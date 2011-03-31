Sauser and Stander back to winning ways
Lechner and Schneitter collect women's stage victory
Today marked a first for the Absa Cape Epic - two time trials in the 2011 race. A 32km route took racers through the foothills of Brandwacht. As in 2010, riders traversed the western side of Worcester in this semi-desert environment. An extra 5km loop along dual tracks past the local golf course was added to the route.
The route data showed 860m of climbing which may not seem like a lot, but over such a short distance, it still required a hard effort. As usual, the top teams left at one-minute intervals, racing only against the clock, some looking for a stage win and others to consolidate. Riders needed to hold back on this stage and save themselves for the next half of the Cape Epic saga.
Men's category
Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) returned to winning again in the stage 4 time trial. They completed the tough 32km course in a time of 1:10.01 and are now seven minutes and 48 seconds in the lead. They were again followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking in 1;11.34 with the Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing team of Sergio Gutierrez Mantecon and Carlos Nicolas Coloma in third place in 1:12.08.
Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander maintain their overall lead with a time of 15:44.15. Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking are in second in 15:52.03, followed by the Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in 15:55.54. In fourth place overall are the Stöckli Pro team of Urs Huber and Konny Looser, who finished in fifth place today (16:11.01), with Versluys-Evenza's Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels in fifth place overall (16:13.30). They finished in eighth place today.
"This is the first day in this year's Cape Epic that I really felt good and had good legs," said Stander. "I didn't need to rely on Christoph and could finally push him as he has done with me the last couple of days, putting me through the paces.
"It's also nice that we a have a bit more time today to recover ahead of the last two long stages. We've extended our lead but it's hard to say what'll happen in the next three days. We're doing what we need to every day and trying to ride conservatively as well as increase our lead. I just hope we have Lady Luck on our side."
"I've learnt that it's never good for me to think I'm going to have a nice racing day," said Sauser. "We caught up with Genze and Käss on the big downhill, rode together for a bit and in the next uphill pulled away. It's always a cool feeling catching the guys in front. If it's just down to pedalling, we stand a good chance to stay in front, but this race is not like an office job and an eight-minute lead is not a lot."
Genze noted that his partner Käss had a very good day. "I was feeling a bit weak this morning, but Jochen had obviously recovered and pushed the hammer down. After the first kilometre, I thought wow, Jochen is in good form. But luckily after about 10 minutes I also got into a nice rhythm. We wanted to increase our lead on the Bulls team today and I think we managed to do that."
"I felt very good - definitely better than yesterday - so I pushed Hannes," said Käss. "It was quite windy on the course and I was riding in front on the flat sections. We passed the Bulls in the middle of the race and are very happy with our fourth podium finish, but I think Sauser and Stander are too far ahead for us to catch up."
Current Spanish cross country champion Sergio Gutierrez Mantecon (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) said, "We're extremely happy with our first podium finish and felt good today. This race is very difficult and the competition is exceptionally fierce with the best riders in the world participating. It's also a fantastic atmosphere with the school kids welcoming us at the finish line. It's a fun race and I'm sure we'll be back again."
Platt was impressed that Stander and Sauser caught up with them on a steep climb at the 10km mark. "It always gives riders an extra push to pass the leaders in front of them. Stefan is finding it tough to get his rhythm this year and you have to admit that you can't have the same legs every year. Christoph and Burry are super strong this year and one can't say whether there'll be a price to pay for riding so hard. Susi (Sauser) is in excellent shape and he seems to be getting stronger as the stage progresses. Burry is still young but old doesn't necessarily mean slower. I'm really surprised by Christoph - he gets skinnier each day and more confident. They're doing a great job."
To the comment that Sauser is training with a coach again, Platt comments that one never stops learning. "You need to learn all the time - even when you're 60."
Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) is happy with his team's performance. "I think our result in the overall is good. Milka-Trek had a mechanical, as did the Multivan Merida team. It was bad luck for them but good for us."
African Leaders' Jerseys
Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) maintain their lead in the African Jersey with an overall time of 16:53.47, followed by Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) in 17:34.29. Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) are in third in 17:33.28. Heymans and Niyonshuti are now in 10th position overall.
South Africa's Brandon Stewart, riding with Shan Wilson as team Toyota DCM, said, "We were quite close to the leading team in the African jersey up to yesterday, but then Shan had two big crashes and we lost some time. We suspect he has a fractured collar bone and broken septum. We took it nice and easy today as tomorrow's stage will be really tough. This is Shan's 8th Cape Epic and I have a feeling nothing will let him pull out unless he really has to. He takes a couple of pain killers in the morning and carries on. In cycling, sometimes you're giving it and sometimes you're taking it. This is a team race and we're in it together whether it's good or bad. We'll try our best and hope to have some fun along the way, as that's important."
"We were fighting for the African jersey but then I broke a fork and had to carry on like that for 100km," said Wilson. "This will be a fight to the finish. We're third in the African jersey and will do our best to defend it. It's all in the head and one can train only so much. I love this race and the drama. It's the best novel or movie and you're the star actor in it. Today's time trial wasn't good. It felt as if someone with a hammer and nail was drilling into my collar bone. But this is what the Cape Epic is about. I'm a determined guy by nature and won't easily give up."
"We're not fighting for the African jersey. Our teammates have it and we're just trying to protect it," said Bassingthwaighte. "It means a lot to our team that we help them and we'll definitely be there for them if they have any problems."
Women's category
Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the women's category for the fourth time, finishing in 1:27.16 (overall 22:10.55), ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 1:37.04 (overall 21:02.19). Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett of adidas in 1:37.55 (overall 21:59.56) were third with Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast in fourth (1:40.41; overall 21:28.02). Bigham and Van Jaarsveld lead this category by 25 minutes and 43 seconds.
"The race was still quite hard today and in the nice singletrack we gave it our all. We had excellent team work today and were both feeling strong," said Schneitter.
"We're really happy with the race. Nathalie worked hard in the middle section of the race and I at the beginning and end. We finished in good time and look forward to the last three days of the race," said Lechner.
Van Jaarsveld commented that her team had a fun race. "Today was my kind of riding. It was pretty steep, but conditions were nice. We still have a long way to go - tomorrow's a monster of a day - so we'll just ride safely and conservatively to get to the finish."
"It was perfect to have a short course in the middle of the race to recover a bit," said Bigham. "We'll enjoy some recovery time and get ready for tomorrow."
Stopforth also enjoyed this stage. "Yesterday was really hard and we were a little bit tired today. We had some nice downhills though and it was great not to be in the saddle for seven hours."
Current downhill world champion Tracy Moseley from the United Kingdom said,"Today was fun and of course the rain helped a bit. It's nice to have some time to rest as it looks as if the next two days will be sheer hell. The Cape Epic is way bigger than I expected - it's massive. Yesterday was pretty rough, but I enjoyed today. Hopefully I'll survive the next two days and make it to the finish line at Lourensford."
Mixed category
The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther Suss again won the mixed category in 1:23.27 (overall 18:52.47), again followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) in 1:27.44 (overall 19:35.19). Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel of Raedisch Race finished in third place today in 1:29.01 (fifth overall; 21:16.02). The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) finished in fourth place (1:29.06) but are placed third overall (20:25.37). The Wheeler - Bixs team lead this category by 42 minutes and 32 seconds.
"I had fun today. It was also hard but great mountain bike riding. We at least have time to rest today," said Süss. "I had a sore throat and headache this morning, so taking time out will help a lot. Tomorrow we'll ride with a group because we need to look after ourselves."
"Ariane went for it today and we're quite disappointed that we didn't win," said Kleinhans. "We'd really like to win a stage and are getting better as the race goes on, but they're a strong team and it'll be hard to beat them. They would need to have a bad day."
"I only started mountain biking 18 month ago and trained really hard for this race," said Lüthi. "Erik is an excellent coach. Singletrack was a bit of a weakness of mine, but he helped me. We realised that I hold my head down - I used to be a swimmer - and only after that could I adapt and improve my style. I must complement Dr Evil - the route is very rewarding and beautiful."
Master's category
The Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) won the time trail stage in 1:18.14 (overall 17:23.48), followed by the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes in a time of 1:22.34 (overall 18:34.53). Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 1:22.44 were third (overall 18:10.07). Sim and Brown are still in second place overall in this category and the Juwi team lead by one hour, 11 minutes and five seconds.
"Every stage in this race is punishment, but the racing atmosphere is so fantastic that I can't hold back," said Enthoven. "Luckily Adrien and I are similar riders. This was another hard day - shorter doesn't mean easier. The shorter distance means it's intensity is higher. The cooler weather made a difference though and we enjoyed it."
Stage 5: Worcester to Oak Valley (143km; 2350m of climbing)
Stage 5 will be a real classic Cape Epic day out, the longest stage in years. With fast open roads, marked by three obstacles along the way, riders are advised to save their strength and cooperate with other teams to form larger groups, to take turns at the front to lighten the load.
The first climb of the day will be a shock to the system, not only from the gradient but also the track's surface. In parts, the climb is rideable, barely, and only the fittest and best bike handlers are likely to make it up without dabbing a foot.
As with everything, what goes up must come down, and those with full suspension bikes will be grateful for their weapon of choice. More open roads will help get some kilometres under the belt before the radio mast comes into view. Down the other side of this deceptive climb is a fast chute into farmlands and waiting for riders is a set of rolling hills that'll deaden the legs of even the most hardened campaigner.
At the 100km mark, riders reach the foot of the exquisite Groenlandberg, the grand old legend inviting us back in 2011 thanks to Cape Nature Conservation. The 15 percent gradient on the concrete path should be placed conservatively, with the remainder of the climb taking most riders well over an hour to complete. The north-facing slope will make for a challenging ascent on a hot afternoon but the rocky downhill sections leads to the famed Oak Valley singletrack to make it all worth it.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|1:10:01
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:01:33
|3
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:02:07
|4
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:02:13
|5
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|0:02:24
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:03:07
|7
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|0:03:22
|8
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:03:25
|9
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|0:04:28
|10
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|0:04:43
|11
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|0:06:28
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:07:36
|13
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:07:37
|14
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|0:08:01
|15
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:08:03
|16
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|0:08:17
|17
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|0:08:36
|18
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|0:09:03
|19
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|0:09:45
|20
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|0:10:02
|21
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|0:10:40
|22
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|0:10:44
|23
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|0:11:36
|24
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|0:12:44
|25
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|0:12:55
|26
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|0:13:14
|27
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|0:13:15
|28
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|0:13:19
|29
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|0:13:39
|30
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:13:51
|31
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:13:53
|32
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:15:35
|33
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|0:15:42
|34
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|0:16:22
|35
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|0:16:39
|36
|GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized
|0:16:56
|37
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:17:00
|38
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|0:17:06
|39
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|0:17:31
|40
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|0:18:03
|41
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|0:18:23
|42
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com
|0:18:44
|43
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|0:18:46
|44
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|0:18:51
|45
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|0:19:01
|46
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|0:19:08
|47
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|0:19:11
|48
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|0:19:32
|49
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:19:45
|50
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|0:20:18
|51
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|0:20:22
|52
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|0:20:59
|53
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|0:21:26
|54
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|0:21:34
|55
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|0:21:36
|56
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|0:21:45
|57
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|0:22:25
|58
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|0:22:27
|59
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|0:22:31
|60
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|0:22:41
|61
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:22:47
|62
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|0:22:51
|63
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|0:22:53
|64
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|0:22:56
|65
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market
|0:22:59
|66
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|0:24:16
|67
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|0:25:47
|68
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|0:26:18
|69
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|0:26:24
|70
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|0:26:26
|71
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|0:26:27
|72
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|0:26:43
|73
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|0:27:12
|74
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|0:27:20
|75
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|0:27:24
|76
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|0:27:30
|77
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|0:27:55
|78
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|0:28:01
|79
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|0:28:22
|80
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|0:28:30
|81
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|0:28:41
|82
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|0:28:47
|83
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|0:28:48
|84
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|0:29:00
|85
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|0:29:38
|86
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|0:29:40
|87
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|0:29:42
|88
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|0:29:43
|89
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|0:30:08
|90
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|0:30:10
|91
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|0:30:52
|92
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|0:31:16
|93
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|0:31:17
|94
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|0:31:19
|95
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|0:31:20
|96
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|0:31:27
|97
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|0:31:28
|98
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|0:31:52
|99
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|0:32:02
|100
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|0:32:08
|101
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|0:32:47
|102
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|0:32:51
|103
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|0:32:58
|104
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|0:33:07
|105
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|0:33:41
|106
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|0:33:47
|107
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|0:33:55
|108
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|0:34:02
|109
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|0:34:04
|110
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|0:34:21
|111
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|0:34:29
|112
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|0:34:41
|113
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|0:34:45
|114
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|0:34:48
|115
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|0:34:56
|116
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|0:34:57
|117
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|0:35:17
|118
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|0:35:22
|119
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|0:35:49
|120
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|0:35:50
|121
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|0:35:56
|122
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|0:36:02
|123
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|0:36:05
|124
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|0:36:09
|125
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|0:36:10
|126
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|0:36:17
|127
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|0:37:10
|128
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|0:37:16
|129
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|0:37:20
|130
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:37:36
|131
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|0:38:11
|132
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|0:38:33
|133
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|0:38:38
|134
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|0:39:21
|135
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|0:39:22
|136
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|0:39:26
|137
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|0:39:57
|138
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|0:40:00
|139
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|0:40:02
|140
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|0:40:19
|141
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|0:40:34
|142
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|0:41:13
|143
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|0:41:35
|144
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|0:41:49
|145
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|0:42:01
|146
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|0:42:07
|147
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|0:42:11
|148
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|0:42:18
|149
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|0:42:54
|150
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|0:42:55
|151
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|0:43:05
|151
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|153
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|0:43:10
|154
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|0:43:12
|155
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|0:44:23
|155
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|157
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|0:44:35
|158
|Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com
|0:45:00
|159
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|0:45:01
|160
|1.1
|0:45:03
|161
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|0:45:06
|162
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|0:45:06
|163
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|0:46:07
|164
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|0:46:10
|165
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|0:46:12
|166
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|0:46:15
|167
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|0:46:38
|168
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|0:46:41
|169
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|0:46:46
|170
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|0:46:53
|171
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|0:46:58
|172
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|0:46:59
|173
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|0:47:00
|174
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|0:47:18
|175
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|0:47:19
|176
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|0:47:32
|177
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|0:48:11
|178
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|0:48:29
|179
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|0:48:52
|180
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|0:48:54
|181
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|0:49:09
|182
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|0:49:11
|183
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|0:49:25
|184
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|0:49:41
|185
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|0:49:41
|186
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|0:49:54
|187
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|0:50:16
|188
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|0:50:22
|189
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|0:50:28
|190
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|0:50:29
|191
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|0:50:38
|192
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|0:50:58
|193
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|0:50:59
|194
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|0:51:31
|195
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|0:52:19
|196
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|0:52:20
|197
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|0:52:28
|198
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|0:52:39
|199
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|0:53:27
|200
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|0:53:36
|201
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|0:53:47
|202
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|0:54:22
|203
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|0:54:56
|204
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|0:54:57
|205
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|0:55:17
|206
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|0:55:24
|207
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|0:55:50
|208
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|0:55:51
|209
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|0:56:10
|210
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|0:56:23
|211
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|0:56:31
|212
|BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions
|0:56:43
|213
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|0:57:04
|214
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|0:57:10
|215
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|0:57:52
|216
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|0:57:53
|217
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|0:58:09
|218
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|0:58:14
|219
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|0:58:29
|220
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|0:58:33
|221
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|0:59:01
|222
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|0:59:14
|223
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|0:59:22
|224
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|0:59:33
|225
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|0:59:33
|226
|Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now
|1:00:21
|227
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|1:00:25
|228
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|1:00:27
|229
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|1:00:59
|230
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|1:01:29
|231
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|1:01:36
|232
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|1:02:32
|233
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|1:03:01
|234
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|1:03:13
|235
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|1:03:16
|236
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|1:03:32
|237
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|1:03:37
|238
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|1:03:43
|240
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|1:04:26
|241
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|1:04:41
|242
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|1:05:03
|243
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|1:05:16
|244
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|1:05:33
|245
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|1:05:46
|246
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|1:05:52
|247
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|1:06:17
|248
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|1:06:22
|249
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|1:06:45
|250
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|1:06:58
|251
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|1:07:21
|252
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|1:07:50
|253
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|1:09:02
|254
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|1:09:11
|255
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|1:09:24
|256
|Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres
|1:12:13
|257
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|1:15:28
|258
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|1:15:33
|259
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|1:15:35
|260
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|1:15:42
|261
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|1:15:43
|262
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|1:16:42
|263
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|1:17:03
|264
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|1:18:24
|265
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|1:18:52
|266
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|1:19:12
|267
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|1:19:13
|268
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|1:20:08
|269
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|1:20:42
|270
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|1:21:17
|271
|Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men
|1:22:07
|272
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|1:22:18
|273
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|1:22:20
|274
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|1:22:58
|275
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|1:24:52
|276
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|1:27:10
|277
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|1:32:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:27:16
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|0:09:48
|3
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:10:39
|4
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:13:25
|5
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|0:13:34
|6
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|0:15:48
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|0:16:32
|8
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|0:20:01
|9
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|0:20:24
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:24:04
|11
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|0:25:02
|12
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|0:28:38
|13
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|0:32:03
|14
|Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp
|0:33:22
|15
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:33:59
|16
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|0:34:13
|17
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|0:36:39
|18
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|0:52:05
|19
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|0:54:46
|20
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|1:02:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|1:23:27
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:04:17
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|0:05:34
|4
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|0:05:39
|5
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|0:13:46
|6
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|0:14:39
|7
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|0:15:12
|8
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|0:16:16
|9
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|0:17:42
|10
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|0:17:52
|11
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|0:17:55
|12
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|0:20:11
|13
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|0:27:54
|14
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|0:28:06
|15
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|0:29:47
|16
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|0:31:22
|17
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|0:31:36
|18
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|0:33:20
|19
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|0:33:56
|20
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|0:34:18
|21
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|0:36:11
|22
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar
|0:37:02
|23
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|0:37:27
|24
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|0:39:59
|25
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|0:40:29
|26
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|0:40:39
|27
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|0:41:49
|28
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|0:42:06
|29
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|0:43:35
|30
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|0:44:22
|31
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|0:45:38
|32
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|0:46:31
|33
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|0:46:35
|34
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|0:47:47
|35
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|0:51:10
|36
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|0:51:27
|37
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|0:53:14
|38
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|0:53:25
|39
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|0:53:28
|40
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|0:53:52
|41
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|0:54:40
|42
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|0:55:24
|43
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|0:56:32
|44
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|0:58:06
|45
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|0:59:03
|46
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|0:59:23
|47
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|0:59:34
|48
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|0:59:36
|49
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|0:59:41
|50
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|1:00:56
|51
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|1:02:26
|52
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|1:02:35
|53
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|1:04:18
|54
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|1:05:47
|55
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|1:11:22
|56
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|1:12:28
|57
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|1:19:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|1:18:14
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|0:04:20
|3
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:04:30
|4
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|0:05:37
|5
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|0:06:43
|6
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|0:07:52
|7
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|0:09:28
|8
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|0:09:56
|9
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|0:09:57
|10
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:10:51
|11
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|0:11:33
|12
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|0:12:28
|13
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|0:15:01
|14
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|0:15:16
|15
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|0:15:27
|16
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|0:15:29
|17
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:17:05
|18
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|0:17:25
|19
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:18:29
|20
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|0:18:38
|21
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|0:18:45
|22
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|0:19:28
|23
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|0:20:18
|24
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|0:20:24
|25
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|0:20:27
|26
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|0:20:36
|27
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|0:20:36
|28
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|0:21:12
|29
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|0:21:20
|30
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|0:21:57
|31
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|0:22:30
|32
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|0:23:12
|33
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|0:23:26
|34
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|0:23:27
|35
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|0:23:28
|36
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|0:23:48
|37
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|0:23:55
|38
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|0:23:55
|39
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|0:23:58
|40
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|0:24:09
|41
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|0:24:42
|42
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|0:24:48
|43
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|0:24:52
|44
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:24:56
|45
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|0:25:37
|46
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|0:25:38
|47
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|0:25:45
|48
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|0:25:46
|49
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|0:25:56
|50
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|0:26:49
|51
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|0:27:00
|52
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|0:27:07
|53
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|0:27:31
|54
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|0:28:02
|55
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|0:29:12
|56
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|0:29:41
|57
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|0:30:10
|58
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|0:30:25
|59
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|0:30:38
|60
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|0:31:01
|61
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:31:02
|62
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|0:31:02
|63
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|0:31:14
|64
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|0:31:26
|65
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|0:31:37
|66
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|0:31:37
|67
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|0:32:22
|68
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|0:32:24
|69
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|0:33:20
|70
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|0:33:55
|71
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|0:34:11
|72
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|0:34:12
|73
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|0:34:33
|74
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|0:34:44
|75
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|0:34:49
|76
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|0:35:36
|77
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|0:35:49
|78
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|0:35:57
|79
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|0:35:58
|80
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|0:36:42
|81
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|0:37:43
|82
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|0:37:57
|83
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:39:21
|84
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|0:39:44
|85
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|0:39:55
|86
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|0:39:58
|87
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|0:40:10
|88
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|0:41:37
|89
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|0:42:20
|90
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|0:42:24
|91
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|0:42:38
|92
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|0:42:40
|93
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|0:43:17
|94
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|0:43:27
|95
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|0:43:36
|96
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|0:44:52
|97
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|0:45:53
|98
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|0:45:58
|99
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|0:46:27
|100
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|0:46:35
|101
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|0:47:12
|102
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|0:47:18
|103
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|0:47:58
|104
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|0:48:27
|105
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|0:48:30
|106
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|0:48:34
|107
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|0:48:44
|108
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|0:49:09
|109
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|0:49:12
|110
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|0:49:17
|111
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|0:50:07
|112
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|0:50:10
|113
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|0:51:49
|114
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|0:52:04
|115
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|0:52:24
|116
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|0:52:58
|117
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|0:53:09
|118
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|0:53:12
|119
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|0:53:14
|120
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|0:53:48
|121
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|0:53:51
|122
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|0:54:31
|123
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|0:54:41
|124
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|0:54:43
|125
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|0:55:04
|126
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|0:55:13
|239
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|0:55:51
|127
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|0:55:56
|128
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|0:56:40
|129
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|0:56:40
|130
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|0:58:03
|131
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|0:58:09
|132
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|0:58:44
|133
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|0:59:17
|134
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|0:59:21
|135
|Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride
|0:59:24
|136
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|1:00:01
|137
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|1:00:11
|138
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|1:00:43
|139
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|1:02:14
|140
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|1:04:14
|141
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|1:05:11
|142
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|1:07:13
|143
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|1:07:38
|144
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|1:10:31
|145
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain
|1:12:00
|146
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel
|1:12:52
|147
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|1:13:16
|148
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|1:13:53
|149
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|1:13:55
|150
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|1:14:04
|151
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|1:14:15
|152
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|1:14:41
|153
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|1:15:16
|154
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|1:15:32
|155
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|1:16:53
|156
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|1:18:37
|157
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|1:19:10
|158
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|1:22:37
|159
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|1:28:12
|160
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|1:35:27
|161
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|1:38:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|15:44:15
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:07:48
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:11:39
|4
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|0:26:46
|5
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:29:15
|6
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:43:41
|7
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:45:15
|8
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:53:25
|9
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|1:08:29
|10
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|1:09:32
|11
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|1:18:38
|12
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|1:20:43
|13
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|1:28:22
|14
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|1:36:23
|15
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|1:43:58
|16
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|1:49:13
|17
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|1:50:14
|18
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|1:52:41
|19
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|1:59:29
|20
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|2:10:31
|21
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|2:30:14
|22
|GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized
|2:30:32
|23
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|2:33:49
|24
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|2:41:10
|25
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|2:57:17
|26
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|3:04:01
|27
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|3:04:55
|28
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|3:15:53
|29
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|3:25:59
|30
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|3:29:05
|31
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|3:30:08
|32
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|3:30:55
|33
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|3:34:39
|34
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|3:35:07
|35
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|3:40:28
|36
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|3:44:11
|37
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|3:47:00
|38
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|3:56:44
|39
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com
|3:57:04
|40
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|4:05:58
|41
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|4:06:20
|42
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|4:07:02
|43
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|4:16:38
|44
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|4:20:19
|45
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|4:23:45
|46
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|4:34:56
|47
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market
|4:36:45
|48
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|4:36:57
|49
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|4:40:23
|50
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|4:42:40
|51
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|4:43:05
|52
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|4:46:06
|53
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|4:46:44
|54
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|4:52:23
|55
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|4:54:57
|56
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|5:02:55
|57
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|5:04:25
|58
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|5:05:12
|59
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|5:06:44
|60
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|5:12:36
|61
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|5:15:24
|62
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|5:22:50
|63
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|5:23:17
|64
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|5:27:38
|65
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|5:33:49
|66
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|5:40:47
|67
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|5:43:49
|68
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|5:48:11
|69
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|5:50:24
|70
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|5:57:22
|71
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|5:58:34
|72
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|6:04:58
|73
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|6:05:37
|74
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|6:07:22
|75
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|6:15:15
|76
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|6:21:53
|77
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|6:22:41
|78
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|6:27:43
|79
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|6:28:09
|80
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|6:30:17
|81
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|6:30:46
|82
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|6:35:30
|83
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|6:38:07
|84
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|6:38:59
|85
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|6:42:20
|86
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|6:48:54
|87
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|6:50:53
|88
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|6:51:14
|89
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|6:51:40
|90
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|6:54:19
|91
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|6:54:49
|92
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|6:55:05
|93
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|7:00:35
|94
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|7:01:24
|95
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|7:05:01
|96
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|7:08:30
|97
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|7:09:13
|98
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|7:14:41
|99
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|7:21:06
|100
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|7:24:37
|101
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|7:25:02
|102
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|7:25:11
|103
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|7:25:39
|104
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|7:30:39
|105
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|7:35:05
|106
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|7:43:16
|107
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|7:43:45
|108
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|7:44:14
|109
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|7:44:53
|110
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|7:48:40
|111
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|7:59:09
|112
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|8:00:10
|113
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|8:00:49
|114
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|8:03:14
|115
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|8:08:56
|116
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|8:11:25
|117
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|8:12:05
|118
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|8:15:33
|119
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|8:16:01
|120
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|8:16:15
|121
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|8:16:32
|122
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|8:22:25
|123
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|8:23:07
|124
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|8:28:42
|125
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|8:35:26
|126
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|8:41:07
|127
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|8:45:37
|128
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|8:45:38
|129
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|8:47:13
|130
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|8:49:19
|131
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|8:49:32
|132
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|8:57:22
|133
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|9:01:36
|134
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|9:02:30
|135
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|9:04:44
|136
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|9:06:09
|137
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|9:06:13
|138
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|9:10:00
|139
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|9:16:54
|140
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|9:18:30
|141
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|9:18:52
|142
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|9:20:49
|143
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|9:20:56
|144
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|9:24:16
|145
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|9:24:41
|146
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|9:29:31
|147
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|9:30:34
|148
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|9:31:35
|149
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|9:32:58
|150
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|9:44:41
|151
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|9:47:22
|152
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|9:48:04
|153
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|9:49:16
|154
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|9:54:11
|155
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|10:10:17
|156
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|10:13:16
|157
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|10:16:36
|158
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|10:19:57
|159
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|10:28:51
|160
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|10:31:30
|161
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|10:33:25
|162
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|10:35:19
|163
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|10:39:54
|164
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|10:40:35
|165
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|10:42:16
|166
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|10:44:32
|167
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|10:46:42
|168
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|10:49:08
|169
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|10:53:19
|170
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|10:54:24
|171
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|10:55:11
|172
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|10:55:19
|173
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|10:57:23
|174
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|10:59:15
|175
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|11:03:50
|176
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|11:06:55
|177
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|11:07:05
|178
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|11:08:24
|179
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|11:09:46
|180
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|11:12:48
|181
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|11:13:40
|182
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|11:14:47
|183
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|11:15:49
|184
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|11:19:21
|185
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|11:19:58
|186
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|11:21:27
|187
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|11:23:12
|188
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|11:26:11
|189
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|11:29:16
|190
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|11:29:26
|191
|1.1
|11:30:24
|192
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|11:35:45
|193
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|11:37:48
|194
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|11:38:20
|195
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|11:39:28
|196
|Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com
|11:42:57
|197
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|11:43:45
|198
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|11:44:24
|199
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|11:45:20
|200
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|11:47:24
|201
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|11:50:37
|202
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|11:55:26
|203
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|12:02:35
|204
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|12:12:06
|205
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|12:15:44
|206
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|12:16:24
|207
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|12:17:32
|208
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|12:22:56
|209
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|12:31:28
|210
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|12:32:36
|211
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|12:34:33
|212
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|12:38:31
|213
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|12:40:54
|214
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|12:42:06
|215
|Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now
|12:43:35
|216
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|12:43:37
|217
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|12:47:16
|218
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|12:48:28
|219
|BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions
|12:49:19
|220
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|12:51:22
|221
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|13:04:34
|222
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|13:04:37
|223
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|13:05:45
|224
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|13:10:30
|225
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|13:12:00
|226
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|13:20:27
|227
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|13:21:38
|228
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|13:22:09
|229
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|13:24:33
|230
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|13:30:24
|231
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|13:30:43
|232
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|13:31:35
|233
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|13:34:09
|234
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|13:34:41
|235
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|13:40:31
|236
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|13:45:27
|237
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|13:48:53
|238
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|13:49:00
|239
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|13:50:42
|240
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|13:53:38
|241
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|13:53:59
|242
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|13:56:01
|243
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|13:56:31
|244
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|14:02:03
|245
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|14:06:08
|246
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|14:06:19
|247
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|14:06:37
|248
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|14:18:29
|249
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|14:18:38
|250
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|14:23:46
|251
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|14:26:27
|252
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|14:26:29
|253
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|14:27:20
|254
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|14:29:27
|255
|Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres
|14:44:40
|256
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|14:45:07
|257
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|14:47:42
|258
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|14:54:04
|259
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|14:58:16
|260
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|15:02:30
|261
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|15:06:06
|262
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|15:18:22
|263
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|15:26:07
|264
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|15:48:15
|265
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|15:51:00
|266
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|16:08:23
|267
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|16:23:38
|268
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|16:25:01
|269
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|16:41:13
|270
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|16:55:20
|271
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|16:58:03
|272
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|17:07:11
|273
|Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men
|17:20:43
|274
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|17:40:22
|275
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|17:52:46
|276
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|18:50:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|21:02:19
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:25:44
|3
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:57:37
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:08:36
|5
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|1:56:13
|6
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|2:19:56
|7
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|2:31:22
|8
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|2:38:00
|9
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|2:50:32
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|2:55:27
|11
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|2:58:52
|12
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|4:39:37
|13
|Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp
|4:55:35
|14
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|5:29:03
|15
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|5:33:37
|16
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|5:56:17
|17
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|5:58:58
|18
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|7:59:45
|19
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|9:23:58
|20
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|9:24:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|18:52:47
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:42:32
|3
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|1:32:50
|4
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|1:46:51
|5
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|2:23:15
|6
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|2:52:06
|7
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|2:59:10
|8
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|3:08:34
|9
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|3:13:25
|10
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|3:14:29
|11
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|4:41:59
|12
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|4:49:14
|13
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|5:17:00
|14
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|5:54:44
|15
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|6:45:31
|16
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|7:16:34
|17
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|7:31:54
|18
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|7:36:08
|19
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|7:36:54
|20
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|7:46:56
|21
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|7:47:05
|22
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|7:52:01
|23
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|8:01:14
|24
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|8:05:08
|25
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|8:25:22
|26
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|8:29:07
|27
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar
|8:37:12
|28
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|8:44:49
|29
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|8:55:39
|30
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|9:12:07
|31
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|9:23:00
|32
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|9:40:32
|33
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|10:05:03
|34
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|10:06:06
|35
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|10:41:11
|36
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|10:42:22
|37
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|10:47:33
|38
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|10:56:36
|39
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|11:15:56
|40
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|11:32:44
|41
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|11:38:24
|42
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|11:40:36
|43
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|11:47:30
|44
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|11:55:36
|45
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|12:00:14
|46
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|12:04:02
|47
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|12:06:21
