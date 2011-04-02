Hermida/Naef escape for stage 6 win
Sauser/Stander one step closer to Cape Epic win
No South African has ever won the overall title at the ABSA Cape Epic, but on Sunday, Burry Stander could change that. The 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natalian and his Swiss teammate, Christoph Sauser (34) have not only been consistent, but also dominant during the past week, taking five stage wins and two second places.
And on Sunday, the world’s most prestigious mountain bike stage race wraps up with the South African/Swiss combination, racing for Team 36One-Songo-Specialized, holding 10-minute lead. Normally, a 10-minute lead going into the final day of any sports event would be considered comfortable. But in mountain bike racing, unpredictability is as much a rider’s companion as his padded shorts and helmet.
Should they avoid major mechanical problems, illness or injury on Sunday’s 79km trip from Oak Valley Wine Estate to Lourensford Wine Estate, Stander and Sauser should win. And it will be a well-earned, long-awaited win. Sauser, a two-time former world champion and Olympic medallist, won the race overall in 2006 with compatriot Silvio Bundi. But in their first three attempts as teammates (2008–2010), Sauser and Stander, always starting as title favourites, have fallen victim to injury, mechanical failure and illness – in that order.
On Saturday’s tough 128km Stage 6 that started and finished at Oak Valley, the 36One-Songo-Specialized pair were beaten to finish by Spain’s current Olympic cross country world champion, Jose Hermida and his Swiss teammate, Ralf Naef, a former Marathon world champion. Hermida and Naef had to work hard for the stage win though and only managed to shed Sauser and Stander close to the finish where they clocked a winning time of 5:00:47.
"It was our goal to win a stage, so we’re very happy. We worked for our teammates Hannes and Jochen for most of the stage and near the end they saw we could have a chance of winning and gave us the green light to go," said Hermida. "We pushed to the end and Susi (Christoph Sauser) and Burry (Stander) seemed to accept the situation and let us go. It was a difficult stage with the most climbing of all the stages. The terrain varied a lot from rocky to sandy and some really nice single track, which was good. It was great fun."
Hermida, who gives the amateur riders a witty summary of the day’s events in the evenings, said jokingly, "Today I was in the front and finally saw the top riders, so I can tell everyone about it."
"It was a great day for us and we’re really happy," said Näf. "For most of this year’s Cape Epic we’ve been helping our team mates to maintain their overall position. They were also strong today. We’re not here for the overall win but rather as final training for the season, so the stage win really means a lot. Of course we’ll try again tomorrow!"
Stander and Sauser rolled home just shy of a minute later, with the Swiss Fluckiger brothers, Thomas and Mathias (Trek World Racing) claiming the final podium spot, two-and-a-half minutes down.
"Today’s stage was hard, especially after yesterday," said Stander. "Hermida and Näf broke away and our motivation was not so high to catch them. They’re not a threat to us as they’re not close to us on the overall. We’re happy for them. We’ll take some extra parts tomorrow and ride hard to the climbing section. We’ll be more cautious on the descent as we want to get to Lourensford and ensure that we win."
Stander's teammate Sauser said, "It was an advantage for me because I know this area quite well. I knew we had to get to the singletrack first as it’s so tight there, but I didn’t know how all the trails were connected. It was very long towards to the end with lots of twists and turns in typical Dr Evil (route planner Leon Evans’ nickname) style. We’ll keep on riding like this tomorrow. I know the first climb is super hard, but once we get over the pass it’s okay. I hope we can hang on to our lead without killing ourselves. It’s better to ride safe than over the limit and make mistakes. This has been one of my best weeks ever in racing. I feel comfortable and still have some reserve. It feels like 2006 when I won the race and I’m sure next year will be really hard again."
Nobody has posed a consistent daily threat to Stander and Sauser this year, but the team closest to them on the overall classification, Germans Jochen Kaess and Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida 2) finished Saturday’s stage fifth, losing another two minutes to 36One-Songo-Specialized. A distant third is the German Bulls team, defending champions and three-time winners.
It also appears as if a South African will win the women’s title. The country's marathon champion, Karien van Jaarsveld and her Team USN teammate, British marathon champion, Sally Bigham, finished third on Saturday’s stage, but extended their lead significantly to 1:26:00 over the all-South African pair of Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth (ABSA aBreast).
Stage winners on Saturday, Italian Eva Lechner and Swiss Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Arreghini-Sudtirol) moved to less than a minute-and-a-half within a final podium place and are expected to chase that goal with purpose on Sunday.
Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) said she crashed yesterday. "So it was really hard. I had to ride for 70km without a fork. It was wonderful to win the stage today. It was our plan as the course suited us quite well. We got away at the beginning and had a peaceful day. We closed the gap to the team that was in second place so we’re happy with our performance. We’d really like another stage win tomorrow."
Lechner said, "The view from on top of the mountain was spectacular. We’ll recover now and perhaps go for a stage win again tomorrow. This is my first Cape Epic and it’s a lot harder than I thought."
Karien van Jaarsveld (USN) comments that they had a fun race. “It was quite long though. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow and the finish line. We have a good lead so can have some fun. I always dreamt of finishing the Absa Cape Epic and to ride in the Leader jersey is a privilege. It’s amazing to ride with Sally. She’s so experienced, strong and disciplined. We have a similar mindset to racing which helps. We’ve also become good friends and have fun riding in such special terrain. The Cape Epic was a goal race for me this year and I’ll first recover before tackling my next goal which is the World Marathon Championships.”
The master’s category on Saturday was won by Germans Cartsen Bresser and Udo Boelts (Team juwi), who lie 15th overall and have almost a one-hour lead over South Africans Robert Sim and Doug Brown with one stage remaining. Women’s marathon world champion Esther Suss and Barti Bucher (Wheeler BiXS) have won every stage of the 2011 Mixed category race and have a one-hour advantage over second-placed South African, Erik Kleinhans and his Swiss fiancé, Ariane Luthi (Contego-Giant-Sludge).
Namibian Mannie Heymans and Rwandan Adrien Nyonshuti (Garmin adidas MTN), both sporting icons in their respective countries are ninth overall and the leading African team.
"Today went without incidents for us. The pace was very fast and it was hard for us at the beginning. We decided to ride with Shan (Wilson) and Brandon (Stewart) and rode at a steady pace. We lost them at the last water point – I’m not sure if they had a mechanical. Then we caught up with Milka-Trek 2 and rode with them," said Heymans. "We had some fun through the singletrack. It’s awesome to train here. All in all it was a comfortable day in the saddle and we’re happy with the African leaders' jerseys."
After seven days, the 2011 Cape Epic, which started with 1200 riders from 54 countries, will conclude. The 404 remaining teams and 44 individual riders that lost teammates along the way, will start the final stage having completed 648km and climbed 12850 vertical metres.
At 79km with 1700 metres of climbing, Sunday’s final stage isn’t quite a procession, but does usually see the category leaders with large advantages taking it a little easier. After what has been described as probably the toughest edition of the Cape Epic yet, you can’t really blame them.
Full Results (Provisional)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|5:00:47
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|0:00:51
|3
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:03:19
|4
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:03:31
|5
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:03:34
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:03:46
|7
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:04:43
|8
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:06:05
|9
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:10:02
|10
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|0:13:02
|11
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|0:15:49
|12
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|0:19:49
|13
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|0:19:53
|14
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|0:24:39
|15
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:31:58
|16
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|0:33:19
|17
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|0:33:39
|18
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|0:34:48
|19
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|0:35:07
|20
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:38:54
|21
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|0:40:37
|22
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|0:44:14
|23
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|0:44:23
|24
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|0:45:12
|25
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:46:55
|26
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|0:48:18
|27
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market
|0:49:58
|28
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|0:51:19
|29
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:52:56
|30
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:55:48
|31
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|0:58:14
|32
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|1:01:32
|33
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|1:04:18
|34
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|1:04:59
|35
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|1:07:51
|36
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|1:09:31
|37
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|1:10:41
|38
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|1:12:49
|39
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|1:14:35
|40
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:15:14
|41
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|1:16:48
|42
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized
|1:17:33
|43
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|1:17:41
|44
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:18:00
|45
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|1:19:04
|46
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|1:19:48
|47
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|1:19:55
|48
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|1:20:37
|49
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|1:21:29
|50
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|1:21:34
|51
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|1:22:19
|52
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|1:25:09
|53
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|1:26:39
|54
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|1:28:24
|55
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|1:30:18
|56
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|1:30:36
|57
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:33:31
|58
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|1:34:30
|59
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|1:34:36
|60
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|1:34:59
|61
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|1:35:03
|62
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|1:35:18
|63
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|1:37:49
|64
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|1:38:03
|65
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|1:41:30
|66
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|1:42:36
|67
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|1:42:45
|68
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|1:43:46
|69
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|1:45:26
|70
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|1:46:02
|71
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|1:46:29
|73
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:46:49
|74
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|1:49:40
|75
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|1:50:42
|76
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|1:50:47
|77
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|1:50:54
|78
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|1:52:31
|79
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|1:53:43
|80
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|1:54:08
|81
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|1:55:55
|82
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|1:56:07
|83
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|1:57:48
|84
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|1:58:09
|85
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|1:59:49
|86
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|2:00:30
|87
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|2:00:57
|88
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|2:01:01
|89
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|2:02:13
|90
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|2:02:47
|91
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|2:02:52
|92
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|2:02:56
|93
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|2:03:52
|94
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|2:04:24
|95
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|2:04:28
|96
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|2:05:02
|97
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|2:05:56
|98
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|2:06:19
|99
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|2:07:41
|100
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|2:08:40
|101
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|2:09:03
|102
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|2:09:06
|103
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|2:10:15
|104
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|2:11:17
|105
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|2:12:02
|106
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|2:12:06
|107
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|2:12:54
|108
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|2:13:04
|109
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|2:13:30
|110
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|2:13:31
|111
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|2:13:44
|112
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|2:13:54
|113
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|2:14:51
|114
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|2:15:52
|115
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|2:15:56
|116
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|2:16:09
|117
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|2:16:24
|118
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|2:16:46
|119
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|2:17:54
|120
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|2:18:36
|121
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|2:18:38
|122
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|2:19:16
|123
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|2:19:34
|124
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|2:22:30
|125
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|2:23:08
|126
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|2:28:37
|127
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|2:28:39
|128
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|2:29:35
|129
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|2:29:37
|130
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|2:29:40
|131
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|2:29:49
|132
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|2:31:03
|133
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|2:32:05
|134
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:32:48
|135
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|2:33:22
|136
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|137
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|2:34:40
|138
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|2:35:22
|139
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|140
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|2:35:30
|141
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|2:35:43
|142
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|2:36:11
|143
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|2:36:33
|144
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|2:37:02
|145
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|2:38:33
|146
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|2:38:51
|147
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|2:41:59
