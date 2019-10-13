Trending

Werner wins Charm City opener

White is second, Hyde third in Baltimore

Kerry Werner
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) 0:59:35
2Curtis White (USA)
3Stephen Hyde (USA) 0:00:53
4Travis Livermon (USA) 0:01:03
5Spencer Petrov (USA) 0:01:41
6Lane Maher (USA) 0:01:44
7Merwin Davis (USA) 0:02:03
8Ben Frederick (USA) 0:02:33
9Sam Noel (USA) 0:02:44
10Daniel Chabanov (USA) 0:03:03
11Alex Ryan (USA) 0:03:08
12Trent Blackburn (USA) 0:03:55
13Greg Wittwer (USA) 0:04:03
14Nathan Barton (USA) 0:04:14
15Jacob Lasley (USA) 0:04:30
16Stephen Hartzel (USA) 0:04:59
17Jacob Leblanc (USA) 0:05:19
18Patrick Collins (USA) 0:05:21
19Jerod Stoner (USA) 0:05:22
20Samuel O'Keefe (USA) 0:05:53
21Michael Owens (USA) 0:06:08
22Trevor Raab (USA) 0:06:13
23Mike Festa (USA) 0:07:54
24Matthew Clements (USA)
25Christopher Rabadi (USA)
26Rhys Louis (USA)
27Scott Birdsey (USA)
28Mark Lewis (USA)
29Christian Norvold (USA)
30Jon Okenfuss (USA)
31Gregg Griffo (USA)
32Frederick Junge (USA)
33Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
34Shawn Geiger (USA)
35Alex Pankiw (USA)
36Daniel Vaughn (USA)
37Matthew Owens (USA)
DNFCameron Jette (Can)
DNFChristopher Niesen (USA)

