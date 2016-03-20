Rudy Barbier wins Cholet - Pays De Loire
Baptiste Plackaert and Yannis Yssaad complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|5:11:06
|2
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|6
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|13
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|15
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|16
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:08
|27
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:11
|31
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|32
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:15
|33
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:25
|34
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|37
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:56
|38
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|39
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:26
|40
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|41
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:31
|42
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:33
|43
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:44
|45
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|46
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|48
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|49
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:01
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:56
|51
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:03:27
|52
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:03:43
|53
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:22
|54
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:38
|55
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|57
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|58
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|61
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|62
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|63
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|64
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|66
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|67
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|68
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|69
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|70
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:10:38
|71
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|73
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Marco D'urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
