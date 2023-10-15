Chrono des Nations: Josh Tarling beats Remco Evenepoel to secure time trial victory
Stefan Bissegger rounds out podium in third place in Les Herbiers
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) secured the victory in the race against the clock at Chrono des Nations in Les Herbiers, France.
The British and European champion covered the 45.43km course with the fastest time of 52:02, beating World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) by 13 seconds.
Tarling and Evenepoel were the only two riders to average above 52km/h.
Third place on the day went to Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), who finished at 1:10 behind Tarling.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1