite men's C1 victory at King's CX

Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) won the C1 elite men's race at Kings CX on Saturday for his first cyclocross victory this season in the stars-and-stripes jersey of the national champion.

Canadian Ian Ackert,18, finished second, fighting off a sprint challenge from Marcis Shelton, 19.

Four riders gave chase, but could not get the three leaders in their sights on the final lap. Scott Funston (WT-Pivot Off-road) finished the best of the bunch in fourth, 32 seconds back. Caleb Swartz (ENVE) was fifth ahead of Canadian U23 national champion Luke Valenti (Ecoflo Chronos) and Casey Hildebrandt (Broken Spoke Bicycles), who were sixth and seventh.

In nine UCI race starts so far this season, White has seven top 10s, including the victory on Saturday. He is currently ranked fourth in the US Cyclocross Series.

It was the first of two days of racing at Kingswood Park in Mason, Ohio for the 14th annual Cincinnati Cyclocross Festival, known for its twisting, technical course with grassy off-cambers across short, punch climbs. The C2 races take place Sunday for elite and junior categories.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling