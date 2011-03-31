Trending

Image 1 of 18

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 360ne Songo Specialized chace the pack during stage 4 (time trial)

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 360ne Songo Specialized chace the pack during stage 4 (time trial)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 2 of 18

Mario Roma and Adauto Belli during stage 4 (time trial) of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Mario Roma and Adauto Belli during stage 4 (time trial) of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 3 of 18

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized are pointed toward a stage win

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized are pointed toward a stage win
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 18

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized en route to victory

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized en route to victory
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 18

Stage winners and race leaders Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized

Stage winners and race leaders Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 18

Lourencio Bizzaria and Jose Correiera Filho

Lourencio Bizzaria and Jose Correiera Filho
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 7 of 18

Riders work their way around a 29km course

Riders work their way around a 29km course
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 8 of 18

Lood Rabie

Lood Rabie
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 9 of 18

Adriaan De Beer

Adriaan De Beer
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 10 of 18

Steep climbs awaited riders during stage 4

Steep climbs awaited riders during stage 4
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 11 of 18

Fantastic scenery during stage 4 time trial

Fantastic scenery during stage 4 time trial
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 12 of 18

Henry Van Heerden of Where's Marley

Henry Van Heerden of Where's Marley
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 13 of 18

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo Specialized on their way to victory

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo Specialized on their way to victory
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 14 of 18

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez & Carlos Coloma Nicolas of Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing took 3rd place

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez & Carlos Coloma Nicolas of Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing took 3rd place
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 15 of 18

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1 race to the finish during stage 4

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1 race to the finish during stage 4
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 16 of 18

Adrien Niyonshuti and Paul Cordes

Adrien Niyonshuti and Paul Cordes
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 17 of 18

Johannes Sickmueller and Axel Bult of team Stevens - Vredestein Bike, during stage 4 (time trial)

Johannes Sickmueller and Axel Bult of team Stevens - Vredestein Bike, during stage 4 (time trial)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 18 of 18

Riders work their way around a 29km course

Riders work their way around a 29km course
(Image credit: Cape Epic)

Today marked a first for the Absa Cape Epic - two time trials in the 2011 race. A 32km route took racers through the foothills of Brandwacht. As in 2010, riders traversed the western side of Worcester in this semi-desert environment. An extra 5km loop along dual tracks past the local golf course was added to the route.

The route data showed 860m of climbing which may not seem like a lot, but over such a short distance, it still required a hard effort. As usual, the top teams left at one-minute intervals, racing only against the clock, some looking for a stage win and others to consolidate. Riders needed to hold back on this stage and save themselves for the next half of the Cape Epic saga.

Men's category

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) returned to winning again in the stage 4 time trial. They completed the tough 32km course in a time of 1:10.01 and are now seven minutes and 48 seconds in the lead. They were again followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking in 1;11.34 with the Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing team of Sergio Gutierrez Mantecon and Carlos Nicolas Coloma in third place in 1:12.08.

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander maintain their overall lead with a time of 15:44.15. Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking are in second in 15:52.03, followed by the Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in 15:55.54. In fourth place overall are the Stöckli Pro team of Urs Huber and Konny Looser, who finished in fifth place today (16:11.01), with Versluys-Evenza's Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels in fifth place overall (16:13.30). They finished in eighth place today.

"This is the first day in this year's Cape Epic that I really felt good and had good legs," said Stander. "I didn't need to rely on Christoph and could finally push him as he has done with me the last couple of days, putting me through the paces.

"It's also nice that we a have a bit more time today to recover ahead of the last two long stages. We've extended our lead but it's hard to say what'll happen in the next three days. We're doing what we need to every day and trying to ride conservatively as well as increase our lead. I just hope we have Lady Luck on our side."

"I've learnt that it's never good for me to think I'm going to have a nice racing day," said Sauser. "We caught up with Genze and Käss on the big downhill, rode together for a bit and in the next uphill pulled away. It's always a cool feeling catching the guys in front. If it's just down to pedalling, we stand a good chance to stay in front, but this race is not like an office job and an eight-minute lead is not a lot."

Genze noted that his partner Käss had a very good day. "I was feeling a bit weak this morning, but Jochen had obviously recovered and pushed the hammer down. After the first kilometre, I thought wow, Jochen is in good form. But luckily after about 10 minutes I also got into a nice rhythm. We wanted to increase our lead on the Bulls team today and I think we managed to do that."

"I felt very good - definitely better than yesterday - so I pushed Hannes," said Käss. "It was quite windy on the course and I was riding in front on the flat sections. We passed the Bulls in the middle of the race and are very happy with our fourth podium finish, but I think Sauser and Stander are too far ahead for us to catch up."

Current Spanish cross country champion Sergio Gutierrez Mantecon (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) said, "We're extremely happy with our first podium finish and felt good today. This race is very difficult and the competition is exceptionally fierce with the best riders in the world participating. It's also a fantastic atmosphere with the school kids welcoming us at the finish line. It's a fun race and I'm sure we'll be back again."

Platt was impressed that Stander and Sauser caught up with them on a steep climb at the 10km mark. "It always gives riders an extra push to pass the leaders in front of them. Stefan is finding it tough to get his rhythm this year and you have to admit that you can't have the same legs every year. Christoph and Burry are super strong this year and one can't say whether there'll be a price to pay for riding so hard. Susi (Sauser) is in excellent shape and he seems to be getting stronger as the stage progresses. Burry is still young but old doesn't necessarily mean slower. I'm really surprised by Christoph - he gets skinnier each day and more confident. They're doing a great job."

To the comment that Sauser is training with a coach again, Platt comments that one never stops learning. "You need to learn all the time - even when you're 60."

Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) is happy with his team's performance. "I think our result in the overall is good. Milka-Trek had a mechanical, as did the Multivan Merida team. It was bad luck for them but good for us."

African Leaders' Jerseys

Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) maintain their lead in the African Jersey with an overall time of 16:53.47, followed by Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) in 17:34.29. Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) are in third in 17:33.28. Heymans and Niyonshuti are now in 10th position overall.

South Africa's Brandon Stewart, riding with Shan Wilson as team Toyota DCM, said, "We were quite close to the leading team in the African jersey up to yesterday, but then Shan had two big crashes and we lost some time. We suspect he has a fractured collar bone and broken septum. We took it nice and easy today as tomorrow's stage will be really tough. This is Shan's 8th Cape Epic and I have a feeling nothing will let him pull out unless he really has to. He takes a couple of pain killers in the morning and carries on. In cycling, sometimes you're giving it and sometimes you're taking it. This is a team race and we're in it together whether it's good or bad. We'll try our best and hope to have some fun along the way, as that's important."

"We were fighting for the African jersey but then I broke a fork and had to carry on like that for 100km," said Wilson. "This will be a fight to the finish. We're third in the African jersey and will do our best to defend it. It's all in the head and one can train only so much. I love this race and the drama. It's the best novel or movie and you're the star actor in it. Today's time trial wasn't good. It felt as if someone with a hammer and nail was drilling into my collar bone. But this is what the Cape Epic is about. I'm a determined guy by nature and won't easily give up."

"We're not fighting for the African jersey. Our teammates have it and we're just trying to protect it," said Bassingthwaighte. "It means a lot to our team that we help them and we'll definitely be there for them if they have any problems."

Women's category

Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the women's category for the fourth time, finishing in 1:27.16 (overall 22:10.55), ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 1:37.04 (overall 21:02.19). Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett of adidas in 1:37.55 (overall 21:59.56) were third with Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast in fourth (1:40.41; overall 21:28.02). Bigham and Van Jaarsveld lead this category by 25 minutes and 43 seconds.

"The race was still quite hard today and in the nice singletrack we gave it our all. We had excellent team work today and were both feeling strong," said Schneitter.

"We're really happy with the race. Nathalie worked hard in the middle section of the race and I at the beginning and end. We finished in good time and look forward to the last three days of the race," said Lechner.

Van Jaarsveld commented that her team had a fun race. "Today was my kind of riding. It was pretty steep, but conditions were nice. We still have a long way to go - tomorrow's a monster of a day - so we'll just ride safely and conservatively to get to the finish."

"It was perfect to have a short course in the middle of the race to recover a bit," said Bigham. "We'll enjoy some recovery time and get ready for tomorrow."

Stopforth also enjoyed this stage. "Yesterday was really hard and we were a little bit tired today. We had some nice downhills though and it was great not to be in the saddle for seven hours."

Current downhill world champion Tracy Moseley from the United Kingdom said,"Today was fun and of course the rain helped a bit. It's nice to have some time to rest as it looks as if the next two days will be sheer hell. The Cape Epic is way bigger than I expected - it's massive. Yesterday was pretty rough, but I enjoyed today. Hopefully I'll survive the next two days and make it to the finish line at Lourensford."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther Suss again won the mixed category in 1:23.27 (overall 18:52.47), again followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) in 1:27.44 (overall 19:35.19). Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel of Raedisch Race finished in third place today in 1:29.01 (fifth overall; 21:16.02). The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) finished in fourth place (1:29.06) but are placed third overall (20:25.37). The Wheeler - Bixs team lead this category by 42 minutes and 32 seconds.

