Cape Epic: Sauser celebrates as Investec Songo Specialized teams triumph

Kulhavy/Grotts take men's overall lead from Fumic/Avancini; Langvad/Courtney hold women's lead

Image 1 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 2 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 3 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 4 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 5 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 6 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 7 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 8 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 9 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 10 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 11 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 12 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 13 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 14 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 15 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 16 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 17 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 18 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 19 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 20 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 21 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 22 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 23 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 24 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 25 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 26 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 27 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 28 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 29 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 30 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 31 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 32 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 33 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 34 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 35 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 36 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 37 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 38 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 39 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 40 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 41 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 42 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 43 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 44 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)
Image 45 of 45

2018 Cape Epic stage 3

2018 Cape Epic stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)

Team Songo Investec Specialized’s top men’s and women’s teams will both start Thursday’s crucial Stage 4 of the Absa Cape Epic in the respective category leader’s jerseys.

Former five-time winner Christoph Sauser has become something of a super mentor to the Investec Songo Specialized riders and was delighted to seen Jaroslav Kulhavy and Howard Grotts snatch the yellow men’s jerseys and the Annika Langvad/Kate Courtney combination stay in orange.

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak4:17:14
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized0:01:11
3Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:47
4Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bomme (Ger) Bulls 20:08:30
5Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude0:08:34

Overall Standings after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized13:20:44
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:13
3Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak0:03:15
4Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude0:10:38
5Francesco Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Luis Leao Pinto (Portugal) Buff Scott MTB0:14:37
6Franz Claes (Bel) / Markus Bauer (Bel) Kulu Manzi Project0:14:40
7Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bomme (Ger) Bulls 20:20:40
8Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) / Michele Casagrande (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 20:21:20
9Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:26:20
10Miguel Munoz Moreno (Spa) / Enrice Morcillo Vergara (Spa) Buff-Scott MTB 20:28:49

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Kate Courtney (USA) Investec Songo Specialized5:04:32
2Ariane Lüthi (Sui) / Githa Michiels (Bel) Spur0:05:39
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:05:43
4Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Silverback - KMC0:11:45
5Margot Moschetti (Fra) / Raiza Goulao (Bra) PMRA/CST Racing0:15:44

Overall Standings after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Kate Courtney (USA) Investec Songo Specialized15:20:57
2Ariane Lüthi (Sui) / Githa Michiels (Bel) Spur0:12:11
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Silverback - KMC0:24:12
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:31:47
5Margot Moschetti (Fra) / Raiza Goulao (Bra) PMRA/CST Racing1:09:32
6Carmen Buchacher (Aut) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Dormakaba1:10:59
7Candice Lill (RSA) / Amy Beth Mcdougall (RSA) Dormakaba1:18:44
8Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Sui) Shimano S-Phyre2:07:23
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Jeannie Dreyer (RSA) Rolands Spar Ladies2:15:16
10Sunniva Dring (Nor) / Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Milsluken2:16:40

 

