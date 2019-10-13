Fahringer takes Charm City opener
Williams is second, Nolan third
Elite Women: Baltimore - Baltimore
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:52:38
|2
|Carla Williams (USA)
|0:00:44
|3
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:01:04
|4
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:01:26
|5
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:01:27
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:01:31
|7
|Taylor Kuyk-white (USA)
|8
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:01:44
|9
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:02:20
|10
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:02:34
|11
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:02:35
|12
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:02:38
|13
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:02:57
|14
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:02:59
|15
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:03:01
|16
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:03:21
|17
|Daniela Mehech (USA)
|0:04:07
|18
|Kaia Schmid (USA)
|0:04:09
|19
|Britt Mason (USA)
|0:04:36
|20
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:04:55
|21
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:06:00
|22
|Rhys May (USA)
|0:06:35
|23
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:07:01
|24
|Lauren Festa (USA)
|0:08:12
|25
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|26
|Kelli Montgomery (USA)
|27
|Erin Gordon (USA)
|28
|Karen Talleymead (USA)
|29
|Katherine Santos (USA)
|30
|Jacqueline Mcclure (USA)
|31
|Jenna Latour-nichols (USA)
|32
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|33
|Tori Riemersma (USA)
|34
|Sara Melikian (USA)
|DNF
|Caitlin Thompson (USA)
|DNF
|Regina Legge (USA)
|DNS
|Traci Judge (USA)
