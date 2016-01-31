Mallorca Challenge: Greipel wins bunch sprint in Palma
Bouhanni and Page round out the podium
André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) claimed his second victory of the week at the Mallorca Challenge, in the Trofeo Playa de Palma - Palma. The previous two days have not been for the fast-men but the German ensured he showed his sprint supremacy with an clear win. Greipel took the honours from a bunch sprint in the Mallorcan capital of Palma, ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Dylan Page (Team Roth).
Greipel began his season in the same manner at Trofeo Felanitx - Ses Salines - Campos – Porreres on Thursday when he beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) to the line. It is the second season in a row that he has decided to open his year on the Spanish island rather than outside of Europe. It was a move that would prove fruitful for him and he would go on to take four stage wins at the Tour de France later in the season.
The day was marked by a three-man break that escaped down the road early on. Omar Fraile, who is making his Dimension Data debut in Mallorca, lit the fire for the break when he shot down the road on his own. Fellow Spaniards Luis Mas Bonet (Caja-Rural) and Imanol Estevez (Euskadi) were soon to join him in the lead and the forged a seven-minute gap. Despite a climb at the 115km mark, the flat circuit finish made it a perfect day for the sprinters and it was Lotto-Soudal and Bora-Argon 18 that took control on the front of the bunch.
The break stood little chance, and with 30 kilometres still to run their day in the limelight was over. Sending a message to their WorldTour rivals, Lotto-Soudal set Greipel up with almost perfect lead-out to deliver him to the line.
Greipel is set to head to Portugal next for Volta ao Algarve on February 17.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:50:53
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|7
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|13
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|15
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|16
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|22
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|24
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|28
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|29
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|31
|Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
|37
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|41
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
|43
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|44
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|46
|Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|49
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|53
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|54
|Amanuel Mengis (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
|55
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|58
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|61
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|63
|Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|64
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|75
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|77
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
|79
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|82
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:12
|83
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|87
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|90
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|92
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:29
|93
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain
|0:00:31
|95
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|97
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|98
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|99
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|108
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|112
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain
|113
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|114
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|116
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:49
|117
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|118
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|120
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:56
|121
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|122
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|123
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:42
|124
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:04
|125
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|126
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:18
|127
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:22
|129
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|131
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:05
|132
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:53
|133
|Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
|134
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|0:04:54
|135
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|136
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|137
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:59
|138
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid
|0:06:34
|139
|Jose Viejo (Spa) Spain
|140
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|141
|Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|142
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Spain
|143
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
|144
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|145
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|146
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|147
|Antonio di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|148
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|149
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Borut Bozic
|DNF
|Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|DNF
|Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|DNF
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|DNF
|Davide Pacchiardo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|3
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|6
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|3:50:53
|2
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
|0:04:53
|5
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|0:06:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Roth
|11:32:39
|2
|GM Europa Ovini
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Spain
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|9
|Lokosphinx
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Great Britain
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Burgos BH
|0:04:53
|21
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:06:34
