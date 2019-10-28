Rochette doubles up to win second day of elite women's Cincinnati Cyclocross

Image 1 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) wins the women's race for the second day in a row at the Cincinnati Cyclocross C2 race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 2 of 15 The start of the C2 elite women's race at Cincinnati Cyclocross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 3 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 4 of 15 Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) stays close to the front (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 5 of 15 French champion Caroline Manni (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 6 of 15 Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) stays close to the front (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 7 of 15 France's Caroline Manni (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) leads the chase (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 8 of 15 Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 9 of 15 Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Maxxis p/b Stans NoTubes) makes her way up a short climb (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 10 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) off the front during the final laps of the race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Image 11 of 15 Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Maxxis p/b Stans NoTubes) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 12 of 15 Emily Werner (Amy D. Foundation) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 13 of 15 Caroline Manni (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) and Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) giving chase (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 14 of 15 Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 15 of 15 Sunny Gilbert (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) took 12th place (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) powered her way to her second win in as many days in the C2 race at the Cincinnati Cyclocross meet at Kingswood Park on Sunday.

It was all change for the rest of the podium compared to the wet and muddy day before, however, with 18-year-old Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) finishing in second place, just seven seconds off the pace set by the day's Canadian winner, and Team S&M CX's Clara Honsinger taking third.