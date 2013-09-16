Image 1 of 25 Women’'s Podium (L to R): Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) 2nd, Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) 1st, Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 25 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob'’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) having her tires checked by the officials (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 25 Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) rode like she was possessed today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 25 Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) moved up dramatically during the first few laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 25 Riders climb one of the steep hills added to Sunday’'s course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 25 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) alone at the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 25 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) running after the set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 25 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) at the top of the course with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 25 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) putting in another podium ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 25 Emma White (cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 25 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) is congratulated by the fans at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 25 BrittLee Bowman (House Industries/Richard Sachs/RGM) riding in the new team colors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 25 Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing) pushing her bike as Mo Bruno-Roy passed her with a shouldered bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 25 Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) riding a steep pitch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 25 One of the advantages of an early call-up was time to enjoy the view (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 25 European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) taking the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 25 The women's field negotiate a section of mud soon after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 25 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) was first up the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 25 Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing) running the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 25 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) rounding a corner with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 25 Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding solidly in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 25 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding alone in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 25 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) got off to a much better start today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 25 Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) on a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 25 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) had time to celebrate before crossing the line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) executed another solo time trial from the starting gun to sweep the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend. Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) attempted to stay with Wyman, and in the process separated herself from the rest of the field. She finished alone in second place.

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) repeated her Saturday performance by riding nearly the entire race alone in third place. Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) claimed fourth place at 1:41 down, two seconds in front of Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) who rounded out the top five.

The Elite Women were treated to perfect racing conditions at the Catamount Family Center. The course had dried out considerably from soaking rains a couple days ago. While there was still some mud out on the course, it was not a factor in the racing today. The track covered an amazing amount of real estate again today. Riders first took on a hilly pasture beyond a tree line that prevented spectators from seeing much. They then faced a new set of stairs, a new climb up steep whoops, and a blazing fast descent off the hill.

While Wyman took the hole-shot, young Rochette was foiled in her attempt to stay with the leader. She said, “At the beginning I was trying to go on Helen’s wheel but Crystal fell and I was right beside her. I then just went as hard as I could. It was pretty fun, a fast course.”

Lyne Bessette started again at the back of the field but sliced and diced herself into a competitive position during the first two laps. She then set her sights on the podium but came up a bit short. The retired racer will be making a special appearance at CrossVegas this coming week.

Wyman, wearing her blue European Champion’s kit, had plenty of time to celebrate her victory with the crowd as she rolled up the finishing straight. She slapped hands with virtually every person who had lined up to see the finish.

While Wyman now travels to Baltimore to compete in the Charm City race, most of the top women including Rochette will be competing at CrossVegas on Wednesday night.