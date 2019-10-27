Trending

White wins elite men's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 2

Hecht takes second, Werner rounds out podium

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) wins the C2 race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Curtis White and Gage Hecht battling it out on the final lap

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Jamey Driscoll (Mavic/DNA Cycling) rode to sixth place

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Cody Kizer (LangeTwins/Specialized) chasing the leaders

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Jamey Driscoll (Mavic/DNA Cycling)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
The start of the C2 men's race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Gage Hecht and Kerry Werner at the top of the climb

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Cody Kizer (LangeTwins/Specialized) tops the climb

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) en route to the win on the second day of the Cincinnati Cyclocross

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) rounds a turn in the berms chasing the two leaders

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) leads the way

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Lance Hadiet (Donnelly Aevolo) rides through a challenging section of the course

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Lance Hadiet (Donnelly Aevolo)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Kerry Werner hammers up a climb

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross World) won the C2 race on the second day of the Cincinnati Cyclocross meet in Kingswood Park on Sunday, beating Donnelly Aevolo's Gage Hecht and the winner of Saturday's C1 race, Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano).

White had only been able to manage third in the wet and muddy conditions for Saturday's race, but the drier weather gave him the win by 10 seconds from Hecht, with Werner finishing another 10 seconds back. Saturday's runner-up – Hecht's Donnelly Aevolo teammate Lance Haidet – took ninth place.

Full results
1Curtis White (USA)0:59:53
2Gage Hecht (USA)1:00:03
3Kerry Werner (USA)1:00:13
4Eric Brunner (USA)1:00:34
5Andrew Dillman (USA)1:00:40
6James Driscoll (USA)1:00:41
7Cody Kaiser (USA)1:00:50
8Michael Van Den Ham (Can)1:00:53
9Lance Haidet (USA)1:00:59
10Tobin Ortenblad (USA)1:01:22
11Cody Cupp (USA)1:01:42
12Brannan Fix (USA)1:01:44
13Travis Livermon (USA)
14Alex Morton (USA)1:02:38
15Sam Noel (USA)1:02:40
16Caleb Swartz (USA)
17Grant Ellwood (USA)1:02:42
18Eric Thompson (USA)1:03:41
19Scott Funston (USA)
20Brian Matter (USA)1:03:43
21Ross Ellwood (USA)1:03:44
22Mark Myles (USA)1:04:30
23Andrew Giniat (USA)1:04:45
24Dylan Postier (USA)1:04:46
25Michael Larson (USA)1:04:47
26Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)1:05:01
27Sam Vickery (USA)1 lap
28Malaki Caldwell (USA)2 laps
29Kobi Gyetvan (USA)3 laps
30Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
31Cade Bickmore (USA)4 laps
32Jacob Huizenga (USA)
33Justin Morgan (USA)
34Steven Williams (USA)5 laps
35Nicholas Vorwerk (USA)
36Shawn Geiger (USA)
37Jason Walker (USA)
DNFSpencer Petrov (USA)
DNFGarrett Gerchar (USA)
DNFJack White (USA)
DNSSamuel Kieffer (USA)

