Image 1 of 18 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 360ne Songo Specialized chace the pack during stage 4 (time trial) (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 2 of 18 Mario Roma and Adauto Belli during stage 4 (time trial) of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 3 of 18 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized are pointed toward a stage win (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 18 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized en route to victory (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 18 Stage winners and race leaders Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander from 36One Songo Specialized (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 18 Lourencio Bizzaria and Jose Correiera Filho (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 7 of 18 Riders work their way around a 29km course (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 8 of 18 Lood Rabie (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 9 of 18 Adriaan De Beer (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 10 of 18 Steep climbs awaited riders during stage 4 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 11 of 18 Fantastic scenery during stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 12 of 18 Henry Van Heerden of Where's Marley (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 13 of 18 Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo Specialized on their way to victory (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 14 of 18 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez & Carlos Coloma Nicolas of Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing took 3rd place (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 15 of 18 Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1 race to the finish during stage 4 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 16 of 18 Adrien Niyonshuti and Paul Cordes (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 17 of 18 Johannes Sickmueller and Axel Bult of team Stevens - Vredestein Bike, during stage 4 (time trial) (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 18 of 18 Riders work their way around a 29km course (Image credit: Cape Epic)

Today marked a first for the Absa Cape Epic - two time trials in the 2011 race. A 32km route took racers through the foothills of Brandwacht. As in 2010, riders traversed the western side of Worcester in this semi-desert environment. An extra 5km loop along dual tracks past the local golf course was added to the route.

The route data showed 860m of climbing which may not seem like a lot, but over such a short distance, it still required a hard effort. As usual, the top teams left at one-minute intervals, racing only against the clock, some looking for a stage win and others to consolidate. Riders needed to hold back on this stage and save themselves for the next half of the Cape Epic saga.

Men's category

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (36ONE Songo Specialized) returned to winning again in the stage 4 time trial. They completed the tough 32km course in a time of 1:10.01 and are now seven minutes and 48 seconds in the lead. They were again followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking in 1;11.34 with the Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing team of Sergio Gutierrez Mantecon and Carlos Nicolas Coloma in third place in 1:12.08.

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander maintain their overall lead with a time of 15:44.15. Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking are in second in 15:52.03, followed by the Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in 15:55.54. In fourth place overall are the Stöckli Pro team of Urs Huber and Konny Looser, who finished in fifth place today (16:11.01), with Versluys-Evenza's Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels in fifth place overall (16:13.30). They finished in eighth place today.

"This is the first day in this year's Cape Epic that I really felt good and had good legs," said Stander. "I didn't need to rely on Christoph and could finally push him as he has done with me the last couple of days, putting me through the paces.

"It's also nice that we a have a bit more time today to recover ahead of the last two long stages. We've extended our lead but it's hard to say what'll happen in the next three days. We're doing what we need to every day and trying to ride conservatively as well as increase our lead. I just hope we have Lady Luck on our side."

"I've learnt that it's never good for me to think I'm going to have a nice racing day," said Sauser. "We caught up with Genze and Käss on the big downhill, rode together for a bit and in the next uphill pulled away. It's always a cool feeling catching the guys in front. If it's just down to pedalling, we stand a good chance to stay in front, but this race is not like an office job and an eight-minute lead is not a lot."

Genze noted that his partner Käss had a very good day. "I was feeling a bit weak this morning, but Jochen had obviously recovered and pushed the hammer down. After the first kilometre, I thought wow, Jochen is in good form. But luckily after about 10 minutes I also got into a nice rhythm. We wanted to increase our lead on the Bulls team today and I think we managed to do that."

"I felt very good - definitely better than yesterday - so I pushed Hannes," said Käss. "It was quite windy on the course and I was riding in front on the flat sections. We passed the Bulls in the middle of the race and are very happy with our fourth podium finish, but I think Sauser and Stander are too far ahead for us to catch up."

Current Spanish cross country champion Sergio Gutierrez Mantecon (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) said, "We're extremely happy with our first podium finish and felt good today. This race is very difficult and the competition is exceptionally fierce with the best riders in the world participating. It's also a fantastic atmosphere with the school kids welcoming us at the finish line. It's a fun race and I'm sure we'll be back again."

Platt was impressed that Stander and Sauser caught up with them on a steep climb at the 10km mark. "It always gives riders an extra push to pass the leaders in front of them. Stefan is finding it tough to get his rhythm this year and you have to admit that you can't have the same legs every year. Christoph and Burry are super strong this year and one can't say whether there'll be a price to pay for riding so hard. Susi (Sauser) is in excellent shape and he seems to be getting stronger as the stage progresses. Burry is still young but old doesn't necessarily mean slower. I'm really surprised by Christoph - he gets skinnier each day and more confident. They're doing a great job."

To the comment that Sauser is training with a coach again, Platt comments that one never stops learning. "You need to learn all the time - even when you're 60."

Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) is happy with his team's performance. "I think our result in the overall is good. Milka-Trek had a mechanical, as did the Multivan Merida team. It was bad luck for them but good for us."

African Leaders' Jerseys

Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) maintain their lead in the African Jersey with an overall time of 16:53.47, followed by Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) in 17:34.29. Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) are in third in 17:33.28. Heymans and Niyonshuti are now in 10th position overall.

South Africa's Brandon Stewart, riding with Shan Wilson as team Toyota DCM, said, "We were quite close to the leading team in the African jersey up to yesterday, but then Shan had two big crashes and we lost some time. We suspect he has a fractured collar bone and broken septum. We took it nice and easy today as tomorrow's stage will be really tough. This is Shan's 8th Cape Epic and I have a feeling nothing will let him pull out unless he really has to. He takes a couple of pain killers in the morning and carries on. In cycling, sometimes you're giving it and sometimes you're taking it. This is a team race and we're in it together whether it's good or bad. We'll try our best and hope to have some fun along the way, as that's important."

"We were fighting for the African jersey but then I broke a fork and had to carry on like that for 100km," said Wilson. "This will be a fight to the finish. We're third in the African jersey and will do our best to defend it. It's all in the head and one can train only so much. I love this race and the drama. It's the best novel or movie and you're the star actor in it. Today's time trial wasn't good. It felt as if someone with a hammer and nail was drilling into my collar bone. But this is what the Cape Epic is about. I'm a determined guy by nature and won't easily give up."

"We're not fighting for the African jersey. Our teammates have it and we're just trying to protect it," said Bassingthwaighte. "It means a lot to our team that we help them and we'll definitely be there for them if they have any problems."

Women's category

Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the women's category for the fourth time, finishing in 1:27.16 (overall 22:10.55), ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 1:37.04 (overall 21:02.19). Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett of adidas in 1:37.55 (overall 21:59.56) were third with Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast in fourth (1:40.41; overall 21:28.02). Bigham and Van Jaarsveld lead this category by 25 minutes and 43 seconds.

"The race was still quite hard today and in the nice singletrack we gave it our all. We had excellent team work today and were both feeling strong," said Schneitter.

"We're really happy with the race. Nathalie worked hard in the middle section of the race and I at the beginning and end. We finished in good time and look forward to the last three days of the race," said Lechner.

Van Jaarsveld commented that her team had a fun race. "Today was my kind of riding. It was pretty steep, but conditions were nice. We still have a long way to go - tomorrow's a monster of a day - so we'll just ride safely and conservatively to get to the finish."

"It was perfect to have a short course in the middle of the race to recover a bit," said Bigham. "We'll enjoy some recovery time and get ready for tomorrow."

Stopforth also enjoyed this stage. "Yesterday was really hard and we were a little bit tired today. We had some nice downhills though and it was great not to be in the saddle for seven hours."

Current downhill world champion Tracy Moseley from the United Kingdom said,"Today was fun and of course the rain helped a bit. It's nice to have some time to rest as it looks as if the next two days will be sheer hell. The Cape Epic is way bigger than I expected - it's massive. Yesterday was pretty rough, but I enjoyed today. Hopefully I'll survive the next two days and make it to the finish line at Lourensford."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther Suss again won the mixed category in 1:23.27 (overall 18:52.47), again followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) in 1:27.44 (overall 19:35.19). Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel of Raedisch Race finished in third place today in 1:29.01 (fifth overall; 21:16.02). The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) finished in fourth place (1:29.06) but are placed third overall (20:25.37). The Wheeler - Bixs team lead this category by 42 minutes and 32 seconds.

"I had fun today. It was also hard but great mountain bike riding. We at least have time to rest today," said Süss. "I had a sore throat and headache this morning, so taking time out will help a lot. Tomorrow we'll ride with a group because we need to look after ourselves."

"Ariane went for it today and we're quite disappointed that we didn't win," said Kleinhans. "We'd really like to win a stage and are getting better as the race goes on, but they're a strong team and it'll be hard to beat them. They would need to have a bad day."

"I only started mountain biking 18 month ago and trained really hard for this race," said Lüthi. "Erik is an excellent coach. Singletrack was a bit of a weakness of mine, but he helped me. We realised that I hold my head down - I used to be a swimmer - and only after that could I adapt and improve my style. I must complement Dr Evil - the route is very rewarding and beautiful."

Master's category

The Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) won the time trail stage in 1:18.14 (overall 17:23.48), followed by the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes in a time of 1:22.34 (overall 18:34.53). Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 1:22.44 were third (overall 18:10.07). Sim and Brown are still in second place overall in this category and the Juwi team lead by one hour, 11 minutes and five seconds.

"Every stage in this race is punishment, but the racing atmosphere is so fantastic that I can't hold back," said Enthoven. "Luckily Adrien and I are similar riders. This was another hard day - shorter doesn't mean easier. The shorter distance means it's intensity is higher. The cooler weather made a difference though and we enjoyed it."

Stage 5: Worcester to Oak Valley (143km; 2350m of climbing)

Stage 5 will be a real classic Cape Epic day out, the longest stage in years. With fast open roads, marked by three obstacles along the way, riders are advised to save their strength and cooperate with other teams to form larger groups, to take turns at the front to lighten the load.

The first climb of the day will be a shock to the system, not only from the gradient but also the track's surface. In parts, the climb is rideable, barely, and only the fittest and best bike handlers are likely to make it up without dabbing a foot.

As with everything, what goes up must come down, and those with full suspension bikes will be grateful for their weapon of choice. More open roads will help get some kilometres under the belt before the radio mast comes into view. Down the other side of this deceptive climb is a fast chute into farmlands and waiting for riders is a set of rolling hills that'll deaden the legs of even the most hardened campaigner.

At the 100km mark, riders reach the foot of the exquisite Groenlandberg, the grand old legend inviting us back in 2011 thanks to Cape Nature Conservation. The 15 percent gradient on the concrete path should be placed conservatively, with the remainder of the climb taking most riders well over an hour to complete. The north-facing slope will make for a challenging ascent on a hot afternoon but the rocky downhill sections leads to the famed Oak Valley singletrack to make it all worth it.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 1:10:01 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:01:33 3 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 0:02:07 4 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:02:13 5 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 0:02:24 6 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:03:07 7 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 0:03:22 8 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:03:25 9 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 0:04:28 10 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 0:04:43 11 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 0:06:28 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:07:36 13 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:07:37 14 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 0:08:01 15 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:08:03 16 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 0:08:17 17 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 0:08:36 18 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:09:03 19 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:09:45 20 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 0:10:02 21 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 0:10:40 22 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 0:10:44 23 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 0:11:36 24 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 0:12:44 25 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 0:12:55 26 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 0:13:14 27 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 0:13:15 28 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 0:13:19 29 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 0:13:39 30 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:13:51 31 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:13:53 32 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 0:15:35 33 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 0:15:42 34 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 0:16:22 35 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 0:16:39 36 GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized 0:16:56 37 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:17:00 38 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 0:17:06 39 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 0:17:31 40 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 0:18:03 41 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 0:18:23 42 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com 0:18:44 43 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 0:18:46 44 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 0:18:51 45 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 0:19:01 46 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 0:19:08 47 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 0:19:11 48 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 0:19:32 49 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 0:19:45 50 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 0:20:18 51 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 0:20:22 52 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 0:20:59 53 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 0:21:26 54 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 0:21:34 55 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 0:21:36 56 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 0:21:45 57 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 0:22:25 58 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 0:22:27 59 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 0:22:31 60 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 0:22:41 61 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 0:22:47 62 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 0:22:51 63 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 0:22:53 64 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 0:22:56 65 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 0:22:59 66 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 0:24:16 67 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 0:25:47 68 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 0:26:18 69 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 0:26:24 70 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 0:26:26 71 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 0:26:27 72 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 0:26:43 73 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 0:27:12 74 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 0:27:20 75 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 0:27:24 76 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 0:27:30 77 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 0:27:55 78 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 0:28:01 79 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 0:28:22 80 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 0:28:30 81 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 0:28:41 82 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 0:28:47 83 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 0:28:48 84 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 0:29:00 85 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 0:29:38 86 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 0:29:40 87 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 0:29:42 88 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 0:29:43 89 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 0:30:08 90 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 0:30:10 91 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 0:30:52 92 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 0:31:16 93 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 0:31:17 94 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 0:31:19 95 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 0:31:20 96 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 0:31:27 97 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 0:31:28 98 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 0:31:52 99 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 0:32:02 100 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 0:32:08 101 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 0:32:47 102 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 0:32:51 103 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 0:32:58 104 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 0:33:07 105 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 0:33:41 106 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 0:33:47 107 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 0:33:55 108 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 0:34:02 109 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 0:34:04 110 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 0:34:21 111 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 0:34:29 112 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 0:34:41 113 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 0:34:45 114 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 0:34:48 115 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 0:34:56 116 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 0:34:57 117 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 0:35:17 118 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 0:35:22 119 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 0:35:49 120 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 0:35:50 121 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 0:35:56 122 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 0:36:02 123 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 0:36:05 124 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 0:36:09 125 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 0:36:10 126 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 0:36:17 127 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 0:37:10 128 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 0:37:16 129 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 0:37:20 130 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:37:36 131 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 0:38:11 132 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 0:38:33 133 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 0:38:38 134 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 0:39:21 135 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 0:39:22 136 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 0:39:26 137 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 0:39:57 138 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 0:40:00 139 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 0:40:02 140 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 0:40:19 141 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 0:40:34 142 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 0:41:13 143 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 0:41:35 144 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 0:41:49 145 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 0:42:01 146 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 0:42:07 147 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 0:42:11 148 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 0:42:18 149 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 0:42:54 150 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 0:42:55 151 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 0:43:05 151 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 153 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 0:43:10 154 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 0:43:12 155 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 0:44:23 155 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 157 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 0:44:35 158 Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com 0:45:00 159 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 0:45:01 160 1.1 0:45:03 161 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 0:45:06 162 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 0:45:06 163 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 0:46:07 164 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 0:46:10 165 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 0:46:12 166 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 0:46:15 167 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 0:46:38 168 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 0:46:41 169 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 0:46:46 170 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 0:46:53 171 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 0:46:58 172 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 0:46:59 173 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 0:47:00 174 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 0:47:18 175 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 0:47:19 176 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 0:47:32 177 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 0:48:11 178 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 0:48:29 179 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 0:48:52 180 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 0:48:54 181 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 0:49:09 182 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 0:49:11 183 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 0:49:25 184 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 0:49:41 185 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 0:49:41 186 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 0:49:54 187 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 0:50:16 188 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 0:50:22 189 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 0:50:28 190 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 0:50:29 191 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 0:50:38 192 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 0:50:58 193 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 0:50:59 194 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 0:51:31 195 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 0:52:19 196 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 0:52:20 197 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 0:52:28 198 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 0:52:39 199 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 0:53:27 200 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 0:53:36 201 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 0:53:47 202 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 0:54:22 203 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 0:54:56 204 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 0:54:57 205 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 0:55:17 206 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 0:55:24 207 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 0:55:50 208 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 0:55:51 209 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 0:56:10 210 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 0:56:23 211 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 0:56:31 212 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 0:56:43 213 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 0:57:04 214 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 0:57:10 215 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 0:57:52 216 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 0:57:53 217 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 0:58:09 218 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 0:58:14 219 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 0:58:29 220 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 0:58:33 221 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 0:59:01 222 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 0:59:14 223 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 0:59:22 224 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 0:59:33 225 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 0:59:33 226 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now 1:00:21 227 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 1:00:25 228 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 1:00:27 229 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 1:00:59 230 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 1:01:29 231 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 1:01:36 232 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 1:02:32 233 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 1:03:01 234 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 1:03:13 235 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 1:03:16 236 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 1:03:32 237 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 1:03:37 238 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 1:03:43 240 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 1:04:26 241 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 1:04:41 242 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 1:05:03 243 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 1:05:16 244 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 1:05:33 245 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 1:05:46 246 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 1:05:52 247 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 1:06:17 248 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 1:06:22 249 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 1:06:45 250 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 1:06:58 251 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 1:07:21 252 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 1:07:50 253 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 1:09:02 254 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 1:09:11 255 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 1:09:24 256 Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres 1:12:13 257 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 1:15:28 258 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 1:15:33 259 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 1:15:35 260 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 1:15:42 261 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 1:15:43 262 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 1:16:42 263 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 1:17:03 264 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 1:18:24 265 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 1:18:52 266 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 1:19:12 267 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 1:19:13 268 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 1:20:08 269 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 1:20:42 270 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 1:21:17 271 Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men 1:22:07 272 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 1:22:18 273 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 1:22:20 274 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 1:22:58 275 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 1:24:52 276 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 1:27:10 277 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 1:32:54

