Fahringer takes Charm City opener

Williams is second, Nolan third

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:52:38
2Carla Williams (USA) 0:00:44
3Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:01:04
4Rachel Rubino (USA) 0:01:26
5Jane Rossi (USA) 0:01:27
6Arley Kemmerer (USA) 0:01:31
7Taylor Kuyk-white (USA)
8Stacey Barbossa (USA) 0:01:44
9Emily Werner (USA) 0:02:20
10Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:02:34
11Emily Curley (USA) 0:02:35
12Meghan Owens (USA) 0:02:38
13Allison Arensman (USA) 0:02:57
14Emily Payonk (USA) 0:02:59
15Leslie Lupien (USA) 0:03:01
16Kathryn Cumming (USA) 0:03:21
17Daniela Mehech (USA) 0:04:07
18Kaia Schmid (USA) 0:04:09
19Britt Mason (USA) 0:04:36
20Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) 0:04:55
21Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) 0:06:00
22Rhys May (USA) 0:06:35
23Erin Faccone (USA) 0:07:01
24Lauren Festa (USA) 0:08:12
25Shane Ferro (USA)
26Kelli Montgomery (USA)
27Erin Gordon (USA)
28Karen Talleymead (USA)
29Katherine Santos (USA)
30Jacqueline Mcclure (USA)
31Jenna Latour-nichols (USA)
32Brittlee Bowman (USA)
33Tori Riemersma (USA)
34Sara Melikian (USA)
DNFCaitlin Thompson (USA)
DNFRegina Legge (USA)
DNSTraci Judge (USA)