"I had fun today. It was also hard but great mountain bike riding. We at least have time to rest today," said Süss. "I had a sore throat and headache this morning, so taking time out will help a lot. Tomorrow we'll ride with a group because we need to look after ourselves."

"Ariane went for it today and we're quite disappointed that we didn't win," said Kleinhans. "We'd really like to win a stage and are getting better as the race goes on, but they're a strong team and it'll be hard to beat them. They would need to have a bad day."

"I only started mountain biking 18 month ago and trained really hard for this race," said Lüthi. "Erik is an excellent coach. Singletrack was a bit of a weakness of mine, but he helped me. We realised that I hold my head down - I used to be a swimmer - and only after that could I adapt and improve my style. I must complement Dr Evil - the route is very rewarding and beautiful."

Master's category

The Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) won the time trail stage in 1:18.14 (overall 17:23.48), followed by the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes in a time of 1:22.34 (overall 18:34.53). Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 1:22.44 were third (overall 18:10.07). Sim and Brown are still in second place overall in this category and the Juwi team lead by one hour, 11 minutes and five seconds.

"Every stage in this race is punishment, but the racing atmosphere is so fantastic that I can't hold back," said Enthoven. "Luckily Adrien and I are similar riders. This was another hard day - shorter doesn't mean easier. The shorter distance means it's intensity is higher. The cooler weather made a difference though and we enjoyed it."

Stage 5: Worcester to Oak Valley (143km; 2350m of climbing)

Stage 5 will be a real classic Cape Epic day out, the longest stage in years. With fast open roads, marked by three obstacles along the way, riders are advised to save their strength and cooperate with other teams to form larger groups, to take turns at the front to lighten the load.

The first climb of the day will be a shock to the system, not only from the gradient but also the track's surface. In parts, the climb is rideable, barely, and only the fittest and best bike handlers are likely to make it up without dabbing a foot.

As with everything, what goes up must come down, and those with full suspension bikes will be grateful for their weapon of choice. More open roads will help get some kilometres under the belt before the radio mast comes into view. Down the other side of this deceptive climb is a fast chute into farmlands and waiting for riders is a set of rolling hills that'll deaden the legs of even the most hardened campaigner.

At the 100km mark, riders reach the foot of the exquisite Groenlandberg, the grand old legend inviting us back in 2011 thanks to Cape Nature Conservation. The 15 percent gradient on the concrete path should be placed conservatively, with the remainder of the climb taking most riders well over an hour to complete. The north-facing slope will make for a challenging ascent on a hot afternoon but the rocky downhill sections leads to the famed Oak Valley singletrack to make it all worth it.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized1:10:01
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:01:33
3Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:02:07
4Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:02:13
5Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro0:02:24
6Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:03:07
7Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:03:22
8Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:03:25
9Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:04:28
10Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:04:43
11Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:06:28
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:07:36
13Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:07:37
14Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:08:01
15Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:08:03
16Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:08:17
17Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:08:36
18Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:09:03
19Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:09:45
20Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:10:02
21Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:10:40
22Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:10:44
23Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:11:36
24Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande0:12:44
25Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC0:12:55
26Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil0:13:14
27Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR0:13:15
28Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com0:13:19
29Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis0:13:39
30Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:13:51
31Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:13:53
32Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone0:15:35
33Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike0:15:42
34Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK0:16:22
35Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador0:16:39
36GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized0:16:56
37Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:17:00
38David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit0:17:06
39Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness0:17:31
40Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon0:18:03
41Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch0:18:23
42Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com0:18:44
43David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss0:18:46
44Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt0:18:51
45James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike0:19:01
46Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC0:19:08
47Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com0:19:11
48Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch0:19:32
49Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:19:45
50Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom0:20:18
51Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement0:20:22
52Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers0:20:59
53Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS0:21:26
54Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal0:21:34
55Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia0:21:36
56Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea0:21:45
57Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL0:22:25
58Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing0:22:27
59Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips0:22:31
60Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach0:22:41
61Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:22:47
62Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau0:22:51
63Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak0:22:53
64Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team0:22:56
65Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market0:22:59
66Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com0:24:16
67Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab0:25:47
68Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys0:26:18
69Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers0:26:24
70Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation0:26:26
71Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports0:26:27
72Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital0:26:43
73Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com0:27:12
74Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal0:27:20
75Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference0:27:24
76Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope0:27:30
77Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L0:27:55
78Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 30:28:01
79Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders0:28:22
80Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express0:28:30
81Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa0:28:41
82Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke0:28:47
83Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa0:28:48
84Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter0:29:00
85Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS0:29:38
86Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 30:29:40
87Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital0:29:42
88Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY0:29:43
89Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules0:30:08
90Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi0:30:10
91Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama0:30:52
92Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar0:31:16
93Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport0:31:17
94Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings0:31:19
95Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream0:31:20
96Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men0:31:27
97Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys0:31:28
98Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action0:31:52
99Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA0:32:02
100David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas0:32:08
101Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl0:32:47
102Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi0:32:51
103John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers0:32:58
104Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame0:33:07
105joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 20:33:41
106Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle0:33:47
107Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys0:33:55
108Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness0:34:02
109Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com0:34:04
110Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets0:34:21
111Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 20:34:29
112Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling0:34:41
113Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew0:34:45
114Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette0:34:48
115Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri0:34:56
116Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine0:34:57
117Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots0:35:17
118Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat0:35:22
119Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk0:35:49
120Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers0:35:50
121Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank0:35:56
122Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 440:36:02
123Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit0:36:05
124Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group0:36:09
125Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers0:36:10
126Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom0:36:17
127Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free0:37:10
128Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk0:37:16
129Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing0:37:20
130Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:37:36
131Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico0:38:11
132Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom0:38:33
133Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl0:38:38
134Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists0:39:21
135Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW20:39:22
136Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders0:39:26
137Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-30:39:57
138David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY0:40:00
139Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down0:40:02
140Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles0:40:19
141Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold0:40:34
142Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club0:41:13
143Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire0:41:35
144Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab0:41:49
145Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen0:42:01
146Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic0:42:07
147Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss0:42:11
148Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice0:42:18
149Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9740:42:54
150Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC0:42:55
151Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos0:43:05
151Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
153Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro0:43:10
154Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile0:43:12
155Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec0:44:23
155Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
157Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand0:44:35
158Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com0:45:00
159Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing0:45:01
1601.10:45:03
161Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB0:45:06
162Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen0:45:06
163Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company0:46:07
164Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz0:46:10
165Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills0:46:12
166Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait0:46:15
167Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers0:46:38
168Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life0:46:41
169Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn0:46:46
170Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex020:46:53
171Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech0:46:58
172Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo0:46:59
173David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo0:47:00
174Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M0:47:18
175Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes0:47:19
176Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids0:47:32
177Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman0:48:11
178Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem0:48:29
179Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators0:48:52
180Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure0:48:54
181Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo0:49:09
182Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP0:49:11
183Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N0:49:25
184Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 20:49:41
185Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef0:49:41
186Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers0:49:54
187Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls0:50:16
188Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist0:50:22
189Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water0:50:28
190Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD0:50:29
191Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables0:50:38
192Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs0:50:58
193Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk0:50:59
194Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends0:51:31
195Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin0:52:19
196Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 10:52:20
197Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash0:52:28
198Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba0:52:39
199Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS0:53:27
200Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's0:53:36
201Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles0:53:47
202Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton0:54:22
203Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top0:54:56
204Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring0:54:57
205Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas0:55:17
206Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online0:55:24
207Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon0:55:50
208Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain0:55:51
209Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK0:56:10
210Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers0:56:23
211Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies0:56:31
212BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions0:56:43
213John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL0:57:04
214John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains0:57:10
215Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme0:57:52
216Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas0:57:53
217Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN0:58:09
218Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo0:58:14
219Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon0:58:29
220Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO0:58:33
221Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg0:59:01
222Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics0:59:14
223Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class0:59:22
224Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund0:59:33
225Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car0:59:33
226Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now1:00:21
227Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors1:00:25
228Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga1:00:27
229George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD1:00:59
230Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT1:01:29
231Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'1:01:36
232Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine1:02:32
233Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory1:03:01
234Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces1:03:13
235Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics1:03:16
236Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish1:03:32
237Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers1:03:37
238Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ21:03:43
240Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore1:04:26
241Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-21:04:41
242Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO1:05:03
243Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery1:05:16
244Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders1:05:33
245Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance1:05:46
246John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas1:05:52
247Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys1:06:17
248Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans1:06:22
249Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs1:06:45
250Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari1:06:58
251Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's1:07:21
252Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius1:07:50
253Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill1:09:02
254Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts1:09:11
255Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens1:09:24
256Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres1:12:13
257Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers1:15:28
258Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein1:15:33
259Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass1:15:35
260Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini1:15:42
261Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice1:15:43
262Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones1:16:42
263Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless1:17:03
264Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking1:18:24
265Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance1:18:52
266Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive1:19:12
267Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi1:19:13
268Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation1:20:08
269Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky1:20:42
270Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland1:21:17
271Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men1:22:07
272Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders1:22:18
273Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 21:22:20
274Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing1:22:58
275Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One1:24:52
276Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS1:27:10
277Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma1:32:54

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:27:16
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:09:48
3Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:10:39
4Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:13:25
5Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:13:34
6Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF0:15:48
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies0:16:32
8Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies0:20:01
9Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:20:24
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:24:04
11Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas0:25:02
12Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief0:28:38
13Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape0:32:03
14Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp0:33:22
15Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing0:33:59
16Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens0:34:13
17Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant0:36:39
18Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses0:52:05
19M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush0:54:46
20Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths1:02:26

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS1:23:27
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:04:17
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:05:34
4Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:05:39
5Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro0:13:46
6Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild0:14:39
7Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge0:15:12
8Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing0:16:16
9Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport0:17:42
10Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed0:17:52
11Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel0:17:55
12Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone0:20:11
13Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech0:27:54
14Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one0:28:06
15Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel0:29:47
16Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's0:31:22
17Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked0:31:36
18Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips0:33:20
19Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd0:33:56
20Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing0:34:18
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride0:36:11
22Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar0:37:02
23Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin0:37:27
24Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark0:39:59
25Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree0:40:29
26Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat0:40:39
27Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah0:41:49
28Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH0:42:06
29Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?0:43:35
30Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active0:44:22
31Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers0:45:38
32Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck0:46:31
33Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz0:46:35
34Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation0:47:47
35Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1110:51:10
36Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira0:51:27
37Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia0:53:14
38Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis0:53:25
39Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine0:53:28
40Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling0:53:52
41Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS0:54:40
42Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem0:55:24
43Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils0:56:32
44Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan0:58:06
45Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU0:59:03
46Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer0:59:23
47Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge0:59:34
48David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion0:59:36
49Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail0:59:41
50Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur1:00:56
51Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders1:02:26
52Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude1:02:35
53Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets1:04:18
54Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 31:05:47
55Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA1:11:22
56Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:12:28
57Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera1:19:18

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi1:18:14
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:04:20
3Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:04:30
4Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:05:37
5Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:06:43
6David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:07:52
7Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing0:09:28
8Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter0:09:56
9Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:09:57
10Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:10:51
11Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW0:11:33
12Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil0:12:28
13Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley0:15:01
14Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za0:15:16
15Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers0:15:27
16Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN0:15:29
17Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:17:05
18David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'0:17:25
19Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:18:29
20Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa0:18:38
21Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles0:18:45
22Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic0:19:28
23Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya0:20:18
24Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.10:20:24
25Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne0:20:27
26Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO0:20:36
27Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota0:20:36
28Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes0:21:12
29Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 20:21:20
30Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas0:21:57
31Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing0:22:30
32Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad0:23:12
33Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam0:23:26
34Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld0:23:27
35Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 20:23:28
36Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 30:23:48
37Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar0:23:55
38Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre0:23:55
39Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II0:23:58
40Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 20:24:09
41Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises0:24:42
42Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST0:24:48
43Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump0:24:52
44Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux0:24:56
45Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs0:25:37
46Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling0:25:38
47Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars0:25:45
48Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap0:25:46
49Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works0:25:56
50Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders0:26:49
51Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim0:27:00
52Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 20:27:07
53Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 20:27:31
54Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen0:28:02
55Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz0:29:12
56Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani0:29:41
57Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz0:30:10
58Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level0:30:25
59Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB0:30:38
60Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc0:31:01
61John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob0:31:02
62Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing0:31:02
63Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion0:31:14
64Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables0:31:26
65John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates0:31:37
66Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized0:31:37
67Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike0:32:22
68Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates0:32:24
69Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets0:33:20
70Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 20:33:55
71Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns0:34:11
72Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam0:34:12
73Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders0:34:33
74Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers0:34:44
75Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe0:34:49
76Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering0:35:36
77Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town0:35:49
78Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?0:35:57
79Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 20:35:58
80Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec0:36:42
81Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels0:37:43
82Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets0:37:57
83Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:39:21
84Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies0:39:44
85Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs0:39:55
86Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota0:39:58
87Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter0:40:10
88Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde0:41:37
89Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay0:42:20
90Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas0:42:24
91Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy0:42:38
92Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 20:42:40
93Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters0:43:17
94Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk0:43:27
95Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 30:43:36
96Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood0:44:52
97Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild0:45:53
98David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday0:45:58
99Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs0:46:27
100Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst0:46:35
101Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak0:47:12
102Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro0:47:18
103Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues0:47:58
104Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey0:48:27
105Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop0:48:30
106Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker0:48:34
107Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs0:48:44
108Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys0:49:09
109Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks0:49:12
110Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets0:49:17
111Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre0:50:07
112Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters0:50:10
113Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy0:51:49
114Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe0:52:04
115Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle0:52:24
116Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage0:52:58
117Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts0:53:09
118Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped0:53:12
119Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove0:53:14
120Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade0:53:48
121Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls0:53:51
122Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M0:54:31
123Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers0:54:41
124Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet0:54:43
125Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)0:55:04
126Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:55:13
239George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE0:55:51
127Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies0:55:56
128Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop0:56:40
129Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon0:56:40
130Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless0:58:03
131Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton0:58:09
132Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys0:58:44
133Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto0:59:17
134Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers0:59:21
135Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride0:59:24
136Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli1:00:01
137Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink1:00:11
138Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop1:00:43
139Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 21:02:14
140Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara1:04:14
141Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects1:05:11
142Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team1:07:13
143Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil1:07:38
144Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike1:10:31
145Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain1:12:00
146Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel1:12:52
147Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer1:13:16
148Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets1:13:53
149Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots1:13:55
150Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters1:14:04
151Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee1:14:15
152Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers1:14:41
153Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys1:15:16
154Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates1:15:32
155carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena1:16:53
156Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne1:18:37
157Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers1:19:10
158Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly1:22:37
159Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell1:28:12
160Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey1:35:27
161Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce1:38:14

