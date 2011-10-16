Trending

Martin wins Chrono des Nations time trial

Larsson and Dowsett in second and third

Alex Dowsett (Sky) ended his season with a third-place finish.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was a solid second.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) has two wins in the rainbow jersey already.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) could only manage 5th.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Not surprisingly, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was well off the pace on his return to action.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) celebrates victory in the Chrono des Nations.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:56:20
2Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:03
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:50
4Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:20
5David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:51
6Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:58
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:53
10Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:05:00
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:05:29
12Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:05:47
13Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) GRE0:06:09
14Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:12
15Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:06:20
16Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:06:21
17Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal0:06:22
18Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:06:23
19Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:06:53
21Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:22
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:07:32
23Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:01
24Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:08:11
25Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:22
26Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:08:39
27Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:08:59
28Anthony Charteau (Fra) Europcar0:09:18

