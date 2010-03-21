Evans, Lakata win first stage
Cape Epic kicks off with opening stage
Twelve hundred mountain bikers started stage one of the Cape Epic with a rude awakening at the Diemersfontein wine estate, just outside of Wellington in South Africa. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) won the opening 117km stage of the Cape Epic on Sunday. Rounding out the podium for both the day and the general classification were Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) at nearly three and a half minutes and Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Off Road) at 4:15.
Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Sludge ladies) finished first among the women while Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BiXS) topped the mixed field.
Steep climbs gave them an early taste of some forest singletrack. After that, another steep climb on dirt tracks took the race halfway up the tarred Bain's Kloof pass to Water Point 1. The smooth tar descent is well known for its tight turns, so riders had to stay alert. A flat section then took them to Water Point 2 at the base of a 5km climb on smooth dirt tracks through Kluytjieskraal. Once they managed to cross to the other side, riders were surrounded by mountains, with no sign of civilisation. Then it got rough on some rocky paths descending to Water Point 3. After traversing the valley, riders dreaded the final sting in the tail - a 7.8km section over the iron sleepers and sharp stones of a railway line. This murderous stretch took them to their final destination in Ceres.
MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon wins first gruelling stage
One of the South African favourites to take top honours at this year's Absa Cape Epic, 31-year-old Kevin Evans, and his Austrian Marathon Champion teammate 30-year-old Alban Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon showed their metal by finishing first in stage 1 in a time of 4:35.42.
They were followed by the Songo-Specialized by DCM team of Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander in a time of 4:39.08 by the
Rabobank-Giant Off Road team of Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger in a time of 4:39.56. With only a three minute and 26-second gap between the first and second place winners (overall), this year's event promises to be one of the most exciting to date.
Fourth place went to last year's overall winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls 1 Team (4:40.18). The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias of Trek World Racing, finished fifth (4:40.22).
"Normally my first day is not a good one, but obviously we got a few things right today," said Evans. "It was a roller coaster ride, and I even had a puncture, but we kept it together with Alban saying it's never over until it's over."
"We chased the leading riders and were all riding together again before we knew it. Alban said we should keep it steady, but we really put the hammer down on the railway tracks like a steam train. It's great riding with him. I have so much to learn from him and it's such a pleasure riding with someone of his caliber."
Lakata added they were not planning on a stage win for today, but rather a podium finish. "We achieved a lot today and riding out of Ceres tomorrow with the leaders' jerseys will put some pressure on us. At one point I felt really tired but no one noticed as we were controlling the pace."
"When Kevin had a flat, at first I didn't notice. The helicopter was above us at that point and I didn't hear him call out. When I turned around to see where he was, he was already on his way to join me."
Evans reckons Lakata is only going to get stronger with each day. "I just hope I can keep up with him," said Evans.
South Africa's Burry Stander, the reigning Under 23 World Champion, said it was not a good day for him. "This was really not my day as I felt ill. It was difficult to hang on to the guys in front. I also had cramps in my legs on the railway line, but luckily a bad day is normally followed by a good one."
"The field is really close this year, so it's going to be an exciting race," said Stander. "I hit a very fast pace from the beginning as riding in a pack in the technical sections with lots of sand and gravel is particularly difficult. I therefore tried to get ahead to ride on my own, which I did. At the first major climb of the day we took off with MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon."
Evans fixed his flat as fast as he could, even using a Mule Bar to seal the tube, the team quickly made its way to the front again. They caught up with Songo-Specialized by DCM at Water Point 3, where they saw this team also changing their wheels.
After 80 kilometres, the race was back on, and the stage win was up for either team to claim. But Stander started to suffer with severe cramps due to pushing so hard in the beginning, which meant that his team had to let go while MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon carried on at a steady pace on the grueling railway tracks and eventually claimed the first stage win.
Emil Lindgren and Giger Fabian fortunately had no mechanical problems today. "We took it nice and steady," said Lindgren.
Last year's winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm decided to conserve their energy for the next seven days as Sahm was feeling a bit weak.
Women
The first ladies to complete Stage 1 were Hannele Steyn-Kotze, Cape Epic Ladies Champion from 2005, and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) finishing in a time of 5:47.28. They were followed by Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:52.17. Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) finished in a time of 6:13.49, placing them in third position after this stage.
Mixed
Team Wheeler - BIXS, Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss, followed in Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon's footsteps by winning the green Leaders' jersey in the mixed category of stage 1. They finished in a time of 5:14.40. They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 5:22.45 with Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team in third place (5:22:49).
The Wheeler team is a brand new pairing this year. Bucher managed to win the masters category in 2009, whilst Süss was second in the mixed category. "I finished last year's season very strong and managed to maintain my shape during the winter months," said Süss. The Wheeler team, impressively ranked 21st overall after stage one, and only two places behind Cyclelab who are the leaders in the masters category.
Masters
Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean took top honours in Stage 1 (5:10.30), followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) who finished today's stage in 5:35.36. In third place were Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc (Oleander) in 5:42.54.
Wilson had a very bad crash 50 kilometres into the race. "When I saw Shan crash, I thought this was it; there goes the Epic," said McLean. "Shan really looked terrible with a bruised chest, a bleeding chin and scraped knees."
But as a fighter, Wilson kept on racing and the team carried on, managing impressively to complete the stage 25 minutes ahead of their competitors in the masters category.
"25 minutes might seem like a comfortable gap, but with seven stages to go anything can still happen," said Wilson. "We're just very happy that we survived the stage and that we could carry on after my crash. I must say, I felt insecure thereafter and struggled to find my rhythm again, but all ended well."
Commenting on Kevin Evans, who crossed the finish line first overall as part of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team, Wilson says that he is so impressed with Evans. "He has really developed over the years, and I'm very proud of him as in his younger years he used to be one of my protégées. To see him now competing at such a top level is wonderful - what an inspiration! He has truly become a worthy South African idol."
Celebrities at Cape Epic
Sporting and entertainment heroes part of the Absa Cape Epic adventure this year. A host of South Africa's most celebrated sporting and entertainment personalities have donned their cycling helmets - all in the name of the JAG Foundation, a sports and education foundation which seeks to give young people opportunities and pride in themselves through the facilitation of sport at grassroots level.
Former Springbok rugby player, Marius Hurter is once again participating in support of the JAG Foundation. Hurter is joined by Christiaan Schutte, a dentist by profession and a bonified adventure junkie of note, and the team is known as the Reparil/JAG Lab-rats. "The first two days of the Epic are challenging and your body literally goes into shock," said Hurter. "We're excited about participating again, this time as slightly more experienced riders and will be doing our utmost to rise to the Cape Epic challenge."
Undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prominent female cycling athletes, Erica Green with her partner Andrew Paterson (best known for his potent rugby scrimmages), also joins this gruelling challenge as the Absa Cape Stormers team. Green is undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prominent female cycling athletes. Involved in mountain biking and road racing since 1992, she boasts an impressive repertoire with participation in a host of international competitions such as the World Track Championships, World Mountain Bike Championships and most notably the Atlantic and Sydney Olympic Games in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Paterson is an ex-Springbok rugby player. Born in Port Elizabeth, he obtained the coveted green and gold at an early age and together with two of his team mates, he was voted by the British Lions Tour of 1997 as the best front row unit they have ever played.
Joel Stransky, renowned for his winning drop kick in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, is taking part for the very first team as part of the Absa Ghost Riders team (with teammate Pierre Loubser). Stransky has a rugby career that speaks for itself. He played internationally for South Africa on 22 occasions, for the Sharks on 80 occasions, was part of the Western Province team for 55 matches and participated in another 54 matches for the Leicester Tigers. "When JAG approached me to cycle on their behalf as part of the charity celeb team, I said yes without hesitation. I've heard so much about this incredible event and how tough it is. I suppose somewhere in my mind it became one of those challenges that one needs to do and tick off the list."
After not able to complete the Absa Cape Epic last year, soccer star Mark Fish is back as part of the Absa Laduuma! team. Fish is best remembered for being a crucial part of South Africa's victorious national soccer squad when they won the African Cup of Nations in 1996. In total he won 62 caps for the South African national team, scoring twice.
Also back again after not being able to complete the event before is Kabous Marra, an award winning businessmen and CEO of Pacmar. He is joined by ex-South African cricketer and now budding cyclist, Allan Dawson, as team Wilde. With an impressive 184 career wickets to his name, Dawson played professional cricket for 15 years. After his retirement in 2004, Dawson, being an avid sportsman at heart, took up cycling a few years thereafter. "One ride through the Tokai Forest is all it took and today I'm riding the Cape Epic," said Dawson. "Cycling keeps me fit and best of all, allows me to see the weird and wonderful places in and around Cape Town as well as meet interesting people. This is the race that all mountain bikers aspire to do, but very few get the opportunity to. I've been incredibly fortunate to have been asked by Kabous to partner with him and we're both looking forward to this incredibly journey."
"The Black Pearl" Chester Williams (1995 World Cup winner, rugby coach, and more recently, Clint Eastwood's Invictus on-set rugby adviser) is participating in the Absa Cape Epic as team Absa Ebony and Ivory, partnering with cycling veteran and Team Absa Manager, Ernst Viljoen. Williams made his debut for the Springboks in 1993 at age 23. Twenty-seven games in the coveted green and gold and 14 tries later, Williams retired from professional rugby and started coaching shortly thereafter. Says Williams: "I survived Jonah Lomu and the All Blacks in 1995 and with Ernst's patience, know-how and expertise, I'm confident that we'll come out on the other side smiling. With loads of support from friends and family, and knowing we are riding for the JAG Foundation, I am eager and inspired to do my best."
Stage 2 - Ceres to Ceres (90km distance, 1625m climbing)
Ceres is hosting the racers for the first three stages of this year's race. Stage 2 is a singletrack stage, taking riders across contrasting landscapes of farmlands, rocky scrub descents and forest paths.
The route takes the form of a cloverleaf, with Water Point 2 and 3 both at the Eselfontein Farmhouse; this will be a hive of activity. At the head of the race, one can expect a fight for position. Eselfontein is an area renowned for its abundance of singletrack. The narrow, steep and rocky climbs will split the race apart.
The tough climbs (the biggest being Dead Man Walking in the second loop) will be fair payment for the sweeping descent. But riders must be careful - sharp rocks hide around the treacherous bends. Some more forest singletrack will offer temporary relief, but the last 10km, traversing farm paths, will prove that there will still be plenty of hard work to do.
Because of the narrow trails, the organisers have arranged a staggered start, spreading the field out over an hour - seven start groups will head off at 10-minute intervals from 7:00 am until 8:00 am.
