Trending

Evans, Lakata win first stage

Cape Epic kicks off with opening stage

Image 1 of 17

Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of team MTN Quebeka win stage one of the 2010 Cape Epic stage race from Diemersfontein Wine estate, Wellington, to Ceres in the Western Cape

Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of team MTN Quebeka win stage one of the 2010 Cape Epic stage race from Diemersfontein Wine estate, Wellington, to Ceres in the Western Cape
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 17

Chester Williams during stage one

Chester Williams during stage one
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 17

Race leaders Alban Lakata and Kevin Evan of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon on the podium.

Race leaders Alban Lakata and Kevin Evan of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon on the podium.
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 17

Riders pass through the Diemersfontein Wine farm

Riders pass through the Diemersfontein Wine farm
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 17

These farm children came out to support the riders during stage one

These farm children came out to support the riders during stage one
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 17

A group of riders make their way through Kluytjieskraal

A group of riders make their way through Kluytjieskraal
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 17

Cape Epic riders make their way down Bain's Kloof pass

Cape Epic riders make their way down Bain's Kloof pass
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 17

Kevin Evans of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon leads the field during stage one

Kevin Evans of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon leads the field during stage one
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 17

Alban Lakata from Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon pulls the lead bunch back up into the mountains

Alban Lakata from Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon pulls the lead bunch back up into the mountains
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 17

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM hang in the lead bunch, having to accept second place for stage one

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM hang in the lead bunch, having to accept second place for stage one
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 17

David George and Massimo Debertolis of Safindit / Full Dynamix chase the leaders during stage one.

David George and Massimo Debertolis of Safindit / Full Dynamix chase the leaders during stage one.
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 17

Burry Stander of team Songo Info

Burry Stander of team Songo Info
(Image credit: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS)
Image 13 of 17

Alban Lakata of MTN Qhubeka-Topeak Ergon leads Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1

Alban Lakata of MTN Qhubeka-Topeak Ergon leads Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 17

Mountain bike world Champion Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower ride through the Watervalberg area

Mountain bike world Champion Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower ride through the Watervalberg area
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 17

The lead bunch descends the Bain's Kloof pass

The lead bunch descends the Bain's Kloof pass
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 17

The lead bunch climb towards Watervalberg during stage one

The lead bunch climb towards Watervalberg during stage one
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 17

Stage winner Kevin Evans leads through a water crossing in the Watervalberg area

Stage winner Kevin Evans leads through a water crossing in the Watervalberg area
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Twelve hundred mountain bikers started stage one of the Cape Epic with a rude awakening at the Diemersfontein wine estate, just outside of Wellington in South Africa. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) won the opening 117km stage of the Cape Epic on Sunday. Rounding out the podium for both the day and the general classification were Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) at nearly three and a half minutes and Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Off Road) at 4:15.

Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Sludge ladies) finished first among the women while Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BiXS) topped the mixed field.

Steep climbs gave them an early taste of some forest singletrack. After that, another steep climb on dirt tracks took the race halfway up the tarred Bain's Kloof pass to Water Point 1. The smooth tar descent is well known for its tight turns, so riders had to stay alert. A flat section then took them to Water Point 2 at the base of a 5km climb on smooth dirt tracks through Kluytjieskraal. Once they managed to cross to the other side, riders were surrounded by mountains, with no sign of civilisation. Then it got rough on some rocky paths descending to Water Point 3. After traversing the valley, riders dreaded the final sting in the tail - a 7.8km section over the iron sleepers and sharp stones of a railway line. This murderous stretch took them to their final destination in Ceres.

MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon wins first gruelling stage

One of the South African favourites to take top honours at this year's Absa Cape Epic, 31-year-old Kevin Evans, and his Austrian Marathon Champion teammate 30-year-old Alban Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon showed their metal by finishing first in stage 1 in a time of 4:35.42.

They were followed by the Songo-Specialized by DCM team of Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander in a time of 4:39.08 by the
Rabobank-Giant Off Road team of Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger in a time of 4:39.56. With only a three minute and 26-second gap between the first and second place winners (overall), this year's event promises to be one of the most exciting to date.

Fourth place went to last year's overall winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls 1 Team (4:40.18). The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias of Trek World Racing, finished fifth (4:40.22).

"Normally my first day is not a good one, but obviously we got a few things right today," said Evans. "It was a roller coaster ride, and I even had a puncture, but we kept it together with Alban saying it's never over until it's over."

"We chased the leading riders and were all riding together again before we knew it. Alban said we should keep it steady, but we really put the hammer down on the railway tracks like a steam train. It's great riding with him. I have so much to learn from him and it's such a pleasure riding with someone of his caliber."

Lakata added they were not planning on a stage win for today, but rather a podium finish. "We achieved a lot today and riding out of Ceres tomorrow with the leaders' jerseys will put some pressure on us. At one point I felt really tired but no one noticed as we were controlling the pace."

"When Kevin had a flat, at first I didn't notice. The helicopter was above us at that point and I didn't hear him call out. When I turned around to see where he was, he was already on his way to join me."

Evans reckons Lakata is only going to get stronger with each day. "I just hope I can keep up with him," said Evans.

South Africa's Burry Stander, the reigning Under 23 World Champion, said it was not a good day for him. "This was really not my day as I felt ill. It was difficult to hang on to the guys in front. I also had cramps in my legs on the railway line, but luckily a bad day is normally followed by a good one."

"The field is really close this year, so it's going to be an exciting race," said Stander. "I hit a very fast pace from the beginning as riding in a pack in the technical sections with lots of sand and gravel is particularly difficult. I therefore tried to get ahead to ride on my own, which I did. At the first major climb of the day we took off with MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon."

Evans fixed his flat as fast as he could, even using a Mule Bar to seal the tube, the team quickly made its way to the front again. They caught up with Songo-Specialized by DCM at Water Point 3, where they saw this team also changing their wheels.

After 80 kilometres, the race was back on, and the stage win was up for either team to claim. But Stander started to suffer with severe cramps due to pushing so hard in the beginning, which meant that his team had to let go while MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon carried on at a steady pace on the grueling railway tracks and eventually claimed the first stage win.

Emil Lindgren and Giger Fabian fortunately had no mechanical problems today. "We took it nice and steady," said Lindgren.

Last year's winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm decided to conserve their energy for the next seven days as Sahm was feeling a bit weak.

Women

The first ladies to complete Stage 1 were Hannele Steyn-Kotze, Cape Epic Ladies Champion from 2005, and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) finishing in a time of 5:47.28. They were followed by Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:52.17. Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) finished in a time of 6:13.49, placing them in third position after this stage.

Mixed

Team Wheeler - BIXS, Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss, followed in Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon's footsteps by winning the green Leaders' jersey in the mixed category of stage 1. They finished in a time of 5:14.40. They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 5:22.45 with Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team in third place (5:22:49).

The Wheeler team is a brand new pairing this year. Bucher managed to win the masters category in 2009, whilst Süss was second in the mixed category. "I finished last year's season very strong and managed to maintain my shape during the winter months," said Süss. The Wheeler team, impressively ranked 21st overall after stage one, and only two places behind Cyclelab who are the leaders in the masters category.

Masters

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean took top honours in Stage 1 (5:10.30), followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) who finished today's stage in 5:35.36. In third place were Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc (Oleander) in 5:42.54.

Wilson had a very bad crash 50 kilometres into the race. "When I saw Shan crash, I thought this was it; there goes the Epic," said McLean. "Shan really looked terrible with a bruised chest, a bleeding chin and scraped knees."

But as a fighter, Wilson kept on racing and the team carried on, managing impressively to complete the stage 25 minutes ahead of their competitors in the masters category.

"25 minutes might seem like a comfortable gap, but with seven stages to go anything can still happen," said Wilson. "We're just very happy that we survived the stage and that we could carry on after my crash. I must say, I felt insecure thereafter and struggled to find my rhythm again, but all ended well."

Commenting on Kevin Evans, who crossed the finish line first overall as part of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team, Wilson says that he is so impressed with Evans. "He has really developed over the years, and I'm very proud of him as in his younger years he used to be one of my protégées. To see him now competing at such a top level is wonderful - what an inspiration! He has truly become a worthy South African idol."

Celebrities at Cape Epic

Sporting and entertainment heroes part of the Absa Cape Epic adventure this year. A host of South Africa's most celebrated sporting and entertainment personalities have donned their cycling helmets - all in the name of the JAG Foundation, a sports and education foundation which seeks to give young people opportunities and pride in themselves through the facilitation of sport at grassroots level.

Former Springbok rugby player, Marius Hurter is once again participating in support of the JAG Foundation. Hurter is joined by Christiaan Schutte, a dentist by profession and a bonified adventure junkie of note, and the team is known as the Reparil/JAG Lab-rats. "The first two days of the Epic are challenging and your body literally goes into shock," said Hurter. "We're excited about participating again, this time as slightly more experienced riders and will be doing our utmost to rise to the Cape Epic challenge."

Undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prominent female cycling athletes, Erica Green with her partner Andrew Paterson (best known for his potent rugby scrimmages), also joins this gruelling challenge as the Absa Cape Stormers team. Green is undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prominent female cycling athletes. Involved in mountain biking and road racing since 1992, she boasts an impressive repertoire with participation in a host of international competitions such as the World Track Championships, World Mountain Bike Championships and most notably the Atlantic and Sydney Olympic Games in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Paterson is an ex-Springbok rugby player. Born in Port Elizabeth, he obtained the coveted green and gold at an early age and together with two of his team mates, he was voted by the British Lions Tour of 1997 as the best front row unit they have ever played.

Joel Stransky, renowned for his winning drop kick in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, is taking part for the very first team as part of the Absa Ghost Riders team (with teammate Pierre Loubser). Stransky has a rugby career that speaks for itself. He played internationally for South Africa on 22 occasions, for the Sharks on 80 occasions, was part of the Western Province team for 55 matches and participated in another 54 matches for the Leicester Tigers. "When JAG approached me to cycle on their behalf as part of the charity celeb team, I said yes without hesitation. I've heard so much about this incredible event and how tough it is. I suppose somewhere in my mind it became one of those challenges that one needs to do and tick off the list."

After not able to complete the Absa Cape Epic last year, soccer star Mark Fish is back as part of the Absa Laduuma! team. Fish is best remembered for being a crucial part of South Africa's victorious national soccer squad when they won the African Cup of Nations in 1996. In total he won 62 caps for the South African national team, scoring twice.

Also back again after not being able to complete the event before is Kabous Marra, an award winning businessmen and CEO of Pacmar. He is joined by ex-South African cricketer and now budding cyclist, Allan Dawson, as team Wilde. With an impressive 184 career wickets to his name, Dawson played professional cricket for 15 years. After his retirement in 2004, Dawson, being an avid sportsman at heart, took up cycling a few years thereafter. "One ride through the Tokai Forest is all it took and today I'm riding the Cape Epic," said Dawson. "Cycling keeps me fit and best of all, allows me to see the weird and wonderful places in and around Cape Town as well as meet interesting people. This is the race that all mountain bikers aspire to do, but very few get the opportunity to. I've been incredibly fortunate to have been asked by Kabous to partner with him and we're both looking forward to this incredibly journey."

"The Black Pearl" Chester Williams (1995 World Cup winner, rugby coach, and more recently, Clint Eastwood's Invictus on-set rugby adviser) is participating in the Absa Cape Epic as team Absa Ebony and Ivory, partnering with cycling veteran and Team Absa Manager, Ernst Viljoen. Williams made his debut for the Springboks in 1993 at age 23. Twenty-seven games in the coveted green and gold and 14 tries later, Williams retired from professional rugby and started coaching shortly thereafter. Says Williams: "I survived Jonah Lomu and the All Blacks in 1995 and with Ernst's patience, know-how and expertise, I'm confident that we'll come out on the other side smiling. With loads of support from friends and family, and knowing we are riding for the JAG Foundation, I am eager and inspired to do my best."

Stage 2 - Ceres to Ceres (90km distance, 1625m climbing)

Ceres is hosting the racers for the first three stages of this year's race. Stage 2 is a singletrack stage, taking riders across contrasting landscapes of farmlands, rocky scrub descents and forest paths.

The route takes the form of a cloverleaf, with Water Point 2 and 3 both at the Eselfontein Farmhouse; this will be a hive of activity. At the head of the race, one can expect a fight for position. Eselfontein is an area renowned for its abundance of singletrack. The narrow, steep and rocky climbs will split the race apart.

The tough climbs (the biggest being Dead Man Walking in the second loop) will be fair payment for the sweeping descent. But riders must be careful - sharp rocks hide around the treacherous bends. Some more forest singletrack will offer temporary relief, but the last 10km, traversing farm paths, will prove that there will still be plenty of hard work to do.

Because of the narrow trails, the organisers have arranged a staggered start, spreading the field out over an hour - seven start groups will head off at 10-minute intervals from 7:00 am until 8:00 am.

Video from stage one is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon4:35:52
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:03:25
3Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:04:13
4Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:04:35
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:06:01
6Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:08:20
7Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:08:21
8Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:08:25
9Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:09:22
10David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:12:03
11Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:12:13
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:19:55
13Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:20:12
14Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:20:46
15Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:26:29
16Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:28:39
17Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade0:28:46
18Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:31:22
19James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine0:35:23
20John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:40:38
21Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:40:46
22Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:43:01
23Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:47:09
24Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:48:40
25Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:49:43
26Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ0:50:27
27Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:51:16
28Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:53:30
29Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:55:38
30Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:57:23
31Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 20:58:16
32Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:01:06
33Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 11:04:11
34Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE1:07:51
35Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta1:08:21
36Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank1:08:36
37Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding1:08:38
38Jan Schutte (RSA) and Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:09:06
39Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental1:10:21
40Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group1:10:26
41Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED1:10:30
42Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent1:13:26
43Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat1:14:51
44Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun1:16:56
45Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch1:20:47
46Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN1:23:07
47Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder1:25:03
48Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:25:58
49Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 11:26:39
50Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark1:30:03
51Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active1:30:09
52Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime1:30:15
53Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports1:32:29
54Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:33:10
55Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:33:16
56Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers1:33:24
57Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:33:40
58Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 11:34:13
59Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike1:34:42
60Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:35:55
61Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine1:36:22
62Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:36:28
63George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:37:46
64Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour1:38:29
65Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS1:38:34
66Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro1:39:26
67Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit1:39:33
68Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso1:40:18
69Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats1:40:58
70Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery1:41:14
71Damian Sell (GBr) and Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel1:41:17
72Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:42:34
73Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference1:43:55
74Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana1:44:22
75Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH1:45:26
76Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend1:45:29
77Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore1:45:45
78Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:45:50
79Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:45:55
80Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen1:46:01
81Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes1:46:59
82Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing1:47:04
83Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike1:49:13
84Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders1:49:57
85Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:50:58
86Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:51:26
87Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South1:51:38
88John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:51:44
89Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:52:35
90Warren Robertson (RSA) and Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards1:53:04
91Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go1:53:40
92Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte1:53:50
93John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates1:53:57
94Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa1:55:05
95Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo1:55:10
96Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon1:56:16
97Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 21:56:22
98Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank1:58:44
99Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way1:59:39
100Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers2:02:55
101Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info2:04:03
102Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two2:04:08
103Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 12:05:46
104Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 12:06:00
105Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless2:06:38
106Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool2:06:57
107Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades2:07:06
108Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop2:07:29
109Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha2:08:07
110Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal2:08:10
111Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats2:09:07
112David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines2:09:21
113Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste2:09:35
114Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting2:10:02
115Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel2:10:43
116Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe2:11:26
117Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance2:13:17
118Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar2:13:40
119Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS2:15:14
120Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV2:15:48
121Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics2:15:59
122Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software2:16:03
123Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux2:16:21
124Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 32:17:41
125Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 12:18:50
126Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 22:19:57
127Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy2:20:02
128Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream2:21:00
129Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers2:21:07
130Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital2:21:15
131Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires2:24:22
132Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig2:24:26
133Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds2:25:16
134Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:27:02
135Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 22:27:17
136Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend2:27:40
137Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles2:28:15
138Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com2:30:34
139Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 32:30:41
140Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin2:31:30
141Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS2:31:39
142Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team2:32:53
143Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall2:33:36
144Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance2:33:46
145Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge2:35:07
146Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB2:35:25
147Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it2:36:06
148Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS2:36:11
149Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan2:37:37
150Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 22:38:15
151Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 22:38:58
152Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's2:39:51
153Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers2:40:24
154Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox2:42:10
155Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International2:43:03
156Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls2:43:07
157Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq22:43:11
158Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing2:44:10
159Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital2:46:17
160Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers2:46:28
161Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans2:46:30
162Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA2:46:36
163Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo2:48:29
164Carl Van Maanen (RSA) and Frans Van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam2:49:29
165Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:51:01
166Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic2:52:39
167Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP2:53:29
168Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:53:44
169Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team2:53:47
170Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT2:53:51
171Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys2:56:04
172Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew2:56:55
173Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad2:56:58
174James Heilman (Can) and Alexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish2:56:58
175Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders2:56:59
176Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:58:23
177Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:58:52
178Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 13:00:08
179Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut3:00:39
180Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared3:00:48
181Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre3:02:15
182Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One3:02:18
183Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens3:03:01
184Yannick Prevost (Bel) and Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles3:03:06
185Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold3:03:28
186Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com3:03:30
187David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security3:03:32
188Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN3:04:04
189Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics3:04:25
190Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch3:04:25
191Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld3:04:26
192Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services3:04:42
193Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 23:05:52
194David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES3:06:01
195Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB3:06:06
196Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho3:06:40
197Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion3:07:19
198Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool3:07:20
199Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD3:07:32
200Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab3:08:16
201Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling3:08:31
202Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx23:08:38
203Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst3:09:30
204Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin3:09:43
205Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands3:10:40
206Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution3:10:42
207Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings3:10:43
208Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal3:10:46
209Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice3:10:48
210Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 33:11:32
211Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard3:11:45
212Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM3:13:12
213Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 23:13:21
214Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos3:14:07
215Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten3:15:32
216Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron3:15:46
217Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale3:16:16
217David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
219Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice3:17:12
220Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes3:17:23
221Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden3:17:26
222Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts3:17:30
223Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles3:17:35
224Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox3:18:30
225Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira3:18:31
226Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak3:19:07
227Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings3:19:34
228Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators3:19:59
229Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside3:20:00
230Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F3:21:11
231Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld3:21:28
232Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane3:23:02
233Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables3:23:26
234Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers3:24:10
235Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp3:24:19
236Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine3:24:45
237Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos3:25:00
238Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear3:26:46
239Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore3:26:48
240Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses3:26:48
241Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice3:27:40
242Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies3:27:43
243Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig3:27:46
244Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty3:28:24
245Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)3:29:10
246Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles3:30:03
247Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance3:30:13
248Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 23:30:33
249Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats3:30:34
250Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's3:30:37
251Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará3:30:40
252Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One3:31:11
253Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell3:31:25
254Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated3:32:39
255Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:32:54
256Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles3:33:38
257David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles3:35:40
258Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular3:37:20
259Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs3:40:35
260Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home3:40:41
261Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog3:41:15
262Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car3:41:33
263Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad3:43:00
264Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply3:43:41
265Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA3:43:53
266Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades3:44:12
267Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop3:45:01
268Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited3:45:02
269Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote3:45:14
270Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma3:46:47
271Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce3:47:52
272David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions3:47:59
273Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker3:48:01
274Hennie Schoeman (RSA) and Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers3:48:56
275Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel3:49:13
276Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers3:49:14
277Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos3:49:32
278Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers3:49:34
279Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII3:49:52
280Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days3:50:07
281Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers3:50:11
282Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's3:50:16
283Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir3:50:17
284Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit3:50:50
285Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers3:50:55
286Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars3:52:49
287John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms3:53:26
288Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri3:53:53
289Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:54:23
290Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes3:54:34
291Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers3:56:20
292Leo Wouters (GBr) and Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas3:56:38
293Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers3:56:59
294Etienne Roux (RSA) and Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy3:57:02
295Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It3:57:43
296Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona3:58:59
297Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN3:59:04
298Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life3:59:27
299Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix4:00:23
300Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat4:00:38
301Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT4:00:39
302Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM4:00:44
99Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World4:01:07
303Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments4:01:21
304Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers4:01:43
305Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals4:03:09
306Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 12344:03:11
307Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil4:05:35
308Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab4:06:54
309Damon De Boor (RSA) and Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy4:07:31
310Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN4:08:09
311Janus Earle (RSA) and Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi4:08:42
312Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape4:09:15
313Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room4:10:06
314Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power4:10:08
315Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben4:10:54
316Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza4:11:11
317Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business4:12:02
318Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats4:12:35
319Andrew Wood (RSA) and Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders4:15:02
320Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers4:15:27
321Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team4:17:26
322Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants4:18:13
323Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit4:18:49
324Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men4:19:23
325Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet4:21:05
326Pierre Billet (Bel) and Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express4:21:44
327Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma4:22:35
328Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ4:23:41
329Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders4:25:12
330Christo De Jonge (RSA) and Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR4:26:22
331Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs4:29:16
332Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN4:31:28
333Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) and Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za4:31:57
334Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 44:32:41
335Andrew Marsh (RSA) and Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe4:33:54
336Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt4:36:38
337Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery4:37:23
338Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders4:37:35
339David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre4:38:09
340Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans4:38:13
341George Holloway (RSA) and George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 24:38:15
342Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) and Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change4:38:52
343Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers4:40:04
344Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle4:40:34
345Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious4:40:39
346Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory4:43:09
347Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus4:43:21
348Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel4:43:59
349Evert Kleynhans (RSA) and Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK4:46:25
350Quintin Wentzel (RSA) and Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult4:46:25
351Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel4:47:39
352Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter4:48:52
353Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) and Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG4:51:11
354Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away5:28:38

