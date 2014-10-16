Image 1 of 5 Tim Bohme and Simon Stiebjahn claim the stage win and the overall lead on Stage 4 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 5 Alice Pirard and Catherine Williamson celebrate winning the stage and claiming the overall lead on Stage 4 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 5 Rain made progress through the Kammanassie Reserve even more challenging on Stage 4 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 5 Stage 4 ended in ended in George, taking the race from the dry Karoo to the forested coastal region. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 5 Hermain Persteiner, stage runner up with James Reid, shows the effects of the rainy conditions on Stage 4 of the Cape Pioneer Trek. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Stage 4 of the 2014 Cape Pioneer Trek international stage race was always expected to deliver a shake-up; and it didn't disappoint. As if the 109km with 2690m of ascent from De Rust to George wasn't difficult enough, the riders had to conquer some exceptionally rough terrain and contend with rain and cold, too.

In the men's race, the Team Bulls pairing of Simon Stiebjahn and Tim Bohme charged to the stage win and in the process reclaimed the overall lead from South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes (Scott Factory Racing). And in the women's race Asrin Cycling's Catherine Williamson and Alice Pirard also grabbed the stage win and race lead.

Unfazed by the weather, the German Team Bulls duo were the aggressors on the demanding stage, taking the lead on a climb at 68km into the race, intent on reclaiming some of the three minute deficit from stage 2 when they relinquished the race lead to Beukes and Buys.

Beukes managed to stay with the Bulls riders over the top of the climb, but Buys was a little further back, expecting to rejoin on the descent when Beukes sustained a cut to his rear tyre.

"We bombed it but it lost air towards the last tech zone at 90km, so when we got there we changed the whole wheel," said Buys. "It's a risk we took choosing hardtail frames for this race. A dual-suspension frame would have been more forgiving on this section. We're not out of it yet. Still two more stages to race."

Bohme and Stiebjahn clocked a time of four hours, 59 minutes and 24 seconds. Second place on Thursday went to the Asrin cycling duo of James Reid and Herman Persteiner, just less than two minutes back with Buys and Beukes rounding out the podium in 5:06:24, putting them 3:35 off The Bulls' overall lead.

"These conditions aren't unusual for us Europeans. So we made the most of that and went on the attack today," said Stiebjahn. "We definitely put the Scott guys under pressure before they had their flat. Tim was super strong in the last 20km though – he pulled me through as I was suffering."

While it was day of misfortune for Buys and Beukes, it was a day of improved fortune for Reid and Persteiner, who suffered a mechanical on Wednesday and were given a time penalty on Tuesday for being more than two minutes apart at the stage finish. They moved from ninth up to fifth the general classification with two stages remaining.

"We're so eager to get a stage win and came close today. But I guess the Bulls were more motivated with the GC lead as their target. We'll keep trying," said Reid.

In the women's race, Williamson and Pirard had passed De Groot and Stenerhag on one of the early climbs and were unaware of the mechanical trouble suffered by the race leaders, forging ahead steadily and eventually finishing 19th overall in a time of 6:04:02.

"I've been riding one speed this whole race so we were behind Robyn and Jennie early on but caught their group after a while. Then on one of the steep climbs we moved ahead of them. We seem to be better on the steep climbs than they are," recalled Williamson.

"I don't know what trouble they had but I know that we rode cautiously but steadily today because we didn't want to risk crashing or puncturing. Alice is a really good descender, so I followed her lines on the downhills and we actually finished really strong. It's great to be leading the race, but we can't be satisfied until the end of the final stage and will do our best to defend the Pink Jersey," she added.

De Groot suffered a sidewall cut in her rear tyre, but she and Stenerhag had an additional problem with the rear wheel axle.

"The quick release through-axle broke while we were trying to remove the wheel. So we had to repair that first. Then the tyre cut was too big to plug, so we had to insert a gaitor and a tube. When it's muddy all of this is even more tricky to do," said a dejected De Groot.

Second place on the stage went to Cherise Stander and Candice Neethling (#iride4Burry) with Meerendal Wheeler's Theresa Ralph and Esther Suss claiming third place. De Groot and Stenerhag were fourth, but lost 37 minutes and the overall lead to Williamson and Pirard, who now have a healthy 24:21 lead.

In the other team racing categories, South Africans Brian Lennox and Hannes Hanekom (Klein Karoo Giants) were the top Amateurs, extending their GC lead in the process. South Africans Kobus and Fienie Barnard (Klein Karoo Mixed), won the stage again, reducing their deficit by a further three-minutes to Germans Max Friedrich and Jana Mischance (Firebike Tomotion by Blacktusk), who were second on the stage, but retain the mixed overall lead.

Heinz Zorweg and Bartie Bucher of Team Meerendal Wheeler 2 claimed a fifth consecutive stage win and now hold a massive Masters category lead; while South Africans Johan Labuschagne and Gerrie Beukes (Klein Karoo Veterans) secured a third successive stage win and moved into the Veteran category lead.

In the solo men's division, Travis Walker (RSA – Kargo Pro Racing) won the stage in his category and extended his General Classification lead, while Christine Janse van Rensburg (RSA), extended her Solo women's category lead with another stage win.