Video from stage one is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|4:35:52
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:03:25
|3
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:04:13
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:04:35
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:06:01
|6
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:08:20
|7
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:08:21
|8
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:08:25
|9
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:09:22
|10
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:12:03
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:12:13
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:19:55
|13
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:20:12
|14
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:20:46
|15
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:26:29
|16
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:28:39
|17
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|0:28:46
|18
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:31:22
|19
|James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
|0:35:23
|20
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|0:40:38
|21
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|0:40:46
|22
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|0:43:01
|23
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:47:09
|24
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:48:40
|25
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:49:43
|26
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|0:50:27
|27
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:51:16
|28
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|0:53:30
|29
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:55:38
|30
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:57:23
|31
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|0:58:16
|32
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:01:06
|33
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|1:04:11
|34
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|1:07:51
|35
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|1:08:21
|36
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|1:08:36
|37
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|1:08:38
|38
|Jan Schutte (RSA) and Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:09:06
|39
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|1:10:21
|40
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|1:10:26
|41
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|1:10:30
|42
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|1:13:26
|43
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|1:14:51
|44
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|1:16:56
|45
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:20:47
|46
|Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|1:23:07
|47
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|1:25:03
|48
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|1:25:58
|49
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|1:26:39
|50
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|1:30:03
|51
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|1:30:09
|52
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|1:30:15
|53
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|1:32:29
|54
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|1:33:10
|55
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|1:33:16
|56
|Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
|1:33:24
|57
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|1:33:40
|58
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|1:34:13
|59
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|1:34:42
|60
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:35:55
|61
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|1:36:22
|62
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|1:36:28
|63
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|1:37:46
|64
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|1:38:29
|65
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|1:38:34
|66
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|1:39:26
|67
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|1:39:33
|68
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|1:40:18
|69
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|1:40:58
|70
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|1:41:14
|71
|Damian Sell (GBr) and Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|1:41:17
|72
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|1:42:34
|73
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|1:43:55
|74
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|1:44:22
|75
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|1:45:26
|76
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|1:45:29
|77
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|1:45:45
|78
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|1:45:50
|79
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:45:55
|80
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|1:46:01
|81
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|1:46:59
|82
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|1:47:04
|83
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|1:49:13
|84
|Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|1:49:57
|85
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|1:50:58
|86
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|1:51:26
|87
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|1:51:38
|88
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:51:44
|89
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|1:52:35
|90
|Warren Robertson (RSA) and Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|1:53:04
|91
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|1:53:40
|92
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|1:53:50
|93
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:53:57
|94
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|1:55:05
|95
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|1:55:10
|96
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|1:56:16
|97
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|1:56:22
|98
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|1:58:44
|99
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|1:59:39
|100
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|2:02:55
|101
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|2:04:03
|102
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|2:04:08
|103
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|2:05:46
|104
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|2:06:00
|105
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|2:06:38
|106
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|2:06:57
|107
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|2:07:06
|108
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|2:07:29
|109
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|2:08:07
|110
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|2:08:10
|111
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|2:09:07
|112
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|2:09:21
|113
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|2:09:35
|114
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|2:10:02
|115
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|2:10:43
|116
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|2:11:26
|117
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|2:13:17
|118
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|2:13:40
|119
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|2:15:14
|120
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|2:15:48
|121
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|2:15:59
|122
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:16:03
|123
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|2:16:21
|124
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|2:17:41
|125
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|2:18:50
|126
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|2:19:57
|127
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|2:20:02
|128
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|2:21:00
|129
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|2:21:07
|130
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|2:21:15
|131
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|2:24:22
|132
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|2:24:26
|133
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|2:25:16
|134
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:27:02
|135
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|2:27:17
|136
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|2:27:40
|137
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|2:28:15
|138
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|2:30:34
|139
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|2:30:41
|140
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|2:31:30
|141
|Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS
|2:31:39
|142
|Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|2:32:53
|143
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall
|2:33:36
|144
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|2:33:46
|145
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|2:35:07
|146
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|2:35:25
|147
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|2:36:06
|148
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|2:36:11
|149
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|2:37:37
|150
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|2:38:15
|151
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|2:38:58
|152
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|2:39:51
|153
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|2:40:24
|154
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|2:42:10
|155
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|2:43:03
|156
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|2:43:07
|157
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|2:43:11
|158
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|2:44:10
|159
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|2:46:17
|160
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|2:46:28
|161
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|2:46:30
|162
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|2:46:36
|163
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|2:48:29
|164
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) and Frans Van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:49:29
|165
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|2:51:01
|166
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|2:52:39
|167
|Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|2:53:29
|168
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|2:53:44
|169
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|2:53:47
|170
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|2:53:51
|171
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|2:56:04
|172
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|2:56:55
|173
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|2:56:58
|174
|James Heilman (Can) and Alexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish
|2:56:58
|175
|Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|2:56:59
|176
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|2:58:23
|177
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|2:58:52
|178
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|3:00:08
|179
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|3:00:39
|180
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|3:00:48
|181
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|3:02:15
|182
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|3:02:18
|183
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|3:03:01
|184
|Yannick Prevost (Bel) and Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
|3:03:06
|185
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|3:03:28
|186
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|3:03:30
|187
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|3:03:32
|188
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|3:04:04
|189
|Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|3:04:25
|190
|Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|3:04:25
|191
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|3:04:26
|192
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|3:04:42
|193
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|3:05:52
|194
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|3:06:01
|195
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|3:06:06
|196
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|3:06:40
|197
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:07:19
|198
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|3:07:20
|199
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|3:07:32
|200
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|3:08:16
|201
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|3:08:31
|202
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|3:08:38
|203
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|3:09:30
|204
|Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|3:09:43
|205
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|3:10:40
|206
|Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution
|3:10:42
|207
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|3:10:43
|208
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|3:10:46
|209
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|3:10:48
|210
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|3:11:32
|211
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|3:11:45
|212
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|3:13:12
|213
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|3:13:21
|214
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|3:14:07
|215
|Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
|3:15:32
|216
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|3:15:46
|217
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|3:16:16
|217
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|219
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|3:17:12
|220
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|3:17:23
|221
|Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|3:17:26
|222
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|3:17:30
|223
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|3:17:35
|224
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|3:18:30
|225
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|3:18:31
|226
|Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak
|3:19:07
|227
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|3:19:34
|228
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|3:19:59
|229
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|3:20:00
|230
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|3:21:11
|231
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|3:21:28
|232
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|3:23:02
|233
|Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables
|3:23:26
|234
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|3:24:10
|235
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|3:24:19
|236
|Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
|3:24:45
|237
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|3:25:00
|238
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|3:26:46
|239
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|3:26:48
|240
|Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|3:26:48
|241
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|3:27:40
|242
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|3:27:43
|243
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|3:27:46
|244
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|3:28:24
|245
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|3:29:10
|246
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|3:30:03
|247
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|3:30:13
|248
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|3:30:33
|249
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|3:30:34
|250
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|3:30:37
|251
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|3:30:40
|252
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|3:31:11
|253
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|3:31:25
|254
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|3:32:39
|255
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:32:54
|256
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|3:33:38
|257
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|3:35:40
|258
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|3:37:20
|259
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|3:40:35
|260
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|3:40:41
|261
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|3:41:15
|262
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|3:41:33
|263
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|3:43:00
|264
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|3:43:41
|265
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|3:43:53
|266
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades
|3:44:12
|267
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|3:45:01
|268
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|3:45:02
|269
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|3:45:14
|270
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|3:46:47
|271
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:47:52
|272
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|3:47:59
|273
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|3:48:01
|274
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) and Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers
|3:48:56
|275
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|3:49:13
|276
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|3:49:14
|277
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|3:49:32
|278
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|3:49:34
|279
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|3:49:52
|280
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|3:50:07
|281
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|3:50:11
|282
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|3:50:16
|283
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|3:50:17
|284
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|3:50:50
|285
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|3:50:55
|286
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|3:52:49
|287
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|3:53:26
|288
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|3:53:53
|289
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:54:23
|290
|Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|3:54:34
|291
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|3:56:20
|292
|Leo Wouters (GBr) and Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas
|3:56:38
|293
|Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|3:56:59
|294
|Etienne Roux (RSA) and Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy
|3:57:02
|295
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|3:57:43
|296
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|3:58:59
|297
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|3:59:04
|298
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|3:59:27
|299
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|4:00:23
|300
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|4:00:38
|301
|Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|4:00:39
|302
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|4:00:44
|99
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|4:01:07
|303
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|4:01:21
|304
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|4:01:43
|305
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|4:03:09
|306
|Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|4:03:11
|307
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|4:05:35
|308
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|4:06:54
|309
|Damon De Boor (RSA) and Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy
|4:07:31
|310
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|4:08:09
|311
|Janus Earle (RSA) and Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|4:08:42
|312
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|4:09:15
|313
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|4:10:06
|314
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|4:10:08
|315
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|4:10:54
|316
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|4:11:11
|317
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|4:12:02
|318
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|4:12:35
|319
|Andrew Wood (RSA) and Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|4:15:02
|320
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|4:15:27
|321
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|4:17:26
|322
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|4:18:13
|323
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|4:18:49
|324
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|4:19:23
|325
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|4:21:05
|326
|Pierre Billet (Bel) and Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express
|4:21:44
|327
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|4:22:35
|328
|Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ
|4:23:41
|329
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|4:25:12
|330
|Christo De Jonge (RSA) and Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|4:26:22
|331
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|4:29:16
|332
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|4:31:28
|333
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) and Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za
|4:31:57
|334
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|4:32:41
|335
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) and Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe
|4:33:54
|336
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|4:36:38
|337
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|4:37:23
|338
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:37:35
|339
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|4:38:09
|340
|Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans
|4:38:13
|341
|George Holloway (RSA) and George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
|4:38:15
|342
|Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) and Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|4:38:52
|343
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|4:40:04
|344
|Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
|4:40:34
|345
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|4:40:39
|346
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|4:43:09
|347
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|4:43:21
|348
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|4:43:59
|349
|Evert Kleynhans (RSA) and Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|4:46:25
|350
|Quintin Wentzel (RSA) and Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
|4:46:25
|351
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|4:47:39
|352
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|4:48:52
|353
|Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) and Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|4:51:11
|354
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|5:28:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|N/A
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|7:33:49
|N/A
|Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen
|7:43:51
|N/A
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|8:08:09
|N/A
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|8:22:21
|N/A
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|8:57:06
|N/A
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|9:19:08
|N/A
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|9:28:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Keith Bradley (RSA) Aspen
|DNF
|Sandy Rae (RSA) Deddi
|DNF
|Wayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
|DNF
|Mike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
|DNF
|Mike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA
|DNF
|Wynand de Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
|DNF
|Chris de Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
|DNF
|Lean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
|DNF
|Jan van Den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
|DNF
|Mike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
|DNF
|Alastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
|DNF
|Gary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings
|DNF
|Tobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
|DNF
|Michael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
|DNF
|Roger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|DNF
|Christian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix
|DNF
|Marco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix
|DNF
|Trevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates
|DNF
|Jason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates
|DNF
|Francois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux
|DNF
|David Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux
|DNF
|Simon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS
|DNF
|Paul Chew (GBr) GOMERS
|DNF
|Louis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike
|DNF
|Dekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU
|DNF
|Ivin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv
|DNF
|Pieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv
|DNF
|Klaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
|DNF
|Benjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
|DNF
|John Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too
|DNF
|Paddy Murphy (Nam) Red Cherry Too
|DNF
|Chris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
|DNF
|Andrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
|DNF
|Keith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner
|DNF
|Leon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner
|DNF
|Luiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
|DNF
|Célio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
|DNF
|Reinhard Frühwald (Aut) Lietz Sport
|DNF
|Gspörer Peter (Aut) Lietz Sport
|DNF
|Garth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital
|DNF
|Brett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital
|DNF
|Francois Theron (RSA) Team Theron
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|5:47:55
|2
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|0:04:53
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:26:38
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:35:09
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|1:01:42
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|1:13:54
|7
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) and Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
|1:26:14
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:31:05
|9
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|1:31:57
|10
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|1:49:50
|11
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|2:37:01
|12
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|2:37:18
|13
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|2:39:27
|14
|Adele Tait (RSA) and Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|3:16:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Alice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
|DNF
|Sarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|5:14:58
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|0:08:02
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:08:06
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:34:09
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:39:31
|6
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|0:53:11
|7
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:55:34
|8
|Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|1:05:16
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|1:14:48
|10
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|1:19:19
|11
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|1:21:01
|12
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|1:28:54
|13
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|1:36:36
|14
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|1:39:25
|15
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|1:41:02
|16
|Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|1:42:19
|17
|Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:43:11
|18
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|1:47:30
|19
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|1:53:09
|20
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|1:53:28
|21
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|1:58:02
|22
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|2:03:27
|23
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|2:03:31
|24
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|2:03:54
|25
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|2:14:08
|26
|Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|2:15:18
|27
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|2:15:53
|28
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|2:19:30
|29
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|2:21:20
|30
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|2:22:25
|31
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|2:25:31
|32
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|2:26:10
|33
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|2:27:36
|34
|Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
|2:31:43
|35
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|2:41:08
|36
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|2:47:15
|37
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|2:49:57
|38
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|2:54:34
|39
|Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax
|3:07:22
|40
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|3:08:45
|41
|Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|3:09:54
|42
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|3:10:17
|43
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|3:11:42
|44
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|3:14:48
|45
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|3:15:53
|46
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|3:16:57
|47
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|3:17:17
|48
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|3:22:16
|49
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:37:18
|50
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|3:37:52
|51
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|3:39:23
|52
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|3:40:33
|53
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|3:42:12
|54
|Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|3:42:46
|55
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|3:42:54
|56
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|3:48:08
|57
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|3:50:05
|58
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|3:52:08
|59
|Kevin Wright (RSA) and Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
|3:59:11
|60
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
|4:03:41
|61
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|4:04:20
|62
|Ansulaine Spies (RSA) and Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|4:12:28
|63
|Ricus Nel (RSA) and Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|4:14:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|N/A
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|6:44:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Liezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|DNF
|John Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons
|DNF
|Liesl de Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons
|DNF
|Elke de Meerleer (Bel) DECCA
|DNF
|Joris Ermens (Bel) DECCA
|DNF
|Regula Batt (Swi) RRDB
|DNF
|René Duss (Swi) RRDB
|DNF
|Doret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten
|DNF
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|5:10:44
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:25:17
|3
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:32:35
|4
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:35:57
|5
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|0:36:38
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|0:39:36
|7
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:43:16
|8
|Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|0:48:05
|9
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:52:12
|10
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|0:54:58
|11
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:55:04
|12
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:57:49
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|1:02:11
|14
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|1:02:45
|15
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|1:03:10
|16
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:06:00
|17
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|1:09:49
|18
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|1:11:13
|19
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|1:15:25
|20
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) and Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda
|1:18:25
|21
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|1:19:02
|22
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|1:21:46
|23
|Henk Ackermann (RSA) and Wim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK
|1:22:15
|24
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|1:22:36
|25
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|1:28:54
|26
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|1:31:42
|27
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|1:32:33
|28
|Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|1:39:56
|29
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|1:40:16
|30
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|1:40:25
|31
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|1:40:34
|32
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|1:41:32
|33
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|1:43:53
|34
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|1:46:12
|35
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|1:46:32
|36
|Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
|1:46:57
|37
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|1:48:50
|38
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|1:49:13
|39
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|1:49:44
|40
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|1:49:45
|41
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|1:49:53
|42
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|1:49:54
|43
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:51:34
|44
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|1:54:05
|45
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|1:56:37
|46
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:57:28
|47
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|2:01:11
|48
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|2:04:53
|49
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|2:06:20
|50
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|2:06:48
|51
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|2:07:20
|52
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|2:07:25
|53
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|2:08:00
|54
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|2:14:15
|55
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|2:15:33
|56
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|2:21:17
|57
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|2:25:02
|58
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|2:27:31
|59
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|2:27:36
|60
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|2:27:39
|61
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|2:29:36
|62
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|2:31:02
|63
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) and Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|2:33:14
|64
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|2:34:49
|65
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|2:35:04
|66
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|2:36:00
|67
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|2:41:31
|68
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|2:41:40
|69
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|2:41:53
|70
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|2:41:56
|71
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) and Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|2:45:29
|72
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|2:48:44
|73
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|2:49:51
|74
|Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|2:51:31
|75
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|2:51:46
|76
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|2:52:44
|77
|Billy Sendin (RSA) and Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|3:03:15
|78
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|3:03:29
|79
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|3:04:41
|80
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|3:05:48
|81
|Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|3:07:19
|82
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|3:08:20
|83
|Bruce Dickson (RSA) and Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|3:09:41
|84
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|3:12:31
|85
|Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|3:13:12
|86
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|3:14:05
|87
|Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) and Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14
|3:14:05
|88
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|3:15:18
|89
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|3:15:18
|90
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|3:16:39
|91
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|3:16:41
|92
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|3:17:07
|93
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|3:17:42
|94
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|3:19:30
|95
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|3:20:38
|96
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|3:24:23
|97
|Mark Atkins (RSA) and Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|3:25:10
|98
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|3:25:19
|100
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|3:29:18
|101
