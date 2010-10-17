Dowsett dominates espoir Chrono des Nations
Frenchmen Bacon, Bonnet round out podium
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|0:48:38
|2
|Romain Bacon (Fra) AS Corbeil-Essonnes
|0:01:23
|3
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) Team Vulco-VCVV
|0:02:03
|4
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Vélophile Naintréenne
|0:02:06
|5
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U
|0:02:54
|6
|Hophra Gérard (Fra) Fédération Cycliste Wallonie
|0:03:04
|7
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:10
|8
|Erwan Téguel (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:23
|9
|Morgan Gaschard (Fra) Vélophile Naintréenne
|0:03:40
|10
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) CC Nogent-sur-Oise
|0:03:50
|11
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs
|0:04:02
|12
|Anthony Saux (Fra) Vendée U
|0:04:10
|13
|Kévin Perron (Fra) UC Orléans
|0:04:13
|14
|Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) Greece
|0:04:18
|15
|Florent Mallegol (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs
|0:04:19
|16
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:04:21
|17
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) UC Vallée de la Risle
|0:04:40
|18
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vendée U
|0:04:43
|19
|Romain Houeix (Fra) Vendée U
|0:04:44
|20
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) UC Vallée de la Risle
|0:04:52
|21
|Florian Le Neun (Fra) AS Corbeil-Essonnes
|0:05:17
|22
|Richard Englebert (Bel) Fédération Cycliste Wallonie
|0:05:31
|23
|Pierre Esnault (Fra) UC Orléans
|0:06:21
|24
|Thomas Petruzzella (Fra) AS Corbeil-Essonnes
|0:06:45
|25
|Jordan Thiré (Fra) Vendée U
|0:08:26
|26
|Franck Grelier (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:15
|27
|Florian Allaizeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:28
|HD
|Steven Laget (Fra) Vendée U
|HD
|Julien Robin (Fra) Vendée U
