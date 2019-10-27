Rochette wins elite women's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 1

Image 1 of 11 Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) runs up a climb (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 2 of 11 The fatigue of racing in the mud (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 3 of 11 Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) on a descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 4 of 11 Sammantha Rennels (Squid x Eliel) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 5 of 11 Ruby West (Pivot p/b Stan’s NoTubes) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 6 of 11 Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) celebrates winning the elite women's C1 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 7 of 11 Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross world) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 8 of 11 Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Maxxis pb Stans NoTubes) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 9 of 11 Sunny Gilbert (Pactimo/ Colorado Proud) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 10 of 11 The mud was thick for the elite women's C1 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 11 of 11 Fall colours for the elite women's C1 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross in Kingswood Park (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) won the elite women's race on Day 1 of the 2019 Cincy Kings CX on Saturday, fighting through the mud to win alone by over a minute.

Caroline Mani (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) finished second at 1:29 with Ruby West (Pivot p/b Stan’s NoTubes) third a further eight seconds back.