Martin wins Chrono des Nations time trial
Larsson and Dowsett in second and third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:56:20
|2
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:03
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:50
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|5
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:51
|6
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:58
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|10
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:05:00
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:05:29
|12
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:47
|13
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) GRE
|0:06:09
|14
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:12
|15
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:20
|16
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:06:21
|17
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|0:06:22
|18
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:06:23
|19
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:06:53
|21
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:22
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:32
|23
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:01
|24
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:11
|25
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:22
|26
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:08:39
|27
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:59
|28
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Europcar
|0:09:18
