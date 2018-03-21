Image 1 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 2 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 3 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 4 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 5 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 6 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 7 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 8 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 9 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 10 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 11 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 12 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 13 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 14 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 15 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 16 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 17 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 18 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 19 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 20 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 21 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 22 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 23 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 24 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 25 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 26 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 27 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 28 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 29 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 30 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 31 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 32 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 33 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 34 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 35 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 36 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 37 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 38 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 39 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 40 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 41 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 42 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 43 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 44 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic) Image 45 of 45 2018 Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Absa Cape Epic)

Team Songo Investec Specialized’s top men’s and women’s teams will both start Thursday’s crucial Stage 4 of the Absa Cape Epic in the respective category leader’s jerseys.

Former five-time winner Christoph Sauser has become something of a super mentor to the Investec Songo Specialized riders and was delighted to seen Jaroslav Kulhavy and Howard Grotts snatch the yellow men’s jerseys and the Annika Langvad/Kate Courtney combination stay in orange.





Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak 4:17:14 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized 0:01:11 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:47 4 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bomme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:08:30 5 Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 0:08:34

Overall Standings after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized 13:20:44 2 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:13 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak 0:03:15 4 Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 0:10:38 5 Francesco Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Luis Leao Pinto (Portugal) Buff Scott MTB 0:14:37 6 Franz Claes (Bel) / Markus Bauer (Bel) Kulu Manzi Project 0:14:40 7 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bomme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:20:40 8 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) / Michele Casagrande (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 2 0:21:20 9 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 0:26:20 10 Miguel Munoz Moreno (Spa) / Enrice Morcillo Vergara (Spa) Buff-Scott MTB 2 0:28:49

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) / Kate Courtney (USA) Investec Songo Specialized 5:04:32 2 Ariane Lüthi (Sui) / Githa Michiels (Bel) Spur 0:05:39 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 0:05:43 4 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Silverback - KMC 0:11:45 5 Margot Moschetti (Fra) / Raiza Goulao (Bra) PMRA/CST Racing 0:15:44