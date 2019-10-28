Trending

Rochette doubles up to win second day of elite women's Cincinnati Cyclocross

Clouse and Honsinger take second and third in C2 race at Kingswood Park

Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) wins the women's race for the second day in a row at the Cincinnati Cyclocross C2 race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
The start of the C2 elite women's race at Cincinnati Cyclocross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) stays close to the front
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
French champion Caroline Manni (Pactimo/Colorado Proud)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) stays close to the front
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
France's Caroline Manni (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) leads the chase
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Maxxis p/b Stans NoTubes) makes her way up a short climb
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) off the front during the final laps of the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)


Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Maxxis p/b Stans NoTubes)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Emily Werner (Amy D. Foundation)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Caroline Manni (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) and Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) giving chase
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) chasing the leaders
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Sunny Gilbert (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) took 12th place
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) powered her way to her second win in as many days in the C2 race at the Cincinnati Cyclocross meet at Kingswood Park on Sunday.

It was all change for the rest of the podium compared to the wet and muddy day before, however, with 18-year-old Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) finishing in second place, just seven seconds off the pace set by the day's Canadian winner, and Team S&M CX's Clara Honsinger taking third.

Full results
1Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:46:48
2Katie Clouse (USA)0:46:55
3Clara Honsinger (USA)0:47:03
4Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:47:23
5Caroline Mani (Fra)0:47:29
6Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:47:35
7Raylyn Nuss (USA)0:48:09
8Crystal Anthony (USA)0:48:22
9Madigan Munro (USA)0:48:29
10Hannah Arensman (USA)0:48:39
11Samantha Runnels (USA)0:48:46
12Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:48:49
13Ruby West (Can)0:49:00
14Jennifer Jackson (Can)0:49:15
15Erica Zaveta (USA)0:49:44
16Bridget Tooley (USA)0:49:56
17Emily Payonk (USA)0:50:40
18Lauren Zoerner (USA)0:50:52
19Amanda Nauman (USA)0:51:14
20Emily Werner (USA)0:51:23
21Maria Larkin (Irl)0:51:34
22Meredith Sierpina (USA)0:51:38
23Kaia Schmid (USA)0:52:05
24Caitlin Neuman (USA)0:52:28
25Siobhan Kelly (Can)0:52:40
26Jennifer Malik (USA)0:52:45
27Traci Judge (USA)0:52:52
28Tea Wright (USA)0:52:59
29Shannon Mallory (USA)1 lap
30Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
31Aubrey Drummond (USA)
32Katja Freeburn (USA)2 laps
33Ellie Mitchell (USA)
34Turner Ramsay (USA)
35Eleanor Dyas (USA)
36Ryley Mosher (USA)3 laps
37Laura Rice (USA)
38Sarah Gibertoni (USA)4 laps
DNFCassidy Hickey (USA)
DNFAbigail Yates (USA)
DNFAllison Arensman (USA)

