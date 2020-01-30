Moschetti win opening Challenge Mallorca race
Trek-Segafredo sprinter beats Ackermann and Aberasturi
Trofeo Felanitx, Ses Salines, Campos, Porreres: Ses Salines - Felanitx
Trek-Segafredo's early season success continued at the Trofeo Mallorca, with Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti winning the opening races of the four-day series in Felanitx.
Moschetti beat Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural) after his teammates, including Junior world champion Quinn Simmons lead out the sprint.
On Sunday Cadel Evans won the men's Tour Down Under and Ruth Winder won the women's Tour Down Under.
More to follow.
Victoria para Matteo Moschetti!!!🏆 Trofeo Ses Salines - Felanitx (170,7kms)🏆#ChallengeMallorca📹@CyclingFriendly Organiza @unisportprensa Unisport Consulting#MallorcaInspiresCycling pic.twitter.com/NWVWQaFEzjJanuary 30, 2020