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized15:44:15
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:07:48
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:11:39
4Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro0:26:46
5Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:29:15
6Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:43:41
7Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:45:15
8Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:53:25
9Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing1:08:29
10Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas1:09:32
11Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 21:18:38
12Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 31:20:43
13Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:28:22
14Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing1:36:23
15Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix1:43:58
16Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM1:49:13
17Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka1:50:14
18Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike1:52:41
19Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 21:59:29
20Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis2:10:31
21Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour2:30:14
22GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized2:30:32
23Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida2:33:49
24Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing2:41:10
25Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance2:57:17
26Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape3:04:01
27Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande3:04:55
28Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes3:15:53
29Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone3:25:59
30Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike3:29:05
31Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil3:30:08
32Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com3:30:55
33Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC3:34:39
34Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com3:35:07
35Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador3:40:28
36Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC3:44:11
37Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling3:47:00
38Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19743:56:44
39Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com3:57:04
40Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness4:05:58
41Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK4:06:20
42Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom4:07:02
43Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK4:16:38
44David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit4:20:19
45Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers4:23:45
46James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike4:34:56
47Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market4:36:45
48Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE4:36:57
49David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss4:40:23
50Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 34:42:40
51Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch4:43:05
52Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch4:46:06
53Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon4:46:44
54Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis4:52:23
55Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL4:54:57
56Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia5:02:55
57Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab5:04:25
58Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 35:05:12
59Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal5:06:44
60Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea5:12:36
61Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS5:15:24
62Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak5:22:50
63Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine5:23:17
64Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement5:27:38
65Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach5:33:49
66Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa5:40:47
67Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips5:43:49
68Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men5:48:11
69Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing5:50:24
70Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys5:57:22
71Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau5:58:34
72Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt6:04:58
73Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS6:05:37
74Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa6:07:22
75Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys6:15:15
76Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke6:21:53
77Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR6:22:41
78Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope6:27:43
79Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports6:28:09
80Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter6:30:17
81Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action6:30:46
82Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation6:35:30
83Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com6:38:07
84Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport6:38:59
85Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules6:42:20
86Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team6:48:54
87Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference6:50:53
88Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital6:51:14
89Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com6:51:40
90Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital6:54:19
91Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders6:54:49
92Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi6:55:05
93Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club7:00:35
94Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids7:01:24
95Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 447:05:01
96Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express7:08:30
97Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream7:09:13
98Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal7:14:41
99John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers7:21:06
100Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine7:24:37
101Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L7:25:02
102Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle7:25:11
103joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 27:25:39
104Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC7:30:39
105Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings7:35:05
106Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers7:43:16
107Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys7:43:45
108Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi7:44:14
109Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama7:44:53
110Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame7:48:40
111Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com7:59:09
112Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl8:00:10
113Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets8:00:49
114Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA8:03:14
115Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico8:08:56
116David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY8:11:25
117Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri8:12:05
118Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing8:15:33
119Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers8:16:01
120Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down8:16:15
121Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group8:16:32
122Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness8:22:25
123Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY8:23:07
124Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers8:28:42
125Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles8:35:26
126Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew8:41:07
127Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk8:45:37
128Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk8:45:38
129Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo8:47:13
130Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom8:49:19
131Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat8:49:32
132Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold8:57:22
133Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders9:01:36
134David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas9:02:30
135Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl9:04:44
136Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom9:06:09
137Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice9:06:13
138Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free9:10:00
139Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank9:16:54
140Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit9:18:30
141Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire9:18:52
142Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette9:20:49
143Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW29:20:56
144Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic9:24:16
145Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar9:24:41
146Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes9:29:31
147Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company9:30:34
148Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists9:31:35
149Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos9:32:58
150Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-39:44:41
151Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo9:47:22
152Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB9:48:04
153Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz9:49:16
154Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9749:54:11
155Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand10:10:17
156Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers10:13:16
157Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills10:16:36
158Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS10:19:57
159Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka10:28:51
160Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen10:31:30
161David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo10:33:25
162Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water10:35:19
163Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex0210:39:54
164Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing10:40:35
165Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill10:42:16
166Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N10:44:32
167Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots10:46:42
168Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem10:49:08
169Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn10:53:19
170Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro10:54:24
171Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls10:55:11
172Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators10:55:19
173Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab10:57:23
174John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL10:59:15
175Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin11:03:50
176Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers11:06:55
177Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec11:07:05
178Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens11:08:24
179Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile11:09:46
180Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon11:12:48
181Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk11:13:40
182Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait11:14:47
183Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP11:15:49
184Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba11:19:21
185Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen11:19:58
186Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'11:21:27
187Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers11:23:12
188Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends11:26:11
189Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga11:29:16
190Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life11:29:26
1911.111:30:24
192Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables11:35:45
193Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top11:37:48
194Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech11:38:20
195Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss11:39:28
196Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com11:42:57
197Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure11:43:45
198Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 211:44:24
199Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces11:45:20
200Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online11:47:24
201Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance11:50:37
202Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton11:55:26
203Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund12:02:35
204Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M12:12:06
205Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs12:15:44
206Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's12:16:24
207Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 212:17:32
208Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg12:22:56
209Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini12:31:28
210Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 112:32:36
211Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring12:34:33
212Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class12:38:31
213Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN12:40:54
214Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish12:42:06
215Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now12:43:35
216Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles12:43:37
217Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO12:47:16
218Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD12:48:28
219BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions12:49:19
220Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman12:51:22
221Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass13:04:34
222Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist13:04:37
223Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas13:05:45
224Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas13:10:30
225Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore13:12:00
226Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies13:20:27
227Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's13:21:38
228Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme13:22:09
229Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless13:24:33
230Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK13:30:24
231Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics13:30:43
232Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing13:31:35
233Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma13:34:09
234Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car13:34:41
235Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans13:40:31
236Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain13:45:27
237Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef13:48:53
238Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS13:49:00
239Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-213:50:42
240Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics13:53:38
241John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains13:53:59
242Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys13:56:01
243Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon13:56:31
244George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD14:02:03
245Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory14:06:08
246Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO14:06:19
247Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius14:06:37
248Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo14:18:29
249Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice14:18:38
250Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ214:23:46
251Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery14:26:27
252Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders14:26:29
253Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors14:27:20
254Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance14:29:27
255Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres14:44:40
256Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 214:45:07
257Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers14:47:42
258Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts14:54:04
259Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash14:58:16
260Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers15:02:30
261Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs15:06:06
262Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens15:18:22
263Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT15:26:07
264Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari15:48:15
265Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi15:51:00
266Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation16:08:23
267Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky16:23:38
268Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One16:25:01
269Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones16:41:13
270Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland16:55:20
271John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas16:58:03
272Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders17:07:11
273Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men17:20:43
274Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking17:40:22
275Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive17:52:46
276Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein18:50:53

