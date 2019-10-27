Trending

Rochette wins elite women's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 1

Feedback Sports-Specialized rider conquers the mud and rain to take solo win





Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) runs up a climb
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




The fatigue of racing in the mud
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) on a descent
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Sammantha Rennels (Squid x Eliel)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Ruby West (Pivot p/b Stan’s NoTubes)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) celebrates winning the elite women's C1 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocross world)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Maxxis pb Stans NoTubes)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Sunny Gilbert (Pactimo/ Colorado Proud)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




The mud was thick for the elite women's C1 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)




Fall colours for the elite women's C1 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross in Kingswood Park
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Maghalie Rochette (Feedback Sports-Specialized) won the elite women's race on Day 1 of the 2019 Cincy Kings CX on Saturday, fighting through the mud to win alone by over a minute.  

Caroline Mani (Pactimo/Colorado Proud) finished second at 1:29 with Ruby West (Pivot p/b Stan’s NoTubes) third a further eight seconds back.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:40:46
2Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:01:29
3Ruby West (Can) 0:01:37
4Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:01:43
5Katie Clouse (USA) 0:01:57
6Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) 0:02:08
7Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:02:25
8Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:02:32
9Madigan Munro (USA) 0:02:44
10Jennifer Jackson (Can) 0:02:54
11Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:03:47
12Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:04:07
13Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:04:13
14Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:04:35
15Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:04:59
16Amanda Nauman (USA) 0:05:13
17Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:05:28
18Emily Payonk (USA) 0:05:46
19Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) 0:06:01
20Emily Werner (USA) 0:06:16
21Lauren Zoerner (USA) 0:06:25
22Bridget Tooley (USA) 0:06:35
23Maria Larkin (Irl) 0:06:43
24Shannon Mallory (USA) 0:06:49
25Turner Ramsay (USA) 0:07:51
26Cassidy Hickey (USA) 0:08:42
27Daniela Mehech (USA) 0:08:49
28Ellie Mitchell (USA) 0:09:10
29Caitlin Neuman (USA) 0:09:20
30Siobhan Kelly (Can) 0:09:26
31Eleanor Dyas (USA) 0:09:42
32Aubrey Drummond (USA) 0:09:51
33Ryley Mosher (USA) 0:10:04
34Tea Wright (USA) 0:10:20
35Katja Freeburn (USA) 0:10:29
36Laura Rice (USA) 0:12:00
37Kaia Schmid (USA) -1 Lap
38Traci Judge (USA)
39Abigail Yates (USA)
40Danielle Clark (USA)
DNSAllison Arensman (USA)
DNFMolly Lohry (USA)

