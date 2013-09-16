Gagne tops Johnson in Catamount GP round two
Hyde in third over Lindine
Sunday Men: -
Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) earned his first UCI cyclo-cross win at the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend. Round one of the Verge New England series saw sixty-one Elite men toe the starting line in picture perfect conditions. Gagne, an accomplished Canadian World Cup mountain biker, was relentless in attacking his rivals today.
Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocross World/Pony Shop) finished second, only a couple bike lengths behind Gagne. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) capped off a stellar weekend by finishing third. Justin Lindine (Redline/ NBX) cut his face on the last trip up the stairs but hung on to claim fourth place. He tweeted later in the day, “Sometimes, your cross bike punches you in the face….hoping to feel good for China.”
The race at the Catamount Family Center started on grass but riders quickly faced a large area of mud. As they jockeyed for good lines, a major crash that took down at least eighth riders and ended Todd Wells’ chances today. While he did not fully go down, he had to watch the leaders motor away.
By the end of the race Wells had brought himself back to fifth position, but unfortunately had towed Luke Keough and others with him. Keough, an accomplished road sprinter, edged out Wells for fifth place.
For much of the race; Johnson, Hyde, Lindine, Gagne, and Curtis White (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) battled each other. White made a trip into the pits at one point and permanently lost contact with the lead group.
Tim Johnson led the race early but Gagne went to the front during the first full lap. Lindine also attacked the group a couple times. Lead changes were frequent as one rider after the other tested the legs of his rivals. Only Hyde seemed content to sit in and follow the action. Each time through the start/finish the riders sat up and looked at each other seemingly to determine who was going to launch the next attack up the big climb.
Gagne explained his winning move; “I came into the last corner with probably two bike lengths over Tim. I don’t really consider myself much of a sprinter so that’s why I tried to make a move like three minutes from the finish, before the run-ups and before the last climb. I kept the pressure on technically going down.”
Gagne added, “I felt much better technically today because yesterday was only the second time on a cross bike this year…and these tires, man, they are skinny!”
Most of the top racers in the Elite Men’s field will now set their sights on the CrossVegas race taking place on Wednesday night.
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|1:04:17
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross World-Pony Shop
|0:00:03
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:00:05
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:00:10
|5
|Luke Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:00:45
|6
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:00:48
|7
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|0:00:55
|8
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:01:35
|9
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:01:59
|10
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:02:09
|11
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|12
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:10
|13
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:18
|14
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:19
|15
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:03:07
|16
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:03:13
|17
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:03:22
|18
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|19
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:03:34
|20
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:03:53
|21
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone d'Alma-Devinci
|0:04:03
|22
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:04:10
|23
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:04:14
|24
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:04:19
|25
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:34
|26
|Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:04:51
|27
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:05:03
|28
|Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
|0:05:09
|29
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:05:49
|30
|Ryan Fawley (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTues-Giant
|0:06:02
|31
|Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
|0:06:26
|32
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino
|0:06:40
|33
|Michael Wissell (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|0:06:42
|34
|Isaac Howe (USA)
|0:06:51
|35
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|0:07:17
|36
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:07:19
|37
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|0:07:20
|38
|Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com
|0:07:24
|39
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:07:33
|40
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
|0:08:02
|41
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes
|-2laps
|42
|Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|43
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|-3laps
|44
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|45
|Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!
|46
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
|47
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
|48
|Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|49
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
|50
|David Devine (USA) Cannondale
|-4laps
|51
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) ENGVT
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy