Challenge Femenina Mallorca 2024 routes

The organisers of the Challenge Mallorca, a series of one-day races dating back to the 1990s, added a women's series for 2024, with three days of racing on varying terrain on the island.

The season warm-up gives riders who didn't travel to Australia for the Tour Down Under a more accessible warm-up race. Six Women's WorldTour teams will be participating in the inaugural edition - UAE Team ADQ, Movistar, Ceratizit-WNT, AG Insurance-Soudal, Roland and Uno-X, along with the new EF Education-Cannondale team one of 15 Continental squads.

Racing starts on January 20 with the Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia Sant Jordi, a 127.3km route from Felanitx that includes two category 4 climbs, two intermediate sprints and three points sprints toward the green jersey classification.

On January 21 is the Trofeo Palma with four climbs heading into the finish including the category 2 Coll den Claret, and three category 3's - the Coll des Grau, Coll de sa Creu and the final kicker to the finish at Castell de Bellver.

The final race, the Trofeo Binissalem – Andratx has a similar sting in the tail, heading again over the Coll den Claret before turning toward Andratx over hilly terrain with the category 3 Coll de sa Granola and Coll de s'Arracó before another uphill sprint finish.

Each race has prizes for the final classification (€3,640 each race) and special awards for the sprints, special sprints and mountains classifications.

Trofeo Felanitx – Colònia Sant Jordi, 127.3km

Trofeo Palma, 138.2km

Trofeo Binissalem – Andratx, 114.3km