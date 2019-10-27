White wins elite men's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 2
Hecht takes second, Werner rounds out podium
Elite Men: Mason, Ohio - Mason, Ohio
Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) won the C2 race on the second day of the Cincinnati Cyclocross meet in Kingswood Park on Sunday, beating Donnelly Aevolo's Gage Hecht and the winner of Saturday's C1 race, Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano).
White had only been able to manage third in the wet and muddy conditions for Saturday's race, but the drier weather gave him the win by 10 seconds from Hecht, with Werner finishing another 10 seconds back. Saturday's runner-up – Hecht's Donnelly Aevolo teammate Lance Haidet – took ninth place.
|1
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:59:53
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|1:00:03
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:00:13
|4
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|1:00:34
|5
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|1:00:40
|6
|James Driscoll (USA)
|1:00:41
|7
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|1:00:50
|8
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|1:00:53
|9
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|1:00:59
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|1:01:22
|11
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|1:01:42
|12
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|1:01:44
|13
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|14
|Alex Morton (USA)
|1:02:38
|15
|Sam Noel (USA)
|1:02:40
|16
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|17
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|1:02:42
|18
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|1:03:41
|19
|Scott Funston (USA)
|20
|Brian Matter (USA)
|1:03:43
|21
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|1:03:44
|22
|Mark Myles (USA)
|1:04:30
|23
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|1:04:45
|24
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|1:04:46
|25
|Michael Larson (USA)
|1:04:47
|26
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|1:05:01
|27
|Sam Vickery (USA)
|1 lap
|28
|Malaki Caldwell (USA)
|2 laps
|29
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|3 laps
|30
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
|31
|Cade Bickmore (USA)
|4 laps
|32
|Jacob Huizenga (USA)
|33
|Justin Morgan (USA)
|34
|Steven Williams (USA)
|5 laps
|35
|Nicholas Vorwerk (USA)
|36
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|37
|Jason Walker (USA)
|DNF
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|DNF
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|DNF
|Jack White (USA)
|DNS
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
