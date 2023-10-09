Chrono des Nations past winners 2023
Champions 1982-2022
Past Winners
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Marlen Reusser (Sui) Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2019
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|2018
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas - Mettler
|2017
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle - High5
|2016
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|2015
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto - Footon
|2014
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
|2013
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
|2012
|Amber Neben (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|2011
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad
|2010
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|2009
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|2008
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Flexpoint
|2007
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Flexpoint
|2006
|Priska Doppmann (Sui) Univega
|2005
|Edwidge Pitel (Fra)
|2004
|Edwidge Pitel (Fra)
|2003
|Margaret Hemsley (Aus) Nürnberger Versicherung
|2002
|Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
|2001
|Edwidge Pitel (Fra)
|2000
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|1999
|Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
|1998
|Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
|1997
|Zulfia Zabirova (Kaz)
|1996
|Chrystele Richard (Fra)
|1995
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|1994
|Marion Clignet (Fra)
|1993
|Roselyne Riou (Fra)
|1992
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|1991
|Nathalie Gendron (Fra)
|1990
|Astrid Schop (Ned)
|1989
|Maria Canins (Ita)
|1988
|Maria Canins (Ita)
|1987
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
|2021
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
|2019
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2018
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS - Almeborg Bornholm
|2017
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS - Almeborg Bornholm
|2016
|Vasil Kiryienka (Bel), Sky
|2015
|Vasil Kiryienka (Bel), Sky
|2014
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM
|2013
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2012
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2011
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|2009
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz Astana
|2008
|Stef Clement (Ned) Bouygues Télécom
|2007
|László Bodrogi (Hun) Crédit Agricole
|2006
|Raivis Belohvošciks (Lat) C.B. Immobiliare–Universal Caffè
|2005
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze) Acqua & Sapone-Adria Mobil
|2004
|Bert Roesems (Bel) Relax-Bodysol
|2003
|Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2002
|Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2001
|Jean Nuttli (Sui) Phonak
|2000
|Jean Nuttli (Sui) Phonak
|1999
|Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) Cantina Tollo-Alexia Alluminio
|1997
|Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) Aki-Safi
|1996
|Chris Boardman (GBr) GAN
|1995
|Pascal Lance (Fra) GAN
|1994
|Pascal Lance (Fra) GAN
|1993
|Chris Boardman (GBr) GAN
|1992
|Arturas Kasputis (Ltu) Postobón-Manzana
|1991
|Jan Karlsson (Swe) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
|1990
|Jan Karlsson (Swe) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
|1989
|Marco Jeletich (Ned)
|1988
|Pascal Lance (Fra) Toshiba-Look
|1987
|Pascal Lance (Fra) Toshiba-La Vie Claire
|1986
|Franck Petiteau (Fra)
|1985
|Bernard Richard (Fra) Mercier
|1984
|Patrice Esnault (Fra) Skil-Sem
|1983
|Dave Akam (GBr) Athletic Club de Boulogne-Billancourt
|1982
|Gary Dowdell (GBr) Wolber Spidel
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Most Popular
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tom Pidcock wraps up season with XCO win at Mont-Sainte-Anne MTB World CupNino Schurter claims ninth overall XCO World Cup season win, prevails despite tough start and chain drops
-
Loana Lecomte wins muddy Mont-Sainte-Anne World CupJenny Rissveds second, Puck Pieterse third and takes XCO overall
-
Connor Swift shows his Gravel credentials with third at World Championships‘I want to do well on the road, gravel and anything in between’ says Ineos Grenadiers rider
-
Keegan Swenson duels with Alejandro Valverde at Gravel World ChampionshipsSpanish ‘veterano’ beats American in sprint after a battle in the Prosecco hills