|148
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|2:43:03
|149
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|2:43:44
|150
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|2:44:41
|151
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|2:45:23
|152
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|2:46:09
|153
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|2:46:17
|154
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|2:46:27
|155
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|2:47:37
|156
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|2:47:47
|157
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|2:48:27
|158
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|2:48:31
|159
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|2:51:19
|160
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|2:53:10
|161
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|2:54:14
|162
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|2:55:51
|163
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|2:58:19
|164
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|3:00:12
|165
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|3:00:33
|166
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|3:01:57
|167
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|3:02:31
|168
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|3:02:49
|169
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|3:03:17
|170
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|3:03:23
|171
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|3:05:02
|172
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%
|173
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|3:06:14
|174
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|3:06:32
|175
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|3:06:33
|176
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|3:07:15
|177
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|3:07:21
|178
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|3:07:26
|179
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|3:08:56
|180
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|3:10:03
|181
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|3:10:43
|182
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|3:11:18
|183
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|3:11:24
|184
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|3:11:32
|185
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|3:12:14
|186
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|3:13:58
|187
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|3:16:19
|188
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|3:17:15
|189
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|3:17:26
|190
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|3:17:54
|191
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|3:18:55
|192
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|3:20:42
|193
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|3:20:52
|194
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|3:21:10
|195
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|3:21:29
|196
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|3:22:21
|197
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|3:23:59
|198
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|3:25:33
|199
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|3:26:17
|200
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|3:26:54
|201
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|3:26:58
|202
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|3:27:31
|203
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|3:29:49
|204
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|3:30:57
|205
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|3:32:01
|206
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|3:32:22
|207
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|3:32:27
|208
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|3:32:30
|209
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|3:33:19
|210
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|3:34:27
|211
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|3:35:36
|212
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|3:36:00
|213
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|3:36:01
|214
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|3:36:13
|215
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|3:36:51
|216
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|3:39:24
|217
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|3:39:35
|218
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|3:43:35
|219
|BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions
|3:46:33
|220
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|3:46:48
|221
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|3:46:51
|222
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|3:47:47
|223
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|3:48:14
|224
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|3:49:26
|225
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|3:51:21
|226
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|3:52:31
|227
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|3:52:57
|228
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|3:53:32
|229
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|3:53:35
|230
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|3:54:21
|231
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|3:54:36
|231
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|233
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|3:55:14
|234
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|3:55:36
|235
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|3:56:30
|236
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|3:59:27
|237
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|4:01:33
|238
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|4:03:25
|239
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|4:07:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|IF
|David George (RSA) 360LIFE
|5:12:08
|IF
|Sandro Soncin (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|5:56:41
|IF
|Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) Trisport Pharma - SABMA
|6:11:55
|IF
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com
|6:15:31
|IF
|Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta
|6:45:23
|IF
|John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes/AXA
|6:48:13
|IF
|Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|6:53:28
|IF
|Corsin Caluori (Swi) Tritime
|7:10:39
|IF
|Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines
|7:13:47
|IF
|Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS
|7:19:12
|IF
|Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho
|7:26:04
|IF
|Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA
|7:29:40
|IF
|Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing
|7:37:40
|IF
|Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com
|7:42:17
|IF
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist
|7:42:46
|IF
|Alex Kruger (RSA) (RSA) Ossur
|7:45:03
|IF
|Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|7:57:31
|IF
|Francois Swart (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree
|7:58:07
|IF
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) WTF
|8:08:01
|IF
|Johann Gerber (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's
|8:14:34
|IF
|Alvaro Castro (Bra) Alvorada
|8:34:26
|IF
|Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/
|IF
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|8:36:12
|IF
|Luke Ferris (Can) Serenity Now
|8:37:07
|IF
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) Invictus
|8:47:59
|IF
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) Quick Release
|8:53:34
|IF
|Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans
|8:53:47
|IF
|Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Founties Mounties
|8:56:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|6:24:46
|2
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|0:13:07
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|0:14:57
|4
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|0:34:38
|5
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:35:03
|6
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|0:35:41
|7
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|0:37:57
|8
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|0:49:23
|9
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|0:56:34
|10
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|1:02:14
|11
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|1:07:05
|12
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|1:32:10
|13
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:32:48
|14
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|1:50:46
|15
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|2:09:45
|16
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|2:18:09
|17
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|2:38:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|IF
|Huser Andrea
|6:27:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|5:28:44
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:10:23
|3
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|0:26:06
|4
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|0:26:07
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|0:27:32
|6
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|0:33:42