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN21:02:19
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:25:44
3Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:57:37
4Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:08:36
5Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies1:56:13
6Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic2:19:56
7Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF2:31:22
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies2:38:00
9Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant2:50:32
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN2:55:27
11Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies2:58:52
12Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape4:39:37
13Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp4:55:35
14Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing5:29:03
15Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas5:33:37
16Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief5:56:17
17Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens5:58:58
18Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses7:59:45
19Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths9:23:58
20M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush9:24:10

Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS18:52:47
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:42:32
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com1:32:50
4Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild1:46:51
5Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race2:23:15
6Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro2:52:06
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel2:59:10
8Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge3:08:34
9Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport3:13:25
10Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing3:14:29
11Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone4:41:59
12Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed4:49:14
13Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel5:17:00
14Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech5:54:44
15Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin6:45:31
16Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked7:16:34
17Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's7:31:54
18Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one7:36:08
19Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat7:36:54
20Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH7:46:56
21Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active7:47:05
22Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride7:52:01
23Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd8:01:14
24Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing8:05:08
25Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck8:25:22
26Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips8:29:07
27Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar8:37:12
28Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah8:44:49
29Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?8:55:39
30Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree9:12:07
31Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz9:23:00
32Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark9:40:32
33Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation10:05:03
34Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia10:06:06
35Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan10:41:11
36Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 11110:42:22
37Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers10:47:33
38Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine10:56:36
39Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS11:15:56
40Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge11:32:44
41Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira11:38:24
42Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail11:40:36
43Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling11:47:30
44Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils11:55:36
45Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem12:00:14
46Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU12:04:02
47David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion12:06:21
48Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer12:19:24
49Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis12:20:20
50Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur12:40:43
51Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 312:47:35
52Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets12:48:25
53Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed13:00:59
54Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude13:34:20
55Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders13:56:06
56Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA14:07:33
57Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera14:13:35

