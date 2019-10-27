Trending

Werner wins elite men's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 1

Kona Maxxis Shimano survives mud fest to win Saturday C1 race

Image 1 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

Fall scenes during Saturday's Cincy Kings CX men's race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 2 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) fights the mud at the Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 3 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) at the Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 4 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) attacks the mud
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 5 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Lance Haidet (Donnelly Aevolo)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 6 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 7 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) wins the CQ race at Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 8 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) in the fall colors of the Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 9 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 10 of 17

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park

Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 11 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

Riders were muddy but happy to race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 12 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

Cyclo-cross hurts
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 13 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

It's important to enjoy yourself
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 14 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

The racing was fun in the mud
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 15 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

Cross skills were vital in the mud
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 16 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) on the top step of the Saturday podium at the Cincy Kings CX men's race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 17 of 17

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) continued his winning streak in the mud at the Cincy Kings CX men's race on Saturday.

After dry conditions before the race, the heavens opened on Saturday, transforming the course into a mud fest. Werner handed the conditions as best as possible, slipping and sliding around the seven laps to finish 17 seconds ahead of Lance Haidet (Donnelly Aevolo).

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) finished in third.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) 1:04:28
2Lance Haidet (USA) 0:00:17
3Curtis White (USA) 0:00:25
4Cody Kaiser (USA) 0:00:30
5Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:00:37
6Stephen Hyde (USA) 0:00:45
7Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 0:00:52
8Michael Van Den Ham (Can) 0:00:55
9Gage Hecht (USA) 0:00:58
10Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:01:02
11Spencer Petrov (USA) 0:02:18
12Cody Cupp (USA) 0:03:04
13Sam Noel (USA) 0:03:11
14Alex Morton (USA) 0:03:29
15Scott Funston (USA) 0:03:49
16James Driscoll (USA) 0:03:57
17Eric Thompson (USA) 0:04:36
18Brannan Fix (USA) 0:04:49
19Dylan Postier (USA) 0:05:23
20Andrew Giniat (USA) 0:05:37
21Brian Matter (USA) 0:05:52
22Caleb Swartz (USA) 0:05:59
23Garrett Gerchar (USA) 0:06:06
24Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:06:31
25Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) 0:07:05
26Mark Myles (USA) 0:07:21
27Brendan Rhim (USA) 0:07:35
28Michael Larson (USA) 0:07:56
29Finnegan O'Connor (USA) 0:08:16
30Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
31Cade Bickmore (USA)
32Malaki Caldwell (USA)
33Jacob Huizenga (USA)
34Thomas Savage (USA)
35Sam Vickery (USA)
36Shawn Geiger (USA)
37Steven Williams (USA)
38Nicholas Vorwerk (USA)
39Andrew Boissiere (USA)
40Jack White (USA)
41Jason Walker (USA)
DNFEric Brunner (USA)
DNFTravis Livermon (USA)
DNFSamuel Kieffer (USA)
DNSBrian Staby (USA)