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:27:16 2 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 0:09:48 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:10:39 4 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:13:25 5 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 0:13:34 6 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 0:15:48 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 0:16:32 8 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 0:20:01 9 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 0:20:24 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 0:24:04 11 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 0:25:02 12 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 0:28:38 13 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 0:32:03 14 Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp 0:33:22 15 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:33:59 16 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 0:34:13 17 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 0:36:39 18 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 0:52:05 19 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 0:54:46 20 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 1:02:26

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 1:23:27 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:04:17 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 0:05:34 4 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:05:39 5 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 0:13:46 6 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 0:14:39 7 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 0:15:12 8 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 0:16:16 9 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 0:17:42 10 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 0:17:52 11 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 0:17:55 12 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 0:20:11 13 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 0:27:54 14 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 0:28:06 15 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 0:29:47 16 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 0:31:22 17 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 0:31:36 18 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 0:33:20 19 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 0:33:56 20 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 0:34:18 21 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 0:36:11 22 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar 0:37:02 23 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 0:37:27 24 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 0:39:59 25 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 0:40:29 26 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 0:40:39 27 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 0:41:49 28 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 0:42:06 29 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 0:43:35 30 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 0:44:22 31 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 0:45:38 32 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 0:46:31 33 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 0:46:35 34 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 0:47:47 35 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 0:51:10 36 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 0:51:27 37 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 0:53:14 38 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 0:53:25 39 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 0:53:28 40 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 0:53:52 41 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 0:54:40 42 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 0:55:24 43 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 0:56:32 44 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 0:58:06 45 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 0:59:03 46 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 0:59:23 47 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 0:59:34 48 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 0:59:36 49 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 0:59:41 50 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 1:00:56 51 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 1:02:26 52 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 1:02:35 53 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 1:04:18 54 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 1:05:47 55 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 1:11:22 56 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:12:28 57 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 1:19:18