|7
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|0:38:04
|8
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|0:43:37
|9
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|0:53:18
|10
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|0:57:43
|11
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|0:59:58
|12
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|1:01:23
|13
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|1:06:06
|14
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|1:07:51
|15
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|1:11:04
|16
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|1:11:54
|17
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|1:15:48
|18
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|1:18:17
|19
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|1:19:16
|20
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|1:20:44
|21
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|1:22:01
|22
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|1:23:52
|23
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|1:24:00
|24
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:25:57
|25
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|1:27:04
|26
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|1:27:50
|27
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|1:27:54
|28
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|1:29:23
|29
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:31:24
|30
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|1:31:57
|31
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|1:32:12
|32
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|1:35:36
|33
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|1:35:39
|34
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|1:35:46
|35
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|1:36:41
|36
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|1:36:47
|37
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|1:38:21
|38
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|1:40:36
|39
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|1:41:08
|40
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|1:41:52
|41
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|1:43:28
|42
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|1:43:53
|43
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|1:44:25
|44
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|1:46:10
|45
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|1:46:17
|46
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:46:26
|47
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|1:49:03
|48
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|1:50:01
|49
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|1:50:57
|50
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|1:52:18
|51
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|1:55:11
|52
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|1:56:37
|53
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|1:57:25
|54
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|1:57:55
|55
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|1:58:17
|56
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|1:58:26
|57
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|1:58:35
|58
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|2:00:36
|59
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|2:01:08
|60
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|2:01:40
|61
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|2:03:20
|62
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|2:04:40
|63
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|2:05:55
|64
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|2:06:30
|65
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|2:12:57
|66
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|2:13:03
|67
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|2:13:07
|68
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|2:13:45
|69
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:15:03
|70
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|2:15:38
|71
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|2:17:40
|72
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|2:18:14
|73
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:20:04
|74
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:20:14
|75
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|2:22:43
|76
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|2:24:36
|77
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|2:24:44
|78
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|2:24:53
|79
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|2:29:39
|80
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|2:32:20
|81
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|2:32:26
|82
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|2:32:38
|83
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|2:35:13
|84
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|2:35:56
|85
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|2:36:34
|86
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|2:41:18
|87
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|2:43:26
|88
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|2:43:53
|89
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|2:47:02
|90
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|2:49:17
|91
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|2:49:21
|92
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|2:50:35
|93
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|2:50:45
|94
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|2:53:30
|95
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|2:55:42
|96
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|2:56:19
|97
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|2:58:53
|98
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|2:58:59
|99
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|2:59:16
|100
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|2:59:19
|101
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|3:04:01
|102
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|3:05:26
|103
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|3:06:27
|104
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|3:07:37
|105
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|3:07:55
|106
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|3:08:51
|107
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|3:09:29
|108
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|3:11:31
|109
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|3:12:20
|110
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|3:13:49
|111
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|3:15:59
|112
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|3:17:27
|113
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|3:19:40
|114
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|3:19:50
|115
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|3:19:52
|116
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|3:22:20
|117
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|3:22:46
|118
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|3:28:28
|119
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|3:29:32
|120
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|3:31:16
|121
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|3:33:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|IF
|Kruger Deon
|7:09:28
|IF
|Wiederkehr Marc
|7:36:58
|IF
|Sissons Don
|7:37:25
|IF
|James Tim
|7:57:12
|IF
|Meier Charly
|8:01:10
|IF
|Baeteman Erik
|8:05:27
|IF
|Bauwens Lieven
|8:10:05
|IF
|Venter Marcel
|8:15:28
|IF
|Marincowitz Gert
|8:20:27
|IF
|Botha Dana
|8:24:22
|IF
|Ing Gary
|8:27:35
|IF
|Andrew Mike
|8:41:37
|IF
|Matthee Heine
|8:53:19
|IF
|Venter Hennie
|8:55:02
|IF
|Meyer Zhann
|8:56:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|5:55:31
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:11:22
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|0:23:05
|4
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|0:34:34
|5
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|0:39:46
|6
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|0:42:19
|7
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|0:50:16
|8
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|0:57:57
|9
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|1:05:15
|10
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|1:05:59
|11
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|1:11:02
|12
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|1:25:38
|13
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|1:46:12
|14
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|1:49:01
|15
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:53:51
|16
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|1:56:27
|17
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|1:57:19
|18
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|2:02:10
|19
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|2:05:19
|20
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|2:06:15
|21
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|2:06:33
|22
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|2:09:42
|23
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|2:17:51
|24
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|2:18:47
|25
