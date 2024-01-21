Magdeleine Vallieres solos to Trofeo Palma Femina victory
Two from two for EF Education-Cannondale at Challenge Mallorca Femina
Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Cannondale) soloed to victory at the Trofeo Palma Femina after she forged clear on the descent of the Coll de Sa Creu.
The Canadian delivered EF’s second win in as many days at the Challenge Mallorca Femina after she fended off chasers Ashleigh Moolman (AG Insurance – Soudal) and Mavi García.
Moolman won the sprint for second place, 13 seconds down, while Marta Lacha (CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team) took fourth.
More to follow…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1