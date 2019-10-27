Rochette wins elite women's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 1
Feedback Sports-Specialized rider conquers the mud and rain to take solo win
Elite Women : Mason, Ohio - Mason, Ohio
Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) won the elite women's race on Day 1 of the 2019 Cincy Kings CX on Saturday, fighting through the mud to win alone by over a minute.
Caroline Mani (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) finished second at 1:29 with Ruby West (Pivot p/b Stan’s NoTubes) third a further eight seconds back.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:40:46
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:29
|3
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:01:37
|4
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:01:43
|5
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:01:57
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:02:08
|7
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:25
|8
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:02:32
|9
|Madigan Munro (USA)
|0:02:44
|10
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:02:54
|11
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:03:47
|12
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:04:07
|13
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:04:13
|14
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:04:35
|15
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:04:59
|16
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:05:13
|17
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:05:28
|18
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:05:46
|19
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|0:06:01
|20
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:06:16
|21
|Lauren Zoerner (USA)
|0:06:25
|22
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:06:35
|23
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:06:43
|24
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|0:06:49
|25
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:07:51
|26
|Cassidy Hickey (USA)
|0:08:42
|27
|Daniela Mehech (USA)
|0:08:49
|28
|Ellie Mitchell (USA)
|0:09:10
|29
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|0:09:20
|30
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|0:09:26
|31
|Eleanor Dyas (USA)
|0:09:42
|32
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|0:09:51
|33
|Ryley Mosher (USA)
|0:10:04
|34
|Tea Wright (USA)
|0:10:20
|35
|Katja Freeburn (USA)
|0:10:29
|36
|Laura Rice (USA)
|0:12:00
|37
|Kaia Schmid (USA)
|-1 Lap
|38
|Traci Judge (USA)
|39
|Abigail Yates (USA)
|40
|Danielle Clark (USA)
|DNS
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|DNF
|Molly Lohry (USA)
