Alzate, Barnes win in Charlotte

UnitedHealthcare doubles up

Image 1 of 20

Hannah Barnes wins the Charlotte criterium ahead of Erica Allar
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 2 of 20

Carlos Alzate pops a shaken bottle alongside Shane Kline and Jure Kocjan.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 3 of 20

Carlos Alzate wins on line.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 4 of 20

Current NCC and USA CRITS Series leaders, Carlos Alzate and Frank Travieso, pose before the race on Saturday.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 5 of 20

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) sprays the crowd with champagne following her win in Charlotte. Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) in second and Barnes' teammate Coryn Rivera look on from either side.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 6 of 20

Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports teammates Laura Jorgensen and Laura Van Gilder lead the charge
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 7 of 20

Winner of the men's pro race, UHC's Carlos Alzate, waves to the crowd after his post-race interview.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 8 of 20

UnitedHealthcare's Hanna Barnes wins the 11th annual Novant Health Invitational Criterium.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 9 of 20

Daniel Holloway during his break on Saturday.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 10 of 20

Men's field led by UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling's Carlos Alzate.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 11 of 20

Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling), David Cueli (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Devo) form a three-man break.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 12 of 20

Carlos Alzate gets the better of the SmartStop duo Shane Kline and Jure Kocjan
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 13 of 20

The men's Charlotte podium: Shane Kline, Carlos Alzate and Jure Kocjan
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 14 of 20

The USA Crits leaders Shane Kline and Frank Travieso
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 15 of 20

The women's Charlotte podium: Erica Allar, Hannah Barnes and Coryn Rivera
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 16 of 20

USA Crits leaders Laura Jorgensen and Laura Van Gilder
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 17 of 20

Jackie Crowell (Unitedhealthcare) was the guest emcee for the evening
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 18 of 20

Shane Kline, Carlos Alzate, and Jure Kocjan on the podium of the Novant Health Invitational in Charlotte on Saturday. The event was the third in the 2014 USA CRITS Series.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 19 of 20

UnitedHealthcare rider and current British National Criterium Champion, Hannah Barnes, gives an interview after her win on Saturday evening.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Image 20 of 20

Stacked women's field for April 12th's Novant Health Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, NC.
(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

Elite Men

1Carlos Alzate (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)1:50:44
2Shane Kline (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
3Jure Kocjan (SmartStop Pro Cycling)0:00:00
4Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)0:00:02
5Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:00:02
6David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:02
7Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:02
8Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
9Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:03
10Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
11Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 70)0:00:03
12Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:04
13Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
14Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)0:00:04
15Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:04
16Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:05
17Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:05
18Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:05
19Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:00:05
20Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:06
21Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:06
22Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:06
23Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-Giant)0:00:07
24Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:07
25Karl Menzies (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)0:00:07
26Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 70)0:00:14
27Mat Stephens (Giant On-Road)0:00:15
28Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)0:00:15
29Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:15
30Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:16
31Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli)0:00:16
32Michael Woods (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:00:16
33Mike Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)0:00:16
34Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:16
35Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:17
36Logan Loader (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
37Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:00:17
38Chris Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:17
39Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy/VoMax)0:00:17
40Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:00:17
41Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)0:00:17
42Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:17
43Josh Thornton (Giant On-Road)0:00:18
44Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:18
45David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 70)0:00:18
46John Delong (Starlight Custom Apparel)0:00:26
47William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)0:00:27
48Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli)0:00:46
49Cheral Corentin (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:48
50Diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)0:00:52
51Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)0:00:56
52Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:56
53Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)0:01:13
54Tim Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)0:01:15
55Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 70)0:01:28
56Jon Hamblen (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)0:01:28
57Martyn Irvine (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)0:01:29
58Uri Martins Sandoval (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:01:32
59Shane Braley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)0:01:35
60Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)0:01:45
61Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:02:00
62Mike Stone (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:02:00
63David Flynn (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)0:02:01
64Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:02:03

Elite Women

1Hannah Barnes (United HealthCare)1:01:39
2Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:00
3Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:01
4Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO to the Top)0:00:01
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)0:00:01
6Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:01
7Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace)0:00:01
8Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco to the Top)0:00:02
9Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)0:00:04
10Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)0:00:04
11Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:05
12Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:00:05
13Jessie Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:06
14Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)0:00:07
15Sara Headley (Team TIBCO to the Top)0:00:08
16Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:08
17Debbie Milne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)0:00:09
18Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:10
19Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:11
20Olivia Dillon (Colavita /Fine Cooking)0:00:14
21Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO To the Top)0:00:14
22Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:18
23Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:00:25
24Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)0:00:26
25Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:33
26Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:00:35
27Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)0:00:36
28Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:00:37
29Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)0:00:38
30Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:40
31Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:00:50
32Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:00:50
33Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)0:00:55
34Colleen Gulick (Riptide Cycling/ Team EPS/CSS)0:01:07
35Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:10
36Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)0:01:13
37Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:15
38Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
39Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:01:51
40Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)0:01:53
41Morgan Patton Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)0:04:53
DNFHolly Mathews (Team TIBCO To the Top)
DNFSkylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
DNFKristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
DNFCamie Kornely (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes)
DNFMeredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFAlexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFAmie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)
DNFCaroline Moakley (PainPathways)
DNFTracy Cameron (Stan's No Tubes p/b Endurance W)
DNFJulie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)

