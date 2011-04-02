Image 1 of 24 Jose Hermida and Ralph Naef of team Multivan Merida Biking 3 celebrate the win during stage 6 (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 24 Lead group pushes up through steep sand (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 24 Riders make their way through burned farmlands (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 24 Riders at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 24 The shadows act as teammates in Cape Epic (Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 24 The field coming 'round the mountain (Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 24 Christop Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized leads the field (Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 24 World champion Jose Hermida leads the push to the line (Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 9 of 24 Local crowds cheer on the riders as they climb a steep sandy section (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 24 All downhill to the finish (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 24 Joel Stransky looks up at the steep sandy climb ahead (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 24 Riders climb the Highlands Pass (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 24 Riders pushes their bikes up sandy inclines (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 24 Riders pass by burned out stumps (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 24 Jose Hermida and Ralph Naef of team Multivan Merida Biking 3 celebrate the winduring stage 6 (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 16 of 24 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander cross the finishing line (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 17 of 24 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the early morning pack (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 18 of 24 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the early morning pack (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 19 of 24 Burry Stander leads Ralph Naef (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 20 of 24 Burry Stander leads the pack into Lebanon plantation (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 21 of 24 It's why they call it Cape "Epic" (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 22 of 24 JohnSpapens and Marco Van Den Helm during stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 23 of 24 Riders during stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 24 of 24 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander after the finish (Image credit: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics.net)

No South African has ever won the overall title at the ABSA Cape Epic, but on Sunday, Burry Stander could change that. The 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natalian and his Swiss teammate, Christoph Sauser (34) have not only been consistent, but also dominant during the past week, taking five stage wins and two second places.

And on Sunday, the world’s most prestigious mountain bike stage race wraps up with the South African/Swiss combination, racing for Team 36One-Songo-Specialized, holding 10-minute lead. Normally, a 10-minute lead going into the final day of any sports event would be considered comfortable. But in mountain bike racing, unpredictability is as much a rider’s companion as his padded shorts and helmet.

Should they avoid major mechanical problems, illness or injury on Sunday’s 79km trip from Oak Valley Wine Estate to Lourensford Wine Estate, Stander and Sauser should win. And it will be a well-earned, long-awaited win. Sauser, a two-time former world champion and Olympic medallist, won the race overall in 2006 with compatriot Silvio Bundi. But in their first three attempts as teammates (2008–2010), Sauser and Stander, always starting as title favourites, have fallen victim to injury, mechanical failure and illness – in that order.

On Saturday’s tough 128km Stage 6 that started and finished at Oak Valley, the 36One-Songo-Specialized pair were beaten to finish by Spain’s current Olympic cross country world champion, Jose Hermida and his Swiss teammate, Ralf Naef, a former Marathon world champion. Hermida and Naef had to work hard for the stage win though and only managed to shed Sauser and Stander close to the finish where they clocked a winning time of 5:00:47.

"It was our goal to win a stage, so we’re very happy. We worked for our teammates Hannes and Jochen for most of the stage and near the end they saw we could have a chance of winning and gave us the green light to go," said Hermida. "We pushed to the end and Susi (Christoph Sauser) and Burry (Stander) seemed to accept the situation and let us go. It was a difficult stage with the most climbing of all the stages. The terrain varied a lot from rocky to sandy and some really nice single track, which was good. It was great fun."

Hermida, who gives the amateur riders a witty summary of the day’s events in the evenings, said jokingly, "Today I was in the front and finally saw the top riders, so I can tell everyone about it."

"It was a great day for us and we’re really happy," said Näf. "For most of this year’s Cape Epic we’ve been helping our team mates to maintain their overall position. They were also strong today. We’re not here for the overall win but rather as final training for the season, so the stage win really means a lot. Of course we’ll try again tomorrow!"

Stander and Sauser rolled home just shy of a minute later, with the Swiss Fluckiger brothers, Thomas and Mathias (Trek World Racing) claiming the final podium spot, two-and-a-half minutes down.

"Today’s stage was hard, especially after yesterday," said Stander. "Hermida and Näf broke away and our motivation was not so high to catch them. They’re not a threat to us as they’re not close to us on the overall. We’re happy for them. We’ll take some extra parts tomorrow and ride hard to the climbing section. We’ll be more cautious on the descent as we want to get to Lourensford and ensure that we win."

Stander's teammate Sauser said, "It was an advantage for me because I know this area quite well. I knew we had to get to the singletrack first as it’s so tight there, but I didn’t know how all the trails were connected. It was very long towards to the end with lots of twists and turns in typical Dr Evil (route planner Leon Evans’ nickname) style. We’ll keep on riding like this tomorrow. I know the first climb is super hard, but once we get over the pass it’s okay. I hope we can hang on to our lead without killing ourselves. It’s better to ride safe than over the limit and make mistakes. This has been one of my best weeks ever in racing. I feel comfortable and still have some reserve. It feels like 2006 when I won the race and I’m sure next year will be really hard again."

Nobody has posed a consistent daily threat to Stander and Sauser this year, but the team closest to them on the overall classification, Germans Jochen Kaess and Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida 2) finished Saturday’s stage fifth, losing another two minutes to 36One-Songo-Specialized. A distant third is the German Bulls team, defending champions and three-time winners.

It also appears as if a South African will win the women’s title. The country's marathon champion, Karien van Jaarsveld and her Team USN teammate, British marathon champion, Sally Bigham, finished third on Saturday’s stage, but extended their lead significantly to 1:26:00 over the all-South African pair of Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth (ABSA aBreast).

Stage winners on Saturday, Italian Eva Lechner and Swiss Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Arreghini-Sudtirol) moved to less than a minute-and-a-half within a final podium place and are expected to chase that goal with purpose on Sunday.

Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) said she crashed yesterday. "So it was really hard. I had to ride for 70km without a fork. It was wonderful to win the stage today. It was our plan as the course suited us quite well. We got away at the beginning and had a peaceful day. We closed the gap to the team that was in second place so we’re happy with our performance. We’d really like another stage win tomorrow."

Lechner said, "The view from on top of the mountain was spectacular. We’ll recover now and perhaps go for a stage win again tomorrow. This is my first Cape Epic and it’s a lot harder than I thought."

Karien van Jaarsveld (USN) comments that they had a fun race. “It was quite long though. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow and the finish line. We have a good lead so can have some fun. I always dreamt of finishing the Absa Cape Epic and to ride in the Leader jersey is a privilege. It’s amazing to ride with Sally. She’s so experienced, strong and disciplined. We have a similar mindset to racing which helps. We’ve also become good friends and have fun riding in such special terrain. The Cape Epic was a goal race for me this year and I’ll first recover before tackling my next goal which is the World Marathon Championships.”

The master’s category on Saturday was won by Germans Cartsen Bresser and Udo Boelts (Team juwi), who lie 15th overall and have almost a one-hour lead over South Africans Robert Sim and Doug Brown with one stage remaining. Women’s marathon world champion Esther Suss and Barti Bucher (Wheeler BiXS) have won every stage of the 2011 Mixed category race and have a one-hour advantage over second-placed South African, Erik Kleinhans and his Swiss fiancé, Ariane Luthi (Contego-Giant-Sludge).

Namibian Mannie Heymans and Rwandan Adrien Nyonshuti (Garmin adidas MTN), both sporting icons in their respective countries are ninth overall and the leading African team.

"Today went without incidents for us. The pace was very fast and it was hard for us at the beginning. We decided to ride with Shan (Wilson) and Brandon (Stewart) and rode at a steady pace. We lost them at the last water point – I’m not sure if they had a mechanical. Then we caught up with Milka-Trek 2 and rode with them," said Heymans. "We had some fun through the singletrack. It’s awesome to train here. All in all it was a comfortable day in the saddle and we’re happy with the African leaders' jerseys."

After seven days, the 2011 Cape Epic, which started with 1200 riders from 54 countries, will conclude. The 404 remaining teams and 44 individual riders that lost teammates along the way, will start the final stage having completed 648km and climbed 12850 vertical metres.

At 79km with 1700 metres of climbing, Sunday’s final stage isn’t quite a procession, but does usually see the category leaders with large advantages taking it a little easier. After what has been described as probably the toughest edition of the Cape Epic yet, you can’t really blame them.

Full Results (Provisional)

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 5:00:47 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 0:00:51 3 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:03:19 4 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:03:31 5 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:03:34 6 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:03:46 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:04:43 8 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:06:05 9 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:10:02 10 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 0:13:02 11 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 0:15:49 12 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 0:19:49 13 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:19:53 14 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:24:39 15 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:31:58 16 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 0:33:19 17 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 0:33:39 18 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 0:34:48 19 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 0:35:07 20 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:38:54 21 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 0:40:37 22 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 0:44:14 23 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 0:44:23 24 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 0:45:12 25 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 0:46:55 26 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 0:48:18 27 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 0:49:58 28 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 0:51:19 29 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:52:56 30 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 0:55:48 31 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 0:58:14 32 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 1:01:32 33 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 1:04:18 34 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 1:04:59 35 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 1:07:51 36 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 1:09:31 37 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 1:10:41 38 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 1:12:49 39 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 1:14:35 40 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:15:14 41 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 1:16:48 42 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 1:17:33 43 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 1:17:41 44 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:18:00 45 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 1:19:04 46 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 1:19:48 47 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 1:19:55 48 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 1:20:37 49 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 1:21:29 50 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 1:21:34 51 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 1:22:19 52 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 1:25:09 53 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 1:26:39 54 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 1:28:24 55 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 1:30:18 56 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 1:30:36 57 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:33:31 58 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 1:34:30 59 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 1:34:36 60 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 1:34:59 61 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 1:35:03 62 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 1:35:18 63 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 1:37:49 64 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 1:38:03 65 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 1:41:30 66 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 1:42:36 67 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 1:42:45 68 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 1:43:46 69 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 1:45:26 70 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 1:46:02 71 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 1:46:29 73 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 1:46:49 74 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 1:49:40 75 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 1:50:42 76 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 1:50:47 77 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 1:50:54 78 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 1:52:31 79 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:53:43 80 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 1:54:08 81 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 1:55:55 82 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 1:56:07 83 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 1:57:48 84 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 1:58:09 85 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 1:59:49 86 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 2:00:30 87 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 2:00:57 88 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 2:01:01 89 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 2:02:13 90 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 2:02:47 91 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 2:02:52 92 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 2:02:56 93 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 2:03:52 94 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 2:04:24 95 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 2:04:28 96 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 2:05:02 97 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 2:05:56 98 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 2:06:19 99 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 2:07:41 100 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 2:08:40 101 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 2:09:03 102 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 2:09:06 103 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 2:10:15 104 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 2:11:17 105 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 2:12:02 106 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 2:12:06 107 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 2:12:54 108 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 2:13:04 109 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 2:13:30 110 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 2:13:31 111 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 2:13:44 112 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 2:13:54 113 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 2:14:51 114 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 2:15:52 115 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 2:15:56 116 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 2:16:09 117 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 2:16:24 118 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 2:16:46 119 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 2:17:54 120 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 2:18:36 121 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 2:18:38 122 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 2:19:16 123 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 2:19:34 124 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 2:22:30 125 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 2:23:08 126 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 2:28:37 127 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 2:28:39 128 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 2:29:35 129 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 2:29:37 130 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 2:29:40 131 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 2:29:49 132 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 2:31:03 133 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 2:32:05 134 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:32:48 135 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 2:33:22 136 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 137 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 2:34:40 138 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 2:35:22 139 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 140 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 2:35:30 141 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 2:35:43 142 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 2:36:11 143 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 2:36:33 144 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 2:37:02 145 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 2:38:33 146 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 2:38:51 147 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 2:41:59 148 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 2:43:03 149 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 2:43:44 150 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 2:44:41 151 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 2:45:23 152 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 2:46:09 153 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 2:46:17 154 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 2:46:27 155 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:47:37 156 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 2:47:47 157 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 2:48:27 158 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 2:48:31 159 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 2:51:19 160 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 2:53:10 161 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 2:54:14 162 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 2:55:51 163 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 2:58:19 164 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 3:00:12 165 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 3:00:33 166 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 3:01:57 167 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 3:02:31 168 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 3:02:49 169 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 3:03:17 170 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 3:03:23 171 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 3:05:02 172 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110% 173 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 3:06:14 174 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 3:06:32 175 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 3:06:33 176 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 3:07:15 177 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 3:07:21 178 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 3:07:26 179 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 3:08:56 180 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 3:10:03 181 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 3:10:43 182 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 3:11:18 183 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 3:11:24 184 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 3:11:32 185 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 3:12:14 186 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 3:13:58 187 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 3:16:19 188 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 3:17:15 189 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 3:17:26 190 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 3:17:54 191 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 3:18:55 192 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 3:20:42 193 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 3:20:52 194 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 3:21:10 195 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 3:21:29 196 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 3:22:21 197 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 3:23:59 198 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 3:25:33 199 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 3:26:17 200 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 3:26:54 201 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 3:26:58 202 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 3:27:31 203 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 3:29:49 204 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 3:30:57 205 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 3:32:01 206 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 3:32:22 207 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 3:32:27 208 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 3:32:30 209 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 3:33:19 210 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 3:34:27 211 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 3:35:36 212 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 3:36:00 213 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 3:36:01 214 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 3:36:13 215 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 3:36:51 216 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 3:39:24 217 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 3:39:35 218 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 3:43:35 219 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 3:46:33 220 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 3:46:48 221 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 3:46:51 222 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 3:47:47 223 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 3:48:14 224 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 3:49:26 225 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 3:51:21 226 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 3:52:31 227 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 3:52:57 228 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 3:53:32 229 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 3:53:35 230 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 3:54:21 231 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 3:54:36 231 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 233 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 3:55:14 234 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 3:55:36 235 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 3:56:30 236 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 3:59:27 237 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 4:01:33 238 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 4:03:25 239 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 4:07:30

Men - Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF David George (RSA) 360LIFE 5:12:08 IF Sandro Soncin (Swi) Hammermann Racing 5:56:41 IF Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) Trisport Pharma - SABMA 6:11:55 IF Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com 6:15:31 IF Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta 6:45:23 IF John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes/AXA 6:48:13 IF Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 6:53:28 IF Corsin Caluori (Swi) Tritime 7:10:39 IF Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines 7:13:47 IF Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS 7:19:12 IF Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho 7:26:04 IF Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA 7:29:40 IF Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing 7:37:40 IF Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com 7:42:17 IF Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist 7:42:46 IF Alex Kruger (RSA) (RSA) Ossur 7:45:03 IF Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 7:57:31 IF Francois Swart (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree 7:58:07 IF Clinton Halsey (RSA) WTF 8:08:01 IF Johann Gerber (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's 8:14:34 IF Alvaro Castro (Bra) Alvorada 8:34:26 IF Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/ IF Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 8:36:12 IF Luke Ferris (Can) Serenity Now 8:37:07 IF Sean Hanekom (RSA) Invictus 8:47:59 IF Paul Candelaria (RSA) Quick Release 8:53:34 IF Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans 8:53:47 IF Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Founties Mounties 8:56:08

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 6:24:46 2 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 0:13:07 3 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 0:14:57 4 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 0:34:38 5 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:35:03 6 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 0:35:41 7 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 0:37:57 8 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 0:49:23 9 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 0:56:34 10 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 1:02:14 11 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 1:07:05 12 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 1:32:10 13 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:32:48 14 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 1:50:46 15 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 2:09:45 16 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 2:18:09 17 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 2:38:23

Ladies Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF Huser Andrea 6:27:35

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 5:28:44 2 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 0:10:23 3 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 0:26:06 4 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 0:26:07 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 0:27:32 6 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 0:33:42 7 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 0:38:04 8 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 0:43:37 9 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 0:53:18 10 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 0:57:43 11 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 0:59:58 12 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 1:01:23 13 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 1:06:06 14 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 1:07:51 15 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 1:11:04 16 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 1:11:54 17 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 1:15:48 18 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 1:18:17 19 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 1:19:16 20 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 1:20:44 21 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 1:22:01 22 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 1:23:52 23 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 1:24:00 24 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:25:57 25 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 1:27:04 26 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 1:27:50 27 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 1:27:54 28 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 1:29:23 29 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:31:24 30 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 1:31:57 31 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 1:32:12 32 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 1:35:36 33 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 1:35:39 34 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 1:35:46 35 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 1:36:41 36 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 1:36:47 37 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 1:38:21 38 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 1:40:36 39 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 1:41:08 40 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 1:41:52 41 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 1:43:28 42 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 1:43:53 43 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 1:44:25 44 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 1:46:10 45 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 1:46:17 46 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:46:26 47 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 1:49:03 48 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 1:50:01 49 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 1:50:57 50 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 1:52:18 51 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 1:55:11 52 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 1:56:37 53 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 1:57:25 54 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 1:57:55 55 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 1:58:17 56 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 1:58:26 57 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 1:58:35 58 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 2:00:36 59 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:01:08 60 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 2:01:40 61 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 2:03:20 62 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 2:04:40 63 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 2:05:55 64 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 2:06:30 65 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 2:12:57 66 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 2:13:03 67 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 2:13:07 68 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 2:13:45 69 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 2:15:03 70 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 2:15:38 71 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 2:17:40 72 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 2:18:14 73 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 2:20:04 74 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:20:14 75 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 2:22:43 76 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 2:24:36 77 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 2:24:44 78 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 2:24:53 79 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 2:29:39 80 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 2:32:20 81 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 2:32:26 82 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 2:32:38 83 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 2:35:13 84 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 2:35:56 85 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 2:36:34 86 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:41:18 87 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 2:43:26 88 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 2:43:53 89 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 2:47:02 90 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 2:49:17 91 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 2:49:21 92 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 2:50:35 93 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 2:50:45 94 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 2:53:30 95 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 2:55:42 96 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 2:56:19 97 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 2:58:53 98 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 2:58:59 99 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 2:59:16 100 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 2:59:19 101 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 3:04:01 102 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 3:05:26 103 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 3:06:27 104 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 3:07:37 105 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 3:07:55 106 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 3:08:51 107 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 3:09:29 108 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 3:11:31 109 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 3:12:20 110 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 3:13:49 111 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 3:15:59 112 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 3:17:27 113 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 3:19:40 114 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 3:19:50 115 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:19:52 116 George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE 3:22:20 117 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 3:22:46 118 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 3:28:28 119 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 3:29:32 120 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 3:31:16 121 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 3:33:11

Masters - Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF Kruger Deon 7:09:28 IF Wiederkehr Marc 7:36:58 IF Sissons Don 7:37:25 IF James Tim 7:57:12 IF Meier Charly 8:01:10 IF Baeteman Erik 8:05:27 IF Bauwens Lieven 8:10:05 IF Venter Marcel 8:15:28 IF Marincowitz Gert 8:20:27 IF Botha Dana 8:24:22 IF Ing Gary 8:27:35 IF Andrew Mike 8:41:37 IF Matthee Heine 8:53:19 IF Venter Hennie 8:55:02 IF Meyer Zhann 8:56:32

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 5:55:31 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:11:22 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 0:23:05 4 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 0:34:34 5 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:39:46 6 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 0:42:19 7 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 0:50:16 8 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 0:57:57 9 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 1:05:15 10 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 1:05:59 11 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 1:11:02 12 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 1:25:38 13 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 1:46:12 14 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 1:49:01 15 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:53:51 16 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 1:56:27 17 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 1:57:19 18 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 2:02:10 19 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2:05:19 20 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 2:06:15 21 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 2:06:33 22 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 2:09:42 23 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 2:17:51 24 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 2:18:47 25 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 2:19:24 26 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 2:22:36 27 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 2:24:46 28 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 2:24:47 29 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:26:18 30 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 2:28:42 31 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 2:31:33 32 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 2:39:38 33 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 2:42:02 34 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 2:46:13 35 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 2:48:41 36 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 2:58:24 37 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 2:59:38 38 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 3:00:42 39 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 3:03:41 40 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 3:09:39

Mixed - Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF van Niekerk Ben 6:54:13 IF Hauschke André 7:26:12 IF Maree Riaan 7:43:59

