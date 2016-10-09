Trending

Hyde drops Powers to take Charm City Cross C1 win

Timmerman rounds out the podium in Baltimore

Stephen Hyde (Cannnondale) taking the win during the Sunday race in 2015

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)0:57:18
2Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)0:00:13
3Daniel Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
4Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)0:00:21
5james driscoll (Raleigh Clement)0:00:29
6Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:00:36
7Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)0:00:41
8Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)0:00:44
9Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing)0:00:45
10Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Endurance Team)
11Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)0:00:54
12Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)0:00:57
13Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:01:03
14Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)
15Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)0:01:04
16Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix en Provence)
17Cole Oberman (ProTestedGear.com)0:02:20
18Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)0:02:33
19Dan Chabanov (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)0:02:35
20Jordan Snyder (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)0:02:36
21Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:02:39
22lance haidet (Raliegh Clement)0:02:45
23Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)0:02:51
24Samuel O'Keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)0:03:08
25Christopher Aitken (Focus Attaquer CX Team)0:03:28
26Mark D'Avino (Cadence Cycling)0:03:40
27Hunter Resek (Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team)0:03:52
28Mark Flis (Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis)0:03:55
29Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
30Scott McGill, Jr. (Lee & Associates/Scott/Race Pac)0:04:16
31Kevin Bradford-Parish (SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs)0:04:21
32michael mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)0:04:24
33Andrew Wulfkuhle (717cycling p/b RSI Panels)0:04:30
34Jordan Villella (Van-Dessel/Cyclus Sports)0:04:36
35Cody Cupp (SET Coaching/Arlberg Sports)0:04:51
36Tyler Cloutier (Renewed Professional Cyclocross)0:05:00
37Andrew Bailey (KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's)0:05:14
38Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)0:05:58
39Scott Smith (JAM / NCC)0:06:15
40Joshua Teets (ProMountain Outfitters)0:06:27
41Jeremy Burkhardt (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:06:39
42olivier vrambout (waffle power)0:06:53
43Mattison Brady (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)0:07:34
44Thomas Borner (Truefit Racing)0:07:44
45Scott Myers (Team BBC p/b Baltimore Bicycle)0:07:54
46Tim Willis (KING KOG)0:08:12
47Abe Goorskey (American Classic Pro CX Team)0:08:45
48Elwood Glass (ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE CO)0:09:59
49Andrew McGowan (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)@2 Laps
50Van Morales (Cyclus Sports)
51Jerod Stoner (717 Cycling P/B RSI Panels)
52Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
53Ryan Stahnke (Bike Line)
54Myles Lund (Philadelphia Ciclismo)@3 Laps
55Peter Schultz (Team Bikenetic)@4 Laps
DNFtravis livermon (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
DNFTom Chapman (Focus Attaquer CX)
DNFEric Thompson (HED p/b Molten Speed Wax)
DNFAlex Ryan (MockOrange Pro CX Team p/b VP C)
DNFNathan Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
DNFMatt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
DNFAaron Snyder (Stan's NoTubes/7 Mountains Lodg)

