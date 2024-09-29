Charm City CX: Andrew Strohmeyer continues undefeated streak on day 1
Five wins in a row for American who tops Funston, Brunner by over a minute in Baltimore
Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) proved to be unbeatable again on the opening day of the Charm City CX, the fifth round of the Trek USCX series.
Taking his fifth straight win, Strohmeyer took the hole shot and never looked back, overcoming a crash in the first lap to resume his position at the lead.
Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) joined Strohmeyer at the front but couldn't hold his pace and lost contact, being caught and passed by Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living) halfway through the race.
Funston couldn't catch the flying Strohmeyer and had to settle for second with Brunner rounding out the podium just 10 seconds behind in third.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