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|2:19:24
|26
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|2:22:36
|27
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|2:24:46
|28
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|2:24:47
|29
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|2:26:18
|30
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|2:28:42
|31
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|2:31:33
|32
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|2:39:38
|33
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|2:42:02
|34
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|2:46:13
|35
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|2:48:41
|36
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|2:58:24
|37
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|2:59:38
|38
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|3:00:42
|39
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|3:03:41
|40
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|3:09:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|IF
|van Niekerk Ben
|6:54:13
|IF
|Hauschke André
|7:26:12
|IF
|Maree Riaan
|7:43:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|26:05:24
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:10:51
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:18:13
|4
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:40:50
|5
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:53:30
|6
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:56:03
|7
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|1:00:29
|8
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|1:24:44
|9
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|1:36:20
|10
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|1:44:41
|11
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|1:53:27
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|2:03:08
|13
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|2:10:26
|14
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|2:13:58
|15
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|2:39:02
|16
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|2:44:04
|17
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|2:45:08
|18
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|2:59:15
|19
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|3:23:32
|20
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|3:32:58
|21
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|3:51:06
|22
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|3:55:43
|23
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|4:05:17
|24
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|4:31:01
|25
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|4:35:40
|26
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|4:36:27
|27
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized
|4:50:32
|28
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|4:55:27
|29
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|5:04:00
|30
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|5:13:33
|31
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|5:19:03
|32
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|5:25:43
|33
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|5:30:50
|34
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|5:33:41
|35
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|5:48:39
|36
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|5:48:49
|37
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|5:50:48
|38
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|6:00:24
|39
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market
|6:04:33
|40
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|6:14:35
|41
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|6:17:46
|42
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|6:26:14
|43
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|6:32:24
|44
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|6:34:34
|45
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|6:42:45
|46
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|6:54:21
|47
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|7:16:10
|48
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|7:16:52
|49
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|7:26:08
|50
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|7:27:09
|51
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|7:31:18
|52
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|7:36:03
|53
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|7:38:50
|54
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|7:39:44
|55
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|7:42:34
|56
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|7:50:43
|57
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|8:05:52
|58
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|8:13:24
|59
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|8:18:04
|60
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|8:24:41
|61
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|8:26:35
|62
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|8:28:50
|63
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|8:34:26
|64
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|8:35:31
|65
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|8:44:01
|66
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|9:16:08
|67
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|9:21:11
|68
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|9:24:45
|69
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|9:28:23
|70
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|9:30:08
|71
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|9:33:07
|72
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|9:34:24
|73
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|9:37:06
|74
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|9:45:06
|75
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|9:50:26
|76
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|9:56:46
|77
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|9:58:45
|78
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|10:00:58
|79
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|10:02:11
|80
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|10:14:25
|81
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|10:14:29
|82
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|10:17:27
|83
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|10:33:14
|84
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|10:35:34
|85
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|10:39:36
|86
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|10:42:22
|87
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|10:48:16
|88
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|10:51:22
|89
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|10:56:46
|90
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|11:00:05
|91
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|11:03:52
|92
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|11:12:38
|93
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|11:13:22
|94
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|11:16:44
|95
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|11:16:49
|96
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|11:24:25
|97
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|11:27:18
|98
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|11:34:18
|99
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|11:34:20
|100
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|11:34:45
|101
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|11:35:19
|103
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|11:35:47
|104
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|11:50:50
|105
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|11:59:31
|106
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|12:02:10
|107
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|12:03:45
|108
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|12:08:18
|109
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|12:12:27
|110
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|12:19:18
|111
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|12:21:15
|112
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|12:24:46
|113
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|12:29:00
|114
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|12:35:33
|115
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|12:40:20
|116
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|12:40:34
|117
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|12:52:07
|118
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|12:55:58
|119
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|12:59:55
|120
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|13:02:45
|121
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|13:13:42
|122
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|13:17:10
|123
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|13:25:04
|124
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|13:27:46
|125
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|13:28:02
|126
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|13:29:25
|127
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|13:30:26
|128
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|13:31:04
|129
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|13:32:25
