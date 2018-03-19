Trending

Rohrbach and Geismayr lead Cape Epic after prologue

Langvad and Courtney win women's opener

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude0:45:23
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:18
3Francesco Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Luis Leao Pinto (Portugal) Buff Scott MTB0:00:49
4Nino Schurter (Sui) / Matthias Stirnemann (Sui) Scott-SRAM0:00:56
5Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized0:00:57
6Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak0:01:12
7Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) /Luis Meija (Col) Wilier Force0:01:18
8Jordan Sarrou (Fra) / Victor Koretzky (Fra) KMC-EKOÏ-SRSuntour0:01:22
9Andri Frischknecht (Sui) / Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:01:58
10Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:02:00

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Kate Courtney (USA) Investec Songo Specialized0:53:18
2Ariane Lüthi (Sui) / Githa Michiels (Bel) Spur0:01:13
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:02:14
4Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Silverback - KMC0:02:16
5Candice Lill (RSA) / Amy Beth Mcdougall (RSA) Dormakaba0:03:21
6Margot Moschetti (Fra) / Raiza Goulao (Bra) PMRA/CST Racing0:03:36
7Carmen Buchacher (Aut) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Dormakaba0:04:36
8Esther Suss (Sui) / Angelika Tazreiter (Aut) Meerendal CBC0:05:55
9Nina McVicar (NZl) / Reta Trotman (NZl) Hirepool0:07:43
10Sunniva Drine (Nor) / Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Milsluken0:09:39

