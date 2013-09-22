Earle takes final stage and overall at Capital Tour
Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) has continued his stellar Subaru National Road Series (NRS) season to win the final stage and overall classification at the National Capital Tour on Sunday afternoon in Canberra. With family cheering from the sidelines in front the Parliament House, Earle did not disappoint, putting in a dominating display
"This and the Tour of Tasmania are the last races my family will see for quite some time," Earle said who is set to join Team Sky for 2014.
"It was pretty special to have them here to watch, and at least I didn’t make it boring for them today."
After Earle broke away with Blair Windsor and Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) midway through the race, the trio quickly looked threatening as the peloton continued to shed riders with each lap of the hilly circuit.
Three became two when Windsor dropped away and the duo managed to maintain a strong lead that held till the end with Earle taking stage honours.
Nathan Elliot made a gallant effort to bridge from the peloton in the dieing moments of the race but fell short as Scott Law (GPM Data#3) won the bunch sprint for third.
The Huon-Genesys team capped a remarkable tour that saw them claim first, second and fourth on the overall classification with Earle, Jack Haig and Jai Crawford respectively. Earle also took the sprint jersey thanks to points gained in the final stage and Haig won the jersey for the best young rider. Huon-Genesys won the teams competition also with Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) proving the only thorn in the team's side by defeating Earle by just two points to take the King of the Mountains title.
Corset closes out Capital Tour in style
Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) proved that not even a nasty crash in the finish of the mornings Stage 3 road race could hold her down by coming out and finishing fifth on the final stage to seal her overall title in style. Rebecca Wiasak made it two stages from two on the final day of the tour by winning the bunch sprint with Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS) and Sarah Roy (Bikebug) rounding our the podium for the final stage.
"I'm very relieved now it's all over," said Corset."I was very happy with yesterday's win. I love hilly tours especially hilltop finishes where I can just give it everything. So I really enjoyed this tour,"
"It was pretty unfortunate this morning with the crash, I wasn't really feeling that great afterwards, I was in a bit of shock because I haven't crashed in a while.
"But I just put that behind me and raced hard this afternoon."
The women's race was an aggressive affair with a reduced peloton of 22 riders coming into the final lap. As the final sprint unfolded it was Wiasak who proved strongest to take line honours
"I'm thrilled," Wiasak exclaimed. "It's just fantastic in a home tour to pull off a double victory."
"I was a triathlete a couple of years ago and we'd run up this hill every Wednesday night multiple times, so I know the pain that I'd felt as a runner."
Corset's win puts now her just two points behind rival Katrin Garfoot on the NRS aggregate with two races remaining in the women's series.
Men - Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1:07:55
|2
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:00:05
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|6
|Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|7
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|9
|Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|10
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|11
|Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|12
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|14
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|15
|Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|16
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|17
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|18
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|19
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe
|20
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3
|21
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|22
|Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|24
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|25
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|26
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill
|27
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|28
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|29
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|30
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|31
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|32
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|33
|Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|34
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|35
|Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder
|0:00:15
|36
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:00:18
|37
|Matt King (Qld) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:00:20
|38
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:24
|39
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:01:23
|40
|Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3
|0:01:25
|41
|Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager
|42
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|43
|Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing
|0:02:44
|44
|Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|45
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3
|46
|Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|47
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|48
|Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|49
|Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:04:06
|50
|Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3
|51
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|52
|Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|53
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|54
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|55
|Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|56
|Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|57
|James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|58
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|59
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|60
|Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing
|61
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|62
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|63
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:05:28
|64
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|65
|Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|66
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|67
|Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|68
|Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3
|69
|Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|70
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|71
|Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|72
|Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing
|73
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|74
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|75
|Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|76
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:06:50
|77
|Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|78
|Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|79
|Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|80
|Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|81
|Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|82
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|83
|Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|84
|Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|85
|Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|86
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|87
|Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|88
|Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club
|89
|James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|90
|Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|91
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|92
|Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|93
|Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|94
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|95
|Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team
|96
|William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|97
|Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|98
|Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|99
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder
|100
|Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|101
|Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|102
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|103
|Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|104
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:08:12
|105
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|106
|Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|107
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|108
|Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|109
|Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|110
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|111
|Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|112
|Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|113
|Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|114
|David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|115
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|116
|Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|117
|Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|118
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|119
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|120
|Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe
|121
|Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|122
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|123
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|124
|Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|125
|Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|126
|Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|127
|Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|128
|Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|129
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe
|130
|Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|3
|pts
|2
|Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing
|2
|3
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5
|pts
|2
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|3
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
|2
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3:23:55
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|3
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|5
|GPM Data#3
|0:01:25
|6
|Pro Team Downunder
|0:02:54
|7
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:02:57
|8
|Euride Racing
|0:04:02
|9
|Good Brother Cafe
|0:04:06
|10
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:05:26
|11
|Rydges Capital Hill
|0:05:28
|12
|Vie13 Kustom Apparel
|0:05:43
|13
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:06:45
|14
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:07
|15
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:09:29
|16
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:10:51
|17
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|18
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:13:35
|19
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:16:14
|20
|Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|21
|Canberra Cycling Club
|0:20:20
|22
|Illawarra Cycle Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6:26:20
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:31
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:01:48
|4
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:16
|5
|Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:02:36
|6
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:02:54
|7
