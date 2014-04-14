Alzate, Barnes win in Charlotte
UnitedHealthcare doubles up
Charlotte Criterium: Charlotte -
Elite Men
|1
|Carlos Alzate (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|1:50:44
|2
|Shane Kline (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|3
|Jure Kocjan (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:00
|4
|Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|5
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
|0:00:02
|6
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:02
|7
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:02
|8
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|9
|Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:03
|10
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|11
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|0:00:03
|12
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:04
|13
|Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|14
|Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|15
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:04
|16
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|17
|Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|18
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:05
|19
|Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:05
|20
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:06
|21
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:06
|22
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:06
|23
|Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:07
|24
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:07
|25
|Karl Menzies (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07
|26
|Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|0:00:14
|27
|Mat Stephens (Giant On-Road)
|0:00:15
|28
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|29
|Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:15
|30
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|31
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli)
|0:00:16
|32
|Michael Woods (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:00:16
|33
|Mike Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:00:16
|34
|Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:16
|35
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:17
|36
|Logan Loader (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|37
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:00:17
|38
|Chris Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:17
|39
|Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy/VoMax)
|0:00:17
|40
|Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:00:17
|41
|Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
|0:00:17
|42
|Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:17
|43
|Josh Thornton (Giant On-Road)
|0:00:18
|44
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|45
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|0:00:18
|46
|John Delong (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:00:26
|47
|William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)
|0:00:27
|48
|Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli)
|0:00:46
|49
|Cheral Corentin (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:48
|50
|Diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)
|0:00:52
|51
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:00:56
|52
|Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:56
|53
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|0:01:13
|54
|Tim Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:01:15
|55
|Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|0:01:28
|56
|Jon Hamblen (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)
|0:01:28
|57
|Martyn Irvine (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:29
|58
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:01:32
|59
|Shane Braley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:01:35
|60
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|0:01:45
|61
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:02:00
|62
|Mike Stone (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:02:00
|63
|David Flynn (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)
|0:02:01
|64
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
|0:02:03
Elite Women
|1
|Hannah Barnes (United HealthCare)
|1:01:39
|2
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:00
|3
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:01
|4
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO to the Top)
|0:00:01
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|0:00:01
|6
|Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:01
|7
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace)
|0:00:01
|8
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco to the Top)
|0:00:02
|9
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|0:00:04
|10
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|0:00:04
|11
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:05
|12
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:05
|13
|Jessie Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:06
|14
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|0:00:07
|15
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO to the Top)
|0:00:08
|16
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:08
|17
|Debbie Milne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:00:09
|18
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:10
|19
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:11
|20
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita /Fine Cooking)
|0:00:14
|21
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|0:00:14
|22
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:18
|23
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:25
|24
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|0:00:26
|25
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|26
|Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|0:00:35
|27
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|0:00:36
|28
|Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|0:00:37
|29
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:38
|30
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:40
|31
|Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|0:00:50
|32
|Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|0:00:50
|33
|Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)
|0:00:55
|34
|Colleen Gulick (Riptide Cycling/ Team EPS/CSS)
|0:01:07
|35
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:10
|36
|Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)
|0:01:13
|37
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:15
|38
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|39
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|0:01:51
|40
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|0:01:53
|41
|Morgan Patton Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:04:53
|DNF
|Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|DNF
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|DNF
|Camie Kornely (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Amie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)
|DNF
|Caroline Moakley (PainPathways)
|DNF
|Tracy Cameron (Stan's No Tubes p/b Endurance W)
|DNF
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
