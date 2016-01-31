Trending

Mallorca Challenge: Greipel wins bunch sprint in Palma

Bouhanni and Page round out the podium

Image 1 of 3

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) powers to the front

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) powers to the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Nacer Bouhanni, Andre Grepiel and Dylan Page on the podium in Palma

Nacer Bouhanni, Andre Grepiel and Dylan Page on the podium in Palma
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) claimed his second victory of the week at the Mallorca Challenge, in the Trofeo Playa de Palma - Palma. The previous two days have not been for the fast-men but the German ensured he showed his sprint supremacy with an clear win. Greipel took the honours from a bunch sprint in the Mallorcan capital of Palma, ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Dylan Page (Team Roth).

Related Articles

Weekend wrap-up: Cyclo-cross World Championships, Mallorca Challenge

Lotto-Soudal buoyed by Greipel's dual Mallorca victories

Greipel began his season in the same manner at Trofeo Felanitx - Ses Salines - Campos – Porreres on Thursday when he beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) to the line. It is the second season in a row that he has decided to open his year on the Spanish island rather than outside of Europe. It was a move that would prove fruitful for him and he would go on to take four stage wins at the Tour de France later in the season.

The day was marked by a three-man break that escaped down the road early on. Omar Fraile, who is making his Dimension Data debut in Mallorca, lit the fire for the break when he shot down the road on his own. Fellow Spaniards Luis Mas Bonet (Caja-Rural) and Imanol Estevez (Euskadi) were soon to join him in the lead and the forged a seven-minute gap. Despite a climb at the 115km mark, the flat circuit finish made it a perfect day for the sprinters and it was Lotto-Soudal and Bora-Argon 18 that took control on the front of the bunch.

The break stood little chance, and with 30 kilometres still to run their day in the limelight was over. Sending a message to their WorldTour rivals, Lotto-Soudal set Greipel up with almost perfect lead-out to deliver him to the line.

Greipel is set to head to Portugal next for Volta ao Algarve on February 17.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:50:53
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
5Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
10Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
12Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
13Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
14Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
15Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
16Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
18Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
22Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
23Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
24Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
28Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
29Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
30Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
31Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain
32Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
37Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
41Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
43Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
44Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
46Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
48Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
49Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
53Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
54Amanuel Mengis (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
55Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
56Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
57Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
61Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
63Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
64Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
74Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
75Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
76Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
77Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
79Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
80Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
82Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:12
83Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
84Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
87Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
90Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
92Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:29
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
94Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain0:00:31
95Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
96José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
98Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
99Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
101Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
104Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
108Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
109Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
112Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain
113Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
114Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
116Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:49
117Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
118Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
119Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:56
121Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
122Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
123Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:42
124Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:04
125Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:08
126Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:18
127Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:22
129Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
130Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
131Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:05
132Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:53
133Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
134Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini0:04:54
135Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
136Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
137Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:59
138Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid0:06:34
139Jose Viejo (Spa) Spain
140Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
141Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
142Jon Irisarri (Spa) Spain
143Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
144Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
145Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
146Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
147Antonio di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
148Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
149Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJavier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBenat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFTristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
DNFBorut Bozic
DNFTimo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
DNFPatrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
DNFPablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFVictor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFIgor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
DNFDavide Pacchiardo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFAndrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
DNFVasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFSteven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
DNFOwain Doull (GBr) Great Britain

Mountain 1 -Coll De Sa Creu (Cat. 3) km. 126
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 1-Algaida, km. 19.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1

Sprint 2-Santa Maria, km. 91
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1

Special sprint 1 -Santa Margalida, km. 57.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Special sprint 2-Palma, km. 139.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
3Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2

Special Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country4
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
6Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Torres (Spa) Spain3:50:53
2Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini0:04:53
5Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain0:06:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Roth11:32:39
2GM Europa Ovini
3FDJ
4Lotto Soudal
5Dimension Data
6Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Spain
8Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
9Lokosphinx
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11IAM Cycling
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Etixx - Quick-Step
14Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Bora-Argon 18
16Trek-Segafredo
17Great Britain
18Team Sky
19Movistar Team
20Burgos BH0:04:53
21Stradalli - Bike Aid0:06:34

Latest on Cyclingnews