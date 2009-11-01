Trending

Vos claims European Championship title

Van Den Brand, Wyman on podium

Image 1 of 22

Marianne Vos wins the 2009 Euro 'cross title.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 22

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) solos to victory in Hoogstraten.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 22

Helen Wyman (Great Britain) was happy with third.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 22

The 2009 European Championship podium: Daphny Van Den Brand, Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Helen Wyman (Great Britain)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 22

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) won gold in the 2009 European 'cross championships

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 22

The European title was Marianne Vos' (Netherlands) second in cyclo-cross.

(Image credit: Stefan Wyman)
Image 7 of 22

The British flag flies alongside the two Dutch flags during the women's podium presentation.

(Image credit: Stefan Wyman)
Image 8 of 22

The three medal winners show off their awards.

(Image credit: Stefan Wyman)
Image 9 of 22

Nancy Bober of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 22

Daphne Van Den Brand of the Netherlands was second.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 22

Katerina Nash of Czech would finish fourth.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 22

Caroline Mani

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 22

Sanne Cant

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 22

Katrin Leumann of Switzerland

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 22

Veronica Alessio leads another rider.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 22

Sanne Van Paassen of the Netherlands

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 22

Joyce Vanderbeken of Belgium rids to ninth.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 22

Christel Ferrier Bruneau of France finishes ahead of compatriot Caroline Mani.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 22

Sanne Cant of Beligum finishes 10th.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 22

Eventual winner Marianne Vos attacks Daphne Van Den Brand and Helen Wyman on a hill.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 22

Caroline Mani leads Sanne Cant up a small rise.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 22

Linda Van Rijen (Netherlands) stands up for some extra power.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) claimed the European Women’s Cyclo-cross Championship with a 37 second buffer over second place in Hoogstraten, Belgium. Vos took the title from countrywoman Daphny van den Brand who was second across the line, five seconds ahead of Great Britain’s Helen Wyman.

"My second European title," Vos told Cyclocross.info. "That feels good, even after all those Olympic and world titles, especially this early in the season. This was only my third race this winter, at Koppenberg I had some bad luck. After Oudenaarde I had a lot of question marks."

Czech Republic duo Katerina Nash and Pavla Havlikova rounded out the top five positions in the women’s race.

The Dutch riders took to the lead early, with van den Brand taking a small lead on the opening lap. Wyman bridged up to second-placed Vos on the road section at the completed of the first lap.

The trio then tried to force an advantage on the trailing riders, but were unable to draw a significant lead. Nash chased hard from behind, brining the leaders back into the fold.

Vos counterattacked after Nash’s effort, taking to the front of the race on her own. On the final lap Daphny had a small advantage over Wyman, who had managed to jump away from the other three chasers.

Women
1Marianne Vos (Netherlands)0:38:40
2Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands)0:00:37
3Helen Wyman (Great Britain)0:00:42
4Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)0:00:50
5Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)0:00:55
6Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands)0:01:08
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)0:01:31
8Caroline Mani (France)
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Belgium)0:02:00
10Sanne Cant (Belgium)0:02:04
11Linda van Rijen (Netherlands)0:02:06
12Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)0:02:07
13Saskia Elemans (Netherlands)0:02:21
14Lucie Chainel (France)0:02:31
15Evelyn Staffler (Italy)0:02:50
16Nadia Triquet (France)0:02:54
17Jana Kyptova (Czech Republic)0:02:58
18Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)0:03:03
19Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
20Gabriella Day (Great Britain)0:03:10
21Sophie de Boer (Netherlands)0:03:18
22Veronica Alessio (Italy)0:03:21
23Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)0:03:34
24Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)0:03:39
25Elke Riedl (Austria)0:04:35
26Nancy Bober (Belgium)0:05:03
27Lise-Marie Henzelin (Switzerland)0:05:37
28Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)0:06:05
29Zuzana Pirzkallova (Czech Republic)
30Eszter Dosa (Belgium)

 