Men - Stage 1 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
N/AGregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi7:33:49
N/APeter Roux (RSA) Aspen7:43:51
N/AHp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings8:08:09
N/AOnno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike8:22:21
N/AStefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU8:57:06
N/ANicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA9:19:08
N/ASean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos9:28:08

Men - Stage 1 : Non Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFKeith Bradley (RSA) Aspen
DNFSandy Rae (RSA) Deddi
DNFWayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
DNFMike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
DNFMike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA
DNFWynand de Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFChris de Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFLean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFJan van Den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFMike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFAlastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFGary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings
DNFTobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFMichael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFRoger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
DNFChristian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFMarco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFTrevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates
DNFJason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates
DNFFrancois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFDavid Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFSimon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS
DNFPaul Chew (GBr) GOMERS
DNFLouis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike
DNFDekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU
DNFIvin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv
DNFPieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv
DNFKlaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFBenjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFJohn Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too
DNFPaddy Murphy (Nam) Red Cherry Too
DNFChris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
DNFAndrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
DNFKeith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFLeon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFLuiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFCélio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFReinhard Frühwald (Aut) Lietz Sport
DNFGspörer Peter (Aut) Lietz Sport
DNFGarth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFBrett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFFrancois Theron (RSA) Team Theron

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies5:47:55
2Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE0:04:53
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:26:38
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:35:09
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT1:01:42
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies1:13:54
7Naomi Hansen (Aus) and Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 11:26:14
8Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:31:05
9Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:31:57
10Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies1:49:50
11Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake2:37:01
12Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies2:37:18
13Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines2:39:27
14Adele Tait (RSA) and Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens3:16:18

Women - Stage 1 : Non Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFAlice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
DNFSarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS5:14:58
2Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka0:08:02
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:08:06
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:34:09
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:39:31
6Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed0:53:11
7Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:55:34
8Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles1:05:16
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx1:14:48
10Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed1:19:19
11Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark1:21:01
12Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts1:28:54
13Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:36:36
14Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed1:39:25
15Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de1:41:02
16Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 21:42:19
17Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed1:43:11
18Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak1:47:30
19Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal1:53:09
20Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon1:53:28
21Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action1:58:02
22Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici2:03:27
23Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni2:03:31
24Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA2:03:54
25Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech2:14:08
26Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf2:15:18
27Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC2:15:53
28Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers2:19:30
29Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed2:21:20
30Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley2:22:25
31Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:25:31
32Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix2:26:10
33Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz2:27:36
34Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia2:31:43
35Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots2:41:08
36Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers2:47:15
37Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print2:49:57
38Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness2:54:34
39Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax3:07:22
40Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick3:08:45
41Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed3:09:54
42Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too3:10:17
43Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows3:11:42
44Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders3:14:48
45Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit3:15:53
46Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth3:16:57
47Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo3:17:17
48Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town3:22:16
49Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:37:18
50Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom3:37:52
51Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble3:39:23
52Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION3:40:33
53Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers3:42:12
54Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail3:42:46
55Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '773:42:54
56Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream3:48:08
57Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish3:50:05
58Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:52:08
59Kevin Wright (RSA) and Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 13:59:11
60Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei4:03:41
61Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen4:04:20
62Ansulaine Spies (RSA) and Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor4:12:28
63Ricus Nel (RSA) and Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed4:14:35

Mixed - Stage 1 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
N/AChristiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers6:44:02

