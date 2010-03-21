Image 1 of 17 Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of team MTN Quebeka win stage one of the 2010 Cape Epic stage race from Diemersfontein Wine estate, Wellington, to Ceres in the Western Cape (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 17 Chester Williams during stage one (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 17 Race leaders Alban Lakata and Kevin Evan of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon on the podium. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 17 Riders pass through the Diemersfontein Wine farm (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 17 These farm children came out to support the riders during stage one (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 17 A group of riders make their way through Kluytjieskraal (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 17 Cape Epic riders make their way down Bain's Kloof pass (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 17 Kevin Evans of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon leads the field during stage one (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 17 Alban Lakata from Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon pulls the lead bunch back up into the mountains (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 17 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM hang in the lead bunch, having to accept second place for stage one (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 17 David George and Massimo Debertolis of Safindit / Full Dynamix chase the leaders during stage one. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 17 Burry Stander of team Songo Info (Image credit: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS) Image 13 of 17 Alban Lakata of MTN Qhubeka-Topeak Ergon leads Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 17 Mountain bike world Champion Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower ride through the Watervalberg area (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 17 The lead bunch descends the Bain's Kloof pass (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 17 The lead bunch climb towards Watervalberg during stage one (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 17 Stage winner Kevin Evans leads through a water crossing in the Watervalberg area (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Twelve hundred mountain bikers started stage one of the Cape Epic with a rude awakening at the Diemersfontein wine estate, just outside of Wellington in South Africa. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) won the opening 117km stage of the Cape Epic on Sunday. Rounding out the podium for both the day and the general classification were Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) at nearly three and a half minutes and Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Off Road) at 4:15.

Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Sludge ladies) finished first among the women while Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BiXS) topped the mixed field.

Steep climbs gave them an early taste of some forest singletrack. After that, another steep climb on dirt tracks took the race halfway up the tarred Bain's Kloof pass to Water Point 1. The smooth tar descent is well known for its tight turns, so riders had to stay alert. A flat section then took them to Water Point 2 at the base of a 5km climb on smooth dirt tracks through Kluytjieskraal. Once they managed to cross to the other side, riders were surrounded by mountains, with no sign of civilisation. Then it got rough on some rocky paths descending to Water Point 3. After traversing the valley, riders dreaded the final sting in the tail - a 7.8km section over the iron sleepers and sharp stones of a railway line. This murderous stretch took them to their final destination in Ceres.

MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon wins first gruelling stage

One of the South African favourites to take top honours at this year's Absa Cape Epic, 31-year-old Kevin Evans, and his Austrian Marathon Champion teammate 30-year-old Alban Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon showed their metal by finishing first in stage 1 in a time of 4:35.42.

They were followed by the Songo-Specialized by DCM team of Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander in a time of 4:39.08 by the

Rabobank-Giant Off Road team of Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger in a time of 4:39.56. With only a three minute and 26-second gap between the first and second place winners (overall), this year's event promises to be one of the most exciting to date.

Fourth place went to last year's overall winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls 1 Team (4:40.18). The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias of Trek World Racing, finished fifth (4:40.22).

"Normally my first day is not a good one, but obviously we got a few things right today," said Evans. "It was a roller coaster ride, and I even had a puncture, but we kept it together with Alban saying it's never over until it's over."

"We chased the leading riders and were all riding together again before we knew it. Alban said we should keep it steady, but we really put the hammer down on the railway tracks like a steam train. It's great riding with him. I have so much to learn from him and it's such a pleasure riding with someone of his caliber."

Lakata added they were not planning on a stage win for today, but rather a podium finish. "We achieved a lot today and riding out of Ceres tomorrow with the leaders' jerseys will put some pressure on us. At one point I felt really tired but no one noticed as we were controlling the pace."

"When Kevin had a flat, at first I didn't notice. The helicopter was above us at that point and I didn't hear him call out. When I turned around to see where he was, he was already on his way to join me."

Evans reckons Lakata is only going to get stronger with each day. "I just hope I can keep up with him," said Evans.

South Africa's Burry Stander, the reigning Under 23 World Champion, said it was not a good day for him. "This was really not my day as I felt ill. It was difficult to hang on to the guys in front. I also had cramps in my legs on the railway line, but luckily a bad day is normally followed by a good one."

"The field is really close this year, so it's going to be an exciting race," said Stander. "I hit a very fast pace from the beginning as riding in a pack in the technical sections with lots of sand and gravel is particularly difficult. I therefore tried to get ahead to ride on my own, which I did. At the first major climb of the day we took off with MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon."

Evans fixed his flat as fast as he could, even using a Mule Bar to seal the tube, the team quickly made its way to the front again. They caught up with Songo-Specialized by DCM at Water Point 3, where they saw this team also changing their wheels.

After 80 kilometres, the race was back on, and the stage win was up for either team to claim. But Stander started to suffer with severe cramps due to pushing so hard in the beginning, which meant that his team had to let go while MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon carried on at a steady pace on the grueling railway tracks and eventually claimed the first stage win.

