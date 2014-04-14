Alzate, Powers victorious in Belmont
UnitedHealthcare sweeps NCC weekend
Belmont Criterium: Belmont -
Elite men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:58:28
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|4
|Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:03
|5
|Mat Stephens (Giant On-Road)
|0:00:03
|6
|Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|7
|Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|8
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:05
|9
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|0:00:05
|10
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|11
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|0:00:06
|12
|German Meran Rafael
|0:00:07
|13
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|14
|Bruno Langlois (5 Hour ENERGY presented by Kend)
|0:00:07
|15
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:07
|16
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
|0:00:08
|17
|Travis Livermon (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|18
|Murphy Evan (Foundation)
|0:00:08
|19
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:10
|20
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:00:10
|21
|Martyn Irvine (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|22
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|0:00:11
|23
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:11
|24
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:11
|25
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|26
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan)
|0:00:13
|27
|Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:13
|28
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|29
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:14
|30
|Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:15
|31
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|32
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:15
|33
|Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:00:17
|34
|Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:17
|35
|Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:18
|36
|Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|0:00:35
|37
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|0:00:37
|38
|Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine)
|0:00:37
|39
|Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:38
|40
|Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli)
|0:00:38
|41
|Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|42
|Aaron Perry (Team Novo Nordisk)
|43
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|44
|Josh Thornton (Giant On-Road)
|45
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
Elite Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:48:53
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:00
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:00:01
|4
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco To the Top)
|0:00:02
|5
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:02
|6
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:03
|8
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten VIP)
|0:00:03
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:05
|10
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:05
|11
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco To the Top)
|0:00:06
|12
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:00:06
|13
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|0:00:06
|14
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco To the Top)
|0:00:06
|15
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:07
|16
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|17
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:00:08
|18
|Debbie Milne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:00:09
|19
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:11
|20
|Jenny Rios (Garneau Factory Team)
|0:00:20
|21
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:33
|22
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco To the Top)
|0:00:34
|23
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:35
|24
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:35
|25
|Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory Team)
|0:01:35
|26
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:01:35
|27
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|0:01:35
|28
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
|0:01:38
|29
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|0:01:39
|30
|Holly Mathews (Team Tibco To the Top)
|0:01:39
|31
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)
|0:01:39
|32
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:01:39
|33
|Ann Koehler (Lagunitas Racing)
|0:01:40
|34
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|0:01:43
Omnium Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|500
|pts
|2
|Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|425
|3
|Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|380
|3
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|380
|5
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|375
|6
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|365
|7
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|360
|8
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|355
|9
|Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|345
|10
|Karl Menzies (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|340
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|340
|12
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|310
|13
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|305
|14
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|280
|14
|Shane Kline (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|280
|16
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|275
|16
|Jure Kocjan (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|275
|18
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|270
|19
|Mat Stephens (Giant On-Road)
|265
|19
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|265
|19
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
|265
|22
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|260
|23
|Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)
|245
|24
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|240
|25
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|205
|25
|Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
|205
|27
|Travis Livermon (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|200
|28
|Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|195
|29
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|190
|30
|Martyn Irvine (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|185
|30
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|185
|32
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|180
|33
|Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-Giant)
|175
|34
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|170
|35
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
|120
|36
|Adrian Hegyvary (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|100
|36
|Jeff Louder (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|100
|36
|Logan Loader (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|100
|36
|Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|100
|36
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|100
|36
|Michael Woods (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|100
|36
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|100
|36
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|100
|36
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|100
|36
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|100
|36
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|100
|36
|Andrew Raab (CCB Racing)
|100
|36
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|100
|36
|Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|100
|36
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|100
|36
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|100
|36
|Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli)
|100
|36
|Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
|100
|36
|Grant Potter (Colavita-Stradalli)
|100
|36
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli)
|100
|36
|Lucas Wardein (Colavita-Stradalli)
|100
|36
|Zachary Koop (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
|100
|36
|Andrew Buntz (CreditÃ© Velo - Trek)
|100
|36
|William Rekemeyer (CreditÃ© Velo - Trek)
|100
|36
|Ross White (CreditÃ© Velo - Trek)
|100
|36
|Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy/VoMax)
|100
|36
|Camillo Ulloa (EDA Contractors)
|100
|36
|Diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)
|100
|36
|Shane Braley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|100
|36
|Jacob Hill (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|100
|36
|Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|100
|36
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|100
|36
|Christopher Butler
|100
|36
|Jacob King (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|100
|36
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|100
|36
|Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
|100
|36
|Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
|100
|36
|Calixto Bello (Incycle-Predator Components)
|100
|36
|Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine)
|100
|36
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
|100
|36
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|100
|36
|William Myers (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)
|100
|36
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|100
|36
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|100
|36
|Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|100
|36
|Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|100
|36
|Michael Stone (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|100
|36
|Ben Zawacki (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|100
|36
|Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|100
|36
|John Delong (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|100
|36
|Tim Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|100
|36
|Daniel King (Team Carytown Bicycle Company)
|100
|36
|Mike Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|100
|36
|Kyle Knott (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|100
|36
|Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)
|100
|36
|Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
|100
|36
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|100
|36
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|100
|36
|James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk)
|100
|36
|Joe Eldridge
|100
|36
|Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)
|100
|36
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|100
|36
|Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|100
|36
|Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 70)
|100
|36
|Ryan Sullivan (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|100
|36
|Lucas Livermon (Triangle Velo)
|100
|36
|Curtis Winsor (Winsor Creative)
|100
|36
|Josh Thornton (Giant On-Road)
|100
|36
|Chris Moore (EGO p/b Sammy's)
|100
|36
|Matthew Bruner (Happy Tooth Racing)
|100
|36
|William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)
|100
|36
|Nick Keough (CRCA Foundation)
|100
|36
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|100
|109
|James Piccoli
|50
|109
|Andrew Baker
|50
|109
|Michael Chauner
|50
|109
|Andres Rodrguez
|50
|109
|Nathan Smith (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB)
|50
|109
|Charlie Hough
|50
|109
|Mauro Rato (Mars Hill University)
|50
|109
|Scott Ambrose
|50
|109
|Gerd De Keizjer
|50
|109
|Corentin Cherhal
|50
|109
|Alexey Shmidt
|50
|109
|Dylan Degan
|50
|109
|Hank Booth (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|50
|109
|Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)
|50
|109
|Grayson Brookshire (Volharden)
|50
|109
|Cheral Corentin (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|109
|Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|50
|109
|Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|50
|109
|David Flynn (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)
|50
|109
|Orlando Gairbay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|50
|109
|Jon Hamblen (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)
|50
|109
|Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)
|50
|109
|Zuonimir Jelinic (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|109
|Gurd Keizer (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|109
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|50
|109
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|50
|109
|Max Robb (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|50
|109
|Igor Rudalev (CRCA /Lupus racing Team)
|50
|109
|Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|50
|109
|Stephen Smith (NC State Cycling)
|50
|109
|Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/LUPUS Racing Team)
|50
|109
|Stephen Vogel (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)
|50
|109
|Sean Weddell (High Country Development Team)
|50
|109
|Chris Zieman (Happy Tooth Racing)
|50
Omnium Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
|460
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|455
|3
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|440
|3
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO to the Top)
|440
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|440
|6
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|405
|7
|Hannah Barnes (United HealthCare)
|395
|8
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco to the Top)
|385
|9
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|380
|10
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|375
|11
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace)
|360
|12
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO to the Top)
|335
|12
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita /Fine Cooking)
|335
|14
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|320
|14
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|320
|16
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|315
|17
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|305
|17
|Debbie Milne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|305
|19
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|265
|19
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|265
|21
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|240
|22
|Jessie Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|225
|23
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|200
|24
|Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|190
|25
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|175
|25
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
|175
|27
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|170
|28
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|165
|28
|Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|165
|30
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|100
|30
|Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|100
|30
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|100
|30
|Tracy Cameron (Stan's No Tubes p/b Endurance W)
|100
|30
|Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|100
|30
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)
|100
|30
|Colleen Gulick (Riptide Cycling/ Team EPS/CSS)
|100
|30
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|100
|30
|Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)
|100
|30
|Camie Kornely (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes)
|100
|30
|Amie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)
|100
|30
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|100
|30
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|100
|30
|Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|100
|30
|Caroline Moakley (PainPathways)
|100
|30
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|100
|30
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|100
|30
|Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)
|100
|30
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|100
|30
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|100
|30
|Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|100
|51
|Abigail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)
|50
|51
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|51
|Keely Christy (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|50
|51
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|50
|51
|Barnes Hannah (United HealthCare)
|50
|51
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|50
|51
|Adormarie Martinez
|50
|51
|Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|50
|51
|Morgan Patton Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|51
|Parrish Shannon (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
|50
|51
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|50
|51
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy