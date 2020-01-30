Trending

Moschetti win opening Challenge Mallorca race

Trek-Segafredo sprinter beats Ackermann and Aberasturi

Trofeo Felanitx, Ses Salines, Campos, Porreres: Ses Salines - Felanitx

Matteo Mloschetti won the first race of the Mallorca Challenge
Trek-Segafredo's early season success continued at the Trofeo Mallorca, with Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti winning the opening races of the four-day series in Felanitx. 

Moschetti beat Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural) after his teammates, including Junior world champion Quinn Simmons lead out the sprint. 

On Sunday Cadel Evans won the men's Tour Down Under and Ruth Winder won the women's Tour Down Under. 

More to follow.