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|3:32:30
|102
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|3:32:32
|103
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|3:34:20
|104
|Anthony Pickering (RSA) and Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|3:35:12
|105
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|3:36:36
|106
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|3:37:55
|107
|Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|3:43:46
|108
|Paolo Paganini (Ita) and Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia
|3:46:22
|109
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|3:47:07
|110
|Steve Heywood (RSA) and Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets
|3:47:15
|111
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|3:49:47
|112
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|3:50:20
|113
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|3:51:55
|114
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|3:53:20
|115
|John Neave (RSA) and Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone
|3:56:08
|116
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|3:56:21
|117
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|3:57:04
|118
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|4:05:53
|119
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|4:07:57
|120
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square
|4:10:07
|121
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|4:16:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|N/A
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers
|9:17:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Rik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers
|DNF
|Derek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys
|DNF
|Ian Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys
|DNF
|John Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
|DNF
|Derek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
|DNF
|Peter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men
|DNF
|Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|DNF
|Dean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola
|DNF
|Peter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola
|DNF
|Antonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys
|DNF
|Martin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|4:35:52
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:03:25
|3
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:04:13
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:04:35
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:06:01
|6
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:08:20
|7
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:08:21
|8
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:08:25
|9
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:09:22
|10
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:12:03
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:12:13
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:19:55
|13
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:20:12
|14
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:20:46
|15
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:26:29
|16
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:28:39
|17
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|0:28:46
|18
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:31:22
|19
|James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
|0:35:23
|20
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|0:40:38
|21
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|0:40:46
|22
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|0:43:01
|23
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:47:09
|24
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:48:40
|25
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:49:43
|26
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|0:50:27
|27
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:51:16
|28
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|0:53:30
|29
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:55:38
|30
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:57:23
|31
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|0:58:16
|32
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:01:06
|33
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|1:04:11
|34
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|1:07:51
|35
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|1:08:21
|36
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|1:08:36
|37
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|1:08:38
|38
|Jan Schutte (RSA) and Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:09:06
|39
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|1:10:21
|40
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|1:10:26
|41
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|1:10:30
|42
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|1:13:26
|43
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|1:14:51
|44
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|1:16:56
|45
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:20:47
|46
|Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|1:23:07
|47
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|1:25:03
|48
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|1:25:58
|49
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|1:26:39
|50
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|1:30:03
|51
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|1:30:09
|52
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|1:30:15
|53
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|1:32:29
|54
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|1:33:10
|55
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|1:33:16
|56
|Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
|1:33:24
|57
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|1:33:40
|58
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|1:34:13
|59
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|1:34:42
|60
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:35:55
|61
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|1:36:22
|62
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|1:36:28
|63
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|1:37:46
|64
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|1:38:29
|65
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|1:38:34
|66
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|1:39:26
|67
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|1:39:33
|68
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|1:40:18
|69
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|1:40:58
|70
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|1:41:14
|71
|Damian Sell (GBr) and Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|1:41:17
|72
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|1:42:34
|73
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|1:43:55
|74
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|1:44:22
|75
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|1:45:26
|76
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|1:45:29
|77
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|1:45:45
|78
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|1:45:50
|79
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:45:55
|80
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|1:46:01
|81
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|1:46:59
|82
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|1:47:04
|83
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|1:49:13
|84
|Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|1:49:57
|85
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|1:50:58
|86
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|1:51:26
|87
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|1:51:38
|88
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:51:44
|89
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|1:52:35
|90
|Warren Robertson (RSA) and Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|1:53:04
|91
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|1:53:40
|92
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|1:53:50
|93
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:53:57
|94
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|1:55:05
|95
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|1:55:10
|96
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|1:56:16
|97
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|1:56:22
|98
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|1:58:44
|99
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|1:59:39
|100
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|2:02:55
|101
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|2:04:03
|102
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|2:04:08
|103
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|2:05:46
|104
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|2:06:00
|105
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|2:06:38
|106
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|2:06:57
|107
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|2:07:06
|108
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|2:07:29
|109
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|2:08:07
|110
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|2:08:10
|111
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|2:09:07
|112
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|2:09:21
|113
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|2:09:35
|114
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|2:10:02
|115
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|2:10:43
|116
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|2:11:26
|117
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|2:13:17
|118
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|2:13:40
|119
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|2:15:14
|120
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|2:15:48
|121
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|2:15:59
|122
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:16:03
|123
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|2:16:21
|124
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|2:17:41
|125
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|2:18:50
|126
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|2:19:57
|127
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|2:20:02
|128
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|2:21:00
|129
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|2:21:07
|130
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|2:21:15
|131
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|2:24:22
|132
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|2:24:26
|133
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|2:25:16
|134
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:27:02
|135
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|2:27:17
|136
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|2:27:40
|137
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|2:28:15
|138
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|2:30:34
|139
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|2:30:41
|140
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|2:31:30
|141
|Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS
|2:31:39
|142
|Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|2:32:53
|143
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall
|2:33:36
|144
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|2:33:46
|145
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|2:35:07
|146
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|2:35:25
|147
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|2:36:06
|148
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|2:36:11
|149
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|2:37:37
|150
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|2:38:15
|151
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|2:38:58
|152
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|2:39:51
|153
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|2:40:24
|154
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|2:42:10
|155
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|2:43:03
|156
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|2:43:07
|157
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|2:43:11
|158
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|2:44:10
|159
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|2:46:17
|160
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|2:46:28
|161
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|2:46:30
|162
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|2:46:36
|163
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|2:48:29
|164
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) and Frans Van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:49:29
|165
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|2:51:01
|166
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|2:52:39