Mixed - Stage 1 : Non Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFLiezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers
DNFJohn Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons
DNFLiesl de Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons
DNFElke de Meerleer (Bel) DECCA
DNFJoris Ermens (Bel) DECCA
DNFRegula Batt (Swi) RRDB
DNFRené Duss (Swi) RRDB
DNFDoret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten
DNFHarry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab5:10:44
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:25:17
3Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:32:35
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:35:57
5Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:36:38
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:39:36
7Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:43:16
8Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters0:48:05
9Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:52:12
10Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:54:58
11Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:55:04
12Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:57:49
13Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards1:02:11
14Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial1:02:45
15Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters1:03:10
16Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:06:00
17Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein1:09:49
18Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda1:11:13
19Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana1:15:25
20Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) and Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda1:18:25
21Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized1:19:02
22Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:21:46
23Henk Ackermann (RSA) and Wim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK1:22:15
24Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters1:22:36
25Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega1:28:54
26Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club1:31:42
27Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout1:32:33
28Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing1:39:56
29Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota1:40:16
30Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike1:40:25
31Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand1:40:34
32Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters1:41:32
33Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 21:43:53
34Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:46:12
35Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:46:32
36Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing1:46:57
37Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors1:48:50
38Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners1:49:13
39Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU1:49:44
40Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini1:49:45
41Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys1:49:53
42Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:49:54
43John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:51:34
44Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap1:54:05
45Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action1:56:37
46Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:57:28
47Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets2:01:11
48Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared2:04:53
49Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS2:06:20
50Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt2:06:48
51Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports2:07:20
52Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite2:07:25
53Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven2:08:00
54Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos2:14:15
55Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn2:15:33
56Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana2:21:17
57Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se2:25:02
58Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier2:27:31
59Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts2:27:36
60Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans2:27:39
61Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 872:29:36
62Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:31:02
63Gerrie Steyn (RSA) and Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters2:33:14
64Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP2:34:49
65Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 52:35:04
66Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf2:36:00
67Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks2:41:31
68Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia2:41:40
69Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 32:41:53
70Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men2:41:56
71Erno Van Dongen (Ned) and Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker2:45:29
72Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU2:48:44
73Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat2:49:51
74Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.2:51:31
75Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 12:51:46
76Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys2:52:44
77Billy Sendin (RSA) and Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's3:03:15
78Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven3:03:29
79Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas3:04:41
80William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit3:05:48
81Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go3:07:19
82Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire3:08:20
83Bruce Dickson (RSA) and Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge3:09:41
84David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos3:12:31
85Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery3:13:12
86Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy3:14:05
87Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) and Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 143:14:05
88Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse3:15:18
89Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS3:15:18
90Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers3:16:39
91Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola3:16:41
92Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport3:17:07
93Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech3:17:42
94James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects3:19:30
95Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove3:20:38
96Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE3:24:23
97Mark Atkins (RSA) and Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless3:25:10
98Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters3:25:19
100Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals3:29:18
101Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers3:32:30
102Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge3:32:32
103Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre3:34:20
104Anthony Pickering (RSA) and Shane Peters (RSA) The Force3:35:12
105Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com3:36:36
106Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion3:37:55
107Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 23:43:46
108Paolo Paganini (Ita) and Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia3:46:22
109Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love3:47:07
110Steve Heywood (RSA) and Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets3:47:15
111Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs3:49:47
112Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property3:50:20
113Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited3:51:55
114Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans3:53:20
115John Neave (RSA) and Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone3:56:08
116Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures3:56:21
117Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive3:57:04
118Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil4:05:53
119Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World4:07:57
120Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square4:10:07
121Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto4:16:23

Masters - Stage 1 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
N/AErik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers9:17:55

Masters - Stage 1 : Non Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFRik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers
DNFDerek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFIan Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFJohn Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFDerek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFPeter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men
DNFGarth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
DNFDean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola
DNFPeter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola
DNFAntonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys
DNFMartin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys

Men final general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon4:35:52
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:03:25
3Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:04:13
4Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:04:35
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:06:01
6Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:08:20
7Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:08:21
8Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:08:25
9Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:09:22
10David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:12:03
11Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:12:13
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:19:55
13Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:20:12
14Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:20:46
15Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:26:29
16Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:28:39
17Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade0:28:46
18Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:31:22
19James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine0:35:23
20John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:40:38
21Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:40:46
22Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:43:01
23Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:47:09
24Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:48:40
25Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:49:43
26Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ0:50:27
27Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:51:16
28Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:53:30
29Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:55:38
30Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:57:23
31Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 20:58:16
32Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:01:06
33Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 11:04:11
34Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE1:07:51
35Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta1:08:21
36Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank1:08:36
37Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding1:08:38
38Jan Schutte (RSA) and Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:09:06
39Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental1:10:21
40Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group1:10:26
41Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED1:10:30
42Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent1:13:26
43Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat1:14:51
44Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun1:16:56
45Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch1:20:47
46Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN1:23:07
47Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder1:25:03
48Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:25:58
49Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 11:26:39
50Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark1:30:03
51Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active1:30:09
52Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime1:30:15
53Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports1:32:29
54Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:33:10
55Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:33:16
56Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers1:33:24
57Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:33:40
58Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 11:34:13
59Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike1:34:42
60Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:35:55
61Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine1:36:22
62Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:36:28
63George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:37:46
64Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour1:38:29
65Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS1:38:34
66Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro1:39:26
67Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit1:39:33
68Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso1:40:18
69Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats1:40:58
70Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery1:41:14
71Damian Sell (GBr) and Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel1:41:17
72Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:42:34
73Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference1:43:55
74Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana1:44:22
75Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH1:45:26
76Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend1:45:29
77Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore1:45:45
78Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:45:50
79Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:45:55
80Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen1:46:01
81Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes1:46:59
82Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing1:47:04
83Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike1:49:13
84Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders1:49:57
85Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:50:58
86Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:51:26
87Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South1:51:38
88John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:51:44
89Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:52:35
90Warren Robertson (RSA) and Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards1:53:04
91Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go1:53:40
92Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte1:53:50
93John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates1:53:57
94Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa1:55:05
95Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo1:55:10
96Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon1:56:16
97Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 21:56:22
98Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank1:58:44
99Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way1:59:39
100Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers2:02:55
101Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info2:04:03
102Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two2:04:08
103Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 12:05:46
104Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 12:06:00
105Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless2:06:38
106Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool2:06:57
107Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades2:07:06
108Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop2:07:29
109Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha2:08:07
110Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal2:08:10
111Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats2:09:07
112David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines2:09:21
113Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste2:09:35
114Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting2:10:02
115Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel2:10:43
116Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe2:11:26
117Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance2:13:17
118Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar2:13:40
119Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS2:15:14
120Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV2:15:48
121Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics2:15:59
122Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software2:16:03
123Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux2:16:21
124Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 32:17:41
125Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 12:18:50
126Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 22:19:57
127Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy2:20:02
128Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream2:21:00
129Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers2:21:07
130Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital2:21:15
131Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires2:24:22
132Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig2:24:26
133Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds2:25:16
134Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:27:02
135Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 22:27:17
136Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend2:27:40
137Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles2:28:15
138Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com2:30:34
139Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 32:30:41
140Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin2:31:30
141Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS2:31:39
142Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team2:32:53
143Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall2:33:36
144Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance2:33:46
145Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge2:35:07
146Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB2:35:25
147Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it2:36:06
148Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS2:36:11
149Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan2:37:37
150Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 22:38:15
151Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 22:38:58
152Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's2:39:51
153Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers2:40:24
154Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox2:42:10
155Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International2:43:03
156Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls2:43:07
157Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq22:43:11
158Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing2:44:10
159Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital2:46:17
160Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers2:46:28
161Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans2:46:30
162Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA2:46:36
163Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo2:48:29
164Carl Van Maanen (RSA) and Frans Van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam2:49:29
165Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:51:01
166Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic2:52:39
167Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP2:53:29
168Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:53:44
169Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team2:53:47
170Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT2:53:51
171Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys2:56:04
172Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew2:56:55
173Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad2:56:58
174James Heilman (Can) and Alexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish2:56:58
175Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders2:56:59
176Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:58:23
177Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:58:52
178Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 13:00:08
179Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut3:00:39
180Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared3:00:48
181Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre3:02:15
182Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One3:02:18
183Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens3:03:01
184Yannick Prevost (Bel) and Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles3:03:06
185Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold3:03:28
186Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com3:03:30
187David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security3:03:32
188Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN3:04:04
189Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics3:04:25
190Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch3:04:25
191Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld3:04:26
192Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services3:04:42
193Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 23:05:52
194David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES3:06:01
195Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB3:06:06
196Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho3:06:40
197Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion3:07:19
198Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool3:07:20
199Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD3:07:32
200Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab3:08:16
201Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling3:08:31
202Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx23:08:38
203Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst3:09:30
204Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin3:09:43
205Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands3:10:40
206Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution3:10:42
207Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings3:10:43
208Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal3:10:46
209Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice3:10:48
210Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 33:11:32
211Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard3:11:45
212Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM3:13:12
213Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 23:13:21
214Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos3:14:07
215Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten3:15:32
216Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron3:15:46
217Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale3:16:16
217David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
219Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice3:17:12
220Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes3:17:23
221Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden3:17:26
222Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts3:17:30
223Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles3:17:35
224Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox3:18:30
225Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira3:18:31
226Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak3:19:07
227Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings3:19:34
228Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators3:19:59
229Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside3:20:00
230Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F3:21:11
231Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld3:21:28
232Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane3:23:02
233Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables3:23:26
234Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers3:24:10
235Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp3:24:19
236Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine3:24:45
237Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos3:25:00
238Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear3:26:46
239Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore3:26:48
240Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses3:26:48
241Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice3:27:40
242Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies3:27:43
243Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig3:27:46
244Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty3:28:24
245Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)3:29:10
246Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles3:30:03
247Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance3:30:13
248Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 23:30:33
249Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats3:30:34
250Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's3:30:37
251Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará3:30:40
252Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One3:31:11
253Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell3:31:25
254Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated3:32:39
255Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:32:54
256Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles3:33:38
257David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles3:35:40
258Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular3:37:20
259Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs3:40:35
260Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home3:40:41
261Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog3:41:15
262Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car3:41:33
263Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad3:43:00
264Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply3:43:41
265Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA3:43:53
266Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades3:44:12
267Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop3:45:01
268Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited3:45:02
269Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote3:45:14
270Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma3:46:47
271Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce3:47:52
272David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions3:47:59
273Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker3:48:01
274Hennie Schoeman (RSA) and Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers3:48:56
275Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel3:49:13
276Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers3:49:14
277Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos3:49:32
278Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers3:49:34
279Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII3:49:52
280Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days3:50:07
281Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers3:50:11
282Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's3:50:16
283Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir3:50:17
284Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit3:50:50
285Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers3:50:55
286Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars3:52:49
287John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms3:53:26
288Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri3:53:53
289Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:54:23
290Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes3:54:34
291Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers3:56:20
292Leo Wouters (GBr) and Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas3:56:38
293Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers3:56:59
294Etienne Roux (RSA) and Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy3:57:02
295Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It3:57:43
296Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona3:58:59
297Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN3:59:04
298Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life3:59:27
299Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix4:00:23
300Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat4:00:38
301Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT4:00:39
302Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM4:00:44
99Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World4:01:07
303Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments4:01:21
304Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers4:01:43
305Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals4:03:09
306Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 12344:03:11
307Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil4:05:35
308Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab4:06:54
309Damon De Boor (RSA) and Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy4:07:31
310Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN4:08:09
311Janus Earle (RSA) and Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi4:08:42
312Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape4:09:15
313Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room4:10:06
314Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power4:10:08
315Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben4:10:54
316Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza4:11:11
317Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business4:12:02
318Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats4:12:35
319Andrew Wood (RSA) and Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders4:15:02
320Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers4:15:27
321Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team4:17:26
322Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants4:18:13
323Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit4:18:49
324Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men4:19:23
325Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet4:21:05
326Pierre Billet (Bel) and Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express4:21:44
327Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma4:22:35
328Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ4:23:41
329Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders4:25:12
330Christo De Jonge (RSA) and Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR4:26:22
331Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs4:29:16
332Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN4:31:28
333Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) and Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za4:31:57
334Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 44:32:41
335Andrew Marsh (RSA) and Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe4:33:54
336Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt4:36:38
337Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery4:37:23
338Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders4:37:35
339David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre4:38:09
340Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans4:38:13
341George Holloway (RSA) and George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 24:38:15
342Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) and Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change4:38:52
343Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers4:40:04
344Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle4:40:34
345Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious4:40:39
346Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory4:43:09
347Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus4:43:21
348Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel4:43:59
349Evert Kleynhans (RSA) and Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK4:46:25
350Quintin Wentzel (RSA) and Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult4:46:25
351Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel4:47:39
352Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter4:48:52
353Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) and Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG4:51:11
354Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away5:28:38