Emil Lindgren and Giger Fabian fortunately had no mechanical problems today. "We took it nice and steady," said Lindgren.

Last year's winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm decided to conserve their energy for the next seven days as Sahm was feeling a bit weak.

Women

The first ladies to complete Stage 1 were Hannele Steyn-Kotze, Cape Epic Ladies Champion from 2005, and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) finishing in a time of 5:47.28. They were followed by Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:52.17. Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) finished in a time of 6:13.49, placing them in third position after this stage.

Mixed

Team Wheeler - BIXS, Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss, followed in Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon's footsteps by winning the green Leaders' jersey in the mixed category of stage 1. They finished in a time of 5:14.40. They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 5:22.45 with Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team in third place (5:22:49).

The Wheeler team is a brand new pairing this year. Bucher managed to win the masters category in 2009, whilst Süss was second in the mixed category. "I finished last year's season very strong and managed to maintain my shape during the winter months," said Süss. The Wheeler team, impressively ranked 21st overall after stage one, and only two places behind Cyclelab who are the leaders in the masters category.

Masters

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean took top honours in Stage 1 (5:10.30), followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) who finished today's stage in 5:35.36. In third place were Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc (Oleander) in 5:42.54.

Wilson had a very bad crash 50 kilometres into the race. "When I saw Shan crash, I thought this was it; there goes the Epic," said McLean. "Shan really looked terrible with a bruised chest, a bleeding chin and scraped knees."

But as a fighter, Wilson kept on racing and the team carried on, managing impressively to complete the stage 25 minutes ahead of their competitors in the masters category.

"25 minutes might seem like a comfortable gap, but with seven stages to go anything can still happen," said Wilson. "We're just very happy that we survived the stage and that we could carry on after my crash. I must say, I felt insecure thereafter and struggled to find my rhythm again, but all ended well."

Commenting on Kevin Evans, who crossed the finish line first overall as part of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team, Wilson says that he is so impressed with Evans. "He has really developed over the years, and I'm very proud of him as in his younger years he used to be one of my protégées. To see him now competing at such a top level is wonderful - what an inspiration! He has truly become a worthy South African idol."

Celebrities at Cape Epic

Sporting and entertainment heroes part of the Absa Cape Epic adventure this year. A host of South Africa's most celebrated sporting and entertainment personalities have donned their cycling helmets - all in the name of the JAG Foundation, a sports and education foundation which seeks to give young people opportunities and pride in themselves through the facilitation of sport at grassroots level.

Former Springbok rugby player, Marius Hurter is once again participating in support of the JAG Foundation. Hurter is joined by Christiaan Schutte, a dentist by profession and a bonified adventure junkie of note, and the team is known as the Reparil/JAG Lab-rats. "The first two days of the Epic are challenging and your body literally goes into shock," said Hurter. "We're excited about participating again, this time as slightly more experienced riders and will be doing our utmost to rise to the Cape Epic challenge."

Undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prominent female cycling athletes, Erica Green with her partner Andrew Paterson (best known for his potent rugby scrimmages), also joins this gruelling challenge as the Absa Cape Stormers team. Green is undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prominent female cycling athletes. Involved in mountain biking and road racing since 1992, she boasts an impressive repertoire with participation in a host of international competitions such as the World Track Championships, World Mountain Bike Championships and most notably the Atlantic and Sydney Olympic Games in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Paterson is an ex-Springbok rugby player. Born in Port Elizabeth, he obtained the coveted green and gold at an early age and together with two of his team mates, he was voted by the British Lions Tour of 1997 as the best front row unit they have ever played.

Joel Stransky, renowned for his winning drop kick in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, is taking part for the very first team as part of the Absa Ghost Riders team (with teammate Pierre Loubser). Stransky has a rugby career that speaks for itself. He played internationally for South Africa on 22 occasions, for the Sharks on 80 occasions, was part of the Western Province team for 55 matches and participated in another 54 matches for the Leicester Tigers. "When JAG approached me to cycle on their behalf as part of the charity celeb team, I said yes without hesitation. I've heard so much about this incredible event and how tough it is. I suppose somewhere in my mind it became one of those challenges that one needs to do and tick off the list."

After not able to complete the Absa Cape Epic last year, soccer star Mark Fish is back as part of the Absa Laduuma! team. Fish is best remembered for being a crucial part of South Africa's victorious national soccer squad when they won the African Cup of Nations in 1996. In total he won 62 caps for the South African national team, scoring twice.

Also back again after not being able to complete the event before is Kabous Marra, an award winning businessmen and CEO of Pacmar. He is joined by ex-South African cricketer and now budding cyclist, Allan Dawson, as team Wilde. With an impressive 184 career wickets to his name, Dawson played professional cricket for 15 years. After his retirement in 2004, Dawson, being an avid sportsman at heart, took up cycling a few years thereafter. "One ride through the Tokai Forest is all it took and today I'm riding the Cape Epic," said Dawson. "Cycling keeps me fit and best of all, allows me to see the weird and wonderful places in and around Cape Town as well as meet interesting people. This is the race that all mountain bikers aspire to do, but very few get the opportunity to. I've been incredibly fortunate to have been asked by Kabous to partner with him and we're both looking forward to this incredibly journey."