|167
|Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|2:53:29
|168
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|2:53:44
|169
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|2:53:47
|170
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|2:53:51
|171
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|2:56:04
|172
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|2:56:55
|173
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|2:56:58
|174
|James Heilman (Can) and Alexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish
|2:56:58
|175
|Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|2:56:59
|176
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|2:58:23
|177
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|2:58:52
|178
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|3:00:08
|179
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|3:00:39
|180
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|3:00:48
|181
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|3:02:15
|182
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|3:02:18
|183
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|3:03:01
|184
|Yannick Prevost (Bel) and Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
|3:03:06
|185
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|3:03:28
|186
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|3:03:30
|187
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|3:03:32
|188
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|3:04:04
|189
|Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|3:04:25
|190
|Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|3:04:25
|191
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|3:04:26
|192
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|3:04:42
|193
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|3:05:52
|194
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|3:06:01
|195
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|3:06:06
|196
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|3:06:40
|197
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:07:19
|198
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|3:07:20
|199
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|3:07:32
|200
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|3:08:16
|201
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|3:08:31
|202
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|3:08:38
|203
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|3:09:30
|204
|Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|3:09:43
|205
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|3:10:40
|206
|Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution
|3:10:42
|207
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|3:10:43
|208
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|3:10:46
|209
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|3:10:48
|210
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|3:11:32
|211
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|3:11:45
|212
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|3:13:12
|213
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|3:13:21
|214
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|3:14:07
|215
|Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
|3:15:32
|216
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|3:15:46
|217
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|3:16:16
|217
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|219
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|3:17:12
|220
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|3:17:23
|221
|Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|3:17:26
|222
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|3:17:30
|223
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|3:17:35
|224
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|3:18:30
|225
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|3:18:31
|226
|Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak
|3:19:07
|227
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|3:19:34
|228
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|3:19:59
|229
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|3:20:00
|230
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|3:21:11
|231
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|3:21:28
|232
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|3:23:02
|233
|Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables
|3:23:26
|234
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|3:24:10
|235
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|3:24:19
|236
|Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
|3:24:45
|237
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|3:25:00
|238
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|3:26:46
|239
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|3:26:48
|240
|Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|3:26:48
|241
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|3:27:40
|242
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|3:27:43
|243
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|3:27:46
|244
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|3:28:24
|245
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|3:29:10
|246
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|3:30:03
|247
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|3:30:13
|248
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|3:30:33
|249
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|3:30:34
|250
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|3:30:37
|251
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|3:30:40
|252
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|3:31:11
|253
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|3:31:25
|254
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|3:32:39
|255
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:32:54
|256
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|3:33:38
|257
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|3:35:40
|258
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|3:37:20
|259
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|3:40:35
|260
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|3:40:41
|261
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|3:41:15
|262
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|3:41:33
|263
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|3:43:00
|264
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|3:43:41
|265
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|3:43:53
|266
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades
|3:44:12
|267
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|3:45:01
|268
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|3:45:02
|269
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|3:45:14
|270
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|3:46:47
|271
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:47:52
|272
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|3:47:59
|273
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|3:48:01
|274
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) and Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers
|3:48:56
|275
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|3:49:13
|276
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|3:49:14
|277
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|3:49:32
|278
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|3:49:34
|279
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|3:49:52
|280
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|3:50:07
|281
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|3:50:11
|282
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|3:50:16
|283
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|3:50:17
|284
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|3:50:50
|285
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|3:50:55
|286
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|3:52:49
|287
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|3:53:26
|288
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|3:53:53
|289
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:54:23
|290
|Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|3:54:34
|291
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|3:56:20
|292
|Leo Wouters (GBr) and Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas
|3:56:38
|293
|Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|3:56:59
|294
|Etienne Roux (RSA) and Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy
|3:57:02
|295
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|3:57:43
|296
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|3:58:59
|297
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|3:59:04
|298
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|3:59:27
|299
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|4:00:23
|300
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|4:00:38
|301
|Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|4:00:39
|302
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|4:00:44
|99
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|4:01:07
|303
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|4:01:21
|304
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|4:01:43
|305
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|4:03:09
|306
|Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|4:03:11
|307
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|4:05:35
|308
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|4:06:54
|309
|Damon De Boor (RSA) and Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy
|4:07:31
|310
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|4:08:09
|311
|Janus Earle (RSA) and Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|4:08:42
|312
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|4:09:15
|313
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|4:10:06
|314
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|4:10:08
|315
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|4:10:54
|316
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|4:11:11
|317
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|4:12:02
|318
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|4:12:35
|319
|Andrew Wood (RSA) and Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|4:15:02
|320
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|4:15:27
|321
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|4:17:26
|322
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|4:18:13
|323
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|4:18:49
|324
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|4:19:23
|325
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|4:21:05
|326
|Pierre Billet (Bel) and Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express
|4:21:44
|327
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|4:22:35
|328
|Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ
|4:23:41
|329
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|4:25:12
|330
|Christo De Jonge (RSA) and Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|4:26:22
|331
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|4:29:16
|332
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|4:31:28
|333
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) and Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za
|4:31:57
|334
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|4:32:41
|335
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) and Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe
|4:33:54
|336
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|4:36:38
|337
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|4:37:23
|338
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:37:35
|339
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|4:38:09
|340
|Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans
|4:38:13
|341
|George Holloway (RSA) and George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
|4:38:15
|342
|Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) and Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|4:38:52
|343
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|4:40:04
|344
|Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
|4:40:34
|345
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|4:40:39
|346
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|4:43:09
|347
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|4:43:21
|348
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|4:43:59
|349
|Evert Kleynhans (RSA) and Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|4:46:25
|350
|Quintin Wentzel (RSA) and Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
|4:46:25
|351
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|4:47:39
|352
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|4:48:52
|353
|Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) and Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|4:51:11
|354
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|5:28:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|5:47:55
|2
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|0:04:53