Masters general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi17:23:48
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:46:19
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos1:11:05
4Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab1:35:59
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO1:44:30
6Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree2:08:35
7David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool2:32:41
8Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley2:34:17
9Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing2:44:26
10Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport3:04:27
11Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW3:13:23
12Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za3:19:23
13Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter3:30:16
14Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota3:32:47
15Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil3:45:41
16Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles3:49:15
17Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers3:53:21
18Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 24:01:08
19Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya4:06:52
20Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN4:11:11
21Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 24:16:18
22Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO4:34:57
23Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 24:39:43
24Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela4:40:36
25Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad4:42:11
26Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs4:47:30
27Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa4:54:25
28Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.14:56:54
29Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne5:15:01
30Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II5:30:32
31Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar5:33:09
32Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega5:34:13
33Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux5:37:57
34Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level5:38:29
35Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz5:38:46
36Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap5:38:46
37Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST5:44:11
38Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas5:46:28
39Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 25:48:33
40David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'5:50:09
41Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic5:52:14
42Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing5:53:58
43Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises5:55:58
44Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers5:58:08
45Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump6:00:18
46Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 26:00:19
47Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld6:01:00
48Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 36:01:52
49Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim6:11:16
50Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen6:15:01
51John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates6:15:35
52Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes6:29:33
53Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam6:30:06
54Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling6:50:17
55Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates6:52:11
56Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized7:03:10
57Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike7:05:31
58Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc7:13:39
59Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe7:16:56
60John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob7:18:47
61Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre7:19:22
62Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders7:34:52
63Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets7:41:32
64Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde7:47:08
65Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion7:49:49
66Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB7:52:16
67Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 27:56:55
68Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables7:56:57
69Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN7:59:32
70Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild8:06:16
71Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 28:08:18
72Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works8:16:54
73Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?8:20:33
74Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders8:21:27
75Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars8:23:30
76Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani8:25:08
77Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing8:25:26
78Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering8:34:51
79Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns8:35:06
80Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels8:39:52
81Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets8:39:58
82Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners8:41:46
83Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz8:44:44
84Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies8:50:38
85Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam8:54:16
86Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town8:56:48
87Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs9:07:24
88Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay9:09:09
89Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy9:26:47
90David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
91Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas9:45:57
92Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota9:46:30
93Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop9:51:48
94Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro9:58:43
95Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter10:06:07
96Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters10:14:07
97Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts10:14:17
98Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy10:14:38
99Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker10:18:14
100Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 210:18:54
101Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped10:19:14
102Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs10:20:20
103Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets10:21:31
104Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle10:52:51
105Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec10:53:09
106Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood10:59:59
107Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues11:01:38
108Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre11:03:54
109Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak11:21:22
110Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop11:21:56
111Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade11:22:12
112Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters11:22:35
113Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk11:24:18
114Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove11:32:19
115George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE11:34:45
116Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks11:40:13
117Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride11:45:52
118Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey11:45:55
119Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet11:48:39
120Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs11:51:00
121Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies11:51:08
122Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 311:54:48
123Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates12:00:34
124Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)12:02:22
125Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop12:07:00
126Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys12:17:29
127Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto12:17:59
128Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls12:18:57
129Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage12:20:50
130Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M12:29:16
131Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst12:49:44
132Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers12:49:59
133Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe12:54:13
134Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara12:55:21
135Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys12:58:20
136Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless13:04:47
137Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli13:08:15
138carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena13:08:52
139Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil13:32:56
140Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers13:40:37
141Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton13:44:47
142Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team13:47:20
143Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain13:56:23
144Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee14:01:45
145Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel14:03:19
146Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink14:04:19
147Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike14:11:07
148Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne14:30:31
149Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters14:31:54
150Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets14:32:16
151Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon14:35:04
152Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce14:38:18
153Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 214:58:56
154Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots15:08:57
155Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers15:17:10
156Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects15:19:40
157Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly15:33:01
158Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers15:34:32
159Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys15:41:53
160Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer15:49:37
161Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey16:29:59
162Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell16:31:51