"The Black Pearl" Chester Williams (1995 World Cup winner, rugby coach, and more recently, Clint Eastwood's Invictus on-set rugby adviser) is participating in the Absa Cape Epic as team Absa Ebony and Ivory, partnering with cycling veteran and Team Absa Manager, Ernst Viljoen. Williams made his debut for the Springboks in 1993 at age 23. Twenty-seven games in the coveted green and gold and 14 tries later, Williams retired from professional rugby and started coaching shortly thereafter. Says Williams: "I survived Jonah Lomu and the All Blacks in 1995 and with Ernst's patience, know-how and expertise, I'm confident that we'll come out on the other side smiling. With loads of support from friends and family, and knowing we are riding for the JAG Foundation, I am eager and inspired to do my best."

Stage 2 - Ceres to Ceres (90km distance, 1625m climbing)

Ceres is hosting the racers for the first three stages of this year's race. Stage 2 is a singletrack stage, taking riders across contrasting landscapes of farmlands, rocky scrub descents and forest paths.

The route takes the form of a cloverleaf, with Water Point 2 and 3 both at the Eselfontein Farmhouse; this will be a hive of activity. At the head of the race, one can expect a fight for position. Eselfontein is an area renowned for its abundance of singletrack. The narrow, steep and rocky climbs will split the race apart.

The tough climbs (the biggest being Dead Man Walking in the second loop) will be fair payment for the sweeping descent. But riders must be careful - sharp rocks hide around the treacherous bends. Some more forest singletrack will offer temporary relief, but the last 10km, traversing farm paths, will prove that there will still be plenty of hard work to do.

Because of the narrow trails, the organisers have arranged a staggered start, spreading the field out over an hour - seven start groups will head off at 10-minute intervals from 7:00 am until 8:00 am.



Video from stage one is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 4:35:52 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:03:25 3 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:04:13 4 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:04:35 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:06:01 6 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:08:20 7 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:08:21 8 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:08:25 9 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:09:22 10 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:12:03 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:12:13 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:19:55 13 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:20:12 14 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:20:46 15 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:26:29 16 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:28:39 17 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 0:28:46 18 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:31:22 19 James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine 0:35:23 20 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:40:38 21 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:40:46 22 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:43:01 23 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:47:09 24 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:48:40 25 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:49:43 26 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 0:50:27 27 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:51:16 28 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:53:30 29 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:55:38 30 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:57:23 31 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 0:58:16 32 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:01:06 33 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 1:04:11 34 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 1:07:51 35 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 1:08:21 36 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 1:08:36 37 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 1:08:38 38 Jan Schutte (RSA) and Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:09:06 39 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 1:10:21 40 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 1:10:26 41 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 1:10:30 42 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 1:13:26 43 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 1:14:51 44 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 1:16:56 45 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:20:47 46 Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 1:23:07 47 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 1:25:03 48 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:25:58 49 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 1:26:39 50 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 1:30:03 51 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 1:30:09 52 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 1:30:15 53 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 1:32:29 54 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:33:10 55 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:33:16 56 Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers 1:33:24 57 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:33:40 58 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 1:34:13 59 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 1:34:42 60 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:35:55 61 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 1:36:22 62 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:36:28 63 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:37:46 64 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 1:38:29 65 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 1:38:34 66 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 1:39:26 67 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 1:39:33 68 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 1:40:18 69 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 1:40:58 70 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 1:41:14 71 Damian Sell (GBr) and Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 1:41:17 72 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:42:34 73 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 1:43:55 74 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 1:44:22 75 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 1:45:26 76 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 1:45:29 77 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 1:45:45 78 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:45:50 79 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:45:55 80 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 1:46:01 81 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 1:46:59 82 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 1:47:04 83 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 1:49:13 84 Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 1:49:57 85 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:50:58 86 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:51:26 87 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 1:51:38 88 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 1:51:44 89 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:52:35 90 Warren Robertson (RSA) and Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 1:53:04 91 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 1:53:40 92 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 1:53:50 93 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:53:57 94 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 1:55:05 95 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 1:55:10 96 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 1:56:16 97 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 1:56:22 98 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 1:58:44 99 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 1:59:39 100 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 2:02:55 101 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 2:04:03 102 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 2:04:08 103 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 2:05:46 104 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 2:06:00 105 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 2:06:38 106 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 2:06:57 107 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 2:07:06 108 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 2:07:29 109 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 2:08:07 110 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 2:08:10 111 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 2:09:07 112 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 2:09:21 113 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 2:09:35 114 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 2:10:02 115 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 2:10:43 116 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 2:11:26 117 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 2:13:17 118 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 2:13:40 119 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 2:15:14 120 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 2:15:48 121 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 2:15:59 122 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:16:03 123 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 2:16:21 124 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 2:17:41 125 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 2:18:50 126 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 2:19:57 127 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 2:20:02 128 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 2:21:00 129 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 2:21:07 130 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 2:21:15 131 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 2:24:22 132 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 2:24:26 133 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 2:25:16 134 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:27:02 135 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 2:27:17 136 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 2:27:40 137 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 2:28:15 138 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 2:30:34 139 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 2:30:41 140 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 2:31:30 141 Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS 2:31:39 142 Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 2:32:53 143 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall 2:33:36 144 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 2:33:46 145 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 2:35:07 146 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 2:35:25 147 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 2:36:06 148 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 2:36:11 149 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 2:37:37 150 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 2:38:15 151 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 2:38:58 152 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 2:39:51 153 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 2:40:24 154 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 2:42:10 155 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 2:43:03 156 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 2:43:07 157 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 2:43:11 158 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 2:44:10 159 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 2:46:17 160 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 2:46:28 161 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 2:46:30 162 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 2:46:36 163 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 2:48:29 164 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) and Frans Van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 2:49:29 165 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:51:01 166 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 2:52:39 167 Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 2:53:29 168 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:53:44 169 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 2:53:47 170 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 2:53:51 171 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 2:56:04 172 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 2:56:55 173 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 2:56:58 174 James Heilman (Can) and Alexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish 2:56:58 175 Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 2:56:59 176 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:58:23 177 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:58:52 178 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 3:00:08 179 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 3:00:39 180 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 3:00:48 181 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 3:02:15 182 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 3:02:18 183 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 3:03:01 184 Yannick Prevost (Bel) and Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles 3:03:06 185 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 3:03:28 186 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 3:03:30 187 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 3:03:32 188 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 3:04:04 189 Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 3:04:25 190 Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch 3:04:25 191 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 3:04:26 192 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 3:04:42 193 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 3:05:52 194 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 3:06:01 195 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 3:06:06 196 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 3:06:40 197 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:07:19 198 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 3:07:20 199 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 3:07:32 200 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 3:08:16 201 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 3:08:31 202 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 3:08:38 203 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:09:30 204 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 3:09:43 205 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 3:10:40 206 Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution 3:10:42 207 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 3:10:43 208 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 3:10:46 209 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 3:10:48 210 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 3:11:32 211 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 3:11:45 212 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 3:13:12 213 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 3:13:21 214 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 3:14:07 215 Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten 3:15:32 216 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 3:15:46 217 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 3:16:16 217 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 219 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 3:17:12 220 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 3:17:23 221 Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden 3:17:26 222 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 3:17:30 223 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 3:17:35 224 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 3:18:30 225 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 3:18:31 226 Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak 3:19:07 227 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 3:19:34 228 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 3:19:59 229 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 3:20:00 230 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 3:21:11 231 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 3:21:28 232 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 3:23:02 233 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 3:23:26 234 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 3:24:10 235 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 3:24:19 236 Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine 3:24:45 237 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 3:25:00 238 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 3:26:46 239 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 3:26:48 240 Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 3:26:48 241 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 3:27:40 242 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 3:27:43 243 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 3:27:46 244 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 3:28:24 245 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 3:29:10 246 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 3:30:03 247 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 3:30:13 248 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 3:30:33 249 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 3:30:34 250 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 3:30:37 251 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 3:30:40 252 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 3:31:11 253 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 3:31:25 254 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 3:32:39 255 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:32:54 256 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 3:33:38 257 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 3:35:40 258 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 3:37:20 259 Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs 3:40:35 260 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 3:40:41 261 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 3:41:15 262 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 3:41:33 263 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 3:43:00 264 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 3:43:41 265 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 3:43:53 266 Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades 3:44:12 267 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 3:45:01 268 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 3:45:02 269 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 3:45:14 270 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 3:46:47 271 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 3:47:52 272 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 3:47:59 273 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 3:48:01 274 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) and Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers 3:48:56 275 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 3:49:13 276 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 3:49:14 277 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 3:49:32 278 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 3:49:34 279 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 3:49:52 280 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 3:50:07 281 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 3:50:11 282 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 3:50:16 283 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 3:50:17 284 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 3:50:50 285 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 3:50:55 286 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 3:52:49 287 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 3:53:26 288 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 3:53:53 289 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:54:23 290 Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 3:54:34 291 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 3:56:20 292 Leo Wouters (GBr) and Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas 3:56:38 293 Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 3:56:59 294 Etienne Roux (RSA) and Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy 3:57:02 295 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 3:57:43 296 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 3:58:59 297 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 3:59:04 298 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 3:59:27 299 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 4:00:23 300 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 4:00:38 301 Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 4:00:39 302 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 4:00:44 99 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 4:01:07 303 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 4:01:21 304 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 4:01:43 305 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 4:03:09 306 Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 4:03:11 307 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 4:05:35 308 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 4:06:54 309 Damon De Boor (RSA) and Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy 4:07:31 310 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 4:08:09 311 Janus Earle (RSA) and Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 4:08:42 312 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 4:09:15 313 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 4:10:06 314 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 4:10:08 315 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 4:10:54 316 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 4:11:11 317 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 4:12:02 318 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 4:12:35 319 Andrew Wood (RSA) and Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 4:15:02 320 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 4:15:27 321 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 4:17:26 322 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 4:18:13 323 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 4:18:49 324 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 4:19:23 325 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 4:21:05 326 Pierre Billet (Bel) and Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express 4:21:44 327 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 4:22:35 328 Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ 4:23:41 329 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 4:25:12 330 Christo De Jonge (RSA) and Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 4:26:22 331 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 4:29:16 332 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 4:31:28 333 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) and Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za 4:31:57 334 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 4:32:41 335 Andrew Marsh (RSA) and Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe 4:33:54 336 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 4:36:38 337 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 4:37:23 338 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 4:37:35 339 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 4:38:09 340 Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans 4:38:13 341 George Holloway (RSA) and George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2 4:38:15 342 Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) and Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 4:38:52 343 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 4:40:04 344 Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle 4:40:34 345 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 4:40:39 346 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 4:43:09 347 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 4:43:21 348 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 4:43:59 349 Evert Kleynhans (RSA) and Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 4:46:25 350 Quintin Wentzel (RSA) and Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult 4:46:25 351 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 4:47:39 352 Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 4:48:52 353 Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) and Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 4:51:11 354 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 5:28:38

