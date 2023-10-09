Chrono des Nations past winners 2023

By Cycling News
published

Champions 1982-2022

Ellen van Dijk wins Chrono des Nations 2022
Ellen van Dijk wins Chrono des Nations 2022 (Image credit: Mathilde L'Azou / Chrono des Nations)

Past Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
2021Marlen Reusser (Sui) Alé BTC Ljubljana
2019Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
2018Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas - Mettler
2017Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle - High5
2016Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
2015Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto - Footon
2014Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
2013Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
2012Amber Neben (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
2011Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad
2010Jeannie Longo (Fra)
2009Jeannie Longo (Fra)
2008Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Flexpoint
2007Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Flexpoint
2006Priska Doppmann (Sui) Univega
2005Edwidge Pitel (Fra)
2004Edwidge Pitel (Fra)
2003Margaret Hemsley (Aus) Nürnberger Versicherung
2002Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
2001Edwidge Pitel (Fra)
2000Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1999Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
1998Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
1997Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
1996Chrystele Richard (Fra)
1995Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1994Marion Clignet (Fra)
1993Roselyne Riou (Fra)
1992Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1991Nathalie Gendron (Fra)
1990Astrid Schop (Ned)
1989Maria Canins (Ita)
1988Maria Canins (Ita)
1987Jeannie Longo (Fra)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
2021Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
2019Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2018Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS - Almeborg Bornholm
2017Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS - Almeborg Bornholm
2016Vasil Kiryienka (Bel), Sky
2015Vasil Kiryienka (Bel), Sky
2014Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM
2013Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2012Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2011Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
2010David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
2009Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz Astana
2008Stef Clement (Ned) Bouygues Télécom
2007László Bodrogi (Hun) Crédit Agricole
2006Raivis Belohvošciks (Lat) C.B. Immobiliare–Universal Caffè
2005Ondrej Sosenka (Cze) Acqua & Sapone-Adria Mobil
2004Bert Roesems (Bel) Relax-Bodysol
2003Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2002Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2001Jean Nuttli (Sui) Phonak
2000Jean Nuttli (Sui) Phonak
1999Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) Vini Caldirola
1998Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) Cantina Tollo-Alexia Alluminio
1997Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) Aki-Safi
1996Chris Boardman (GBr) GAN
1995Pascal Lance (Fra) GAN
1994Pascal Lance (Fra) GAN
1993Chris Boardman (GBr) GAN
1992Arturas Kasputis (Ltu) Postobón-Manzana
1991Jan Karlsson (Swe) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
1990Jan Karlsson (Swe) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
1989Marco Jeletich (Ned)
1988Pascal Lance (Fra) Toshiba-Look
1987Pascal Lance (Fra) Toshiba-La Vie Claire
1986Franck Petiteau (Fra)
1985Bernard Richard (Fra) Mercier
1984Patrice Esnault (Fra) Skil-Sem
1983Dave Akam (GBr) Athletic Club de Boulogne-Billancourt
1982Gary Dowdell (GBr) Wolber Spidel
Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews