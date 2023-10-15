Chrono des Nations: Josh Tarling beats Remco Evenepoel to secure time trial victory

By Kirsten Frattini
Stefan Bissegger rounds out podium in third place in Les Herbiers

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers)
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) secured the victory in the race against the clock at Chrono des Nations in Les Herbiers, France. 

The British and European champion covered the 45.43km course with the fastest time of 52:02, beating World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) by 13 seconds. 

Tarling and Evenepoel were the only two riders to average above 52km/h.

Third place on the day went to Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), who finished at 1:10 behind Tarling.

More to follow...

Results