|130
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|13:34:08
|131
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|13:50:30
|132
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|13:54:44
|133
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|13:54:58
|134
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|13:55:42
|135
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|14:03:21
|136
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|14:09:16
|137
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|14:17:54
|138
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|14:28:34
|139
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|14:31:07
|140
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|14:33:59
|141
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|14:42:05
|142
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|14:42:52
|143
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|14:48:29
|144
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|14:52:37
|145
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|14:57:59
|146
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|15:05:50
|147
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|15:07:28
|148
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|15:08:39
|149
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|15:09:27
|150
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|15:23:47
|151
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|15:31:53
|152
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|15:34:25
|153
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|15:36:36
|154
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|15:41:17
|155
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|15:44:43
|156
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|15:47:29
|157
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|15:48:29
|158
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|15:54:39
|159
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|15:55:04
|160
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|16:01:11
|161
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|16:08:07
|162
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|16:11:37
|163
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|16:22:52
|164
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|16:27:56
|165
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|16:28:31
|166
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|16:31:48
|167
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|16:40:23
|168
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|16:43:51
|169
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|16:44:39
|170
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|16:50:07
|171
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|16:52:07
|172
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|16:55:24
|173
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|17:00:57
|174
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|17:08:49
|175
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|17:26:12
|176
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|17:27:14
|177
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%
|17:34:05
|178
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|17:34:27
|179
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|17:35:03
|180
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|17:36:33
|181
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|17:40:35
|182
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|17:41:08
|183
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|17:42:24
|184
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|17:43:25
|185
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|17:58:11
|186
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|17:59:01
|187
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|18:02:21
|188
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|18:09:24
|189
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|18:13:18
|190
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|18:13:27
|191
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|18:18:39
|192
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|18:19:58
|193
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|18:22:24
|194
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|18:22:54
|195
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|18:29:24
|196
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|18:31:53
|197
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|18:38:12
|198
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|18:41:03
|199
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|18:46:16
|200
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|18:47:32
|201
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|19:06:08
|202
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|19:14:41
|203
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|19:33:22
|204
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|19:33:37
|205
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|19:37:40
|206
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|19:44:01
|207
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|19:52:17
|208
|BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions
|19:52:51
|209
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|19:56:36
|210
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|20:09:17
|211
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|20:12:42
|212
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|20:13:20
|213
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|20:19:43
|214
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|20:23:27
|215
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|20:23:56
|216
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|20:27:52
|217
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|20:33:31
|218
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|20:34:34
|219
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|20:36:39
|220
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|20:38:27
|221
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|20:39:42
|222
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|20:39:49
|223
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|20:40:02
|224
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|20:41:55
|225
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|20:45:40
|226
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|21:05:17
|227
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|21:13:50
|228
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|21:14:53
|229
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|21:23:20
|230
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|21:27:55
|231
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|21:28:41
|232
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|21:29:08
|233
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|21:29:13
|234
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|21:42:14
|235
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|22:13:35
|236
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|22:24:24
|237
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|22:37:02
|238
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|22:54:27
|239
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|23:24:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|34:13:31
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|1:26:49
|3
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|1:34:03
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:35:27
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|2:33:13
|6
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|2:46:09
|7
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|3:21:00
|8
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|3:40:54
|9
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|3:41:58
|10
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|4:13:01
|11
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|4:32:18
|12
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|7:59:05
|13
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|8:26:13
|14
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|8:26:19
|15
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|9:28:35
|16
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|9:47:02
|17
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|12:46:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|28:33:15
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:56:40
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|1:49:29
|4
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|2:19:21
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|2:28:07
|6
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|3:08:07
|7
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|3:24:32
|8
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|3:57:35
|9
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|4:49:47
|10
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|4:52:45
|11
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|5:08:24
|12
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|5:09:56
|13
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|5:45:56
|14
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|6:00:43
|15
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|6:09:07
|16
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|6:13:37
|17