Men - Stage 1 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result N/A Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 7:33:49 N/A Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen 7:43:51 N/A Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 8:08:09 N/A Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 8:22:21 N/A Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 8:57:06 N/A Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 9:19:08 N/A Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 9:28:08

Men - Stage 1 : Non Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Keith Bradley (RSA) Aspen DNF Sandy Rae (RSA) Deddi DNF Wayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong DNF Mike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong DNF Mike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA DNF Wynand de Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF Chris de Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF Lean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF Jan van Den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF Mike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Alastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Gary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings DNF Tobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Michael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Roger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos DNF Christian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Marco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Trevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates DNF Jason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates DNF Francois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF David Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF Simon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS DNF Paul Chew (GBr) GOMERS DNF Louis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike DNF Dekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU DNF Ivin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv DNF Pieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv DNF Klaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF Benjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF John Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too DNF Paddy Murphy (Nam) Red Cherry Too DNF Chris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers DNF Andrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers DNF Keith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Leon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Luiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF Célio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF Reinhard Frühwald (Aut) Lietz Sport DNF Gspörer Peter (Aut) Lietz Sport DNF Garth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Brett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Francois Theron (RSA) Team Theron

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 5:47:55 2 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 0:04:53 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:26:38 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:35:09 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 1:01:42 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 1:13:54 7 Naomi Hansen (Aus) and Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 1:26:14 8 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:31:05 9 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:31:57 10 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 1:49:50 11 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 2:37:01 12 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 2:37:18 13 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 2:39:27 14 Adele Tait (RSA) and Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 3:16:18

Women - Stage 1 : Non Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Alice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie DNF Sarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 5:14:58 2 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 0:08:02 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:08:06 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:34:09 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:39:31 6 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 0:53:11 7 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:55:34 8 Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 1:05:16 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 1:14:48 10 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 1:19:19 11 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 1:21:01 12 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 1:28:54 13 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:36:36 14 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 1:39:25 15 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 1:41:02 16 Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 1:42:19 17 Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:43:11 18 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 1:47:30 19 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 1:53:09 20 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 1:53:28 21 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 1:58:02 22 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 2:03:27 23 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 2:03:31 24 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 2:03:54 25 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 2:14:08 26 Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 2:15:18 27 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 2:15:53 28 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 2:19:30 29 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 2:21:20 30 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 2:22:25 31 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:25:31 32 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 2:26:10 33 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 2:27:36 34 Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia 2:31:43 35 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 2:41:08 36 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 2:47:15 37 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 2:49:57 38 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 2:54:34 39 Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax 3:07:22 40 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 3:08:45 41 Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 3:09:54 42 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 3:10:17 43 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 3:11:42 44 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 3:14:48 45 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 3:15:53 46 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 3:16:57 47 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 3:17:17 48 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 3:22:16 49 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:37:18 50 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 3:37:52 51 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 3:39:23 52 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 3:40:33 53 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 3:42:12 54 Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 3:42:46 55 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 3:42:54 56 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 3:48:08 57 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 3:50:05 58 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 3:52:08 59 Kevin Wright (RSA) and Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1 3:59:11 60 Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei 4:03:41 61 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 4:04:20 62 Ansulaine Spies (RSA) and Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 4:12:28 63 Ricus Nel (RSA) and Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 4:14:35

Mixed - Stage 1 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result N/A Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 6:44:02