|48
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|12:19:24
|49
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|12:20:20
|50
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|12:40:43
|51
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|12:47:35
|52
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|12:48:25
|53
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|13:00:59
|54
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|13:34:20
|55
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|13:56:06
|56
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|14:07:33
|57
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|14:13:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|17:23:48
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:46:19
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|1:11:05
|4
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|1:35:59
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|1:44:30
|6
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|2:08:35
|7
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|2:32:41
|8
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|2:34:17
|9
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|2:44:26
|10
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|3:04:27
|11
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|3:13:23
|12
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|3:19:23
|13
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|3:30:16
|14
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|3:32:47
|15
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|3:45:41
|16
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|3:49:15
|17
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|3:53:21
|18
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|4:01:08
|19
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|4:06:52
|20
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|4:11:11
|21
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|4:16:18
|22
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|4:34:57
|23
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|4:39:43
|24
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|4:40:36
|25
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|4:42:11
|26
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|4:47:30
|27
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|4:54:25
|28
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|4:56:54
|29
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|5:15:01
|30
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|5:30:32
|31
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|5:33:09
|32
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|5:34:13
|33
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|5:37:57
|34
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|5:38:29
|35
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|5:38:46
|36
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|5:38:46
|37
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|5:44:11
|38
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|5:46:28
|39
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|5:48:33
|40
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|5:50:09
|41
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|5:52:14
|42
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|5:53:58
|43
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|5:55:58
|44
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|5:58:08
|45
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|6:00:18
|46
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|6:00:19
|47
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|6:01:00
|48
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|6:01:52
|49
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|6:11:16
|50
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|6:15:01
|51
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|6:15:35
|52
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|6:29:33
|53
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|6:30:06
|54
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|6:50:17
|55
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|6:52:11
|56
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|7:03:10
|57
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|7:05:31
|58
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|7:13:39
|59
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|7:16:56
|60
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|7:18:47
|61
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|7:19:22
|62
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|7:34:52
|63
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|7:41:32
|64
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|7:47:08
|65
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|7:49:49
|66
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|7:52:16
|67
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|7:56:55
|68
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|7:56:57
|69
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|7:59:32
|70
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|8:06:16
|71
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|8:08:18
|72
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|8:16:54
|73
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|8:20:33
|74
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|8:21:27
|75
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|8:23:30
|76
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|8:25:08
|77
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|8:25:26
|78
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|8:34:51
|79
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|8:35:06
|80
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|8:39:52
|81
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|8:39:58
|82
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|8:41:46
|83
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|8:44:44
|84
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|8:50:38
|85
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|8:54:16
|86
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|8:56:48
|87
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|9:07:24
|88
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|9:09:09
|89
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|9:26:47
|90
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|91
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|9:45:57
|92
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|9:46:30
|93
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|9:51:48
|94
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|9:58:43
|95
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|10:06:07
|96
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|10:14:07
|97
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|10:14:17
|98
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|10:14:38
|99
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|10:18:14
|100
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|10:18:54
|101
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|10:19:14
|102
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|10:20:20
|103
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|10:21:31
|104
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|10:52:51
|105
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|10:53:09
|106
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|10:59:59
|107
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|11:01:38
|108
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|11:03:54
|109
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|11:21:22
|110
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|11:21:56
|111
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|11:22:12
|112
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|11:22:35
|113
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|11:24:18
|114
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|11:32:19
|115
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|11:34:45
|116
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|11:40:13
|117
|Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride
|11:45:52
|118
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|11:45:55
|119
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|11:48:39
|120
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|11:51:00
|121
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|11:51:08
|122
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|11:54:48
|123
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|12:00:34
|124
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|12:02:22
|125
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|12:07:00
|126
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|12:17:29
|127
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|12:17:59
|128
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|12:18:57
|129
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|12:20:50
|130
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|12:29:16
|131
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|12:49:44
|132
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|12:49:59
|133
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|12:54:13
|134
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|12:55:21
|135
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|12:58:20
|136
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|13:04:47
|137
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|13:08:15
|138
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|13:08:52
|139
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|13:32:56
|140
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|13:40:37
|141
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|13:44:47
|142
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|13:47:20
|143
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain
|13:56:23
|144
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|14:01:45
|145
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel
|14:03:19
|146
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|14:04:19
|147
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|14:11:07
|148
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|14:30:31
|149
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|14:31:54
|150
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|14:32:16
|151
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|14:35:04
|152
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|14:38:18
|153
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|14:58:56
|154
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|15:08:57
|155
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|15:17:10
|156
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|15:19:40
|157
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|15:33:01
|158
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|15:34:32
|159
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|15:41:53
|160
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|15:49:37
|161
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|16:29:59
|162
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|16:31:51
