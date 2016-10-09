Trending

Compton sweeps Charm City Cross with Sunday C1 win

White finishes second, followed by Wyman

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) riding an off-camber section during lap four

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) riding an off-camber section during lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (KFC Racing P/B Trek/Panache)0:46:26
2Emma White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)0:00:37
3Helen Wyman (Kona)0:01:10
4Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement)0:02:04
5Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo)0:02:31
6Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)0:02:55
7Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)0:03:12
8Jena Greaser0:03:21
9Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)0:03:47
10Rebecca Gross (Khs Bicycles)0:03:56
11Allison Arensman (J.A. King P/B Brc)0:04:15
12Brittlee Bowman (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)0:04:20
13Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)0:04:22
14Jenna Blandford (Women's Project Pedal P/B Vo2)0:04:23
15Amira Mellor (Next/Wyman)0:04:44
16Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:04:55
17Stacey Barbossa (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:05:02
18Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)0:05:07
19Julie Wright (Team Averica)
20Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery P/B Va Asset Gro)0:05:45
21Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)0:05:56
22Jen Malik (Women's Cx Project)0:06:08
23Nicole Dorinzi (Pro Mountain Outfitters)0:06:14
24Katrina Dowidchuk (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:06:26
25Kathleen Wulfkuhle (717 Cycling P/B Rsi Panels)0:06:39
26Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)0:06:51
27Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)0:07:00
28Gabriella Sterne0:07:35
29Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling P/B Bike Doc)0:08:07
30Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)0:08:17
31Taylor Kuyk-White (Laser Cats Feline All Stars)0:08:34
32Natalie Tapias (Jam / Ncc)0:08:37
33Karen Talley Mead (Seavs/Haymarket)0:09:14
34Samantha Brode (Velofemme P/B Litzler)0:09:35
35Alex Christofalos (Jetcycling)0:09:51
36Elisabeth Reinkordt (Laser Cats Feline All-Stars)0:10:10
37Lydia Hausle (Team Averica)0:10:23
38Elizabeth White (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)0:10:48
39Alexandra Campbell-Forte (Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing)@2 Laps
40Cati Scheifele (Bike Line)
DNFLaura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers P/)
DNFMelissa Presnell (Seavs/Haymarket)

