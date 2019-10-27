White wins elite men's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 2

Image 1 of 15 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) wins the C2 race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 2 of 15 Curtis White and Gage Hecht battling it out on the final lap (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 3 of 15 Jamey Driscoll (Mavic/DNA Cycling) rode to sixth place (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 4 of 15 Cody Kizer (LangeTwins/Specialized) chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 5 of 15 Jamey Driscoll (Mavic/DNA Cycling) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 6 of 15 The start of the C2 men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 7 of 15 Gage Hecht and Kerry Werner at the top of the climb (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 8 of 15 Cody Kizer (LangeTwins/Specialized) tops the climb (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 9 of 15 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) en route to the win on the second day of the Cincinnati Cyclocross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 10 of 15 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) rounds a turn in the berms chasing the two leaders (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 11 of 15 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) leads the way (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 12 of 15 Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 13 of 15 Lance Hadiet (Donnelly Aevolo) rides through a challenging section of the course (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 14 of 15 Lance Hadiet (Donnelly Aevolo) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 15 of 15 Kerry Werner hammers up a climb (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) won the C2 race on the second day of the Cincinnati Cyclocross meet in Kingswood Park on Sunday, beating Donnelly Aevolo's Gage Hecht and the winner of Saturday's C1 race, Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano).

White had only been able to manage third in the wet and muddy conditions for Saturday's race, but the drier weather gave him the win by 10 seconds from Hecht, with Werner finishing another 10 seconds back. Saturday's runner-up – Hecht's Donnelly Aevolo teammate Lance Haidet – took ninth place.