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 1:18:14 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 0:04:20 3 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 0:04:30 4 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 0:05:37 5 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 0:06:43 6 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 0:07:52 7 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 0:09:28 8 Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter 0:09:56 9 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 0:09:57 10 Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:10:51 11 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 0:11:33 12 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 0:12:28 13 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 0:15:01 14 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 0:15:16 15 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 0:15:27 16 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 0:15:29 17 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:17:05 18 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 0:17:25 19 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:18:29 20 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 0:18:38 21 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 0:18:45 22 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 0:19:28 23 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 0:20:18 24 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 0:20:24 25 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 0:20:27 26 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 0:20:36 27 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 0:20:36 28 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 0:21:12 29 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 0:21:20 30 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 0:21:57 31 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 0:22:30 32 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 0:23:12 33 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 0:23:26 34 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 0:23:27 35 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 0:23:28 36 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 0:23:48 37 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 0:23:55 38 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 0:23:55 39 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 0:23:58 40 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 0:24:09 41 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 0:24:42 42 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 0:24:48 43 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 0:24:52 44 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 0:24:56 45 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 0:25:37 46 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 0:25:38 47 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 0:25:45 48 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 0:25:46 49 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 0:25:56 50 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 0:26:49 51 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 0:27:00 52 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 0:27:07 53 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 0:27:31 54 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 0:28:02 55 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 0:29:12 56 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 0:29:41 57 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 0:30:10 58 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 0:30:25 59 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 0:30:38 60 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 0:31:01 61 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 0:31:02 62 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 0:31:02 63 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 0:31:14 64 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 0:31:26 65 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 0:31:37 66 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 0:31:37 67 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 0:32:22 68 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 0:32:24 69 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 0:33:20 70 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 0:33:55 71 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 0:34:11 72 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 0:34:12 73 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 0:34:33 74 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 0:34:44 75 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 0:34:49 76 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 0:35:36 77 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 0:35:49 78 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 0:35:57 79 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 0:35:58 80 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 0:36:42 81 Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels 0:37:43 82 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 0:37:57 83 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 0:39:21 84 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 0:39:44 85 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 0:39:55 86 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 0:39:58 87 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 0:40:10 88 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 0:41:37 89 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 0:42:20 90 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 0:42:24 91 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 0:42:38 92 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 0:42:40 93 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 0:43:17 94 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 0:43:27 95 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 0:43:36 96 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 0:44:52 97 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 0:45:53 98 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 0:45:58 99 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 0:46:27 100 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 0:46:35 101 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 0:47:12 102 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 0:47:18 103 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 0:47:58 104 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 0:48:27 105 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 0:48:30 106 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 0:48:34 107 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 0:48:44 108 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 0:49:09 109 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 0:49:12 110 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets 0:49:17 111 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 0:50:07 112 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 0:50:10 113 Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy 0:51:49 114 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 0:52:04 115 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 0:52:24 116 Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage 0:52:58 117 Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts 0:53:09 118 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 0:53:12 119 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 0:53:14 120 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 0:53:48 121 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls 0:53:51 122 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M 0:54:31 123 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 0:54:41 124 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 0:54:43 125 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 0:55:04 126 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 0:55:13 239 George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE 0:55:51 127 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 0:55:56 128 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 0:56:40 129 Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon 0:56:40 130 Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless 0:58:03 131 Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton 0:58:09 132 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys 0:58:44 133 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 0:59:17 134 Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers 0:59:21 135 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride 0:59:24 136 Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli 1:00:01 137 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink 1:00:11 138 Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop 1:00:43 139 Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 1:02:14 140 Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara 1:04:14 141 Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects 1:05:11 142 Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team 1:07:13 143 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil 1:07:38 144 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 1:10:31 145 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain 1:12:00 146 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel 1:12:52 147 Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer 1:13:16 148 Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets 1:13:53 149 Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots 1:13:55 150 Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters 1:14:04 151 Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee 1:14:15 152 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers 1:14:41 153 Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys 1:15:16 154 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates 1:15:32 155 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 1:16:53 156 Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne 1:18:37 157 Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers 1:19:10 158 Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly 1:22:37 159 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 1:28:12 160 Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey 1:35:27 161 Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce 1:38:14