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|0:02:59
|8
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:03:22
|9
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:03:33
|10
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe
|0:03:43
|11
|Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:04:22
|12
|Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|0:04:43
|13
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|0:04:45
|14
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:05:02
|15
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|16
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:05:03
|17
|Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|18
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:05:41
|19
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:06:19
|20
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:06:33
|21
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:06:34
|22
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:07:06
|23
|Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:07:11
|24
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:07:38
|25
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:08:44
|26
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:09:17
|27
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|0:09:46
|28
|Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|29
|Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:09:54
|30
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:10:06
|31
|Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|0:10:38
|32
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:10:46
|33
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:11:17
|34
|Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:11:20
|35
|Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder
|0:12:35
|36
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:13:09
|37
|Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:13:21
|38
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:13:22
|39
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:13:42
|40
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:13:52
|41
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:14:12
|42
|Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:14:22
|43
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:14:38
|44
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:15:06
|45
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:15:36
|46
|Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:15:47
|47
|Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:16:12
|48
|Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:16:44
|49
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:17:29
|50
|Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing
|0:18:34
|51
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:18:38
|52
|Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:19:10
|53
|Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3
|0:19:11
|54
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:19:26
|55
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:20:15
|56
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:20:23
|57
|Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:20:31
|58
|Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:21:47
|59
|Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|0:22:57
|60
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:23:16
|61
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:23:22
|62
|William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:23:24
|63
|Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:23:41
|64
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:23:52
|65
|James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|0:24:52
|66
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|0:25:12
|67
|Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:25:18
|68
|Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing
|0:25:40
|69
|Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:26:27
|70
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|71
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:28:18
|72
|Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:28:24
|73
|Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe
|0:28:29
|74
|David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:29:05
|75
|Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|76
|Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:29:29
|77
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:29:30
|78
|Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:30:05
|79
|Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:30:13
|80
|Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:30:17
|81
|Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:30:23
|82
|Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:30:43
|83
|Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:31:49
|84
|Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:32:08
|85
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:34:44
|86
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:35:05
|87
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:36:09
|88
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:36:20
|89
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:37:00
|90
|Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing
|0:37:07
|91
|Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:37:24
|92
|Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:37:36
|93
|Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:37:43
|94
|James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:37:54
|95
|Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:38:28
|96
|Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|97
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:39:07
|98
|Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:39:35
|99
|Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:39:37
|100
|Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:39:47
|101
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder
|0:40:02
|102
|Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:40:07
|103
|Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:40:18
|104
|Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|105
|Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:41:39
|106
|Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:42:05
|107
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:42:33
|108
|Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:42:46
|109
|Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:43:05
|110
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:43:22
|111
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:44:09
|112
|Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|0:44:12
|113
|Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:45:12
|114
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:47:11
|115
|Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:49:08
|116
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:49:38
|117
|Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:50:54
|118
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:51:48
|119
|Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:52:54
|120
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:53:44
|121
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:54:29
|122
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:54:33
|123
|Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:57:42
|124
|Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:59:39
|125
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe
|1:05:01
|126
|Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|1:09:56
|127
|Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|1:11:21
|128
|Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|1:15:53
|129
|Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|1:22:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|14
|3
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|12
|4
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|11
|5
|Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team
|9
|6
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|9
|7
|Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
|5
|9
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|10
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|4
|11
|Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|3
|12
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|14
|Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing
|2
|15
|Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club
|2
|16
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3
|2
|17
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|1
|18
|Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|1
|19
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|20
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1
|21
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|1
|22
|Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|11
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9
|3
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7
|4
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5
|5
|Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|5
|6
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|2
|7
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6:27:51
|2
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:03:31
|3
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|4
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:03:32
|5
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:05:02
|6
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:05:35
|7
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:06:07
|8
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:07:13
|9
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:08:35
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:11:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|19:22:14
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|0:05:32
|3
|Pro Team Downunder
|0:12:15
|4
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:12:24
|5
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:20:47
|6
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:23:53
|7
|Rydges Capital Hill
|0:25:05
|8
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:25:08
|9
|Good Brother Cafe
|0:26:44
|10
|Euride Racing
|0:27:16
|11
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:28:44
|12
|GPM Data#3
|0:33:14
|13
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:35:06
|14
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:36:02
|15
|Vie13 Kustom Apparel
|0:48:17
|16
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:07:57
|17
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|1:11:19
|18
|Tiffen Cycling Team
|1:16:23
|19
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|1:19:15
|20
|Canberra Cycling Club
|1:19:42
|21
|Parramatta Race Team
|1:20:41
|22
|Illawarra Cycle Club
|1:28:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|200
|pts
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|146
|3
|Euride Racing
|112
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|77
|5
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|68
|6
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|42
|7
|Pro Team Downunder
|38
|8
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|33
|10
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|31
|11
|St George Skoda HP Team
|24
|12
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|24
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|18
|14
|GPM Data#3
|17
|15
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|9
|17
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|9
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|8
|19
|Suzuki Bontrager
|7
|20
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Parramatta Race Team
|7
|22
|Pensar SPM Racing
|5
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|5
|25
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|4
|26
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|3
|27
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|2
|28
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|1
|30
|DHBC Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|76
|pts
|2.