Friday's Stage 5 from George to Herold is somewhat deceptive. In just 71km, riders will have to climb 1755 metres, initially up an 18km climb out of George to the Montagu Pass, after which riders will be taken on a new section of trails through the Klein Langkloof along the northern slopes of the Outeniqua Mountains.

Brief Results

Men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bohme (Ger) - Team Bulls 4:59:29 2 James Reid (RSA) / Herman Persteiner (Aut) - Asrin Cycling 0:01:49 3 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) - ScotT Factory Racing 0:07:02 4 Johann Rabie (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) - EAI South Africa 0:16:15 5 Adriaan Louw (RSA) / Lourens Luus (RSA) - Fairview Elite 0:18:13

Women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Williamson (GBr) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Asrin Cycling 2 6:04:02 2 Cherise Stander (RSA) / Candice Neethling (RSA) #iride4Burry 0:21:01 3 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Esther Suss (Swi) - Meerendal Wheeler 1 0:24:36

Amateur stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Lennox (RSA) / Hannes Hanekom (RSA) - Klein Karoo Giants 6:06:11 2 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) / Jan Motsoa (RSA) - Klein Karoo International 0:04:18 3 Mattias Winkler (Swi) / Francois Naf (Swi) Meerendal Wheeler 0:05:46

Veteran men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) / Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Klein Karoo Veterans 6:04:26 2 Malcolm Dods (RSA) / Billy Stelling (RSA) Swift Carbon 0:17:43 3 Fanie Venter (RSA) / Wayne McDuling (RSA) - Pynfabriek 0:18:19

Master men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zorweg (Aut) / Barti Bucher (Swi) - Meerendal Wheeler 2 5:50:31 2 Izak Visagie (RSA) / Lieb Loots (RSA) - Wilde 3 0:37:23 3 Waleed Baker (RSA) / Glen Haw (RSA) - Pitstop 0:54:02

Mixed stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kobus Barnard (RSA) / Fienie Barnard (RSA) - Klein Karoo Mixed 6:07:26 2 Max Friedrich (Ger) / Jana Zieschank (Ger) - Firebike Tomotion by Blacktusk 0:02:59 3 Igna de Villiers (RSA) / Daleen Van der Leek (RSA) LGE Midas Bells Cycling 0:37:24

Solo men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Walker (RSA - Kargo Pro Racing) 5:06:33 2 Renay Groustra (RSA - RSAweb) 0:17:05 3 Alan Gordon (RSA) 0:30:28

Solo women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Janse van Rensburg (RSA) 7:15:11 2 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) 0:25:13 3 Gina Nixon (RSA) 0:45:03

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bohme (Ger) - Team Bulls 17:15:52 2 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) - ScotT Factory Racing 0:03:35 3 Johann Rabie (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) - EAI South Africa 0:34:41 4 Michiel van Aelbroeck (NED) / Robby de Bock (NED) WMTB.Be - Feenstra 0:38:39 5 James Reid (RSA) / Herman Persteiner (Aut) - Asrin Cycling 0:39:57

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Williamson (GBr) / Alice Pirard (Bel) - Asrin Cycling 20:20:38 2 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) - Biogen Toyota Cape Brewing Co 0:24:39 3 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Esther Suss (Swi) - Meerendal Wheeler 1 0:51:34

Amateur general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Lennox (RSA) / Hannes Hannekom (RSA) - Klein Karoo Giants 19:49:55 2 Mattias Winkler (Swi) / Francois Naf (Swi) Meerendal Wheeler 0:20:41 3 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) / Jan Motsoa (RSA) - Klein Karoo International 0:32:10

Veteran men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) / Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Klein Karoo Veterans 20:11:02 2 Fanie Venter (RSA) / Wayne McDuling (RSA) - Pynfabriek 0:17:34 3 Malcolm Dods (RSA) / Billy Stelling (RSA) Swift Carbon 1:19:00

Master men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zorweg (Aut) / Barti Bucher (Swi) - Meerendal Wheeler 2 19:02:24 2 Izak Visagie (RSA) / Lieb Loots (RSA) - Wilde 3 2:17:04 3 Waleed Baker (RSA) / Glen Haw (RSA) - Pitstop 3:03:57

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Friedrich (Ger) / Jana Zieschank (Ger) - Firebike Tomotion by Blacktusk 20:20:24 2 Kobus Barnard (RSA) / Fienie Barnard (RSA) - Klein Karoo Mixed 0:07:53 3 Igna de Villiers (RSA) / Daleen Van der Leek (RSA) LGE Midas Bells Cycling 1:15:12

Solo men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Walker (RSA - Kargo Pro Racing) 17:49:35 2 Alan Gordon (RSA) 0:32:36 3 Ken van den Bulke (Bel) 0:35:57

Solo women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Janse van Rensburg (RSA) 22:29:23 2 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) 1:53:15 3 Gina Nixon (RSA) 3:41:51

Men points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) - ScotT Factory Racing 41 pts 2 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bohme (Ger) - Team Bulls 40 3 James Reid (RSA) / Herman Persteiner (Aut) - Asrin Cycling 25