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:26:38
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:35:09
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|1:01:42
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|1:13:54
|7
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) and Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
|1:26:14
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:31:05
|9
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|1:31:57
|10
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|1:49:50
|11
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|2:37:01
|12
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|2:37:18
|13
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|2:39:27
|14
|Adele Tait (RSA) and Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|3:16:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|5:14:58
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|0:08:02
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:08:06
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:34:09
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:39:31
|6
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|0:53:11
|7
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:55:34
|8
|Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|1:05:16
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|1:14:48
|10
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|1:19:19
|11
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|1:21:01
|12
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|1:28:54
|13
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|1:36:36
|14
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|1:39:25
|15
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|1:41:02
|16
|Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|1:42:19
|17
|Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:43:11
|18
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|1:47:30
|19
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|1:53:09
|20
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|1:53:28
|21
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|1:58:02
|22
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|2:03:27
|23
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|2:03:31
|24
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|2:03:54
|25
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|2:14:08
|26
|Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|2:15:18
|27
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|2:15:53
|28
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|2:19:30
|29
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|2:21:20
|30
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|2:22:25
|31
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|2:25:31
|32
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|2:26:10
|33
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|2:27:36
|34
|Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
|2:31:43
|35
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|2:41:08
|36
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|2:47:15
|37
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|2:49:57
|38
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|2:54:34
|39
|Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax
|3:07:22
|40
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|3:08:45
|41
|Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|3:09:54
|42
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|3:10:17
|43
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|3:11:42
|44
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|3:14:48
|45
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|3:15:53
|46
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|3:16:57
|47
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|3:17:17
|48
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|3:22:16
|49
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:37:18
|50
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|3:37:52
|51
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|3:39:23
|52
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|3:40:33
|53
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|3:42:12
|54
|Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|3:42:46
|55
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|3:42:54
|56
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|3:48:08
|57
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|3:50:05
|58
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|3:52:08
|59
|Kevin Wright (RSA) and Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
|3:59:11
|60
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
|4:03:41
|61
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|4:04:20
|62
|Ansulaine Spies (RSA) and Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|4:12:28
|63
|Ricus Nel (RSA) and Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|4:14:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|5:10:44
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:25:17
|3
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:32:35
|4
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:35:57
|5
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|0:36:38
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|0:39:36
|7
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:43:16
|8
|Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|0:48:05
|9
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:52:12
|10
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|0:54:58
|11
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:55:04
|12
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:57:49
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|1:02:11
|14
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|1:02:45
|15
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|1:03:10
|16
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:06:00
|17
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|1:09:49
|18
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|1:11:13
|19
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|1:15:25
|20
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) and Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda
|1:18:25
|21
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|1:19:02
|22
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|1:21:46
|23
|Henk Ackermann (RSA) and Wim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK
|1:22:15
|24
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|1:22:36
|25
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|1:28:54
|26
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|1:31:42
|27
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|1:32:33
|28
|Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|1:39:56
|29
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|1:40:16
|30
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|1:40:25
|31
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|1:40:34
|32
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|1:41:32
|33
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|1:43:53
|34
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|1:46:12
|35
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|1:46:32
|36
|Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
|1:46:57
|37
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|1:48:50
|38
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|1:49:13
|39
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|1:49:44
|40
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|1:49:45
|41
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|1:49:53
|42
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|1:49:54
|43
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:51:34
|44
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|1:54:05
|45
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|1:56:37
|46
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:57:28
|47
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|2:01:11
|48
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|2:04:53
|49
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|2:06:20
|50
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|2:06:48
|51
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|2:07:20
|52
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|2:07:25
|53
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|2:08:00
|54
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|2:14:15
|55
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|2:15:33
|56
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|2:21:17
|57
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|2:25:02
|58
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|2:27:31
|59
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|2:27:36
|60
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|2:27:39
|61
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|2:29:36
|62
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|2:31:02
|63
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) and Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|2:33:14
|64
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|2:34:49
|65
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|2:35:04
|66
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|2:36:00
|67
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|2:41:31
|68
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|2:41:40
|69
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|2:41:53
|70
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|2:41:56
|71
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) and Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|2:45:29
|72
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|2:48:44
|73
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|2:49:51
|74
|Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|2:51:31
|75
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|2:51:46
|76
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|2:52:44
|77
|Billy Sendin (RSA) and Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|3:03:15
|78
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|3:03:29
|79
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|3:04:41
|80
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|3:05:48
|81
|Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|3:07:19
|82
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|3:08:20
|83
|Bruce Dickson (RSA) and Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|3:09:41
|84
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|3:12:31
|85
|Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|3:13:12
|86
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|3:14:05
|87
|Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) and Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14
|3:14:05
|88
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|3:15:18
|89
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|3:15:18
|90
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|3:16:39
|91
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|3:16:41
|92
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|3:17:07
|93
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|3:17:42
|94
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|3:19:30
|95
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|3:20:38
|96
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|3:24:23
|97
|Mark Atkins (RSA) and Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|3:25:10
|98
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|3:25:19
|100
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|3:29:18
|101
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|3:32:30
|102
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|3:32:32
|103
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|3:34:20
|104
|Anthony Pickering (RSA) and Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|3:35:12
|105
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|3:36:36
|106
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|3:37:55
|107
|Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|3:43:46
|108
|Paolo Paganini (Ita) and Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia
|3:46:22
|109
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|3:47:07
|110
|Steve Heywood (RSA) and Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets
|3:47:15
|111
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|3:49:47
|112
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|3:50:20
|113
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|3:51:55
|114
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|3:53:20
|115
|John Neave (RSA) and Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone
|3:56:08
|116
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|3:56:21
|117
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|3:57:04
|118
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|4:05:53
|119
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|4:07:57
|120
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square
|4:10:07
|121
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|4:16:23