Women final general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies5:47:55
2Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE0:04:53
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:26:38
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:35:09
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT1:01:42
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies1:13:54
7Naomi Hansen (Aus) and Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 11:26:14
8Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:31:05
9Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:31:57
10Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies1:49:50
11Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake2:37:01
12Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies2:37:18
13Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines2:39:27
14Adele Tait (RSA) and Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens3:16:18

Mixed final general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS5:14:58
2Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka0:08:02
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:08:06
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:34:09
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:39:31
6Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed0:53:11
7Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:55:34
8Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles1:05:16
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx1:14:48
10Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed1:19:19
11Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark1:21:01
12Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts1:28:54
13Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:36:36
14Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed1:39:25
15Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de1:41:02
16Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 21:42:19
17Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed1:43:11
18Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak1:47:30
19Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal1:53:09
20Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon1:53:28
21Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action1:58:02
22Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici2:03:27
23Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni2:03:31
24Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA2:03:54
25Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech2:14:08
26Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf2:15:18
27Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC2:15:53
28Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers2:19:30
29Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed2:21:20
30Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley2:22:25
31Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:25:31
32Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix2:26:10
33Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz2:27:36
34Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia2:31:43
35Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots2:41:08
36Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers2:47:15
37Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print2:49:57
38Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness2:54:34
39Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax3:07:22
40Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick3:08:45
41Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed3:09:54
42Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too3:10:17
43Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows3:11:42
44Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders3:14:48
45Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit3:15:53
46Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth3:16:57
47Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo3:17:17
48Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town3:22:16
49Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:37:18
50Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom3:37:52
51Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble3:39:23
52Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION3:40:33
53Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers3:42:12
54Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail3:42:46
55Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '773:42:54
56Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream3:48:08
57Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish3:50:05
58Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:52:08
59Kevin Wright (RSA) and Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 13:59:11
60Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei4:03:41
61Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen4:04:20
62Ansulaine Spies (RSA) and Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor4:12:28
63Ricus Nel (RSA) and Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed4:14:35

Masters final general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab5:10:44
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:25:17
3Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:32:35
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:35:57
5Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:36:38
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:39:36
7Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:43:16
8Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters0:48:05
9Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:52:12
10Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:54:58
11Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:55:04
12Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:57:49
13Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards1:02:11
14Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial1:02:45
15Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters1:03:10
16Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:06:00
17Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein1:09:49
18Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda1:11:13
19Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana1:15:25
20Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) and Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda1:18:25
21Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized1:19:02
22Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:21:46
23Henk Ackermann (RSA) and Wim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK1:22:15
24Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters1:22:36
25Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega1:28:54
26Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club1:31:42
27Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout1:32:33
28Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing1:39:56
29Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota1:40:16
30Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike1:40:25
31Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand1:40:34
32Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters1:41:32
33Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 21:43:53
34Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:46:12
35Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:46:32
36Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing1:46:57
37Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors1:48:50
38Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners1:49:13
39Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU1:49:44
40Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini1:49:45
41Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys1:49:53
42Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:49:54
43John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:51:34
44Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap1:54:05
45Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action1:56:37
46Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:57:28
47Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets2:01:11
48Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared2:04:53
49Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS2:06:20
50Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt2:06:48
51Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports2:07:20
52Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite2:07:25
53Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven2:08:00
54Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos2:14:15
55Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn2:15:33
56Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana2:21:17
57Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se2:25:02
58Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier2:27:31
59Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts2:27:36
60Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans2:27:39
61Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 872:29:36
62Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:31:02
63Gerrie Steyn (RSA) and Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters2:33:14
64Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP2:34:49
65Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 52:35:04
66Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf2:36:00
67Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks2:41:31
68Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia2:41:40
69Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 32:41:53
70Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men2:41:56
71Erno Van Dongen (Ned) and Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker2:45:29
72Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU2:48:44
73Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat2:49:51
74Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.2:51:31
75Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 12:51:46
76Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys2:52:44
77Billy Sendin (RSA) and Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's3:03:15
78Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven3:03:29
79Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas3:04:41
80William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit3:05:48
81Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go3:07:19
82Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire3:08:20
83Bruce Dickson (RSA) and Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge3:09:41
84David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos3:12:31
85Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery3:13:12
86Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy3:14:05
87Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) and Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 143:14:05
88Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse3:15:18
89Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS3:15:18
90Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers3:16:39
91Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola3:16:41
92Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport3:17:07
93Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech3:17:42
94James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects3:19:30
95Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove3:20:38
96Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE3:24:23
97Mark Atkins (RSA) and Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless3:25:10
98Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters3:25:19
100Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals3:29:18
101Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers3:32:30
102Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge3:32:32
103Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre3:34:20
104Anthony Pickering (RSA) and Shane Peters (RSA) The Force3:35:12
105Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com3:36:36
106Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion3:37:55
107Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 23:43:46
108Paolo Paganini (Ita) and Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia3:46:22
109Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love3:47:07
110Steve Heywood (RSA) and Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets3:47:15
111Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs3:49:47
112Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property3:50:20
113Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited3:51:55
114Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans3:53:20
115John Neave (RSA) and Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone3:56:08
116Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures3:56:21
117Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive3:57:04
118Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil4:05:53
119Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World4:07:57
120Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square4:10:07
121Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto4:16:23

 

Latest on Cyclingnews