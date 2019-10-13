Werner wins Charm City opener
White is second, Hyde third in Baltimore
Elite Men: Baltimore - Baltimore
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:59:35
|2
|Curtis White (USA)
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:53
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:03
|5
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:01:41
|6
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:01:44
|7
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:03
|8
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:02:33
|9
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:02:44
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:03:03
|11
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|0:03:08
|12
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:03:55
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|0:04:03
|14
|Nathan Barton (USA)
|0:04:14
|15
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:04:30
|16
|Stephen Hartzel (USA)
|0:04:59
|17
|Jacob Leblanc (USA)
|0:05:19
|18
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:05:21
|19
|Jerod Stoner (USA)
|0:05:22
|20
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA)
|0:05:53
|21
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:06:08
|22
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|0:06:13
|23
|Mike Festa (USA)
|0:07:54
|24
|Matthew Clements (USA)
|25
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|26
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|27
|Scott Birdsey (USA)
|28
|Mark Lewis (USA)
|29
|Christian Norvold (USA)
|30
|Jon Okenfuss (USA)
|31
|Gregg Griffo (USA)
|32
|Frederick Junge (USA)
|33
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
|34
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|35
|Alex Pankiw (USA)
|36
|Daniel Vaughn (USA)
|37
|Matthew Owens (USA)
|DNF
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|DNF
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
