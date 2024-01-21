Magdeleine Vallieres solos to Trofeo Palma Femina victory

By Cyclingnews
published

Two from two for EF Education-Cannondale at Challenge Mallorca Femina

Magdeleine Vallieres
Magdeleine Vallieres (Image credit: Getty Images)
Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Cannondale) soloed to victory at the Trofeo Palma Femina after she forged clear on the descent of the Coll de Sa Creu.

The Canadian delivered EF’s second win in as many days at the Challenge Mallorca Femina after she fended off chasers Ashleigh Moolman (AG Insurance – Soudal) and Mavi García.

Moolman won the sprint for second place, 13 seconds down, while Marta Lacha (CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team) took fourth.

More to follow…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