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|6:20:26
|18
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|6:46:28
|19
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|6:58:20
|20
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|7:03:08
|21
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|7:14:52
|22
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|7:15:02
|23
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|7:18:28
|24
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|7:20:16
|25
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|7:53:51
|26
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|8:00:29
|27
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|8:13:49
|28
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|8:14:34
|29
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|8:18:10
|30
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|8:31:26
|31
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|8:34:36
|32
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|8:36:12
|33
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|8:41:19
|34
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|8:43:30
|35
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|8:46:21
|36
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|8:52:17
|37
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|8:53:25
|38
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|8:57:15
|39
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|8:57:52
|40
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|9:00:30
|41
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|9:07:44
|42
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|9:08:12
|43
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|9:16:18
|44
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|9:16:33
|45
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|9:19:42
|46
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|9:23:58
|47
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|9:25:51
|48
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|9:36:52
|49
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|9:53:39
|50
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|9:56:43
|51
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|10:29:46
|52
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|10:33:13
|53
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|10:39:47
|54
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|10:51:01
|55
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|10:53:44
|56
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|11:02:22
|57
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|11:12:16
|58
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|11:21:53
|59
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|11:29:42
|60
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|11:37:28
|61
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|11:42:43
|62
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|11:45:07
|63
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|12:05:15
|64
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|12:19:00
|65
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|12:19:03
|66
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|12:19:29
|67
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|12:20:29
|68
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|12:41:49
|69
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|12:41:59
|70
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|12:42:52
|71
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|12:49:48
|72
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|12:54:26
|73
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|13:01:54
|74
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|13:06:51
|75
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|13:21:30
|76
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|13:21:33
|77
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|13:28:02
|78
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|13:28:39
|79
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|13:30:04
|80
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|13:30:45
|81
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|13:38:08
|82
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|13:52:20
|83
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|13:53:03
|84
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|14:33:00
|85
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|14:37:31
|86
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|14:41:13
|87
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|14:45:50
|88
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|14:47:52
|89
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|14:53:51
|90
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|15:10:18
|91
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|15:11:33
|92
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|15:35:43
|93
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|15:35:57
|94
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|15:45:44
|95
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|15:54:39
|96
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|16:07:31
|97
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|16:20:33
|98
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|16:39:11
|99
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|16:39:53
|100
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|16:40:53
|101
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|16:45:42
|102
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|16:47:29
|103
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|16:57:32
|104
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|17:08:36
|105
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|17:12:28
|106
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|17:26:46
|107
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|17:29:19
|108
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|17:31:22
|109
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|17:33:16
|110
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|17:43:08
|111
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|17:52:21
|112
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|17:54:31
|113
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|17:58:44
|114
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|18:28:21
|115
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|18:29:03
|116
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|18:33:42
|117
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|18:38:06
|118
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|19:03:59
|119
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|19:30:36
|120
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|20:17:58
|121
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|20:33:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|30:47:31
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|1:00:14
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|3:05:40
|4
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|3:07:20
|5
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|4:12:50
|6
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|4:16:36
|7
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|4:28:44
|8
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|4:40:59
|9
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|5:15:30
|10
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|5:53:24
|11
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|6:24:53
|12
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|7:02:04
|13
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|9:16:26
|14
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|9:18:17
|15
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|11:02:34
|16
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|11:14:40
|17
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|11:17:41
|18
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|11:29:54
|19
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|11:31:09
|20
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|11:55:06
|21
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|11:57:50
|22
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|12:01:02
|23
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|12:42:11
|24
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|13:06:35
|25
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|13:16:28
|26
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|13:32:03
|27
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|13:46:09
|28
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|13:48:15
|29
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|14:04:54
|30
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|14:14:58
|31
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|14:59:43
|32
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|15:11:38
|33
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|16:28:04
|34
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|16:35:38
|35
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|16:35:59
|36
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|17:01:45
|37
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|17:27:17
|38
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|17:27:19
|39
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|17:40:58
|40
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|17:51:21
