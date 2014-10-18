Trending

Beukes and Buys win Cape Pioneer Trek stage 5

Stander and Neethling take their first stage win in women's race

In an effort to take back some of the time they lost on Thursday, South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) blew stage 5 of the Cape Pioneer Trek apart. While they never regained any lost time, they did splinter the field from early on and won the shortened stage, out-sprinting overall leaders Simon Stiebjahn and Tim Bohme (Team Bulls).

The stage from George to Herold was shorted from 71km to 51km by the organisers following heavy rain on Thursday, which made parts of the planned route too dangerous.

Buys and Beukes lost their overall lead on Thursday’s stage, where they encountered a puncture, but vowed they’d fight every remaining metre of the event for the three minutes and 36 seconds they needed to regain the lead. But the German race leaders stuck to the Scott riders on Friday’s stage like their lives depended on it and maintained their overall lead with just one stage remaining.

Scott Factory Racing clocked a stage time of 2:13:32 with The Bulls finishing in the same time in second place. Third on the stage was the Belgian duo of Michiel van Aelbroeck and Robby de Bock (WMTB.be - Feenstra) two-and-a-half minutes later.

In the women’s race, South Africans Cherise Stander and Candice Neethling (#iride4Burry) won their first stage of the event, clocking a time of 2:38:05. They were followed home by overall leaders, Asrin Cycling’s Catherine Williamson and Alice Pirard two minutes later, with Theresa Ralph and Esther Suss of the Meerendal Wheeler team rounding out the podium places, another minute back.

In the other team racing categories, South Africans Phillimon Sebona and Jan Motsoa (Klein Karoo International) were the top Amateurs, with third-placed Brian Lennox and Hannes Hanekom (Klein Karoo Giants) retaining their overall lead. South Africans Inga de Villiers and Dalene van der Leek (LGE Mida Bells Cycling) won the Mixed category, but Germans Max Friedrich and Jana Mischance (Firebike Tomotion by Blacktusk), who were second on the stage, retained the Mixed overall lead.

Heinz Zorweg and Bartie Bucher of Team Meerendal Wheeler 2 claimed a sixth consecutive stage win and now hold an even larger masters category lead; while South Africans Johan Labuschagne and Gerrie Beukes (Klein Karoo Veterans) secured a fourth successive stage win and held on to their Veteran category lead.

In the Solo men’s division, Travis Walker (RSA – Kargo Pro Racing) won the stage in his category and extended his general classification lead, while Christine Janse van Rensburg (RSA), extended her solo women’s category lead with another stage win.

Saturday’s final stage over 86km has 1025 metres of ascent but is considered one of the easier stages of this year’s event. The route heads from Herold to Oudtshoorn via the Chandelier Game and Ostrich Farm.

Brief Results

Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) – SCOTT Factory Racing2:13:32
2Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bohme (Ger) – Team Bulls
3Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby de Bock (Bel) WMTB.Be – Feenstra0:02:31
4James Reid (RSA) / Herman Persteiner (Aut) – Asrin Cycling0:02:33
5Johann Rabie (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) – EAI South Africa0:03:38

Women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cherise Stander (RSA) / Candice Neethling (RSA) #iride4Burry2:38:05
2Catherine Williamson (GBr) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Asrin Cycling0:02:07
3Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Esther Suss (Swi) – Meerendal Wheeler 10:03:00

Amateur stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillimon Sebona (RSA) / Jan Motsoa (RSA) – Klein Karoo International2:31:54
2Matthias Winkler (Swi) / Francois Naf (Swi) – Meerendal Wheeler0:01:33
3Brian Lennox (RSA) / Hannes Hanekom (RSA) – Klein Karoo Giants0:02:38

Veteran men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Labuschagne (RSA) / Gerrie Beukes (RSA) – Klein Karoo Veterans2:34:47
2Malcolm Dods (RSA) /Billy Stelling (RSA) – Swift Carbon0:03:03
3Fanie Venter (RSA) / Wayne McDuling (RSA) – Pynfabriek0:06:33

Master men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zorweg (Aut) / Barti Bucher (Swi) – Meerendal Wheeler 22:30:37
2Izak Visagie (RSA) / Lieb Loots (RSA) – Wilde 30:13:37
3Martin Buck (RSA) / Kevin Record (RSA) – Buck n Pom0:22:23

Mixed stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igna de Villiers (RSA) / Daleen Van der Leek (RSA) LGE Midas Bells Cycling2:39:16
2Max Friedrich (Ger) / Jana Zieschank (Ger) – Firebike Tomotion by Blacktusk0:00:37
3Kobus Barnard (RSA) / Fienie Barnard (RSA) – Klein Karoo Mixed0:05:47

Solo men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Walker (RSA – Kargo Pro Racing)2:13:33
2Konny Looser (Swi)0:06:28
3Renay Groustra (RSA – RSAweb)0:06:32

Solo women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Janse van Rensburg (RSA)2:56:33
2Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel)0:12:49
3Lara Everts (RSA)0:13:47

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bohme (Ger) – Team Bulls19:29:24
2Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) – SCOTT Factory Racing0:03:35
3Johann Rabie (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) – EAI South Africa0:38:19
4Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby de Bock (Bel) WMTB.Be – Feenstra0:41:10
5James Reid (RSA) / Herman Persteiner (Aut) – Asrin Cycling0:42:30

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Williamson (GBr) / Alice Pirard (Bel) – Asrin Cycling23:00:50
2Jennie Stenerhag (SWE) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) – Biogen Toyota Cape Brewing Co0:27:52
3Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Esther Suss (Swi) – Meerendal Wheeler 10:52:27

Amateur general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Lennox (RSA) / Hannes Hannekom (RSA) – Klein Karoo Giants22:24:27
2Mattias Winkler (Swi) / Francois Naf (Swi) Meerendal Wheeler0:19:36
3Phillimon Sebona (RSA) / Jan Motsoa (RSA) – Klein Karoo International0:29:32

Veteran men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Labuschagne (RSA) / Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Klein Karoo Veterans22:45:49
2Fanie Venter (RSA) / Wayne McDuling (RSA) – Pynfabriek0:24:07
3Malcolm Dods (RSA) / Billy Stelling (RSA) Swift Carbon1:22:03

Master men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zorweg (Aut) / Barti Bucher (Swi) – Meerendal Wheeler 221:33:01
2Izak Visagie (RSA) / Lieb Loots (RSA) – Wilde 32:30:41
3Waleed Baker (RSA) / Glen Haw (RSA) – Pitstop3:31:20

Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Friedrich (Ger) / Jana Zieschank (Ger) – Firebike Tomotion by Blacktusk23:00:17
2Kobus Barnard (RSA) / Fienie Barnard (RSA) – Klein Karoo Mixed0:13:03
3Igna de Villiers (RSA) / Daleen Van der Leek (RSA) LGE Midas Bells Cycling1:14:35

Solo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Walker (RSA – Kargo Pro Racing)20:03:08
2Alan Gordon (RSA)0:42:14
3Ken van den Bulke (Bel)0:44:03

Solo women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Janse van Rensburg (RSA)25:25:56
2Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel)2:06:04
3Gina Nixon (RSA)4:00:33

