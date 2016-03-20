Trending

Rudy Barbier wins Cholet - Pays De Loire

Baptiste Plackaert and Yannis Yssaad complete podium

Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) in the best young riders jersey

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille5:11:06
2Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
3Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
4Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
6David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
13Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
15Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
16Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
19Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
21Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
24Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
26Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:08
27Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
28Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:11
31Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
32Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:15
33Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:25
34Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:27
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:37
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:56
38Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:20
39Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:26
40Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
41Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:31
42Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:33
43Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:44
45Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
46Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
47Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
48Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
49Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:01
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:56
51Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:03:27
52Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:03:43
53Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:22
54Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:38
55Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
57Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
58Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
61Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
62Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
63Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
64Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
66Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
67Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
68Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
69Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
70César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:10:38
71Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
73Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
74Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFTiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFLuca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFMarco D'urbano (Ita) Team Roth
DNFTristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
DNFFrank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
DNFColin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
DNFRoland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
DNFRino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFJeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFDaan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFFelix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFFlorent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFJon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFPeio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFGotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M

