Sulzberger defends Tour of Canberra, winning final two stages
Mundy and Rice complete the podium
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:35:30
|2
|Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)
|0:00:09
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|4
|Danyela Van der Sande
|0:00:19
|5
|Elle Dalton
|6
|Kayley Murdoch
|7
|Skye-Lee Armstrong (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:51
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|9
|Racquel Sheath
|10
|Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|11
|Julia Main
|12
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
|13
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|14
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|15
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|16
|Kimberley Wells
|17
|Ruby Livingstone
|18
|India Faehndrich
|19
|Sue Forsyth
|20
|Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)
|21
|Kat Baker
|0:00:55
|22
|Antonia Abbisogni
|23
|Ailie Mcdonald
|24
|Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
|25
|Ellen Skerritt
|26
|Hannah Van Kampen
|0:01:04
|27
|Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:01:13
|28
|Alice Wallett
|0:01:27
|29
|Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
|30
|Megan Bagworth
|31
|Rachel Southee
|0:01:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|4:50:36
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:50
|3
|Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
|0:01:54
|4
|Sue Forsyth
|0:02:49
|5
|India Faehndrich
|0:03:21
|6
|Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)
|0:03:22
|7
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:03:28
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|0:03:39
|9
|Elle Dalton
|0:04:40
|10
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:05:06
|11
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|0:05:29
|12
|Racquel Sheath
|0:05:36
|13
|Ellen Skerritt
|0:06:15
|14
|Kat Baker
|0:06:37
|15
|Ailie Mcdonald
|0:07:14
|16
|Antonia Abbisogni
|0:08:46
|17
|Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:09:07
|18
|Hannah Van Kampen
|0:09:59
|19
|Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)
|0:10:57
|20
|Ruby Livingstone
|0:11:20
|21
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:12:15
|22
|Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:14:59
|23
|Megan Bagworth
|0:15:43
|24
|Julia Main
|0:16:24
|25
|Kimberley Wells
|0:16:37
|26
|Kayley Murdoch
|0:16:57
|27
|Danyela Van der Sande
|0:17:19
|28
|Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:18:00
|29
|Rachel Southee
|0:18:03
|30
|Alice Wallett
|0:19:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy