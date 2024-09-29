Charm City CX: Clauzel makes it five in a row in Baltimore

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) claimed her fifth straight victory in the Charm City C1 event, the fifth round of the Trek USCX cyclocross series and the first of two races in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Frenchwoman broke away with Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) by the end of lap two, but the Dutch rider struggled to hold her pace in the thick mud but held off the chase behind, finishing second at 41 seconds.

