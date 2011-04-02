Trending

Image 1 of 24

Jose Hermida and Ralph Naef of team Multivan Merida Biking 3 celebrate the win during stage 6

Jose Hermida and Ralph Naef of team Multivan Merida Biking 3 celebrate the win during stage 6
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 24

Lead group pushes up through steep sand

Lead group pushes up through steep sand
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 24

Riders make their way through burned farmlands

Riders make their way through burned farmlands
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 24

Riders at the start of stage 6

Riders at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 24

The shadows act as teammates in Cape Epic

The shadows act as teammates in Cape Epic
(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 24

The field coming 'round the mountain

The field coming 'round the mountain
(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 24

Christop Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized leads the field

Christop Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized leads the field
(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 24

World champion Jose Hermida leads the push to the line

World champion Jose Hermida leads the push to the line
(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 24

Local crowds cheer on the riders as they climb a steep sandy section

Local crowds cheer on the riders as they climb a steep sandy section
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 24

All downhill to the finish

All downhill to the finish
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 24

Joel Stransky looks up at the steep sandy climb ahead

Joel Stransky looks up at the steep sandy climb ahead
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 24

Riders climb the Highlands Pass

Riders climb the Highlands Pass
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 24

Riders pushes their bikes up sandy inclines

Riders pushes their bikes up sandy inclines
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 24

Riders pass by burned out stumps

Riders pass by burned out stumps
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 24

Jose Hermida and Ralph Naef of team Multivan Merida Biking 3 celebrate the winduring stage 6

Jose Hermida and Ralph Naef of team Multivan Merida Biking 3 celebrate the winduring stage 6
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 24

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander cross the finishing line

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander cross the finishing line
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 24

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the early morning pack

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the early morning pack
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 24

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the early morning pack

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander lead the early morning pack
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 24

Burry Stander leads Ralph Naef

Burry Stander leads Ralph Naef
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 24

Burry Stander leads the pack into Lebanon plantation

Burry Stander leads the pack into Lebanon plantation
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 24

It's why they call it Cape "Epic"

It's why they call it Cape "Epic"
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 24

JohnSpapens and Marco Van Den Helm during stage 6

JohnSpapens and Marco Van Den Helm during stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 24

Riders during stage 6

Riders during stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 24

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander after the finish

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander after the finish
(Image credit: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics.net)

No South African has ever won the overall title at the ABSA Cape Epic, but on Sunday, Burry Stander could change that. The 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natalian and his Swiss teammate, Christoph Sauser (34) have not only been consistent, but also dominant during the past week, taking five stage wins and two second places.

And on Sunday, the world’s most prestigious mountain bike stage race wraps up with the South African/Swiss combination, racing for Team 36One-Songo-Specialized, holding 10-minute lead. Normally, a 10-minute lead going into the final day of any sports event would be considered comfortable. But in mountain bike racing, unpredictability is as much a rider’s companion as his padded shorts and helmet.

Should they avoid major mechanical problems, illness or injury on Sunday’s 79km trip from Oak Valley Wine Estate to Lourensford Wine Estate, Stander and Sauser should win. And it will be a well-earned, long-awaited win. Sauser, a two-time former world champion and Olympic medallist, won the race overall in 2006 with compatriot Silvio Bundi. But in their first three attempts as teammates (2008–2010), Sauser and Stander, always starting as title favourites, have fallen victim to injury, mechanical failure and illness – in that order.

On Saturday’s tough 128km Stage 6 that started and finished at Oak Valley, the 36One-Songo-Specialized pair were beaten to finish by Spain’s current Olympic cross country world champion, Jose Hermida and his Swiss teammate, Ralf Naef, a former Marathon world champion. Hermida and Naef had to work hard for the stage win though and only managed to shed Sauser and Stander close to the finish where they clocked a winning time of 5:00:47.

"It was our goal to win a stage, so we’re very happy. We worked for our teammates Hannes and Jochen for most of the stage and near the end they saw we could have a chance of winning and gave us the green light to go," said Hermida. "We pushed to the end and Susi (Christoph Sauser) and Burry (Stander) seemed to accept the situation and let us go. It was a difficult stage with the most climbing of all the stages. The terrain varied a lot from rocky to sandy and some really nice single track, which was good. It was great fun."

Hermida, who gives the amateur riders a witty summary of the day’s events in the evenings, said jokingly, "Today I was in the front and finally saw the top riders, so I can tell everyone about it."

"It was a great day for us and we’re really happy," said Näf. "For most of this year’s Cape Epic we’ve been helping our team mates to maintain their overall position. They were also strong today. We’re not here for the overall win but rather as final training for the season, so the stage win really means a lot. Of course we’ll try again tomorrow!"

Stander and Sauser rolled home just shy of a minute later, with the Swiss Fluckiger brothers, Thomas and Mathias (Trek World Racing) claiming the final podium spot, two-and-a-half minutes down.

"Today’s stage was hard, especially after yesterday," said Stander. "Hermida and Näf broke away and our motivation was not so high to catch them. They’re not a threat to us as they’re not close to us on the overall. We’re happy for them. We’ll take some extra parts tomorrow and ride hard to the climbing section. We’ll be more cautious on the descent as we want to get to Lourensford and ensure that we win."

Stander's teammate Sauser said, "It was an advantage for me because I know this area quite well. I knew we had to get to the singletrack first as it’s so tight there, but I didn’t know how all the trails were connected. It was very long towards to the end with lots of twists and turns in typical Dr Evil (route planner Leon Evans’ nickname) style. We’ll keep on riding like this tomorrow. I know the first climb is super hard, but once we get over the pass it’s okay. I hope we can hang on to our lead without killing ourselves. It’s better to ride safe than over the limit and make mistakes. This has been one of my best weeks ever in racing. I feel comfortable and still have some reserve. It feels like 2006 when I won the race and I’m sure next year will be really hard again."

Nobody has posed a consistent daily threat to Stander and Sauser this year, but the team closest to them on the overall classification, Germans Jochen Kaess and Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida 2) finished Saturday’s stage fifth, losing another two minutes to 36One-Songo-Specialized. A distant third is the German Bulls team, defending champions and three-time winners.

It also appears as if a South African will win the women’s title. The country's marathon champion, Karien van Jaarsveld and her Team USN teammate, British marathon champion, Sally Bigham, finished third on Saturday’s stage, but extended their lead significantly to 1:26:00 over the all-South African pair of Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth (ABSA aBreast).

Stage winners on Saturday, Italian Eva Lechner and Swiss Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Arreghini-Sudtirol) moved to less than a minute-and-a-half within a final podium place and are expected to chase that goal with purpose on Sunday.

Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) said she crashed yesterday. "So it was really hard. I had to ride for 70km without a fork. It was wonderful to win the stage today. It was our plan as the course suited us quite well. We got away at the beginning and had a peaceful day. We closed the gap to the team that was in second place so we’re happy with our performance. We’d really like another stage win tomorrow."

Lechner said, "The view from on top of the mountain was spectacular. We’ll recover now and perhaps go for a stage win again tomorrow. This is my first Cape Epic and it’s a lot harder than I thought."

 

Karien van Jaarsveld (USN) comments that they had a fun race. “It was quite long though. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow and the finish line. We have a good lead so can have some fun. I always dreamt of finishing the Absa Cape Epic and to ride in the Leader jersey is a privilege. It’s amazing to ride with Sally. She’s so experienced, strong and disciplined. We have a similar mindset to racing which helps. We’ve also become good friends and have fun riding in such special terrain. The Cape Epic was a goal race for me this year and I’ll first recover before tackling my next goal which is the World Marathon Championships.”

The master’s category on Saturday was won by Germans Cartsen Bresser and Udo Boelts (Team juwi), who lie 15th overall and have almost a one-hour lead over South Africans Robert Sim and Doug Brown with one stage remaining. Women’s marathon world champion Esther Suss and Barti Bucher (Wheeler BiXS) have won every stage of the 2011 Mixed category race and have a one-hour advantage over second-placed South African, Erik Kleinhans and his Swiss fiancé, Ariane Luthi (Contego-Giant-Sludge).

Namibian Mannie Heymans and Rwandan Adrien Nyonshuti (Garmin adidas MTN), both sporting icons in their respective countries are ninth overall and the leading African team.

"Today went without incidents for us. The pace was very fast and it was hard for us at the beginning. We decided to ride with Shan (Wilson) and Brandon (Stewart) and rode at a steady pace. We lost them at the last water point – I’m not sure if they had a mechanical. Then we caught up with Milka-Trek 2 and rode with them," said Heymans. "We had some fun through the singletrack. It’s awesome to train here. All in all it was a comfortable day in the saddle and we’re happy with the African leaders' jerseys."

After seven days, the 2011 Cape Epic, which started with 1200 riders from 54 countries, will conclude. The 404 remaining teams and 44 individual riders that lost teammates along the way, will start the final stage having completed 648km and climbed 12850 vertical metres.

At 79km with 1700 metres of climbing, Sunday’s final stage isn’t quite a procession, but does usually see the category leaders with large advantages taking it a little easier. After what has been described as probably the toughest edition of the Cape Epic yet, you can’t really blame them.

Full Results (Provisional)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 35:00:47
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized0:00:51
3Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:03:19
4Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:03:31
5Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:03:34
6Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:03:46
7Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:04:43
8Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:06:05
9Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:10:02
10Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:13:02
11Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:15:49
12Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:19:49
13Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:19:53
14Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:24:39
15Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:31:58
16Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande0:33:19
17Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:33:39
18Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:34:48
19Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:35:07
20Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:38:54
21Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:40:37
22Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:44:14
23Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:44:23
24Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:45:12
25Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:46:55
26Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com0:48:18
27Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market0:49:58
28Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC0:51:19
29Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:52:56
30Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone0:55:48
31Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil0:58:14
32Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness1:01:32
33Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com1:04:18
34Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC1:04:59
35David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit1:07:51
36Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK1:09:31
37Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling1:10:41
38Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador1:12:49
39Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom1:14:35
40Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:15:14
41Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt1:16:48
42Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized1:17:33
43David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss1:17:41
44Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:18:00
45Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men1:19:04
46Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike1:19:48
47James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike1:19:55
48Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19741:20:37
49Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab1:21:29
50Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak1:21:34
51Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal1:22:19
52Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon1:25:09
53Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers1:26:39
54Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch1:28:24
55Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team1:30:18
56Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL1:30:36
57Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:33:31
58Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch1:34:30
59Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital1:34:36
60Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope1:34:59
61Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips1:35:03
62Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach1:35:18
63Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia1:37:49
64Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders1:38:03
65Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 31:41:30
66Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC1:42:36
67Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke1:42:45
68Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa1:43:46
69Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl1:45:26
70Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders1:46:02
71Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital1:46:29
73John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:46:49
74Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers1:49:40
75Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS1:50:42
76Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 31:50:47
77Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:50:54
78Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk1:52:31
79Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine1:53:43
80Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR1:54:08
81Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express1:55:55
82Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation1:56:07
83Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L1:57:48
84Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter1:58:09
85Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama1:59:49
86Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing2:00:30
87Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport2:00:57
88Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club2:01:01
89Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com2:02:13
90Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame2:02:47
91Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action2:02:52
92Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules2:02:56
93Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement2:03:52
94Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY2:04:24
95Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri2:04:28
96Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference2:05:02
97Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA2:05:56
98Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream2:06:19
99Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports2:07:41
100Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit2:08:40
101David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY2:09:03
102David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas2:09:06
103Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl2:10:15
104Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com2:11:17
105Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 442:12:02
106Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers2:12:06
107Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank2:12:54
108Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew2:13:04
109joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 22:13:30
110Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids2:13:31
111Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic2:13:44
112Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal2:13:54
113Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free2:14:51
114Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness2:15:52
115Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-32:15:56
116Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers2:16:09
117Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea2:16:24
118Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom2:16:46
119Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau2:17:54
120Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down2:18:36
121Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group2:18:38
122Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys2:19:16
123Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi2:19:34
124Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine2:22:30
125Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys2:23:08
126Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing2:28:37
127Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS2:28:39
128Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire2:29:35
129Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 22:29:37
130Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec2:29:40
131Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles2:29:49
132Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech2:31:03
133Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS2:32:05
134Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:32:48
135Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo2:33:22
136Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
137Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex022:34:40
138Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile2:35:22
139Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
140Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka2:35:30
141Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom2:35:43
142Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo2:36:11
143Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat2:36:33
144Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga2:37:02
145Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem2:38:33
146Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice2:38:51
147Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots2:41:59
148Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas2:43:03
149David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo2:43:44
150Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab2:44:41
151Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin2:45:23
152Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9742:46:09
153Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz2:46:17
154Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand2:46:27
155Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N2:47:37
156Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico2:47:47
157Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos2:48:27
158Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 12:48:31
159Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle2:51:19
160Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss2:53:10
161Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers2:54:14
162Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD2:55:51
163Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait2:58:19
164Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette3:00:12
165Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water3:00:33
166Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M3:01:57
167Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing3:02:31
168Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables3:02:49
169Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW23:03:17
170John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL3:03:23
171Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists3:05:02
172Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%
173Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP3:06:14
174Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top3:06:32
175Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets3:06:33
176Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar3:07:15
177Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills3:07:21
178Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold3:07:26
179Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'3:08:56
180Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore3:10:03
181Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:10:43
182Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo3:11:18
183Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs3:11:24
184Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton3:11:32
185Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen3:12:14
186Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk3:13:58
187Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro3:16:19
188Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls3:17:15
189Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini3:17:26
190Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn3:17:54
191Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain3:18:55
192Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash3:20:42
193Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund3:20:52
194Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman3:21:10
195Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:21:29
196Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon3:22:21
197Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen3:23:59
198Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon3:25:33
199Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless3:26:17
200Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas3:26:54
201Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing3:26:58
202Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers3:27:31
203Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online3:29:49
204Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends3:30:57
205Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance3:32:01
206Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg3:32:22
207Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill3:32:27
208Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure3:32:30
209Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK3:33:19
210Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car3:34:27
211Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's3:35:36
212Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens3:36:00
213Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers3:36:01
214Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles3:36:13
215Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics3:36:51
216Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba3:39:24
217Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans3:39:35
218Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ23:43:35
219BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions3:46:33
220Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders3:46:48
221Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk3:46:51
222Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery3:47:47
223George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD3:48:14
224Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers3:49:26
225Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef3:51:21
226Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-23:52:31
227Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies3:52:57
228Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT3:53:32
229Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari3:53:35
230Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish3:54:21
231Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius3:54:36
231Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
233Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring3:55:14
234Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life3:55:36
235Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class3:56:30
236John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains3:59:27
237Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist4:01:33
238Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass4:03:25
239Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme4:07:30

Men - Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFDavid George (RSA) 360LIFE5:12:08
IFSandro Soncin (Swi) Hammermann Racing5:56:41
IFKen Van den Bulke (Bel) Trisport Pharma - SABMA6:11:55
IFMike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com6:15:31
IFLuis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta6:45:23
IFJohn Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes/AXA6:48:13
IFCarel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE6:53:28
IFCorsin Caluori (Swi) Tritime7:10:39
IFPierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines7:13:47
IFDylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS7:19:12
IFGus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho7:26:04
IFChris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA7:29:40
IFJake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing7:37:40
IFAlex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com7:42:17
IFNico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist7:42:46
IFAlex Kruger (RSA) (RSA) Ossur7:45:03
IFHennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers7:57:31
IFFrancois Swart (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree7:58:07
IFClinton Halsey (RSA) WTF8:08:01
IFJohann Gerber (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's8:14:34
IFAlvaro Castro (Bra) Alvorada8:34:26
IFAndre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/
IFMatthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce8:36:12
IFLuke Ferris (Can) Serenity Now8:37:07
IFSean Hanekom (RSA) Invictus8:47:59
IFPaul Candelaria (RSA) Quick Release8:53:34
IFRenier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans8:53:47
IFDanie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Founties Mounties8:56:08

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol6:24:46
2Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies0:13:07
3Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:14:57
4Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant0:34:38
5Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:35:03
6Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:35:41
7Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies0:37:57
8Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF0:49:23
9Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:56:34
10Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast1:02:14
11Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN1:07:05
12Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas1:32:10
13Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:32:48
14Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief1:50:46
15Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape2:09:45
16Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens2:18:09
17Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses2:38:23

Ladies Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFHuser Andrea6:27:35

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi5:28:44
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:10:23
3Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:26:06
4Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:26:07
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:27:32
6David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:33:42
7Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:38:04
8Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing0:43:37
9Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota0:53:18
10Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW0:57:43
11Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes0:59:58
12Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za1:01:23
13Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers1:06:06
14Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic1:07:51
15Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN1:11:04
16Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 21:11:54
17Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela1:15:48
18Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya1:18:17
19Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles1:19:16
20Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers1:20:44
21Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega1:22:01
22Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs1:23:52
23Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad1:24:00
24Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:25:57
25Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam1:27:04
26Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 21:27:50
27Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars1:27:54
28Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises1:29:23
29Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux1:31:24
30Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO1:31:57
31Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc1:32:12
32Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil1:35:36
33Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap1:35:39
34Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa1:35:46
35Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley1:36:41
36Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level1:36:47
37Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing1:38:21
38Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling1:40:36
39Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST1:41:08
40Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 21:41:52
41Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas1:43:28
42Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 21:43:53
43Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe1:44:25
44Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II1:46:10
45Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld1:46:17
46Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:46:26
47Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump1:49:03
48Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 31:50:01
49David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'1:50:57
50David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday1:52:18
51Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 21:55:11
52Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works1:56:37
53Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing1:57:25
54Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables1:57:55
55Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar1:58:17
56Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne1:58:26
57Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike1:58:35
58Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas2:00:36
59Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:01:08
60Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.12:01:40
61Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion2:03:20
62Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe2:04:40
63Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:05:55
64Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec2:06:30
65Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates2:12:57
66Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter2:13:03
67Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs2:13:07
68Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies2:13:45
69John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob2:15:03
70Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani2:15:38
71Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 22:17:40
72Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz2:18:14
73Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam2:20:04
74Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:20:14
75Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk2:22:43
76John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates2:24:36
77Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB2:24:44
78Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets2:24:53
79Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 22:29:39
80Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota2:32:20
81Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?2:32:26
82Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen2:32:38
83Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town2:35:13
84Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild2:35:56
85Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 32:36:34
86Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:41:18
87Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro2:43:26
88Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:43:53
89Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized2:47:02
90Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop2:49:17
91Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy2:49:21
92Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters2:50:35
93Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 22:50:45
94Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders2:53:30
95Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues2:55:42
96Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz2:56:19
97Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:58:53
98Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs2:58:59
99Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs2:59:16
100Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay2:59:19
101Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters3:04:01
102Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle3:05:26
103Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre3:06:27
104Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak3:07:37
105Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop3:07:55
106Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet3:08:51
107Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade3:09:29
108Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering3:11:31
109Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike3:12:20
110Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets3:13:49
111carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena3:15:59
112Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey3:17:27
113Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto3:19:40
114Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks3:19:50
115Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst3:19:52
116George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE3:22:20
117Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies3:22:46
118Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)3:28:28
119Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker3:29:32
120Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers3:31:16
121Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood3:33:11

