Boulo wins second round of French series

Rulliere, Giard round out podium

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Boulo (Fra)0:46:35
2Melvin Rulliere (Fra)0:00:29
3Thomas Girard (Fra)0:00:38
4Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)0:00:41
5Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)0:00:57
6Fabien Taillefer (Fra)0:01:08
7Boris Zimine (Fra)0:01:15
8Flavien Dassonville (Fra)0:01:22
9Julien Trehin (Fra)0:01:30
10Thibault Taboury (Fra)0:01:38
11Irwin Gras (Fra)0:01:53
12Christophe Balanec (Fra)0:02:07
13Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)0:02:18
14Valentin Hadoux (Fra)0:02:23
15Jeremy Cornu (Fra)0:02:30
16Pierre Garson (Fra)0:02:31
17Jérémie Duperron (Fra)0:02:40
18Johann Mossler (Fra)0:02:41
19Yohann Cron (Fra)
20Anthony Buhler (Fra)0:02:45
21Guillaume Belgy (Fra)0:03:02
22Jean Philippe Maheau (Fra)0:03:06
23David Mauhourat (Fra)
24Axel Fournier (Fra)
25Nicolas Genevrier (Fra)0:03:34
26Pascal Leroux (Fra)0:03:41
27Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
28Alexandre Coffy (Fra)0:03:52
29Rudy Kowalski (Fra)0:04:06
30Jonathan Cessot (Fra)0:04:14
31Alexis Brodebeck (Fra)0:04:23
32Joël Pralong (Fra)0:04:26
33Briann Sommier (Fra)
34Pierrick Valomet (Fra)0:04:29
35Anthony Picard (Fra)0:04:34
36Paul Herman (Fra)0:04:41
37Jérémie Piriou (Fra)0:04:43
38Camille Thominet (Fra)0:04:54
39Julien Campan (Fra)0:04:55
40Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
41Maxime Cherpin (Fra)
42Yoan Morvan (Fra)0:05:01
43Yoann Corbihan (Fra)0:05:07
44Glenn Le Queau (Fra)0:05:19

