Sulzberger defends Tour of Canberra, winning final two stages

Mundy and Rice complete the podium

Grace Sulzberger crosses the line in the yellow jersey to take the win on stage 3b, her second for the day, and enough to wrap up the overall in Canberra Women's Tour.

(Image credit: Adrian Marshall/DBR Canberra Tour)
Allison Rice was unable to defend her lead on Sunday after coming up against a rampant Grace Sulzberger.

(Image credit: Adrian Marshall/DBR Canberra Tour)
Final women's podium, (l-r) Jessica Mundy, Grace Sulzberger, and Allison Rice.

(Image credit: Adrian Marshall/DBR Canberra Tour)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:35:30
2Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)0:00:09
3Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
4Danyela Van der Sande0:00:19
5Elle Dalton
6Kayley Murdoch
7Skye-Lee Armstrong (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:51
8Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
9Racquel Sheath
10Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
11Julia Main
12Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
13Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
14Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
15Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
16Kimberley Wells
17Ruby Livingstone
18India Faehndrich
19Sue Forsyth
20Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)
21Kat Baker0:00:55
22Antonia Abbisogni
23Ailie Mcdonald
24Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
25Ellen Skerritt
26Hannah Van Kampen0:01:04
27Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:01:13
28Alice Wallett0:01:27
29Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
30Megan Bagworth
31Rachel Southee0:01:33

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)4:50:36
2Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:50
3Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)0:01:54
4Sue Forsyth0:02:49
5India Faehndrich0:03:21
6Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)0:03:22
7Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:28
8Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)0:03:39
9Elle Dalton0:04:40
10Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:05:06
11Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)0:05:29
12Racquel Sheath0:05:36
13Ellen Skerritt0:06:15
14Kat Baker0:06:37
15Ailie Mcdonald0:07:14
16Antonia Abbisogni0:08:46
17Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:09:07
18Hannah Van Kampen0:09:59
19Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)0:10:57
20Ruby Livingstone0:11:20
21Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:12:15
22Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:14:59
23Megan Bagworth0:15:43
24Julia Main0:16:24
25Kimberley Wells0:16:37
26Kayley Murdoch0:16:57
27Danyela Van der Sande0:17:19
28Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:18:00
29Rachel Southee0:18:03
30Alice Wallett0:19:15

