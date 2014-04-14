Trending

Alzate, Powers victorious in Belmont

UnitedHealthcare sweeps NCC weekend

Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)0:58:28
2Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:01
3Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
4Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:03
5Mat Stephens (Giant On-Road)0:00:03
6Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)0:00:04
7Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:04
8Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:05
9Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 70)0:00:05
10Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:05
11Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)0:00:06
12German Meran Rafael0:00:07
13Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
14Bruno Langlois (5 Hour ENERGY presented by Kend)0:00:07
15Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:07
16Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:00:08
17Travis Livermon (SmartStop Pro Cycling)0:00:08
18Murphy Evan (Foundation)0:00:08
19Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:10
20Uri Martins Sandoval (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:00:10
21Martyn Irvine (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:10
22David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 70)0:00:11
23Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:11
24Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:11
25Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:11
26David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan)0:00:13
27Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:13
28Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
29Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:14
30Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-Giant)0:00:15
31Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:15
32Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:15
33Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:00:17
34Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:00:17
35Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:18
36Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 70)0:00:35
37Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)0:00:37
38Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine)0:00:37
39Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:38
40Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli)0:00:38
41Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
42Aaron Perry (Team Novo Nordisk)
43Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
44Josh Thornton (Giant On-Road)
45Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)0:48:53
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:00
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:00:01
4Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco To the Top)0:00:02
5Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:02
6Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:03
8Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten VIP)0:00:03
9Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:05
10Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:05
11Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco To the Top)0:00:06
12Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:00:06
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)0:00:06
14Sara Headley (Team Tibco To the Top)0:00:06
15Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:07
16Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:08
17Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:00:08
18Debbie Milne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)0:00:09
19Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:11
20Jenny Rios (Garneau Factory Team)0:00:20
21Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:33
22Amanda Miller (Team Tibco To the Top)0:00:34
23Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:35
24Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:35
25Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory Team)0:01:35
26Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:01:35
27Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)0:01:35
28Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)0:01:38
29Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)0:01:39
30Holly Mathews (Team Tibco To the Top)0:01:39
31Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)0:01:39
32Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)0:01:39
33Ann Koehler (Lagunitas Racing)0:01:40
34Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)0:01:43

Omnium Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)500pts
2Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)425
3Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)380
3Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 70)380
5Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)375
6Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)365
7Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)360
8Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)355
9Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)345
10Karl Menzies (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)340
10Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)340
12Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)310
13Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)305
14Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)280
14Shane Kline (SmartStop Pro Cycling)280
16Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)275
16Jure Kocjan (SmartStop Pro Cycling)275
18Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)270
19Mat Stephens (Giant On-Road)265
19Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)265
19Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)265
22David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)260
23Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)245
24Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)240
25Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)205
25Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)205
27Travis Livermon (SmartStop Pro Cycling)200
28Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)195
29Uri Martins Sandoval (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)190
30Martyn Irvine (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)185
30Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sportswear Development)185
32David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 70)180
33Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-Giant)175
34Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)170
35Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)120
36Adrian Hegyvary (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)100
36Jeff Louder (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)100
36Logan Loader (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)100
36Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)100
36Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)100
36Michael Woods (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)100
36Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)100
36Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)100
36Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)100
36Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)100
36Alex Cox (CCB Racing)100
36Andrew Raab (CCB Racing)100
36Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)100
36Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)100
36Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)100
36Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)100
36Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli)100
36Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)100
36Grant Potter (Colavita-Stradalli)100
36Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli)100
36Lucas Wardein (Colavita-Stradalli)100
36Zachary Koop (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)100
36Andrew Buntz (CreditÃ© Velo - Trek)100
36William Rekemeyer (CreditÃ© Velo - Trek)100
36Ross White (CreditÃ© Velo - Trek)100
36Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy/VoMax)100
36Camillo Ulloa (EDA Contractors)100
36Diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)100
36Shane Braley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)100
36Jacob Hill (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)100
36Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)100
36Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)100
36Christopher Butler100
36Jacob King (Hincapie Sportswear Development)100
36Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development)100
36Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)100
36Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)100
36Calixto Bello (Incycle-Predator Components)100
36Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine)100
36Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)100
36Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)100
36William Myers (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)100
36Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)100
36Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)100
36Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)100
36Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)100
36Michael Stone (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)100
36Ben Zawacki (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)100
36Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)100
36John Delong (Starlight Custom Apparel)100
36Tim Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)100
36Daniel King (Team Carytown Bicycle Company)100
36Mike Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)100
36Kyle Knott (Starlight Custom Apparel)100
36Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)100
36Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)100
36Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)100
36Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)100
36James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk)100
36Joe Eldridge100
36Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)100
36Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)100
36Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 70)100
36Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 70)100
36Ryan Sullivan (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)100
36Lucas Livermon (Triangle Velo)100
36Curtis Winsor (Winsor Creative)100
36Josh Thornton (Giant On-Road)100
36Chris Moore (EGO p/b Sammy's)100
36Matthew Bruner (Happy Tooth Racing)100
36William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)100
36Nick Keough (CRCA Foundation)100
36Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)100
109James Piccoli50
109Andrew Baker50
109Michael Chauner50
109Andres Rodrguez50
109Nathan Smith (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB)50
109Charlie Hough50
109Mauro Rato (Mars Hill University)50
109Scott Ambrose50
109Gerd De Keizjer50
109Corentin Cherhal50
109Alexey Shmidt50
109Dylan Degan50
109Hank Booth (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)50
109Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)50
109Grayson Brookshire (Volharden)50
109Cheral Corentin (Team Novo Nordisk)50
109Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)50
109Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)50
109David Flynn (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)50
109Orlando Gairbay (Incycle-Predator Components)50
109Jon Hamblen (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)50
109Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)50
109Zuonimir Jelinic (Team Novo Nordisk)50
109Gurd Keizer (Team Novo Nordisk)50
109Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)50
109Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)50
109Max Robb (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)50
109Igor Rudalev (CRCA /Lupus racing Team)50
109Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)50
109Stephen Smith (NC State Cycling)50
109Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/LUPUS Racing Team)50
109Stephen Vogel (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Racing)50
109Sean Weddell (High Country Development Team)50
109Chris Zieman (Happy Tooth Racing)50

Omnium Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)460pts
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)455
3Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)440
3Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO to the Top)440
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)440
6Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)405
7Hannah Barnes (United HealthCare)395
8Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco to the Top)385
9Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)380
10Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)375
11Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace)360
12Sara Headley (Team TIBCO to the Top)335
12Olivia Dillon (Colavita /Fine Cooking)335
14Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)320
14Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)320
16Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)315
17Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)305
17Debbie Milne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)305
19Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO To the Top)265
19Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)265
21Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)240
22Jessie Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)225
23Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)200
24Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)190
25Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)175
25Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)175
27Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)170
28Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)165
28Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)165
30Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)100
30Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)100
30Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)100
30Tracy Cameron (Stan's No Tubes p/b Endurance W)100
30Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)100
30Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)100
30Colleen Gulick (Riptide Cycling/ Team EPS/CSS)100
30Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)100
30Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)100
30Camie Kornely (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes)100
30Amie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)100
30Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)100
30Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)100
30Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO To the Top)100
30Caroline Moakley (PainPathways)100
30Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)100
30Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)100
30Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)100
30Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)100
30Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)100
30Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)100
51Abigail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)50
51Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)50
51Keely Christy (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)50
51Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)50
51Barnes Hannah (United HealthCare)50
51Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)50
51Adormarie Martinez50
51Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)50
51Morgan Patton Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)50
51Parrish Shannon (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)50
51Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)50
51Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)50

