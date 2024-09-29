Charm City CX: Clauzel makes it five in a row in Baltimore

Helene Clauzel wins her fifth race in a row in the Charm City CX

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) claimed her fifth straight victory in the Charm City C1 event, the fifth round of the Trek USCX cyclocross series and the first of two races in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Frenchwoman broke away with Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) by the end of lap two, but the Dutch rider struggled to hold her pace in the thick mud but held off the chase behind, finishing second at 41 seconds.

Carolina Mani (Groove Off Road Racing) emerged as the best of the rest to round out the podium at 1:18.

Results powered by FirstCycling