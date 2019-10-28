Rochette doubles up to win second day of elite women's Cincinnati Cyclocross
Clouse and Honsinger take second and third in C2 race at Kingswood Park
Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) powered her way to her second win in as many days in the C2 race at the Cincinnati Cyclocross meet at Kingswood Park on Sunday.
It was all change for the rest of the podium compared to the wet and muddy day before, however, with 18-year-old Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) finishing in second place, just seven seconds off the pace set by the day's Canadian winner, and Team S&M CX's Clara Honsinger taking third.
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:46:48
|2
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:46:55
|3
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:47:03
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:47:23
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:47:29
|6
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:47:35
|7
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:48:09
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:48:22
|9
|Madigan Munro (USA)
|0:48:29
|10
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:48:39
|11
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:48:46
|12
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:48:49
|13
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:49:00
|14
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:49:15
|15
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:49:44
|16
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:49:56
|17
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:50:40
|18
|Lauren Zoerner (USA)
|0:50:52
|19
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:51:14
|20
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:51:23
|21
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:51:34
|22
|Meredith Sierpina (USA)
|0:51:38
|23
|Kaia Schmid (USA)
|0:52:05
|24
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|0:52:28
|25
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|0:52:40
|26
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:52:45
|27
|Traci Judge (USA)
|0:52:52
|28
|Tea Wright (USA)
|0:52:59
|29
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|1 lap
|30
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|31
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|32
|Katja Freeburn (USA)
|2 laps
|33
|Ellie Mitchell (USA)
|34
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|35
|Eleanor Dyas (USA)
|36
|Ryley Mosher (USA)
|3 laps
|37
|Laura Rice (USA)
|38
|Sarah Gibertoni (USA)
|4 laps
|DNF
|Cassidy Hickey (USA)
|DNF
|Abigail Yates (USA)
|DNF
|Allison Arensman (USA)