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 15:44:15 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:07:48 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:11:39 4 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 0:26:46 5 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:29:15 6 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:43:41 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:45:15 8 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:53:25 9 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:08:29 10 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 1:09:32 11 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 1:18:38 12 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 1:20:43 13 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:28:22 14 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 1:36:23 15 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 1:43:58 16 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 1:49:13 17 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 1:50:14 18 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 1:52:41 19 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 1:59:29 20 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 2:10:31 21 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 2:30:14 22 GHOST-DOITNOW-Specialized 2:30:32 23 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 2:33:49 24 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 2:41:10 25 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2:57:17 26 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 3:04:01 27 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 3:04:55 28 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 3:15:53 29 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 3:25:59 30 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 3:29:05 31 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 3:30:08 32 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 3:30:55 33 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 3:34:39 34 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 3:35:07 35 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 3:40:28 36 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 3:44:11 37 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 3:47:00 38 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 3:56:44 39 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com 3:57:04 40 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 4:05:58 41 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 4:06:20 42 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 4:07:02 43 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 4:16:38 44 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 4:20:19 45 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 4:23:45 46 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 4:34:56 47 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 4:36:45 48 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 4:36:57 49 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 4:40:23 50 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 4:42:40 51 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 4:43:05 52 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 4:46:06 53 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 4:46:44 54 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 4:52:23 55 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 4:54:57 56 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 5:02:55 57 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 5:04:25 58 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 5:05:12 59 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 5:06:44 60 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 5:12:36 61 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 5:15:24 62 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 5:22:50 63 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 5:23:17 64 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 5:27:38 65 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 5:33:49 66 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 5:40:47 67 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 5:43:49 68 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 5:48:11 69 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 5:50:24 70 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 5:57:22 71 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 5:58:34 72 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 6:04:58 73 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 6:05:37 74 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 6:07:22 75 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 6:15:15 76 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 6:21:53 77 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 6:22:41 78 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 6:27:43 79 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 6:28:09 80 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 6:30:17 81 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 6:30:46 82 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 6:35:30 83 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 6:38:07 84 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 6:38:59 85 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 6:42:20 86 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 6:48:54 87 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 6:50:53 88 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 6:51:14 89 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 6:51:40 90 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 6:54:19 91 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 6:54:49 92 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 6:55:05 93 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 7:00:35 94 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 7:01:24 95 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 7:05:01 96 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 7:08:30 97 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 7:09:13 98 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 7:14:41 99 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 7:21:06 100 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 7:24:37 101 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 7:25:02 102 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 7:25:11 103 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 7:25:39 104 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 7:30:39 105 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 7:35:05 106 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 7:43:16 107 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 7:43:45 108 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 7:44:14 109 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 7:44:53 110 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 7:48:40 111 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 7:59:09 112 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 8:00:10 113 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 8:00:49 114 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 8:03:14 115 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 8:08:56 116 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 8:11:25 117 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 8:12:05 118 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 8:15:33 119 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 8:16:01 120 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 8:16:15 121 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 8:16:32 122 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 8:22:25 123 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 8:23:07 124 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 8:28:42 125 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 8:35:26 126 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 8:41:07 127 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 8:45:37 128 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 8:45:38 129 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 8:47:13 130 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 8:49:19 131 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 8:49:32 132 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 8:57:22 133 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 9:01:36 134 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 9:02:30 135 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 9:04:44 136 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 9:06:09 137 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 9:06:13 138 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 9:10:00 139 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 9:16:54 140 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 9:18:30 141 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 9:18:52 142 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 9:20:49 143 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 9:20:56 144 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 9:24:16 145 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 9:24:41 146 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 9:29:31 147 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 9:30:34 148 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 9:31:35 149 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 9:32:58 150 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 9:44:41 151 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 9:47:22 152 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 9:48:04 153 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 9:49:16 154 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 9:54:11 155 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 10:10:17 156 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 10:13:16 157 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 10:16:36 158 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 10:19:57 159 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 10:28:51 160 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 10:31:30 161 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 10:33:25 162 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 10:35:19 163 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 10:39:54 164 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 10:40:35 165 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 10:42:16 166 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 10:44:32 167 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 10:46:42 168 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 10:49:08 169 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 10:53:19 170 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 10:54:24 171 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 10:55:11 172 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 10:55:19 173 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 10:57:23 174 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 10:59:15 175 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 11:03:50 176 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 11:06:55 177 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 11:07:05 178 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 11:08:24 179 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 11:09:46 180 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 11:12:48 181 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 11:13:40 182 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 11:14:47 183 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 11:15:49 184 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 11:19:21 185 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 11:19:58 186 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 11:21:27 187 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 11:23:12 188 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 11:26:11 189 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 11:29:16 190 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 11:29:26 191 1.1 11:30:24 192 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 11:35:45 193 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 11:37:48 194 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 11:38:20 195 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 11:39:28 196 Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com 11:42:57 197 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 11:43:45 198 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 11:44:24 199 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 11:45:20 200 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 11:47:24 201 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 11:50:37 202 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 11:55:26 203 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 12:02:35 204 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 12:12:06 205 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 12:15:44 206 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 12:16:24 207 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 12:17:32 208 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 12:22:56 209 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 12:31:28 210 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 12:32:36 211 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 12:34:33 212 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 12:38:31 213 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 12:40:54 214 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 12:42:06 215 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now 12:43:35 216 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 12:43:37 217 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 12:47:16 218 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 12:48:28 219 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 12:49:19 220 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 12:51:22 221 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 13:04:34 222 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 13:04:37 223 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 13:05:45 224 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 13:10:30 225 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 13:12:00 226 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 13:20:27 227 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 13:21:38 228 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 13:22:09 229 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 13:24:33 230 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 13:30:24 231 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 13:30:43 232 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 13:31:35 233 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 13:34:09 234 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 13:34:41 235 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 13:40:31 236 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 13:45:27 237 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 13:48:53 238 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 13:49:00 239 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 13:50:42 240 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 13:53:38 241 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 13:53:59 242 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 13:56:01 243 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 13:56:31 244 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 14:02:03 245 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 14:06:08 246 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 14:06:19 247 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 14:06:37 248 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 14:18:29 249 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 14:18:38 250 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 14:23:46 251 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 14:26:27 252 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 14:26:29 253 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 14:27:20 254 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 14:29:27 255 Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres 14:44:40 256 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 14:45:07 257 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 14:47:42 258 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 14:54:04 259 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 14:58:16 260 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 15:02:30 261 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 15:06:06 262 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 15:18:22 263 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 15:26:07 264 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 15:48:15 265 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 15:51:00 266 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 16:08:23 267 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 16:23:38 268 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 16:25:01 269 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 16:41:13 270 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 16:55:20 271 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 16:58:03 272 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 17:07:11 273 Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men 17:20:43 274 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 17:40:22 275 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 17:52:46 276 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 18:50:53

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 21:02:19 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:25:44 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:57:37 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:08:36 5 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 1:56:13 6 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 2:19:56 7 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 2:31:22 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 2:38:00 9 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 2:50:32 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 2:55:27 11 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 2:58:52 12 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 4:39:37 13 Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp 4:55:35 14 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 5:29:03 15 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 5:33:37 16 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 5:56:17 17 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 5:58:58 18 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 7:59:45 19 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 9:23:58 20 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 9:24:10

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 18:52:47 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:42:32 3 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 1:32:50 4 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 1:46:51 5 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 2:23:15 6 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 2:52:06 7 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 2:59:10 8 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 3:08:34 9 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 3:13:25 10 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 3:14:29 11 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 4:41:59 12 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 4:49:14 13 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 5:17:00 14 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 5:54:44 15 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 6:45:31 16 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 7:16:34 17 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 7:31:54 18 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 7:36:08 19 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 7:36:54 20 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 7:46:56 21 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 7:47:05 22 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 7:52:01 23 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 8:01:14 24 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 8:05:08 25 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 8:25:22 26 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 8:29:07 27 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar 8:37:12 28 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 8:44:49 29 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 8:55:39 30 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 9:12:07 31 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 9:23:00 32 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 9:40:32 33 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 10:05:03 34 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 10:06:06 35 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 10:41:11 36 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 10:42:22 37 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 10:47:33 38 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 10:56:36 39 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 11:15:56 40 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 11:32:44 41 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 11:38:24 42 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 11:40:36 43 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 11:47:30 44 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 11:55:36 45 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 12:00:14 46 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 12:04:02 47 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 12:06:21 48 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 12:19:24 49 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 12:20:20 50 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 12:40:43 51 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 12:47:35 52 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 12:48:25 53 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 13:00:59 54 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 13:34:20 55 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 13:56:06 56 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 14:07:33 57 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 14:13:35