Chrono des Nations: Anna Kiesenhofer wins by one second in race against the clock

Olympic road champion Anna Kiesenhofer won the final time trial of the season at the Chrono des Nations in Les Herbiers, France, on Sunday.

Kiesenhofer covered the 27.23km course with the winning time of 36:23, beating compatriot Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) by just one second to take the victory.

Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) finished in third place at 19 seconds back.

The win marked Kiesenhofer's fourth time trial victory of the season, having also won the Austrian National Championships in June, and this month, she has won Chrono de la Sionge in St-Martin and Chrono Féminin de la Gatineau.