Mixed - Stage 1 : Non Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Liezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers DNF John Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons DNF Liesl de Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons DNF Elke de Meerleer (Bel) DECCA DNF Joris Ermens (Bel) DECCA DNF Regula Batt (Swi) RRDB DNF René Duss (Swi) RRDB DNF Doret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten DNF Harry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 5:10:44 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:25:17 3 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 0:32:35 4 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:35:57 5 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 0:36:38 6 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 0:39:36 7 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:43:16 8 Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 0:48:05 9 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:52:12 10 Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 0:54:58 11 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:55:04 12 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:57:49 13 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 1:02:11 14 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 1:02:45 15 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 1:03:10 16 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 1:06:00 17 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 1:09:49 18 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda 1:11:13 19 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 1:15:25 20 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) and Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda 1:18:25 21 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 1:19:02 22 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 1:21:46 23 Henk Ackermann (RSA) and Wim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK 1:22:15 24 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 1:22:36 25 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 1:28:54 26 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 1:31:42 27 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 1:32:33 28 Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing 1:39:56 29 Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 1:40:16 30 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 1:40:25 31 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 1:40:34 32 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 1:41:32 33 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 1:43:53 34 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 1:46:12 35 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 1:46:32 36 Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing 1:46:57 37 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 1:48:50 38 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 1:49:13 39 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 1:49:44 40 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 1:49:45 41 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 1:49:53 42 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 1:49:54 43 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:51:34 44 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 1:54:05 45 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 1:56:37 46 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:57:28 47 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 2:01:11 48 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 2:04:53 49 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 2:06:20 50 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 2:06:48 51 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 2:07:20 52 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 2:07:25 53 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 2:08:00 54 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 2:14:15 55 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 2:15:33 56 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 2:21:17 57 Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 2:25:02 58 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 2:27:31 59 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 2:27:36 60 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 2:27:39 61 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 2:29:36 62 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 2:31:02 63 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) and Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters 2:33:14 64 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 2:34:49 65 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 2:35:04 66 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 2:36:00 67 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 2:41:31 68 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 2:41:40 69 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 2:41:53 70 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 2:41:56 71 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) and Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker 2:45:29 72 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 2:48:44 73 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 2:49:51 74 Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc. 2:51:31 75 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 2:51:46 76 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 2:52:44 77 Billy Sendin (RSA) and Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's 3:03:15 78 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 3:03:29 79 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 3:04:41 80 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 3:05:48 81 Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go 3:07:19 82 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 3:08:20 83 Bruce Dickson (RSA) and Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge 3:09:41 84 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 3:12:31 85 Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery 3:13:12 86 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 3:14:05 87 Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) and Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14 3:14:05 88 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 3:15:18 89 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 3:15:18 90 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 3:16:39 91 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 3:16:41 92 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 3:17:07 93 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 3:17:42 94 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 3:19:30 95 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 3:20:38 96 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 3:24:23 97 Mark Atkins (RSA) and Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless 3:25:10 98 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 3:25:19 100 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 3:29:18 101 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 3:32:30 102 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 3:32:32 103 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 3:34:20 104 Anthony Pickering (RSA) and Shane Peters (RSA) The Force 3:35:12 105 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 3:36:36 106 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 3:37:55 107 Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 3:43:46 108 Paolo Paganini (Ita) and Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia 3:46:22 109 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 3:47:07 110 Steve Heywood (RSA) and Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets 3:47:15 111 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 3:49:47 112 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 3:50:20 113 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 3:51:55 114 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 3:53:20 115 John Neave (RSA) and Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone 3:56:08 116 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 3:56:21 117 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 3:57:04 118 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 4:05:53 119 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 4:07:57 120 Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square 4:10:07 121 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 4:16:23

Masters - Stage 1 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result N/A Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers 9:17:55

Masters - Stage 1 : Non Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Rik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers DNF Derek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF Ian Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF John Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Derek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Peter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men DNF Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men DNF Dean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola DNF Peter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola DNF Antonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys DNF Martin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys

