Dowsett dominates espoir Chrono des Nations

Frenchmen Bacon, Bonnet round out podium

Great Britain's Alex Dowsett in action at the Chrono des Nations time trial.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations)
Race winner Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations)
Espoir men's podium (l-r): Romain Bacon, Alex Dowsett, Nicolas Bonnet.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations)

Full Results
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain0:48:38
2Romain Bacon (Fra) AS Corbeil-Essonnes0:01:23
3Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) Team Vulco-VCVV0:02:03
4Yoann Paillot (Fra) Vélophile Naintréenne0:02:06
5Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U0:02:54
6Hophra Gérard (Fra) Fédération Cycliste Wallonie0:03:04
7Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:03:10
8Erwan Téguel (Fra) Vendée U0:03:23
9Morgan Gaschard (Fra) Vélophile Naintréenne0:03:40
10Jimmy Turgis (Fra) CC Nogent-sur-Oise0:03:50
11Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs0:04:02
12Anthony Saux (Fra) Vendée U0:04:10
13Kévin Perron (Fra) UC Orléans0:04:13
14Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) Greece0:04:18
15Florent Mallegol (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs0:04:19
16Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:04:21
17Pierre Lebreton (Fra) UC Vallée de la Risle0:04:40
18Kevin Reza (Fra) Vendée U0:04:43
19Romain Houeix (Fra) Vendée U0:04:44
20Florian Deriaux (Fra) UC Vallée de la Risle0:04:52
21Florian Le Neun (Fra) AS Corbeil-Essonnes0:05:17
22Richard Englebert (Bel) Fédération Cycliste Wallonie0:05:31
23Pierre Esnault (Fra) UC Orléans0:06:21
24Thomas Petruzzella (Fra) AS Corbeil-Essonnes0:06:45
25Jordan Thiré (Fra) Vendée U0:08:26
26Franck Grelier (Fra) Vendée U0:09:15
27Florian Allaizeau (Fra) Vendée U0:09:28
HDSteven Laget (Fra) Vendée U
HDJulien Robin (Fra) Vendée U

