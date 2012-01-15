Image 1 of 30 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates as he crosses the line the clear winner of the Down Under Classic in Adelaide. (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 30 Down Under Classic champion André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Eddy Merckx in Australia at the Down Under Classic (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 30 The peloton races under brilliant blue skies in Adelaide, Australia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 30 The peloton in action during the Down Under Classic. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 30 Race winner André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) makes his way to the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 30 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and team director Neil Stephens await the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 30 Adelaide, Australia hosted the Down Under Classic. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 30 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) at his usual place in the peloton...on the front. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 30 The Lotto-Belisol squad kicks its lead-out train into high gear for Greipel. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 30 André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates his victory in the Down Under Classic. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 30 Eddy Merckx and race winner André Greipel on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 30 GreenEdge make their appearance at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 30 Race Director Mike Turtor calling the shots (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 30 The racing was fast from the get go (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 30 Robbie Hunter (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 30 RaboBank came to the front in the closing stages (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 30 Nathan Haas won most of the sprint points for the Down Under Classic. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 30 Andre Greipel takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 30 Nathan Haas has a great start to the season (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 30 Oscar Freire on the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 30 GreenEdge (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 30 Liquigas catch up on all the latest TDU news (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 30 Paul Serwin and Phil Liggett were on hand to host the teams presentation (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 30 Martin Elmiger makes his way to the teams presentation (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 26 of 30 Liquigas were not th eonly team in green (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 27 of 30 Rabobank at the TDU (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 28 of 30 Alejandro Valverde is back on the race scene (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 29 of 30 Mark Renshaw was a crowd favourite (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 30 of 30 Eddy Merckx presented the jersey to Greipel (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

German Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has given his Tour Down Under rivals an early warning sign that he means business in 2012, looking almost untouchable in the final sprint to take out the Down Under Classic in Adelaide.

Sky rider Edvald Boasson Hagen opened the sprint after Lotto-Belisol's last lead-out man Greg Henderson swung off but when Greipel put the foot down he seemed to effortlessly sail past the Norwegian - harking back to the way he dominated the 2008, and 2010 tours. Heinrich Haussler completed the top three.

Asked what today’s result was an indication of heading into the first WordTour event of the year, Greipel was frank.

"That we didn’t sleep in the winter," he grinned. "I tried to get a lead out train for this season and we got Greg Henderson in the team.

"I worked with him pretty good in previous seasons so he is a main part in the success of the team for me. But I can't forget Jurgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg and Adam Hansen – they are all really important to keep the train going. I think we’ve shown a pretty good effort today."

"I think the guys were awesome. I just needed to stay on the wheels. I saw Rabobank and Sky - they couldn’t pass so I think that meant we have a lot of horsepower in our team.

"Today takes a bit of pressure off. Especially for the young riders who are in Mallorca at the moment. Hopefully it will give them a bit of extra motivation to train well and to keep the Lotto streak running."

Greg Henderson, who was instrumental in positioning Greipel for the sprint was full of emotion at the stage finish, enraptured by his German team mate's performance.

"You know how much power he’s got. I’m leading out at 70km/h and he just comes past me," said Henderson. "I just don’t understand how anyone can go so fast. You’ve seen it. He’s right up there with the likes of Cavendish. The two are going to have a great rivalry this year."

Boasson Hagen who many have tipped as a pre-race favourite on the hillier parcours of this year's race explained that he isn't quite up to top competition form - yet.

"We lost Chris Sutton in the lead up to the final turn, I'm not sure what happened but that's cycling."

"Everyone in the team did a great job, so at least we can be satisfied with that."

The finale of the race was dominated by three teams, with Lampre-ISD, Rabobank and Lotto-Belisol all taking turns stringing the field out. On the penultimate lap Sky also arrived to make it a crowded run to the line. Renshaw punctured on the final lap and that left Lampre-ISD, Lotto-Belisol and Sky to fight it out.

Lotto-Belisol would not be thrown off and with less than a kilometre to go they had their man firmly placed near the front. In the final duel, two riders; Greipel and Boasson Hagen went head-to-head. Greipel however was clearly a level above and sporting a skin suit, he made the well-credentialled Boasson Hagen look almost amateurish in an ominous sign for the week ahead.

Earlier in the day, neo-pro Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) showed some class to take three of the four intermediate sprints, with Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) taking out the fourth.

Haas was part of nine-man break that featured throughout the mid-stages of the race. The break never held more than 25 seconds over the chasing bunch, with Lotto-Belisol, Rabobank and GreenEdge keeping a watchful eye at the front of the peloton.

On each and every sprint prime Haas jumped away easily from his fellow breakaway riders. Impressively he made a reasonably renowned fast-man in William Bonnet (FDJ-BigMat) look slow.

When the break was caught with around seven laps to go, the sprint teams began to ramp up for what was a thrilling finale.

An honourable mention goes out to UniSA-Australia rider Steele Von Hoff who finished in front of some big names including Alessandro Petacchi in his first WorldTour outing.