Masters - Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFKruger Deon7:09:28
IFWiederkehr Marc7:36:58
IFSissons Don7:37:25
IFJames Tim7:57:12
IFMeier Charly8:01:10
IFBaeteman Erik8:05:27
IFBauwens Lieven8:10:05
IFVenter Marcel8:15:28
IFMarincowitz Gert8:20:27
IFBotha Dana8:24:22
IFIng Gary8:27:35
IFAndrew Mike8:41:37
IFMatthee Heine8:53:19
IFVenter Hennie8:55:02
IFMeyer Zhann8:56:32

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS5:55:31
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:11:22
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:23:05
4Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge0:34:34
5Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:39:46
6Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed0:42:19
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel0:50:16
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro0:57:57
9Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing1:05:15
10Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone1:05:59
11Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild1:11:02
12Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport1:25:38
13Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd1:46:12
14Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech1:49:01
15Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:53:51
16Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked1:56:27
17Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's1:57:19
18Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one2:02:10
19Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin2:05:19
20Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark2:06:15
21Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active2:06:33
22Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride2:09:42
23Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat2:17:51
24Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation2:18:47
25Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips2:19:24
26Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck2:22:36
27Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?2:24:46
28Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah2:24:47
29Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:26:18
30Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree2:28:42
31Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia2:31:33
32Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS2:39:38
33Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing2:42:02
34Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail2:46:13
35Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers2:48:41
36Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1112:58:24
37Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling2:59:38
38Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan3:00:42
39Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge3:03:41
40Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira3:09:39

Mixed - Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFvan Niekerk Ben6:54:13
IFHauschke André7:26:12
IFMaree Riaan7:43:59

Elite Men General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized26:05:24
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:10:51
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:18:13
4Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:40:50
5Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:53:30
6Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:56:03
7Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek1:00:29
8Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing1:24:44
9Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas1:36:20
10Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 21:44:41
11Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 31:53:27
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 22:03:08
13Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing2:10:26
14Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike2:13:58
15Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM2:39:02
16Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix2:44:04
17Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis2:45:08
18Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka2:59:15
19Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 23:23:32
20Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour3:32:58
21Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida3:51:06
22Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande3:55:43
23Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance4:05:17
24Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing4:31:01
25Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes4:35:40
26Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape4:36:27
27Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized4:50:32
28Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com4:55:27
29Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone5:04:00
30Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC5:13:33
31Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil5:19:03
32Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com5:25:43
33Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC5:30:50
34Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike5:33:41
35Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling5:48:39
36Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador5:48:49
37Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness5:50:48
38Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19746:00:24
39Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market6:04:33
40Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK6:14:35
41Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom6:17:46
42David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit6:26:14
43Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK6:32:24
44Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers6:34:34
45David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss6:42:45
46James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike6:54:21
47Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch7:16:10
48Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch7:16:52
49Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab7:26:08
50Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS7:27:09
51Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL7:31:18
52Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia7:36:03
53Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal7:38:50
54Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 37:39:44
55Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon7:42:34
56Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak7:50:43
57Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 38:05:52
58Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men8:13:24
59Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt8:18:04
60Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips8:24:41
61Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine8:26:35
62Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa8:28:50
63Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach8:34:26
64Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital8:35:31
65Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement8:44:01
66Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea9:16:08
67Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa9:21:11
68Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke9:24:45
69Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS9:28:23
70Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope9:30:08
71Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau9:33:07
72Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team9:34:24
73Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing9:37:06
74Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR9:45:06
75Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation9:50:26
76Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders9:56:46
77Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com9:58:45
78Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action10:00:58
79Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter10:02:11
80Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports10:14:25
81Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital10:14:29
82Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport10:17:27
83John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers10:33:14
84Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC10:35:34
85Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference10:39:36
86Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express10:42:22
87Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L10:48:16
88Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules10:51:22
89Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 4410:56:46
90Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids11:00:05
91Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream11:03:52
92Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys11:12:38
93joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 211:13:22
94Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com11:16:44
95Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal11:16:49
96Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine11:24:25
97Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama11:27:18
98Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club11:34:18
99Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings11:34:20
100Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame11:34:45
101Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl11:35:19
103Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers11:35:47
104Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers11:50:50
105David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY11:59:31
106Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA12:02:10
107Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY12:03:45
108Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle12:08:18
109Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys12:12:27
110Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi12:19:18
111Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders12:21:15
112Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri12:24:46
113Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing12:29:00
114Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness12:35:33
115Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group12:40:20
116Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk12:40:34
117Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew12:52:07
118Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles12:55:58
119Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down12:59:55
120David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas13:02:45
121Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets13:13:42
122Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free13:17:10
123Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank13:25:04
124Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers13:27:46
125Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom13:28:02
126Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico13:29:25
127Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom13:30:26
128Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl13:31:04
129Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit13:32:25
130Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo13:34:08
131Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat13:50:30
132Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic13:54:44
133Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice13:54:58
134Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire13:55:42
135Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk14:03:21
136Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-314:09:16
137Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers14:17:54
138Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar14:28:34
139Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo14:31:07
140Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB14:33:59
141Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company14:42:05
142Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette14:42:52
143Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos14:48:29
144Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists14:52:37
145Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 97414:57:59
146Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold15:05:50
147Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz15:07:28
148Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW215:08:39
149Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka15:09:27
150Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS15:23:47
151Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand15:31:53
152Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators15:34:25
153David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo15:36:36
154Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex0215:41:17
155Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots15:44:43
156Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec15:47:29
157Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile15:48:29
158Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem15:54:39
159Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab15:55:04
160Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N16:01:11
161Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills16:08:07
162Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water16:11:37
163Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin16:22:52
164Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech16:27:56
165Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen16:28:31
166Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro16:31:48
167Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls16:40:23
168Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing16:43:51
169John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL16:44:39
170Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait16:50:07
171Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn16:52:07
172Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss16:55:24
173Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga17:00:57
174Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 217:08:49
175Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'17:26:12
176Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen17:27:14
177Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%17:34:05
178Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables17:34:27
179Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP17:35:03
180Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill17:36:33
181Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers17:40:35
182Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers17:41:08
183Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon17:42:24
184Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top17:43:25
185Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 117:58:11
186Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens17:59:01
187Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk18:02:21
188Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life18:09:24
189Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends18:13:18
190Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs18:13:27
191Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance18:18:39
192Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton18:19:58
193Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba18:22:24
194Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M18:22:54
195Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN18:29:24
196Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online18:31:53
197Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund18:38:12
198Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure18:41:03
199Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg18:46:16
200Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas18:47:32
201Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini19:06:08
202Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore19:14:41
203Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman19:33:22
204Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS19:33:37
205Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles19:37:40
206Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class19:44:01
207Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD19:52:17
208BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions19:52:51
209Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain19:56:36
210Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring20:09:17
211Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish20:12:42
212Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing20:13:20
213Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas20:19:43
214Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car20:23:27
215Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics20:23:56
216Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies20:27:52
217Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's20:33:31
218Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass20:34:34
219Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans20:36:39
220Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless20:38:27
221Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK20:39:42
222Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef20:39:49
223Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo20:40:02
224Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist20:41:55
225Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon20:45:40
226Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers21:05:17
227Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-221:13:50
228Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ221:14:53
229Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash21:23:20
230Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius21:27:55
231George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD21:28:41
232Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme21:29:08
233John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains21:29:13
234Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders21:42:14
235Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers22:13:35
236Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery22:24:24
237Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys22:37:02
238Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT22:54:27
239Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari23:24:20

Ladies General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN34:13:31
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast1:26:49
3Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas1:34:03
4Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:35:27
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies2:33:13
6Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies2:46:09
7Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant3:21:00
8Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF3:40:54
9Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic3:41:58
10Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies4:13:01
11Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN4:32:18
12Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape7:59:05
13Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas8:26:13
14Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing8:26:19
15Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief9:28:35
16Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens9:47:02
17Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses12:46:25

Masters General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi28:33:15
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:56:40
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos1:49:29
4Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab2:19:21
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO2:28:07
6Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree3:08:07
7David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool3:24:32
8Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing3:57:35
9Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW4:49:47
10Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za4:52:45
11Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley5:08:24
12Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota5:09:56
13Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers5:45:56
14Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 26:00:43
15Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles6:09:07
16Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN6:13:37
17Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil6:20:26
18Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela6:46:28
19Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya6:58:20
20Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 27:03:08
21Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs7:14:52
22Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO7:15:02
23Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 27:18:28
24Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad7:20:16
25Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega7:53:51
26Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.18:00:29
27Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa8:13:49
28Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic8:14:34
29Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux8:18:10
30Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level8:31:26
31Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes8:34:36
32Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II8:36:12
33Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas8:41:19
34Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST8:43:30
35Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap8:46:21
36Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers8:52:17
37Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim8:53:25
38Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises8:57:15
39Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing8:57:52
40Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 29:00:30
41Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar9:07:44
42Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam9:08:12
43Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne9:16:18
44Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld9:16:33
45Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 39:19:42
46David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'9:23:58
47Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump9:25:51
48Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 29:36:52
49Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc9:53:39
50Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling9:56:43
51John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates10:29:46
52Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe10:33:13
53Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike10:39:47
54Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre10:51:01
55Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz10:53:44
56Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates11:02:22
57John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob11:12:16
58Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders11:21:53
59Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars11:29:42
60Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion11:37:28
61Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works11:42:43
62Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables11:45:07
63Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing12:05:15
64Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB12:19:00
65Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 212:19:03
66Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized12:19:29
67Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 212:20:29
68Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde12:41:49
69Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen12:41:59
70Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets12:42:52
71Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani12:49:48
72Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz12:54:26
73David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday13:01:54
74Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies13:06:51
75Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam13:21:30
76Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs13:21:33
77Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas13:28:02
78Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?13:28:39
79Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders13:30:04
80Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns13:30:45
81Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild13:38:08
82Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town13:52:20
83Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners13:53:03
84Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped14:33:00
85Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota14:37:31
86Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay14:41:13
87Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets14:45:50
88Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter14:47:52
89Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering14:53:51
90Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy15:10:18
91Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro15:11:33
92Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec15:35:43
93Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 215:35:57
94Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop15:45:44
95Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters15:54:39
96Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk16:07:31
97Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs16:20:33
98Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues16:39:11
99Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre16:39:53
100Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters16:40:53
101Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle16:45:42
102Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove16:47:29
103Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 316:57:32
104Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker17:08:36
105Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak17:12:28
106Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood17:26:46
107Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks17:29:19
108Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs17:31:22
109Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade17:33:16
110George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE17:43:08
111Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe17:52:21
112Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey17:54:31
113Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet17:58:44
114Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)18:28:21
115Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies18:29:03
116Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto18:33:42
117Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop18:38:06
118Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst19:03:59
119Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers19:30:36
120carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena20:17:58
121Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike20:33:13

Mixed GC after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS30:47:31
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge1:00:14
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race3:05:40
4Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com3:07:20
5Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge4:12:50
6Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild4:16:36
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel4:28:44
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro4:40:59
9Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing5:15:30
10Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport5:53:24
11Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed6:24:53
12Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone7:02:04
13Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel9:16:26
14Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech9:18:17
15Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin11:02:34
16Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked11:14:40
17Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's11:17:41
18Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd11:29:54
19Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one11:31:09
20Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat11:55:06
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride11:57:50
22Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active12:01:02
23Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing12:42:11
24Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck13:06:35
25Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips13:16:28
26Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?13:32:03
27Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah13:46:09
28Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark13:48:15
29Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree14:04:54
30Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz14:14:58
31Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia14:59:43
32Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation15:11:38
33Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 11116:28:04
34Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS16:35:38
35Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers16:35:59
36Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan17:01:45
37Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail17:27:17
38Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge17:27:19
39Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling17:40:58
40Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira17:51:21

 

