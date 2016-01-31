Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) powers to the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Nacer Bouhanni, Andre Grepiel and Dylan Page on the podium in Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) claimed his second victory of the week at the Mallorca Challenge, in the Trofeo Playa de Palma - Palma. The previous two days have not been for the fast-men but the German ensured he showed his sprint supremacy with an clear win. Greipel took the honours from a bunch sprint in the Mallorcan capital of Palma, ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Dylan Page (Team Roth).

Greipel began his season in the same manner at Trofeo Felanitx - Ses Salines - Campos – Porreres on Thursday when he beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) to the line. It is the second season in a row that he has decided to open his year on the Spanish island rather than outside of Europe. It was a move that would prove fruitful for him and he would go on to take four stage wins at the Tour de France later in the season.

The day was marked by a three-man break that escaped down the road early on. Omar Fraile, who is making his Dimension Data debut in Mallorca, lit the fire for the break when he shot down the road on his own. Fellow Spaniards Luis Mas Bonet (Caja-Rural) and Imanol Estevez (Euskadi) were soon to join him in the lead and the forged a seven-minute gap. Despite a climb at the 115km mark, the flat circuit finish made it a perfect day for the sprinters and it was Lotto-Soudal and Bora-Argon 18 that took control on the front of the bunch.

The break stood little chance, and with 30 kilometres still to run their day in the limelight was over. Sending a message to their WorldTour rivals, Lotto-Soudal set Greipel up with almost perfect lead-out to deliver him to the line.

Greipel is set to head to Portugal next for Volta ao Algarve on February 17.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:50:53 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 Albert Torres (Spa) Spain 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 7 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 10 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 12 Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 13 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 15 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 16 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 18 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 22 Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain 23 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 24 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 28 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 29 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 30 Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 31 Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain 32 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 35 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini 37 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 40 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 41 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth 43 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 44 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 46 Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 48 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 49 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 53 Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 54 Amanuel Mengis (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid 55 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 56 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Julio Amores (Spa) Spain 58 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 61 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 63 Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 64 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 75 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 77 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain 79 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 80 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 82 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:12 83 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 84 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 87 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 90 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 92 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:29 93 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 94 Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain 0:00:31 95 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 98 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 99 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 104 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 108 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 109 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 112 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain 113 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain 114 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 116 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:49 117 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 118 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 119 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 120 Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:56 121 Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 122 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 123 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:42 124 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:04 125 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 126 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:18 127 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:22 129 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 130 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 131 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05 132 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:53 133 Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini 134 Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 0:04:54 135 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 136 Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 137 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59 138 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid 0:06:34 139 Jose Viejo (Spa) Spain 140 Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain 141 Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 142 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Spain 143 Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid 144 Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx 145 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH 146 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 147 Antonio di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 148 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 149 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo DNF Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky DNF Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth DNF Borut Bozic DNF Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid DNF Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid DNF Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country DNF Davide Pacchiardo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini DNF Andrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini DNF Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx DNF Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain DNF Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain

Mountain 1 -Coll De Sa Creu (Cat. 3) km. 126 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 4 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 1-Algaida, km. 19.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 2-Santa Maria, km. 91 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Special sprint 1 -Santa Margalida, km. 57.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Special sprint 2-Palma, km. 139.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 4 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 3 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2

Special Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 4 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 6 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Torres (Spa) Spain 3:50:53 2 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini 0:04:53 5 Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain 0:06:34