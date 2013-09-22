Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) has continued his stellar Subaru National Road Series (NRS) season to win the final stage and overall classification at the National Capital Tour on Sunday afternoon in Canberra. With family cheering from the sidelines in front the Parliament House, Earle did not disappoint, putting in a dominating display

"This and the Tour of Tasmania are the last races my family will see for quite some time," Earle said who is set to join Team Sky for 2014.

"It was pretty special to have them here to watch, and at least I didn’t make it boring for them today."

After Earle broke away with Blair Windsor and Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) midway through the race, the trio quickly looked threatening as the peloton continued to shed riders with each lap of the hilly circuit.

Three became two when Windsor dropped away and the duo managed to maintain a strong lead that held till the end with Earle taking stage honours.



Nathan Elliot made a gallant effort to bridge from the peloton in the dieing moments of the race but fell short as Scott Law (GPM Data#3) won the bunch sprint for third.

The Huon-Genesys team capped a remarkable tour that saw them claim first, second and fourth on the overall classification with Earle, Jack Haig and Jai Crawford respectively. Earle also took the sprint jersey thanks to points gained in the final stage and Haig won the jersey for the best young rider. Huon-Genesys won the teams competition also with Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) proving the only thorn in the team's side by defeating Earle by just two points to take the King of the Mountains title.

Corset closes out Capital Tour in style

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) proved that not even a nasty crash in the finish of the mornings Stage 3 road race could hold her down by coming out and finishing fifth on the final stage to seal her overall title in style. Rebecca Wiasak made it two stages from two on the final day of the tour by winning the bunch sprint with Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS) and Sarah Roy (Bikebug) rounding our the podium for the final stage.

"I'm very relieved now it's all over," said Corset."I was very happy with yesterday's win. I love hilly tours especially hilltop finishes where I can just give it everything. So I really enjoyed this tour,"

"It was pretty unfortunate this morning with the crash, I wasn't really feeling that great afterwards, I was in a bit of shock because I haven't crashed in a while.

"But I just put that behind me and raced hard this afternoon."

The women's race was an aggressive affair with a reduced peloton of 22 riders coming into the final lap. As the final sprint unfolded it was Wiasak who proved strongest to take line honours

"I'm thrilled," Wiasak exclaimed. "It's just fantastic in a home tour to pull off a double victory."

"I was a triathlete a couple of years ago and we'd run up this hill every Wednesday night multiple times, so I know the pain that I'd felt as a runner."

Corset's win puts now her just two points behind rival Katrin Garfoot on the NRS aggregate with two races remaining in the women's series.

Men - Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 1:07:55 2 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 3 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:00:05 4 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 6 Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 7 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 9 Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 10 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 11 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 12 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 13 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 14 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 15 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts 16 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 17 Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts 18 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 19 Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe 20 Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3 21 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 22 Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 23 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 24 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 25 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 26 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill 27 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 28 Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 29 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 30 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 31 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 32 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 33 Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 34 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 35 Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder 0:00:15 36 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:00:18 37 Matt King (Qld) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:00:20 38 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:24 39 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:01:23 40 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3 0:01:25 41 Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager 42 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 43 Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing 0:02:44 44 Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 45 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3 46 Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 47 Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 48 Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 49 Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:04:06 50 Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3 51 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 52 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 53 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 54 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 55 Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 56 Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 57 James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 58 Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 59 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 60 Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing 61 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 62 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 63 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:05:28 64 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 65 Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 66 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 67 Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 68 Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3 69 Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 70 Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 71 Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 72 Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing 73 David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 74 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 75 Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 76 Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:06:50 77 Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 78 Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 79 Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 80 Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 81 Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 82 Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 83 Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 84 Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 85 Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 86 Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 87 Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 88 Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club 89 James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 90 Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 91 Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 92 Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 93 Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 94 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 95 Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team 96 William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 97 Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 98 Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 99 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder 100 Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 101 Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 102 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 103 Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 104 Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:08:12 105 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 106 Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 107 Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 108 Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 109 Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 110 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 111 Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 112 Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 113 Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 114 David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare 115 Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 116 Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 117 Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 118 Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 119 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 120 Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe 121 Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 122 Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 123 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 124 Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 125 Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 126 Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 127 Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 128 Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 129 Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe 130 Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 3 pts 2 Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 2 3 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 2 3 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 1

