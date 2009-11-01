Vos claims European Championship title
Van Den Brand, Wyman on podium
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) claimed the European Women’s Cyclo-cross Championship with a 37 second buffer over second place in Hoogstraten, Belgium. Vos took the title from countrywoman Daphny van den Brand who was second across the line, five seconds ahead of Great Britain’s Helen Wyman.
"My second European title," Vos told Cyclocross.info. "That feels good, even after all those Olympic and world titles, especially this early in the season. This was only my third race this winter, at Koppenberg I had some bad luck. After Oudenaarde I had a lot of question marks."
Czech Republic duo Katerina Nash and Pavla Havlikova rounded out the top five positions in the women’s race.
The Dutch riders took to the lead early, with van den Brand taking a small lead on the opening lap. Wyman bridged up to second-placed Vos on the road section at the completed of the first lap.
The trio then tried to force an advantage on the trailing riders, but were unable to draw a significant lead. Nash chased hard from behind, brining the leaders back into the fold.
Vos counterattacked after Nash’s effort, taking to the front of the race on her own. On the final lap Daphny had a small advantage over Wyman, who had managed to jump away from the other three chasers.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|0:38:40
|2
|Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands)
|0:00:37
|3
|Helen Wyman (Great Britain)
|0:00:42
|4
|Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)
|0:00:50
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:55
|6
|Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands)
|0:01:08
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)
|0:01:31
|8
|Caroline Mani (France)
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Belgium)
|0:02:00
|10
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|0:02:04
|11
|Linda van Rijen (Netherlands)
|0:02:06
|12
|Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
|0:02:07
|13
|Saskia Elemans (Netherlands)
|0:02:21
|14
|Lucie Chainel (France)
|0:02:31
|15
|Evelyn Staffler (Italy)
|0:02:50
|16
|Nadia Triquet (France)
|0:02:54
|17
|Jana Kyptova (Czech Republic)
|0:02:58
|18
|Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)
|0:03:03
|19
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
|20
|Gabriella Day (Great Britain)
|0:03:10
|21
|Sophie de Boer (Netherlands)
|0:03:18
|22
|Veronica Alessio (Italy)
|0:03:21
|23
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|0:03:34
|24
|Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
|0:03:39
|25
|Elke Riedl (Austria)
|0:04:35
|26
|Nancy Bober (Belgium)
|0:05:03
|27
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Switzerland)
|0:05:37
|28
|Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
|0:06:05
|29
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Czech Republic)
|30
|Eszter Dosa (Belgium)