Men final general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 4:35:52 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:03:25 3 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:04:13 4 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:04:35 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:06:01 6 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:08:20 7 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:08:21 8 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:08:25 9 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:09:22 10 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:12:03 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:12:13 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:19:55 13 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:20:12 14 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:20:46 15 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:26:29 16 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:28:39 17 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 0:28:46 18 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:31:22 19 James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine 0:35:23 20 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:40:38 21 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:40:46 22 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:43:01 23 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:47:09 24 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:48:40 25 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:49:43 26 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 0:50:27 27 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:51:16 28 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:53:30 29 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:55:38 30 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:57:23 31 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 0:58:16 32 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:01:06 33 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 1:04:11 34 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 1:07:51 35 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 1:08:21 36 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 1:08:36 37 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 1:08:38 38 Jan Schutte (RSA) and Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:09:06 39 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 1:10:21 40 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 1:10:26 41 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 1:10:30 42 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 1:13:26 43 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 1:14:51 44 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 1:16:56 45 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:20:47 46 Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 1:23:07 47 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 1:25:03 48 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:25:58 49 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 1:26:39 50 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 1:30:03 51 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 1:30:09 52 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 1:30:15 53 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 1:32:29 54 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:33:10 55 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:33:16 56 Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers 1:33:24 57 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:33:40 58 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 1:34:13 59 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 1:34:42 60 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:35:55 61 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 1:36:22 62 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:36:28 63 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:37:46 64 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 1:38:29 65 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 1:38:34 66 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 1:39:26 67 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 1:39:33 68 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 1:40:18 69 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 1:40:58 70 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 1:41:14 71 Damian Sell (GBr) and Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 1:41:17 72 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:42:34 73 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 1:43:55 74 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 1:44:22 75 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 1:45:26 76 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 1:45:29 77 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 1:45:45 78 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:45:50 79 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:45:55 80 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 1:46:01 81 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 1:46:59 82 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 1:47:04 83 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 1:49:13 84 Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 1:49:57 85 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:50:58 86 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:51:26 87 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 1:51:38 88 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 1:51:44 89 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:52:35 90 Warren Robertson (RSA) and Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 1:53:04 91 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 1:53:40 92 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 1:53:50 93 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:53:57 94 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 1:55:05 95 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 1:55:10 96 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 1:56:16 97 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 1:56:22 98 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 1:58:44 99 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 1:59:39 100 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 2:02:55 101 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 2:04:03 102 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 2:04:08 103 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 2:05:46 104 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 2:06:00 105 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 2:06:38 106 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 2:06:57 107 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 2:07:06 108 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 2:07:29 109 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 2:08:07 110 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 2:08:10 111 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 2:09:07 112 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 2:09:21 113 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 2:09:35 114 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 2:10:02 115 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 2:10:43 116 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 2:11:26 117 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 2:13:17 118 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 2:13:40 119 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 2:15:14 120 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 2:15:48 121 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 2:15:59 122 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:16:03 123 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 2:16:21 124 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 2:17:41 125 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 2:18:50 126 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 2:19:57 127 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 2:20:02 128 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 2:21:00 129 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 2:21:07 130 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 2:21:15 131 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 2:24:22 132 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 2:24:26 133 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 2:25:16 134 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:27:02 135 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 2:27:17 136 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 2:27:40 137 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 2:28:15 138 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 2:30:34 139 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 2:30:41 140 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 2:31:30 141 Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS 2:31:39 142 Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 2:32:53 143 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall 2:33:36 144 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 2:33:46 145 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 2:35:07 146 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 2:35:25 147 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 2:36:06 148 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 2:36:11 149 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 2:37:37 150 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 2:38:15 151 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 2:38:58 152 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 2:39:51 153 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 2:40:24 154 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 2:42:10 155 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 2:43:03 156 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 2:43:07 157 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 2:43:11 158 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 2:44:10 159 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 2:46:17 160 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 2:46:28 161 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 2:46:30 162 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 2:46:36 163 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 2:48:29 164 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) and Frans Van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 2:49:29 165 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:51:01 166 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 2:52:39 167 Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 2:53:29 168 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:53:44 169 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 2:53:47 170 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 2:53:51 171 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 2:56:04 172 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 2:56:55 173 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 2:56:58 174 James Heilman (Can) and Alexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish 2:56:58 175 Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 2:56:59 176 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:58:23 177 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:58:52 178 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 3:00:08 179 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 3:00:39 180 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 3:00:48 181 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 3:02:15 182 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 3:02:18 183 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 3:03:01 184 Yannick Prevost (Bel) and Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles 3:03:06 185 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 3:03:28 186 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 3:03:30 187 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 3:03:32 188 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 3:04:04 189 Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 3:04:25 190 Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch 3:04:25 191 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 3:04:26 192 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 3:04:42 193 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 3:05:52 194 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 3:06:01 195 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 3:06:06 196 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 3:06:40 197 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:07:19 198 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 3:07:20 199 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 3:07:32 200 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 3:08:16 201 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 3:08:31 202 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 3:08:38 203 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:09:30 204 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 3:09:43 205 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 3:10:40 206 Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution 3:10:42 207 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 3:10:43 208 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 3:10:46 209 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 3:10:48 210 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 3:11:32 211 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 3:11:45 212 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 3:13:12 213 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 3:13:21 214 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 3:14:07 215 Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten 3:15:32 216 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 3:15:46 217 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 3:16:16 217 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 219 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 3:17:12 220 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 3:17:23 221 Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden 3:17:26 222 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 3:17:30 223 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 3:17:35 224 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 3:18:30 225 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 3:18:31 226 Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak 3:19:07 227 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 3:19:34 228 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 3:19:59 229 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 3:20:00 230 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 3:21:11 231 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 3:21:28 232 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 3:23:02 233 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 3:23:26 234 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 3:24:10 235 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 3:24:19 236 Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine 3:24:45 237 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 3:25:00 238 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 3:26:46 239 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 3:26:48 240 Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 3:26:48 241 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 3:27:40 242 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 3:27:43 243 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 3:27:46 244 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 3:28:24 245 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 3:29:10 246 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 3:30:03 247 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 3:30:13 248 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 3:30:33 249 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 3:30:34 250 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 3:30:37 251 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 3:30:40 252 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 3:31:11 253 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 3:31:25 254 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 3:32:39 255 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:32:54 256 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 3:33:38 257 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 3:35:40 258 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 3:37:20 259 Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs 3:40:35 260 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 3:40:41 261 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 3:41:15 262 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 3:41:33 263 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 3:43:00 264 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 3:43:41 265 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 3:43:53 266 Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades 3:44:12 267 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 3:45:01 268 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 3:45:02 269 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 3:45:14 270 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 3:46:47 271 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 3:47:52 272 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 3:47:59 273 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 3:48:01 274 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) and Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers 3:48:56 275 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 3:49:13 276 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 3:49:14 277 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 3:49:32 278 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 3:49:34 279 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 3:49:52 280 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 3:50:07 281 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 3:50:11 282 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 3:50:16 283 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 3:50:17 284 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 3:50:50 285 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 3:50:55 286 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 3:52:49 287 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 3:53:26 288 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 3:53:53 289 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:54:23 290 Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 3:54:34 291 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 3:56:20 292 Leo Wouters (GBr) and Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas 3:56:38 293 Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 3:56:59 294 Etienne Roux (RSA) and Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy 3:57:02 295 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 3:57:43 296 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 3:58:59 297 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 3:59:04 298 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 3:59:27 299 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 4:00:23 300 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 4:00:38 301 Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 4:00:39 302 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 4:00:44 99 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 4:01:07 303 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 4:01:21 304 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 4:01:43 305 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 4:03:09 306 Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 4:03:11 307 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 4:05:35 308 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 4:06:54 309 Damon De Boor (RSA) and Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy 4:07:31 310 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 4:08:09 311 Janus Earle (RSA) and Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 4:08:42 312 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 4:09:15 313 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 4:10:06 314 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 4:10:08 315 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 4:10:54 316 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 4:11:11 317 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 4:12:02 318 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 4:12:35 319 Andrew Wood (RSA) and Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 4:15:02 320 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 4:15:27 321 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 4:17:26 322 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 4:18:13 323 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 4:18:49 324 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 4:19:23 325 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 4:21:05 326 Pierre Billet (Bel) and Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express 4:21:44 327 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 4:22:35 328 Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ 4:23:41 329 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 4:25:12 330 Christo De Jonge (RSA) and Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 4:26:22 331 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 4:29:16 332 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 4:31:28 333 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) and Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za 4:31:57 334 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 4:32:41 335 Andrew Marsh (RSA) and Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe 4:33:54 336 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 4:36:38 337 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 4:37:23 338 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 4:37:35 339 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 4:38:09 340 Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans 4:38:13 341 George Holloway (RSA) and George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2 4:38:15 342 Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) and Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 4:38:52 343 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 4:40:04 344 Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle 4:40:34 345 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 4:40:39 346 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 4:43:09 347 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 4:43:21 348 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 4:43:59 349 Evert Kleynhans (RSA) and Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 4:46:25 350 Quintin Wentzel (RSA) and Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult 4:46:25 351 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 4:47:39 352 Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 4:48:52 353 Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) and Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 4:51:11 354 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 5:28:38