Sprint 4 - Lap 40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 1

Sprint 5 - Lap 50 (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 3 3 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 2 4 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3:23:55 2 Budget Forklifts 3 St George Skoda HP Team 0:00:05 4 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 5 GPM Data#3 0:01:25 6 Pro Team Downunder 0:02:54 7 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:02:57 8 Euride Racing 0:04:02 9 Good Brother Cafe 0:04:06 10 Suzuki Bontrager 0:05:26 11 Rydges Capital Hill 0:05:28 12 Vie13 Kustom Apparel 0:05:43 13 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:06:45 14 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:07 15 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:09:29 16 Target Trek Racing Team 0:10:51 17 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:12:13 18 Parramatta Race Team 0:13:35 19 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:16:14 20 Tiffen Cycling Team 0:17:36 21 Canberra Cycling Club 0:20:20 22 Illawarra Cycle Club

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 6:26:20 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:31 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:01:48 4 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:16 5 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:02:36 6 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:02:54 7 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 0:02:59 8 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:03:22 9 Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:03:33 10 Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe 0:03:43 11 Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:04:22 12 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts 0:04:43 13 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:04:45 14 Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:05:02 15 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 16 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:05:03 17 Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 18 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill 0:05:41 19 Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:06:19 20 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:06:33 21 Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:06:34 22 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:07:06 23 Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:07:11 24 Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:07:38 25 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:08:44 26 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:09:17 27 Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:09:46 28 Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 29 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:09:54 30 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:10:06 31 Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 0:10:38 32 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:10:46 33 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:11:17 34 Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:11:20 35 Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder 0:12:35 36 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:13:09 37 Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team 0:13:21 38 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:13:22 39 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:13:42 40 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:13:52 41 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:14:12 42 Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:14:22 43 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:14:38 44 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:15:06 45 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:15:36 46 Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:15:47 47 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:16:12 48 Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager 0:16:44 49 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:17:29 50 Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing 0:18:34 51 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:18:38 52 Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:19:10 53 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3 0:19:11 54 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:19:26 55 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:20:15 56 Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:20:23 57 Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:20:31 58 Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:21:47 59 Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 0:22:57 60 Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:23:16 61 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:23:22 62 William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:23:24 63 Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:23:41 64 Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:23:52 65 James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 0:24:52 66 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 0:25:12 67 Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:25:18 68 Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing 0:25:40 69 Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:26:27 70 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 71 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:28:18 72 Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:28:24 73 Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe 0:28:29 74 David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:29:05 75 Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 76 Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:29:29 77 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:29:30 78 Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:30:05 79 Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:30:13 80 Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:30:17 81 Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:30:23 82 Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:30:43 83 Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:31:49 84 Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:32:08 85 Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:34:44 86 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:35:05 87 Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:36:09 88 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:36:20 89 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:37:00 90 Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing 0:37:07 91 Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:37:24 92 Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:37:36 93 Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club 0:37:43 94 James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:37:54 95 Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:38:28 96 Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 97 Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:39:07 98 Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:39:35 99 Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:39:37 100 Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:39:47 101 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder 0:40:02 102 Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:40:07 103 Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:40:18 104 Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 105 Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:41:39 106 Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:42:05 107 David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:42:33 108 Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:42:46 109 Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:43:05 110 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:43:22 111 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:44:09 112 Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 0:44:12 113 Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:45:12 114 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:47:11 115 Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:49:08 116 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:49:38 117 Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:50:54 118 Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:51:48 119 Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:52:54 120 Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:53:44 121 Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:54:29 122 Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:54:33 123 Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:57:42 124 Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:59:39 125 Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe 1:05:01 126 Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:09:56 127 Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:11:21 128 Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 1:15:53 129 Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1:22:21

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 15 pts 2 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 14 3 Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 12 4 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 11 5 Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team 9 6 Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 9 7 Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 7 8 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 5 9 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 10 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 4 11 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 12 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 13 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 3 14 Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing 2 15 Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club 2 16 Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3 2 17 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 1 18 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1 19 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 1 20 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 1 21 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 1 22 Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 11 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 3 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 4 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 5 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 6 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 2 7 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 6:27:51 2 Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:03:31 3 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 4 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:03:32 5 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:05:02 6 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:05:35 7 Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:06:07 8 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:07:13 9 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:08:35 10 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:11:38

