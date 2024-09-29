Charm City CX: Andrew Strohmeyer continues undefeated streak on day 1

Five wins in a row for American who tops Funston, Brunner by over a minute in Baltimore

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) proved to be unbeatable again on the opening day of the Charm City CX, the fifth round of the Trek USCX series.

Taking his fifth straight win, Strohmeyer took the hole shot and never looked back, overcoming a crash in the first lap to resume his position at the lead.

