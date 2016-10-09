Hyde drops Powers to take Charm City Cross C1 win
Timmerman rounds out the podium in Baltimore
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:57:18
|2
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|0:00:13
|3
|Daniel Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
|4
|Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)
|0:00:21
|5
|james driscoll (Raleigh Clement)
|0:00:29
|6
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|7
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)
|0:00:41
|8
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)
|0:00:44
|9
|Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing)
|0:00:45
|10
|Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Endurance Team)
|11
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|0:00:54
|12
|Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)
|0:00:57
|13
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:01:03
|14
|Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)
|15
|Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:01:04
|16
|Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix en Provence)
|17
|Cole Oberman (ProTestedGear.com)
|0:02:20
|18
|Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)
|0:02:33
|19
|Dan Chabanov (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:02:35
|20
|Jordan Snyder (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:02:36
|21
|Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:02:39
|22
|lance haidet (Raliegh Clement)
|0:02:45
|23
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:02:51
|24
|Samuel O'Keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:03:08
|25
|Christopher Aitken (Focus Attaquer CX Team)
|0:03:28
|26
|Mark D'Avino (Cadence Cycling)
|0:03:40
|27
|Hunter Resek (Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team)
|0:03:52
|28
|Mark Flis (Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis)
|0:03:55
|29
|Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|30
|Scott McGill, Jr. (Lee & Associates/Scott/Race Pac)
|0:04:16
|31
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs)
|0:04:21
|32
|michael mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)
|0:04:24
|33
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (717cycling p/b RSI Panels)
|0:04:30
|34
|Jordan Villella (Van-Dessel/Cyclus Sports)
|0:04:36
|35
|Cody Cupp (SET Coaching/Arlberg Sports)
|0:04:51
|36
|Tyler Cloutier (Renewed Professional Cyclocross)
|0:05:00
|37
|Andrew Bailey (KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's)
|0:05:14
|38
|Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
|0:05:58
|39
|Scott Smith (JAM / NCC)
|0:06:15
|40
|Joshua Teets (ProMountain Outfitters)
|0:06:27
|41
|Jeremy Burkhardt (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:06:39
|42
|olivier vrambout (waffle power)
|0:06:53
|43
|Mattison Brady (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)
|0:07:34
|44
|Thomas Borner (Truefit Racing)
|0:07:44
|45
|Scott Myers (Team BBC p/b Baltimore Bicycle)
|0:07:54
|46
|Tim Willis (KING KOG)
|0:08:12
|47
|Abe Goorskey (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:08:45
|48
|Elwood Glass (ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE CO)
|0:09:59
|49
|Andrew McGowan (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)
|@2 Laps
|50
|Van Morales (Cyclus Sports)
|51
|Jerod Stoner (717 Cycling P/B RSI Panels)
|52
|Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|53
|Ryan Stahnke (Bike Line)
|54
|Myles Lund (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|@3 Laps
|55
|Peter Schultz (Team Bikenetic)
|@4 Laps
|DNF
|travis livermon (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (Focus Attaquer CX)
|DNF
|Eric Thompson (HED p/b Molten Speed Wax)
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (MockOrange Pro CX Team p/b VP C)
|DNF
|Nathan Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
|DNF
|Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|DNF
|Aaron Snyder (Stan's NoTubes/7 Mountains Lodg)