Women final general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 5:47:55 2 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 0:04:53 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:26:38 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:35:09 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 1:01:42 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 1:13:54 7 Naomi Hansen (Aus) and Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 1:26:14 8 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:31:05 9 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:31:57 10 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 1:49:50 11 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 2:37:01 12 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 2:37:18 13 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 2:39:27 14 Adele Tait (RSA) and Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 3:16:18

Mixed final general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 5:14:58 2 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 0:08:02 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:08:06 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:34:09 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:39:31 6 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 0:53:11 7 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:55:34 8 Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 1:05:16 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 1:14:48 10 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 1:19:19 11 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 1:21:01 12 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 1:28:54 13 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:36:36 14 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 1:39:25 15 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 1:41:02 16 Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 1:42:19 17 Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:43:11 18 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 1:47:30 19 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 1:53:09 20 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 1:53:28 21 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 1:58:02 22 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 2:03:27 23 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 2:03:31 24 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 2:03:54 25 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 2:14:08 26 Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 2:15:18 27 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 2:15:53 28 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 2:19:30 29 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 2:21:20 30 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 2:22:25 31 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:25:31 32 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 2:26:10 33 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 2:27:36 34 Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia 2:31:43 35 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 2:41:08 36 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 2:47:15 37 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 2:49:57 38 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 2:54:34 39 Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax 3:07:22 40 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 3:08:45 41 Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 3:09:54 42 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 3:10:17 43 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 3:11:42 44 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 3:14:48 45 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 3:15:53 46 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 3:16:57 47 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 3:17:17 48 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 3:22:16 49 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:37:18 50 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 3:37:52 51 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 3:39:23 52 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 3:40:33 53 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 3:42:12 54 Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 3:42:46 55 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 3:42:54 56 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 3:48:08 57 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 3:50:05 58 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 3:52:08 59 Kevin Wright (RSA) and Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1 3:59:11 60 Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei 4:03:41 61 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 4:04:20 62 Ansulaine Spies (RSA) and Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 4:12:28 63 Ricus Nel (RSA) and Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 4:14:35