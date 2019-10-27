Werner wins elite men's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 1
Kona Maxxis Shimano survives mud fest to win Saturday C1 race
Elite Men: Mason, Ohio - Mason, Ohio
Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) continued his winning streak in the mud at the Cincy Kings CX men's race on Saturday.
After dry conditions before the race, the heavens opened on Saturday, transforming the course into a mud fest. Werner handed the conditions as best as possible, slipping and sliding around the seven laps to finish 17 seconds ahead of Lance Haidet (Donnelly Aevolo).
Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) finished in third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:04:28
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:00:17
|3
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:00:25
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:00:30
|5
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:00:37
|6
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:45
|7
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:00:52
|8
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|0:00:55
|9
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:58
|10
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:01:02
|11
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:02:18
|12
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:03:04
|13
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:03:11
|14
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:03:29
|15
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:03:49
|16
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:03:57
|17
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:04:36
|18
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:04:49
|19
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|0:05:23
|20
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:05:37
|21
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:05:52
|22
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:05:59
|23
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:06:06
|24
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:06:31
|25
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|0:07:05
|26
|Mark Myles (USA)
|0:07:21
|27
|Brendan Rhim (USA)
|0:07:35
|28
|Michael Larson (USA)
|0:07:56
|29
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
|0:08:16
|30
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|31
|Cade Bickmore (USA)
|32
|Malaki Caldwell (USA)
|33
|Jacob Huizenga (USA)
|34
|Thomas Savage (USA)
|35
|Sam Vickery (USA)
|36
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|37
|Steven Williams (USA)
|38
|Nicholas Vorwerk (USA)
|39
|Andrew Boissiere (USA)
|40
|Jack White (USA)
|41
|Jason Walker (USA)
|DNF
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|DNF
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|DNS
|Brian Staby (USA)
