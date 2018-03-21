Cape Epic: Sauser celebrates as Investec Songo Specialized teams triumph
Kulhavy/Grotts take men's overall lead from Fumic/Avancini; Langvad/Courtney hold women's lead
Stage 3: Arabella Wines - HTS Drostdy
Team Songo Investec Specialized’s top men’s and women’s teams will both start Thursday’s crucial Stage 4 of the Absa Cape Epic in the respective category leader’s jerseys.
Former five-time winner Christoph Sauser has become something of a super mentor to the Investec Songo Specialized riders and was delighted to seen Jaroslav Kulhavy and Howard Grotts snatch the yellow men’s jerseys and the Annika Langvad/Kate Courtney combination stay in orange.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak
|4:17:14
|2
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized
|0:01:11
|3
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:47
|4
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bomme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:08:30
|5
|Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude
|0:08:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized
|13:20:44
|2
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:13
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak
|0:03:15
|4
|Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude
|0:10:38
|5
|Francesco Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Luis Leao Pinto (Portugal) Buff Scott MTB
|0:14:37
|6
|Franz Claes (Bel) / Markus Bauer (Bel) Kulu Manzi Project
|0:14:40
|7
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Bomme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:20:40
|8
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) / Michele Casagrande (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 2
|0:21:20
|9
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco
|0:26:20
|10
|Miguel Munoz Moreno (Spa) / Enrice Morcillo Vergara (Spa) Buff-Scott MTB 2
|0:28:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Kate Courtney (USA) Investec Songo Specialized
|5:04:32
|2
|Ariane Lüthi (Sui) / Githa Michiels (Bel) Spur
|0:05:39
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:05:43
|4
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Silverback - KMC
|0:11:45
|5
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) / Raiza Goulao (Bra) PMRA/CST Racing
|0:15:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Kate Courtney (USA) Investec Songo Specialized
|15:20:57
|2
|Ariane Lüthi (Sui) / Githa Michiels (Bel) Spur
|0:12:11
|3
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Silverback - KMC
|0:24:12
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:31:47
|5
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) / Raiza Goulao (Bra) PMRA/CST Racing
|1:09:32
|6
|Carmen Buchacher (Aut) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Dormakaba
|1:10:59
|7
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Amy Beth Mcdougall (RSA) Dormakaba
|1:18:44
|8
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Sui) Shimano S-Phyre
|2:07:23
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Jeannie Dreyer (RSA) Rolands Spar Ladies
|2:15:16
|10
|Sunniva Dring (Nor) / Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Milsluken
|2:16:40
