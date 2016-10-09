Compton sweeps Charm City Cross with Sunday C1 win
White finishes second, followed by Wyman
Elite Women: -
eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiJhZmQyZjExZi00MTYyLTRhODEtYWVkOC01M2JhY2MxMmU5YjIiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL3JhY2VzL2NoYXJtLWNpdHktY3Jvc3MtMjAxNi1jMi9lbGl0ZS13b21lbi9yZXN1bHRzXCJcdTAwM2VDb21wdG9uIHdpbnMgQ2hhcm0gQ2l0eSBDcm9zcyBDMlx1MDAzYy9hXHUwMDNlIl0sImltYWdlIjp7ImlkIjoiIiwibmFtZSI6IiIsInBhdGgiOiIiLCJzcmMiOiIiLCJtb3MiOiIiLCJpbXBvcnRTcmMiOiIiLCJ3aWR0aCI6MCwiaGVpZ2h0IjowLCJhbHQiOiIiLCJjcmVkaXQiOiIifX19>Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (KFC Racing P/B Trek/Panache)
|0:46:26
|2
|Emma White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:37
|3
|Helen Wyman (Kona)
|0:01:10
|4
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement)
|0:02:04
|5
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo)
|0:02:31
|6
|Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)
|0:02:55
|7
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:03:12
|8
|Jena Greaser
|0:03:21
|9
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|0:03:47
|10
|Rebecca Gross (Khs Bicycles)
|0:03:56
|11
|Allison Arensman (J.A. King P/B Brc)
|0:04:15
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:04:20
|13
|Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|0:04:22
|14
|Jenna Blandford (Women's Project Pedal P/B Vo2)
|0:04:23
|15
|Amira Mellor (Next/Wyman)
|0:04:44
|16
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:04:55
|17
|Stacey Barbossa (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:05:02
|18
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:05:07
|19
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|20
|Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery P/B Va Asset Gro)
|0:05:45
|21
|Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)
|0:05:56
|22
|Jen Malik (Women's Cx Project)
|0:06:08
|23
|Nicole Dorinzi (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
|0:06:14
|24
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:06:26
|25
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (717 Cycling P/B Rsi Panels)
|0:06:39
|26
|Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:06:51
|27
|Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)
|0:07:00
|28
|Gabriella Sterne
|0:07:35
|29
|Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling P/B Bike Doc)
|0:08:07
|30
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:08:17
|31
|Taylor Kuyk-White (Laser Cats Feline All Stars)
|0:08:34
|32
|Natalie Tapias (Jam / Ncc)
|0:08:37
|33
|Karen Talley Mead (Seavs/Haymarket)
|0:09:14
|34
|Samantha Brode (Velofemme P/B Litzler)
|0:09:35
|35
|Alex Christofalos (Jetcycling)
|0:09:51
|36
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (Laser Cats Feline All-Stars)
|0:10:10
|37
|Lydia Hausle (Team Averica)
|0:10:23
|38
|Elizabeth White (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:10:48
|39
|Alexandra Campbell-Forte (Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing)
|@2 Laps
|40
|Cati Scheifele (Bike Line)
|DNF
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers P/)
|DNF
|Melissa Presnell (Seavs/Haymarket)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy