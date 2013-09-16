Wyman sweeps Catamount GP weekend
Rochette repeats in second
Sunday Women: -
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) executed another solo time trial from the starting gun to sweep the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend. Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) attempted to stay with Wyman, and in the process separated herself from the rest of the field. She finished alone in second place.
Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) repeated her Saturday performance by riding nearly the entire race alone in third place. Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) claimed fourth place at 1:41 down, two seconds in front of Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) who rounded out the top five.
The Elite Women were treated to perfect racing conditions at the Catamount Family Center. The course had dried out considerably from soaking rains a couple days ago. While there was still some mud out on the course, it was not a factor in the racing today. The track covered an amazing amount of real estate again today. Riders first took on a hilly pasture beyond a tree line that prevented spectators from seeing much. They then faced a new set of stairs, a new climb up steep whoops, and a blazing fast descent off the hill.
While Wyman took the hole-shot, young Rochette was foiled in her attempt to stay with the leader. She said, “At the beginning I was trying to go on Helen’s wheel but Crystal fell and I was right beside her. I then just went as hard as I could. It was pretty fun, a fast course.”
Lyne Bessette started again at the back of the field but sliced and diced herself into a competitive position during the first two laps. She then set her sights on the podium but came up a bit short. The retired racer will be making a special appearance at CrossVegas this coming week.
Wyman, wearing her blue European Champion’s kit, had plenty of time to celebrate her victory with the crowd as she rolled up the finishing straight. She slapped hands with virtually every person who had lined up to see the finish.
While Wyman now travels to Baltimore to compete in the Charm City race, most of the top women including Rochette will be competing at CrossVegas on Wednesday night.
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:47:36
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:41
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:33
|4
|Lyne Bessette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:41
|5
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:43
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:01:56
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|0:02:30
|8
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:07
|9
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:14
|10
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|11
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:28
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:03:51
|13
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:56
|14
|Kate Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing
|0:04:02
|15
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing
|0:04:24
|16
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:04:31
|17
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:05:10
|18
|Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop
|19
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:05:54
|20
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:06:23
|21
|Kerry Litka (USA) The Velo Resource
|0:07:12
|22
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth
|0:07:43
|23
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|24
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|-1lap
|25
|Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|26
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support
|27
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|-2laps
|28
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|29
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