Elite Men General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 26:05:24 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:10:51 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:18:13 4 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:40:50 5 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:53:30 6 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:56:03 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 1:00:29 8 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:24:44 9 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 1:36:20 10 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 1:44:41 11 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 1:53:27 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 2:03:08 13 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 2:10:26 14 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 2:13:58 15 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 2:39:02 16 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 2:44:04 17 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 2:45:08 18 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 2:59:15 19 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 3:23:32 20 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 3:32:58 21 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 3:51:06 22 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 3:55:43 23 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 4:05:17 24 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 4:31:01 25 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 4:35:40 26 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 4:36:27 27 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 4:50:32 28 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 4:55:27 29 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 5:04:00 30 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 5:13:33 31 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 5:19:03 32 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 5:25:43 33 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 5:30:50 34 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 5:33:41 35 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 5:48:39 36 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 5:48:49 37 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 5:50:48 38 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 6:00:24 39 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 6:04:33 40 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 6:14:35 41 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 6:17:46 42 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 6:26:14 43 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 6:32:24 44 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 6:34:34 45 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 6:42:45 46 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 6:54:21 47 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 7:16:10 48 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 7:16:52 49 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 7:26:08 50 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 7:27:09 51 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 7:31:18 52 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 7:36:03 53 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 7:38:50 54 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 7:39:44 55 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 7:42:34 56 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 7:50:43 57 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 8:05:52 58 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 8:13:24 59 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 8:18:04 60 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 8:24:41 61 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 8:26:35 62 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 8:28:50 63 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 8:34:26 64 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 8:35:31 65 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 8:44:01 66 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 9:16:08 67 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 9:21:11 68 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 9:24:45 69 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 9:28:23 70 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 9:30:08 71 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 9:33:07 72 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 9:34:24 73 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 9:37:06 74 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 9:45:06 75 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 9:50:26 76 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 9:56:46 77 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 9:58:45 78 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 10:00:58 79 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 10:02:11 80 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 10:14:25 81 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 10:14:29 82 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 10:17:27 83 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 10:33:14 84 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 10:35:34 85 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 10:39:36 86 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 10:42:22 87 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 10:48:16 88 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 10:51:22 89 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 10:56:46 90 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 11:00:05 91 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 11:03:52 92 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 11:12:38 93 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 11:13:22 94 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 11:16:44 95 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 11:16:49 96 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 11:24:25 97 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 11:27:18 98 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 11:34:18 99 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 11:34:20 100 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 11:34:45 101 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 11:35:19 103 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 11:35:47 104 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 11:50:50 105 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 11:59:31 106 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 12:02:10 107 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 12:03:45 108 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 12:08:18 109 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 12:12:27 110 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 12:19:18 111 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 12:21:15 112 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 12:24:46 113 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 12:29:00 114 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 12:35:33 115 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 12:40:20 116 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 12:40:34 117 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 12:52:07 118 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 12:55:58 119 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 12:59:55 120 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 13:02:45 121 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 13:13:42 122 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 13:17:10 123 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 13:25:04 124 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 13:27:46 125 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 13:28:02 126 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 13:29:25 127 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 13:30:26 128 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 13:31:04 129 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 13:32:25 130 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 13:34:08 131 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 13:50:30 132 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 13:54:44 133 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 13:54:58 134 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 13:55:42 135 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 14:03:21 136 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 14:09:16 137 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 14:17:54 138 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 14:28:34 139 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 14:31:07 140 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 14:33:59 141 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 14:42:05 142 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 14:42:52 143 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 14:48:29 144 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 14:52:37 145 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 14:57:59 146 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 15:05:50 147 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 15:07:28 148 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 15:08:39 149 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 15:09:27 150 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 15:23:47 151 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 15:31:53 152 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 15:34:25 153 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 15:36:36 154 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 15:41:17 155 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 15:44:43 156 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 15:47:29 157 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 15:48:29 158 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 15:54:39 159 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 15:55:04 160 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 16:01:11 161 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 16:08:07 162 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 16:11:37 163 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 16:22:52 164 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 16:27:56 165 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 16:28:31 166 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 16:31:48 167 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 16:40:23 168 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 16:43:51 169 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 16:44:39 170 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 16:50:07 171 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 16:52:07 172 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 16:55:24 173 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 17:00:57 174 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 17:08:49 175 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 17:26:12 176 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 17:27:14 177 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110% 17:34:05 178 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 17:34:27 179 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 17:35:03 180 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 17:36:33 181 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 17:40:35 182 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 17:41:08 183 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 17:42:24 184 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 17:43:25 185 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 17:58:11 186 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 17:59:01 187 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 18:02:21 188 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 18:09:24 189 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 18:13:18 190 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 18:13:27 191 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 18:18:39 192 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 18:19:58 193 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 18:22:24 194 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 18:22:54 195 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 18:29:24 196 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 18:31:53 197 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 18:38:12 198 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 18:41:03 199 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 18:46:16 200 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 18:47:32 201 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 19:06:08 202 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 19:14:41 203 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 19:33:22 204 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 19:33:37 205 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 19:37:40 206 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 19:44:01 207 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 19:52:17 208 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 19:52:51 209 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 19:56:36 210 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 20:09:17 211 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 20:12:42 212 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 20:13:20 213 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 20:19:43 214 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 20:23:27 215 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 20:23:56 216 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 20:27:52 217 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 20:33:31 218 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 20:34:34 219 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 20:36:39 220 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 20:38:27 221 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 20:39:42 222 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 20:39:49 223 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 20:40:02 224 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 20:41:55 225 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 20:45:40 226 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 21:05:17 227 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 21:13:50 228 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 21:14:53 229 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 21:23:20 230 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 21:27:55 231 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 21:28:41 232 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 21:29:08 233 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 21:29:13 234 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 21:42:14 235 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 22:13:35 236 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 22:24:24 237 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 22:37:02 238 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 22:54:27 239 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 23:24:20

Ladies General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 34:13:31 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 1:26:49 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 1:34:03 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:35:27 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 2:33:13 6 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 2:46:09 7 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 3:21:00 8 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 3:40:54 9 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 3:41:58 10 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 4:13:01 11 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 4:32:18 12 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 7:59:05 13 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 8:26:13 14 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 8:26:19 15 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 9:28:35 16 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 9:47:02 17 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 12:46:25

Masters General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 28:33:15 2 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 0:56:40 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 1:49:29 4 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 2:19:21 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 2:28:07 6 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 3:08:07 7 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 3:24:32 8 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 3:57:35 9 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 4:49:47 10 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 4:52:45 11 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 5:08:24 12 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 5:09:56 13 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 5:45:56 14 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 6:00:43 15 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 6:09:07 16 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 6:13:37 17 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 6:20:26 18 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 6:46:28 19 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 6:58:20 20 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 7:03:08 21 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 7:14:52 22 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 7:15:02 23 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 7:18:28 24 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 7:20:16 25 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 7:53:51 26 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 8:00:29 27 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 8:13:49 28 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 8:14:34 29 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 8:18:10 30 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 8:31:26 31 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 8:34:36 32 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 8:36:12 33 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 8:41:19 34 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 8:43:30 35 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 8:46:21 36 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 8:52:17 37 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 8:53:25 38 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 8:57:15 39 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 8:57:52 40 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 9:00:30 41 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 9:07:44 42 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 9:08:12 43 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 9:16:18 44 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 9:16:33 45 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 9:19:42 46 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 9:23:58 47 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 9:25:51 48 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 9:36:52 49 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 9:53:39 50 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 9:56:43 51 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 10:29:46 52 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 10:33:13 53 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 10:39:47 54 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 10:51:01 55 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 10:53:44 56 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 11:02:22 57 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 11:12:16 58 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 11:21:53 59 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 11:29:42 60 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 11:37:28 61 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 11:42:43 62 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 11:45:07 63 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 12:05:15 64 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 12:19:00 65 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 12:19:03 66 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 12:19:29 67 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 12:20:29 68 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 12:41:49 69 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 12:41:59 70 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 12:42:52 71 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 12:49:48 72 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 12:54:26 73 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 13:01:54 74 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 13:06:51 75 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 13:21:30 76 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 13:21:33 77 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 13:28:02 78 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 13:28:39 79 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 13:30:04 80 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 13:30:45 81 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 13:38:08 82 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 13:52:20 83 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 13:53:03 84 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 14:33:00 85 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 14:37:31 86 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 14:41:13 87 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 14:45:50 88 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 14:47:52 89 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 14:53:51 90 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 15:10:18 91 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 15:11:33 92 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 15:35:43 93 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 15:35:57 94 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 15:45:44 95 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 15:54:39 96 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 16:07:31 97 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 16:20:33 98 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 16:39:11 99 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 16:39:53 100 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 16:40:53 101 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 16:45:42 102 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 16:47:29 103 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 16:57:32 104 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 17:08:36 105 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 17:12:28 106 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 17:26:46 107 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 17:29:19 108 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 17:31:22 109 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 17:33:16 110 George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE 17:43:08 111 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 17:52:21 112 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 17:54:31 113 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 17:58:44 114 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 18:28:21 115 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 18:29:03 116 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 18:33:42 117 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 18:38:06 118 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 19:03:59 119 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 19:30:36 120 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 20:17:58 121 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 20:33:13