Isabella Holmgren earns first win of season at Kings CX C2 women's race
Clara Honsinger takes second ahead of Lizzy Gunsalus
Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) flipped the script on the second day of racing at Cincinnati Cyclocross Festival in Mason, Ohio and won the UCI C2 Kings CX contest. She powered away from runner-up Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX) to win by 1:30.
Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University) scored third place, a repeat performance after her podium on Saturday at Kingswood Park, this time riding 15 seconds faster than Jenaya Francis of Canada. Ava Holmgren, the reigning junior Pan-Am champion, finished sixth.
The C2 victory marked the first win of the 2023-2024 season for Holmgren, reigning junior World Champion. She finished eighth last weekend at Waterloo World Cup. It was also the second C2 win in an elite race for the 18-year-old Canadian rider, having won last year's Bear Crossing Grand Prix.
Results
