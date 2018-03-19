Rohrbach and Geismayr lead Cape Epic after prologue
Langvad and Courtney win women's opener
Prologue: Cape Town University -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Rohrbach (Sui) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude
|0:45:23
|2
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bral) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|3
|Francesco Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Luis Leao Pinto (Portugal) Buff Scott MTB
|0:00:49
|4
|Nino Schurter (Sui) / Matthias Stirnemann (Sui) Scott-SRAM
|0:00:56
|5
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Howard Grotts (USA) Investec Songo Specialized
|0:00:57
|6
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Canyon Topeak
|0:01:12
|7
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) /Luis Meija (Col) Wilier Force
|0:01:18
|8
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) / Victor Koretzky (Fra) KMC-EKOÏ-SRSuntour
|0:01:22
|9
|Andri Frischknecht (Sui) / Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM Young Guns
|0:01:58
|10
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Kate Courtney (USA) Investec Songo Specialized
|0:53:18
|2
|Ariane Lüthi (Sui) / Githa Michiels (Bel) Spur
|0:01:13
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:02:14
|4
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Silverback - KMC
|0:02:16
|5
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Amy Beth Mcdougall (RSA) Dormakaba
|0:03:21
|6
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) / Raiza Goulao (Bra) PMRA/CST Racing
|0:03:36
|7
|Carmen Buchacher (Aut) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Dormakaba
|0:04:36
|8
|Esther Suss (Sui) / Angelika Tazreiter (Aut) Meerendal CBC
|0:05:55
|9
|Nina McVicar (NZl) / Reta Trotman (NZl) Hirepool
|0:07:43
|10
|Sunniva Drine (Nor) / Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Milsluken
|0:09:39
