Werner wins elite men's Cincinnati Cyclocross Day 1

Image 1 of 17 Fall scenes during Saturday's Cincy Kings CX men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 2 of 17 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) fights the mud at the Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 3 of 17 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) at the Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 4 of 17 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) attacks the mud (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 5 of 17 Lance Haidet (Donnelly Aevolo) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 6 of 17 Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 7 of 17 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) wins the CQ race at Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 8 of 17 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) in the fall colors of the Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 9 of 17 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 10 of 17 Cincinnati UCI Cyclocross - Kingswood Park (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 11 of 17 Riders were muddy but happy to race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 12 of 17 Cyclo-cross hurts (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 13 of 17 It's important to enjoy yourself (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 14 of 17 The racing was fun in the mud (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 15 of 17 Cross skills were vital in the mud (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 16 of 17 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) on the top step of the Saturday podium at the Cincy Kings CX men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 17 of 17 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) won the Cincy Kings CX men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) continued his winning streak in the mud at the Cincy Kings CX men's race on Saturday.

After dry conditions before the race, the heavens opened on Saturday, transforming the course into a mud fest. Werner handed the conditions as best as possible, slipping and sliding around the seven laps to finish 17 seconds ahead of Lance Haidet (Donnelly Aevolo).

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) finished in third.