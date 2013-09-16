Image 1 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) takes the win at the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 24 The Catamount Family Center was packed with avid cyclocross racers and fans today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 24 Maghalie Rochette congratulates Helen Wyman at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 24 Women'’s Podium (L to R): Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) 2nd, Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) 1st, Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 24 Elite Women'’s start was won by Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) leading out the Elite women at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 24 Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing) suffering on the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 24 Kate Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge) running the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 24 Almost all of the Catamount course was on mowed grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 24 Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 24 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) in third place with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) running the barriers on her last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 24 Lyne Bessette finishing off a set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 24 Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) running in second position on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) comes into the race as the heavy favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 24 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) is making her debut for her new team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) at the center of the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) went straight to the lead on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 24 Natasha Ellitot (Rare Vos Racing) running the barriers near the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 24 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’'s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) got off to a good start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 24 Kate Northcott (Beam Team Racing) followed by Lyne Bessette (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) putting on a clinic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 24 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob'’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) riding in fourth position near the lake (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 24 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) running one of the two sets of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Helen Wyman (Kona) kicked off her 2013 cyclo-cross season with a wire-to-wire victory in the New England Verge Series opener. Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) provided some surprising competition for a couple laps before settling into an unchallenged second place performance. Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was strong as expected and nailed down third place. Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Milll p/b Seven Cycles) held off a hard charging Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing) for fourth place. Elliot finished fifth.

Retired champion Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) made an appearance today in preparation for the Cross Vegas race next week. She started from the back row and quickly passed most of the Elite Women and settled for a sixth place finish.

The weather at the Catamount Family Center was a huge factor in today’s racing. The area had been pounded by rain for two days, which saw early morning racers dealing with slippery mud and grass. Nearly the entire track was mowed grass, which was quite boggy in areas where water could collect.

However, by mid-morning the skies began to clear and the course slowly started to dry out. By race time it was in much better condition. There were still a couple mud pits but the grassy sections became faster. Due to long lap times the women only raced four laps and finished several minutes under the 40-minute plan.

Helen Wyman took took the hole shot and looked back only briefly. She said, “I thought I would just go from the gun and see what happens. The young Canadian rider, Maghalie Rochette, was behind me and I thought it was Lyne Bessette. I said “Oh no…I know how good she is!”

Wyman continued, “I just kept riding as hard as I could and I seemed to crack her a little bit. The gap got to a decent size and I knew I could hold it.”

The Elite women’s race was sponsored by ENGVT, who offered cash to match the payout for the men’s fields this weekend. “World class female athletes deserve the same payout as their male counterparts,” said Jerry Chabot of ENGVT. “I think the US is leading the way in women’s cross and we are seeing an influx of top women racers as a result. I would love to see the US ’Cross circuit become the dominant circuit for Elite women.”

Helen Wyman seemed to appreciative, “It’s a really tough course and it’s important to race really hard because ENGVT put up equal prize money.”

The Elite Women will compete in day two of the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend on Sunday. Blue skies are expected so the track is likely to become even faster.