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 19:22:14 2 Budget Forklifts 0:05:32 3 Pro Team Downunder 0:12:15 4 St George Skoda HP Team 0:12:24 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:20:47 6 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:23:53 7 Rydges Capital Hill 0:25:05 8 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:25:08 9 Good Brother Cafe 0:26:44 10 Euride Racing 0:27:16 11 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:28:44 12 GPM Data#3 0:33:14 13 Suzuki Bontrager 0:35:06 14 Target Trek Racing Team 0:36:02 15 Vie13 Kustom Apparel 0:48:17 16 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:07:57 17 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 1:11:19 18 Tiffen Cycling Team 1:16:23 19 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:19:15 20 Canberra Cycling Club 1:19:42 21 Parramatta Race Team 1:20:41 22 Illawarra Cycle Club 1:28:14

NRS teams aggregate after round nine # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 200 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 146 3 Euride Racing 112 4 Drapac Cycling 77 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 68 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 42 7 Pro Team Downunder 38 8 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 38 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 33 10 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 31 11 St George Skoda HP Team 24 12 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 24 13 Target Trek Racing Team 18 14 GPM Data#3 17 15 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 10 16 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 9 17 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 9 18 Team Polygon Australia 8 19 Suzuki Bontrager 7 20 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 7 21 Parramatta Race Team 7 22 Pensar SPM Racing 5 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 5 24 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 5 25 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 4 26 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 3 27 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 28 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 1 29 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 30 DHBC Racing 1

NRS aggregate after round nine # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 76 pts 2. Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 69 3. Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 48 4. Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 48 5. Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 40 6. Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 36 7. Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 36 8. Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 28 9. Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 25 10. Ben Dyball (Huon-Genesys) 24 11. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 22 12. Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 20 13. Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 19 14. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 17 15. Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 16

Women - Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 1:04:06 2 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 3 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 4 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 5 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 6 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 7 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 8 Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team 9 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 10 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 11 Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant 12 Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 13 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 14 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 15 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 16 Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:10 17 Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar 18 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:22 19 Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor 0:00:32 20 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 21 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:34 22 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 0:00:35 23 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:01:30 24 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 25 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia 0:02:00 26 Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team 0:03:00 27 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 28 Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug 29 Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 30 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:03:30 31 Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 32 Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 33 Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team 34 Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia 35 Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:04:00 36 Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 2 3 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 2 3 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 2 3 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1

Sprint 4 - Lap 40 (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 5 pts 2 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 3 3 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 2 4 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 3:12:18 2 Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:44 3 Team Bikebug 0:01:07 4 Liv / giant 0:01:30 5 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:03:22 6 Bicycle Superstore 0:04:00 7 BOSS Racing Team 0:06:30

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 7:06:47 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 0:00:54 3 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 0:02:23 4 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:02:33 5 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:02:41 6 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:43 7 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 0:02:58 8 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:07 9 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:03:42 10 Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:04:11 11 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:04:32 12 Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor 0:04:34 13 Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar 0:04:53 14 Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team 0:05:04 15 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:05:08 16 Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:05:09 17 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 0:05:13 18 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 0:05:52 19 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:07:07 20 Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore 0:08:27 21 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:08:46 22 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 0:09:35 23 Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant 0:13:43 24 Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team 0:19:37 25 Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:23:12 26 Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug 0:23:14 27 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:23:44 28 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager 0:25:21 29 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia 0:27:56 30 Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 0:29:45 31 Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 0:32:15 32 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 0:34:14 33 Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 0:36:42 34 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:37:09 35 Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia 0:37:12 36 Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team 0:38:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 21 pts 2 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 14 3 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 12 4 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 8 5 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 8 6 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 7 7 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 6 8 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 5 9 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 4 10 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 3 11 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 3 12 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 3 13 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 2 14 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1 15 Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 1 16 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 1

Queen of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 17 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 11 3 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 6 4 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 3 5 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 2 6 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1 7 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 7:10:29 2 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:01:26 3 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 0:02:10 4 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:20:02 5 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia 0:24:14 6 Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team 0:34:32

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 21:28:29 2 Bicycle Superstore 0:06:14 3 Suzuki Bontrager 0:11:18 4 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:16:23 5 Liv / giant 0:17:42 6 Team Bikebug 0:24:00 7 BOSS Racing Team 0:37:31

NRS teams aggregate after round seven # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 149 pts 2 Suzuki Bontrager 78 3 Holden Women Cycling Team 69 4 Bicycle Superstore 68 5 Team Bikebug 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 35 pts 7 Team Polygon Australia 34 8 BOSS Racing Team 24 9 Specialized Securitor 23 10 Specialized Securitor 17 11 Building Champions Squad 13 12 Team Breeze 9 13 Target Trek Racing Team 6 14 Total Rush Hyster 2