Vargas wins Chilean women's marathon title

Eduardo Puschel earns men's championship

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriela Vargas (Chi)3:47:16
2Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:16:35
3Maria José Bucarey Campos (Chi)0:25:53
4Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)0:31:34
DNFConstanza Inostroza (Chi)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)3:35:37
2Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)0:02:07
3Matias Delgado (Chi)0:09:08
4Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)0:13:58
5Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)0:15:16
6Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)0:20:16
7Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:26:35
8Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)0:39:57
9Juan José Hazbun (Chi)0:40:49
10Bruno Bernales (Chi)0:43:40
11Andres Diaz Luengo (Chi)1:09:15
12Tomás Pablo Baeza Paraud (Chi)1:17:47
DNFJavier Gallardo Galleguillos (Chi)
DNFRolando Andres Garay Jara (Chi)
DNFDiego Pino (Chi)
DNFSebastian Roman (Chi)
DNFBernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen (Chi)
DNFPatricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)

