Boulo wins second round of French series
Rulliere, Giard round out podium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
|0:46:35
|2
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|0:00:29
|3
|Thomas Girard (Fra)
|0:00:38
|4
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)
|0:00:41
|5
|Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)
|0:00:57
|6
|Fabien Taillefer (Fra)
|0:01:08
|7
|Boris Zimine (Fra)
|0:01:15
|8
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|0:01:22
|9
|Julien Trehin (Fra)
|0:01:30
|10
|Thibault Taboury (Fra)
|0:01:38
|11
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|0:01:53
|12
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|0:02:07
|13
|Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
|0:02:18
|14
|Valentin Hadoux (Fra)
|0:02:23
|15
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra)
|0:02:30
|16
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|0:02:31
|17
|Jérémie Duperron (Fra)
|0:02:40
|18
|Johann Mossler (Fra)
|0:02:41
|19
|Yohann Cron (Fra)
|20
|Anthony Buhler (Fra)
|0:02:45
|21
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra)
|0:03:02
|22
|Jean Philippe Maheau (Fra)
|0:03:06
|23
|David Mauhourat (Fra)
|24
|Axel Fournier (Fra)
|25
|Nicolas Genevrier (Fra)
|0:03:34
|26
|Pascal Leroux (Fra)
|0:03:41
|27
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
|28
|Alexandre Coffy (Fra)
|0:03:52
|29
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|0:04:06
|30
|Jonathan Cessot (Fra)
|0:04:14
|31
|Alexis Brodebeck (Fra)
|0:04:23
|32
|Joël Pralong (Fra)
|0:04:26
|33
|Briann Sommier (Fra)
|34
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|0:04:29
|35
|Anthony Picard (Fra)
|0:04:34
|36
|Paul Herman (Fra)
|0:04:41
|37
|Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
|0:04:43
|38
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|0:04:54
|39
|Julien Campan (Fra)
|0:04:55
|40
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
|41
|Maxime Cherpin (Fra)
|42
|Yoan Morvan (Fra)
|0:05:01
|43
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
|0:05:07
|44
|Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
|0:05:19