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|69
|3.
|Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|48
|4.
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|48
|5.
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|40
|6.
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|36
|7.
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|36
|8.
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|28
|9.
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|25
|10.
|Ben Dyball (Huon-Genesys)
|24
|11.
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|22
|12.
|Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|20
|13.
|Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|19
|14.
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|17
|15.
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|16
Women - Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|1:04:06
|2
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar
|5
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|6
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|7
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|8
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|9
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|10
|Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|11
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|12
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|13
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|14
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|15
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|16
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:10
|17
|Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar
|18
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|19
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:32
|20
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|21
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:34
|22
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:00:35
|23
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:01:30
|24
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|25
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia
|0:02:00
|26
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|0:03:00
|27
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|28
|Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug
|29
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|30
|Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:30
|31
|Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|32
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|33
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|34
|Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia
|35
|Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:00
|36
|Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|2
|3
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|3
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|3
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|5
|pts
|2
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3
|3
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|2
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|3:12:18
|2
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:44
|3
|Team Bikebug
|0:01:07
|4
|Liv / giant
|0:01:30
|5
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:00
|7
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:06:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|7:06:47
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar
|0:00:54
|3
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:02:23
|4
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:02:33
|5
|Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|6
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:43
|7
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|0:02:58
|8
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:07
|9
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:03:42
|10
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:04:11
|11
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|12
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:04:34
|13
|Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar
|0:04:53
|14
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:05:04
|15
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:05:08
|16
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:05:09
|17
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|0:05:13
|18
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:05:52
|19
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:07:07
|20
|Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore
|0:08:27
|21
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:08:46
|22
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:09:35
|23
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:13:43
|24
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|0:19:37
|25
|Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:23:12
|26
|Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug
|0:23:14
|27
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:23:44
|28
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:25:21
|29
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia
|0:27:56
|30
|Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:29:45
|31
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:32:15
|32
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|0:34:14
|33
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:36:42
|34
|Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:37:09
|35
|Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia
|0:37:12
|36
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:38:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|21
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|14
|3
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|12
|4
|Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|8
|6
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|7
|7
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar
|5
|9
|Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|4
|10
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|3
|11
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|12
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|3
|13
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|14
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|1
|15
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|1
|16
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|17
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar
|11
|3
|Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|3
|5
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|2
|6
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|1
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|7:10:29
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:01:26
|3
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:02:10
|4
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia
|0:24:14
|6
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:34:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|21:28:29
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:06:14
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:11:18
|4
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:16:23
|5
|Liv / giant
|0:17:42
|6
|Team Bikebug
|0:24:00
|7
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:37:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|149
|pts
|2
|Suzuki Bontrager
|78
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|69
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|68
|5
|Team Bikebug
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|35
|pts
|7
|Team Polygon Australia
|34
|8
|BOSS Racing Team
|24
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|23
|10
|Specialized Securitor
|17
|11
|Building Champions Squad
|13
|12
|Team Breeze
|9
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|14
|Total Rush Hyster
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar
|99
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|97
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|40
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|37
|5
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|26
|6
|Grace Sulzberger (Polygon)
|25
|7
|Amy Cure (Polygon)
|19
|8
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|17
|9
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|17
|10
|Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
|16
|11
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|14
|12
|Judith Betts (Bikebug)
|14
|13
|Samantha de Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|13
|14
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|12
|15
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|12
